Chemokine renders immune cells less effective against cancer cells

In a surprising discovery, RIKEN researchers have found that preventing the immune system of mice from producing a small signaling molecule known as CCL5 actually helps the immune system to fight metastatic lung cancer1. This result highlights the pro-cancer role that CCL5 plays and promises to lead to new therapies.

CCL5 is a curious chemokine—a small protein secreted by cells that affects the immune system. For a start, it behaves differently from other chemokines. Most chemokines are quickly cranked out in response to a pathogen and then their levels drop off rapidly. In contrast, CCL5 is produced in small amounts even under normal conditions and it exhibits a double peak in response to a pathogen, with the second peak occurring a few days after the first one.

Also, the role CCL5 plays in cancer has been unclear. It is produced both by the immune system and cancer cells. The evidence has been mixed, with some studies finding it helps cancer cells flourish while others have found that it appears to help the immune system fight them.

Now, Ichiro Taniuchi and Wooseok Seo of the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences and co-workers have shed light on both these aspects of CCL5.