New clues in AI cancer prognoses

Now, Yoichiro Yamamoto of the RIKEN Center for Advanced Intelligence Project and his co-workers in Japan are lifting the lid on this black box.

Yamamoto’s team has developed a deep-learning system that can surpass human pathology experts in accurately predicting the probability that prostate cancer will reoccur within one year1.

They trained their system by using a portion of more than 13,000 pathological images of whole prostates acquired from a hospital in Tokyo. The researchers then evaluated its performance by letting it loose on the remaining images and seeing how well its predictions matched actual outcomes.

In the study, human pathologists scored an accuracy, as AUC (area under the curve), of 0.744 on a scale between 0 and 1 (where a score of 1 indicates perfect accuracy), while the machine achieved an impressive 0.820. In the clinic, this could help doctors decide whether a patient needs additional treatments or merely to be monitored.

But Yamamoto’s system goes further and shows what image features the AI has correlated positively or negatively with recurrence, so that pathologists can try to better understand why.

One example of a novel insight that the team’s deep-learning technology has uncovered is that it sometimes highlights images that don’t include any cancer cells. “AI says these images are very important for predicting cancer recurrence, but you won’t find them in pathology books produced by humans,” says Yamamoto. “This is new knowledge.” More research is required to find out what is important in these images.

“Most AI techniques have only been used for classification, so they essentially mimic human pathologists,” explains Yamamoto. “But our deep-learning technology goes beyond that—it can glean new insights.”

The technology is therefore more than just a tool for helping pathologists to enhance the accuracy of their prognoses; it is also a powerful research assistant that can uncover new areas for human researchers to explore. “This is breaking new ground for AI,” notes Yamamoto.