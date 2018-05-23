05:53pm Wednesday 23 May 2018
Study Examines Treatment Options for Women with Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

New research indicates that for women with advanced epithelial ovarian cancer whose cancer has relapsed after surgery, a second surgery is worth considering. The population-based registry study confirms the results suggested by a recent randomized trial.

In the Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica study, secondary surgery delayed a new recurrence for 2 years and resulted in at least 6 years median overall survival.

“Treatment for ovarian cancer is centralized to only a few hospitals in Norway. The favourable results may encourage other countries to adopt this model in order to treat more patients with secondary surgery at first recurrence,” said lead author Dr. Witold Szczesny, of the Cancer Registry of Norway.

Link to Study:  https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/aogs.13361

Published monthly, Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica is an international journal dedicated to providing the very latest information on the results of both clinical, basic and translational research work related to all aspects of women’s health from around the globe. The journal regularly publishes commentaries, reviews, and original articles on a wide variety of topics including: gynecology, pregnancy, birth, female urology, gynecologic oncology, fertility and reproductive biology.

 

 

