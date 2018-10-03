ALS Drug May Help Treat Prostate Cancer

Researchers have discovered a new use for an old drug as a potential treatment for prostate cancer. The findings are published in the journal The Prostate.

Since the 1940s, androgens have been linked to prostate cancer, and decades of work since have focused on androgen receptor (AR), a nuclear receptor transcription factor. Although AR drives prostate cancer, inhibiting it induces remission for only a short time. Investigators have found that a drug approved for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis—called riluzole—promotes the degradation of AR through a distinct pathway.

The findings suggest that riluzole should be investigated clinically for prostate cancer and predict that it may be effective for both early stage and advanced disease,” said senior author Dr. Shahriar Koochekpour, of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/pros.23719

About Journal

The Prostate is a peer-reviewed journal dedicated to original studies of this organ and the male accessory glands. It serves as an international medium for these studies, presenting comprehensive coverage of clinical, anatomic, embryologic, physiologic, endocrinologic, and biochemical studies.

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in education and scholarly research. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, combined with our digital learning, assessment and certification solutions help universities, learned societies, businesses, governments and individuals increase the academic and professional impact of their work. For more than 210 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The company’s website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.