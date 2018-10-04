Genetic mutation provides potential clue to Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

By Diane Mar-Nicolle

More than 8,000 Canadians were diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) last year, making it the sixth most common cancer in Canada. The most prevalent form of NHL is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Depending on the sub-type of DLBCL, the five-year survival rate is between 35 and 60 per cent.

Ryan Morin, professor and researcher in SFU’s Department of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry (MBB), and MBB PhD candidate Sarah Arthur, have been studying the genetic mutations that can lead to DLBCL, and have made an interesting discovery.

Morin explains that DLBCL is a genetically complex cancer because there are 100 or more genes that can mutate and contribute to onset of the disease. These mutations have commonly been discovered in the “coding” regions of the genome, which directly affect how proteins are formed. However, roughly 98 per cent of the genome is so-called “non-coding” DNA and much of it has no known function.

“Until recently, the focus in cancer genetics in general, including lymphoma, was to ignore mutations affecting these regions and to instead focus on the two per cent to which we can more easily ascribe function,” says Morin. “In this study, however, we describe a mutation in a non-coding region that does not change the part of our DNA that directs the formation of protein.”

Morin and Arthur became intrigued when they noticed that about one third of study subjects with one sub-type of DLBCL showed some form of mutation affecting the NFKBIZ gene most of these did not change the gene in a way that would be expected to modify its protein product.