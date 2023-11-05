Fact checkedEvidence Based

Yellow Watery Diarrhea After Eating: Causes & Treatments In 2023

Mitchelle Morgan

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Chelsea Rae Bourgeois, MS, RDN, LD

yellow watery diarrhea after eating
Here we’ll explore various factors that could result in the yellowing of watery diarrhea. Photo: Doucefleur/Shutterstock

Have you ever experienced yellow watery diarrhea after eating? If you have, you may wonder, Why is my poop yellow and watery? And what is yellow watery diarrhea a sign of?

We’ll answer these questions using scientific evidence and help you understand the potential causes and implications of the watery yellow diarrhea. Diarrhea[1] can be an alarming digestive system symptom. And when liquid stools are yellow, it could further indicate an underlying health complication.

Here we’ll explore various factors that could result in the yellowing of watery diarrhea. We’ll also highlight the causes ranging from dietary choices to more serious medical conditions. You will also learn about diarrhea’s relation to gut-healing foods, like those rich in probiotics. 

Key Takeaway

  • Yellow watery diarrhea is loose, liquid stools that appear yellow.
  • Yellow watery diarrhea can result from multiple factors affecting the gastrointestinal tract including the type of food, malabsorption, food contamination, and chronic conditions.
  • Here are some ways to treat yellow watery diarrhea: Identify The Underlying Cause, Fluid Replacement And Hydration, and more.
  • You can support your digestive health and manage watery yellow diarrhea by eradicating potential triggers and avoiding some kinds of food.
  • See a doctor if you experience worsening symptoms of watery yellow diarrhea, such as a low-grade fever.

Why You Have Yellow Watery Diarrhea After Eating

Yellow watery diarrhea can result from multiple factors affecting the gastrointestinal tract. But mostly, you may experience yellow watery diarrhea due to the food you eat, your health status, or food contamination.

Type Of Food

Spicy or fatty foods can irritate the intestinal walls and lead to loose stools. Much of a high-fat diet may never get digested, causing the yellow fats to pass through the intestines and into your stool.

This breeds a condition called steatorrhea, where your stool is high in fat content. This can be linked to hronic pancreatitis[2] or celiac disease.

Malabsorption

Additionally, bile acid malabsorption[3] may affect the digestive system’s abilities, resulting in yellow stool.

Food Contamination

Consuming contaminated food or water can also bring dangerous pathogens into the system, causing intestinal infections and diarrhea. In some cases, gallbladder disease[4] or liver disorders[5] can disrupt bile flow, leading to yellow stools.

Chronic Conditions

Yellow diarrhea might also indicate the presence of chronic conditions like irritable bowel syndrome[6] or cystic fibrosis. For irritable bowel syndrome patients, abnormal intestinal contractions may speed up stool transit. This reduces the time for adequate digestion and absorption of bile, resulting in yellow diarrhea. 

Cystic fibrosis mainly affects the pancreas, hindering fat digestion and absorption.[7] This may result in undigested fats in the fecal matter, giving it a yellow hue.

Gilbert syndrome,[8] a genetic liver disorder, can cause heightened bilirubin levels. Bilirubin is a by-product of red blood cells after they disintegrate. When bilirubin passes through the liver and is not properly excreted, it may manifest as yellowish skin and stool.

While you may fix mild symptoms with dietary modifications or over-the-counter remedies, severe cases require medical help. A physical exam and diagnostic tests are vital for diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.

Other Causes Of Watery Yellow Diarrhea

yellow watery diarrhea after eating
Stomach Bugs can trigger acute diarrhea. Photo: Doucefleur/Shutterstock

Diarrhea, generally, can have numerous causative agents. But watery yellow stool can be a bit specific. Here are some potential causes of this unusual occurrence:

  • Intestinal Infections: If you get viral, parasitic, or bacterial gastrointestinal infections,[9] they can lead to watery, foul-smelling yellow diarrhea. Intestinal infections caused by these agents often manifest as stomach pain, excessive gas, and frequent vomiting. Consuming contaminated food or water may be the source of these infections.
  • Stomach Bugs: Viral gastroenteritis,[10] known as the stomach flu, can trigger acute diarrhea. This can be characterized by watery stool with a yellowish hue due to intestinal lining inflammation.
  • Genetic Liver Disease: If you are predisposed to certain genetic conditions, such as Gilbert’s syndrome, you may experience elevated bilirubin levels in your stool. This can lead to the appearance of yellow skin and stools.
  • Malabsorption Disorders:[11] Conditions like bile acid malabsorption or cystic fibrosis can limit the assimilation of fats and other nutrients into the bloodstream. The unabsorbed fats and nutrients may result in yellow diarrhea.
  • Bile Levels: If there is a heightened level of bile in the stool, it can give it a yellow color. This may happen in cases of bile acid malabsorption[12] or gallbladder problems.
  • Adverse Immune System Responses: Your immune system might react to food or infections resulting in yellowish watery stool. This response can vary greatly between individuals, leading to inflammation and chronic diarrhea.
  • Digestive Tract Disorders: Yellow liquid diarrhea may occur if a specific GI tract condition affects the large or small intestines. It can cause malabsorption of nutrients and result in yellow liquid diarrhea.

