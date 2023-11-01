Does CBD Show Up On A Drug Test 2023? All You Need To Know

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

CBD offers an excellent set of benefits for many chronic health issues. However, some people may feel afraid if they are going to fail a drug test for CBD. And, you may also wonder about the same. The result of the CBD drug test depends on several factors.

Typically, Cannabidiol will not show up on drug tests. However, there are many CBD products that contain traces of THC, about which you should be concerned, in some cases. To be legal, for any CBD product, the permitted[1] amount of THC is 0.3%. So, how do you determine if you are going to pass a drug test or not? Well, read this article to know everything about it.

Does CBD Show Up On A Drug Test? CBD drug screening varies from method to method, and so do the cut-off values of tetrahydrocannabinol. If the CBD you consume has less than the permitted tetrahydrocannabinol percentage, you will not test positive. Anything more than 0.3% may lead to a positive drug test result.

The Relation Between Different CBD Products and THC

Not every CBD product is regulated by the FDA[1]. This makes it difficult to know exactly what is used to make them. There are several factors that impact the levels of THC and the chances of its contamination. For example, the method of THC harvesting plays a crucial role here.

However, depending on several factors, some CBD products may contain more THC than others. Here are the prominent CBD types and their THC values:

Full-Spectrum CBD

Full-spectrum CBD oil extracts have all the natural compounds that occur in the plants they are extracted from. To be precise, full-spectrum CBD products contain several types of cannabinoids including THC.

The amount of THC in full-spectrum CBD products may vary from one product to another. However, these products should not contain more than 0.3 THC, to be deemed legal. Not every manufacturer will disclose the amount of THC. So, make sure to purchase products with less than 0.3 THC, as to not fail a drug test.

Broad-Spectrum CBD

Similar to full-spectrum products, broad-spectrum CBD products also contain several terpenes and cannabinoids. However, THC is completely removed when preparing broad-spectrum CBD products. So, you do not have to worry about even the trace amounts of THC here, as it is a THC-free product.

CBD Isolate

CBD isolate is nothing but pure CBD. These are derived from hemp plants. And, any hemp-based CBD product should not have THC. So, you need not worry about a drug test after consuming any form of CBD isolate, be it oil or tincture.

What Are The Different Types Of CBD Drug Tests?

Any typical CBD drug test screens for THC or THC-COOH, one of the many THC metabolites. According to Mayo Clinic, the federal workplace drug screening cut-off scores are established to determine a drug test result.

To be clearer, even if you pass a drug test, it doesn’t mean there is no THC in your system. However, if your drug test result is negative, it means that the amount of THC in your system is under the cut-off value.

By the way, different drug testing methods come with different detection windows and cut-off values. For a better understanding, here is a look at different THC drug tests:

Urine Drug Tests

Does CBD Show Up On A Drug Test Pee?

Yes, urine tests are one of the most common workplace drug testing methods. For a positive test result, the THC-COOH concentration must be at least 50 nanograms[2] per milliliter in your urine sample. Anything less than that is not easily detectable in urine testing.

The detection window of urine testing may vary a lot depending on the frequency and dosage of your CBD usage. Typically, the THC metabolites stay detectable in urine for 3 to 15 days after using CBD.

If you are using heavier CBD doses, too frequently, the metabolites may stay longer in urine, extending the detection window of a urine test up to 30 days.

Blood Tests

This isn’t a very common workplace drug testing method. Because THC metabolites don’t stay long in your blood. However, it is possible to trace through plasma[3], as the metabolites stay for as long as seven days.

Usually, blood tests are conducted to detect current impairment, such as driving after taking Marijuana or other substances that contain THC. For a positive drug test result, your blood sample has to have a THC concentration of at least 1 ng ml, 2 ng ml, or 5 ng ml, depending on the state you are living in.

Saliva Tests

Unlike Urine and Blood drug tests, oral drug testing doesn’t have an established cut-off value to detect THC positive. However, the Journal of Medical Toxicology[4] published a set of recommendations that suggest 4 nanograms per millimeter as the cut-off limit.

THC can be detected in oral fluids up to 72 hours after you take CBD. The detection window could extend further if you are a chronic and heavy user of Cannabis.

Hair Tests

This mode of screening is rarely used. Similar to saliva drug tests, hair testing also doesn’t have a federal cut-off limit. However, the private industry considers 1 picogram per milligram[5] as the cut-off value for a hair test. THC compounds stay detectable for up to 90 days in your hair follicles.

Can CBD Convert To THC In Your Body?

There are different arguments about this particular aspect. Some say that CBD could turn into THC under a few circumstances. While, on the other hand, some say that the claim is not proven yet.

One of the main arguments is that CBD can turn into THC under acidic conditions in your stomach. However, this study[6] has debunked that claim, as they found no medical evidence of CBD effects that are associated with THC.

How To Avoid Products That Contain THC

If you don’t want to test positive in a drug testing environment, you would have to simply avoid consuming any CBD products that have more than legal amounts of THC. In most cases of positive drug test results, the culprit is excess THC. So, here are a few ways you could follow to buy THC-free products:

Read The Product Description

Purchasing anything related to CBD is going to be tricky. Especially when you google “buy CBD oil near me”, you will see a lot of products. Making the right choice is not easy at all. Moreover, if you don’t want the drug test result to be positive, you need to be extra careful to avoid THC. Here, reading the product information carefully can go a long way.

CBD products that are derived from Marijuana or hemp may likely carry THC. So, when buying such items, make sure that the value is equal to or less than the legal limits.

Choose The Products That List CBD Concentration

It is better to buy products that display the concentration of CBD and other cannabinoids. However, the concentration may vary depending on the type of product whether it is an oil, edible, or tincture. If you are trying to buy products with very high potency available, try to see the tetrahydrocannabinol percentage.

At the same time, try to see where hemp-derived products are made. Because the quality of hemp differs from state to state. High-quality hemp doesn’t contain high amounts of compounds that could lead to a positive test result.

How To Pass A Positive CBD Drug Test Naturally?

To avoid being tested positive, you can simply stop using products with either CBD, hemp, marijuana, or cannabis. Or, you can opt for detoxifying your body and getting rid of any amounts of Tetrahydrocannabinol. Here are a few ways to do that:

Exercise

If you are looking to detox from cannabis or marijuana, working out is one of the best options. Tetrahydrocannabinol is stored in your fat cells. So, when the fat is burned out while exercising, so does tetrahydrocannabinol.

Moreover, exercise stimulates an endocannabinoid called anandamide, which gives you a euphoric sensation. So, working out not only detoxes your body from marijuana, but also helps you produce more endocannabinoids.

Proper Hydration

When you drink water regularly, your body stays healthy while it also removes any kind of toxins. Hydration is a great way to detox yourself, even from marijuana or cannabis. Good amounts of hydration help you expel tetrahydrocannabinol from showing up on drug screening.

Healthy Diet

Avoid foods with high amounts of sugar, sodium, and fat, if you are trying to detox from marijuana. Foods such as junk and red meat slow down your metabolism, thus helping marijuana elements stay longer. A nutritious food that includes a lot of fruits, leafy greens, and veggies aid in detox.

Conclusion

CBD offers a lot of healthy benefits, especially as a treatment for chronic pain issues. However, if you consume anything that has a lot of tetrahydrocannabinol, you will test positive in a drug test. If you are working in a company that has strict policies regarding cannabis usage, you might want to be careful.

To avoid any hassles, try to go with the products that have a tetrahydrocannabinol percentage that is permitted by the FDA. Even if you take only reasonable amounts, work on detoxifying yourself from time to time.