What Is Yellow Watery Diarrhea?

Yellow watery diarrhea is loose, liquid stools that appear yellow. Contaminated food, gastrointestinal infections, celiac disease, bile acid malabsorption, or dietary choices can cause it. The yellow hue may be due to undigested fat or bile in the fecal matter.

While mild cases may resolve independently, worsening yellow diarrhea may require medical attention. Proper evaluation can determine the causative agent and provide you with appropriate treatment. If you experience yellow watery stool, always see a doctor.

How To Treat Yellow Watery Diarrhea After Eating

How To Treat Yellow Watery Diarrhea After Eating
If the yellowing of your stool is food-related, the treatment may require that you avoid spicy and fatty foods. Photo: Gulcin Ragiboglu/Shutterstock

If you want to treat diarrhea watery, you must address the underlying causes and manage your symptoms effectively. Here are some strategies to consider:

Identify The Underlying Cause

The only way to find the root cause of yellowing watery stools is to consult a healthcare provider. A trained professional starts the diagnosing processes to eliminate conditions like celiac disease, intestinal infections, gallbladder problems, or bile acid malabsorption. Your doctor will then initiate your care plan with a specific treatment regime. These may include medication or consuming more probiotic foods or superfoods.

Fluid Replacement And Hydration

Diarrhea’s most prevalent negative effect is dehydration. For this, your doctor will help you combat fluid loss and prevent dehydration promptly. They may advocate for drinking water, electrolyte-rich fluids, or oral rehydration solutions.[13]

Dietary Modifications

If the yellowing of your stool is food-related, the treatment may require that you avoid spicy and fatty foods. Your doctor or registered dietitian may recommend eating easy-to-digest foods like bananas, rice, applesauce, toast, and other low-fat foods.

But remember that the BRAT diet is no longer recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics for children, so limiting your child with diarrhea to bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast is not advisable. 

Medication

If infections cause watery yellow diarrhea, antibiotics may be prescribed. For bile acid malabsorption, bile acid binders[14] could assist in regulating your stool’s consistency.

Your doctor might also suggest treating yellow watery diarrhea after eating using over-the-counter medications. An example of over-the-counter anti-diarrheal medication is loperamide, which can provide temporary relief.

To get better gut health, it’s important to comply with your healthcare provider’s diet and medication instructions and attend follow-up appointments. These appointments help your healthcare provider adjust your treatment according to your healing. They may also suggest using digestive enzymes and probiotic supplements or adding certain gut-healing foods to support a faster recovery.

Things To Avoid 

Now that you understand the treatment of yellow watery diarrhea after eating, here are the things you may need to avoid:

  • Fatty and spicy foods.
  • Processed foods.
  • Yellow food coloring.
  • Gluten-containing foods.
  • Caffeine and alcohol.
  • Drastic or sudden dietary modifications.
  • Consuming large meals.
  • Personal trigger foods.
  • Lactose-containing foods.

You can support your digestive health and manage watery yellow diarrhea after eating by eradicating these potential triggers and incorporating mindful food choices. Still, consult a healthcare provider for an in-depth evaluation to deal with the underlying medical conditions fully.

When To Find Professional Help

The unfortunate fact about diarrhea is that it may quickly advance from acute to chronic. See a doctor if you experience worsening symptoms of watery yellow diarrhea, such as a low-grade fever.

Do this, especially when you notice prolonged episodes, abdominal pain, bloody stools, weight loss, or other symptoms. Prompt medical attention is also beneficial if your immune system weakens through the manifestation of other symptoms.

Timely intervention by a gut health specialist can help identify the underlying cause of your loose stools. It can also guide you to the appropriate treatment, dietary changes, or medications to manage your diarrhea effectively.

The Bottom Line

Yellow watery liquid diarrhea after eating can cause concern. While some cases may be linked to dietary choices or mild infections that dissipate, persistent symptoms require a professional evaluation.

Remember that self-diagnosis and over-the-counter remedies may not address the root cause, so seek expert help. Prioritize your health and well-being by staying informed and promptly addressing any health concerns related to yellow watery diarrhea after eating.

Consulting a healthcare provider can help you identify potential health conditions, such as celiac disease, gastrointestinal infections, or bile acid malabsorption. Early diagnosis and proper treatment can prevent complications and promote a quick recovery.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is yellow diarrhea serious?

Yellow diarrhea can be a sign of an underlying issue. While mild cases may heal independently, severe symptoms may require medical attention to uncover the cause and provide appropriate treatment.

What should I eat if I have yellow watery diarrhea?

Stick to a low-fat, bland diet, including bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast, unless otherwise directed by your registered dietitian or doctor.

How long does yellow watery diarrhea last?

The duration can vary depending on the cause. Acute cases may resolve within a few days, while chronic conditions may persist longer. Seek medical attention for worsening symptoms.

Can viruses cause yellow stool?

Certain viral infections can cause yellow stool due to inflammation in the digestive tract or impaired fat absorption. It’s essential to monitor common symptoms and seek medical evaluation if needed.

