Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

7 Barbell Ab Workouts: For A Rock-Hard Core In 2024

Pete Martin

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Jennifer Olejarz, Nutritionist & Health Coach

barbell ab workouts
You can explore the untapped power of ab workouts with barbells, torch your core. Photo: Nghi Tran

In pursuing sculpted abs, it’s easy to gravitate towards countless crunches, fat burners, or the latest ab gadget. However, the humble barbell, often associated with bicep curls and squats, has powerful potential to boost your core strength, carve your abs, and elevate your overall fitness game. 

Get ready to explore the untapped power of ab workouts with barbells, torch your core, and pave the way for the physique you’ve dreamed of. 

Best Hard Core Exercises To Build A Strong Core

Best Barbell Ab Workouts To Try In 2024

We offer a selection of barbell-based movements that focus on strengthening your core. These exercises are designed to enhance core stability and overall strength, making them valuable additions to your fitness routine.

Barbell Rollout

This targets your entire core and enhances your stability and balance.

Barbell Rollout
Barbell Rollout Guide. Photo: Aliaksandr Makatserchyk

How to do:

  1. Kneel on the floor. 
  2. Grip the barbell with your hands shoulder-width apart and roll it forward until your body is extended. 
  3. Keep your arms straight. 
  4. Roll back to the starting position. 

Tips: 

  • Control the rollout by exhaling as you extend forward and inhaling as you return to the starting position.
  • Use an ab wheel or similar equipment for added stability and control if you’re a beginner.
  • Gradually increase the range of motion as your core strength improves, but avoid overstretching to maintain proper form.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Two to three sets of 10-15 reps.

Landmine 180 

Your obliques strengthen, engaging your entire core and promoting rotational strength and endurance.

Landmine 180
Landmine 180 Guide. Photo: Aliaksandr Makatserchyk

How to do:

  1. Position a barbell in a landmine holder at the gym or in the corner of a room to secure it. 
  2. Stand over the barbell and lift it to your chest. 
  3. Rotate your torso from one side to the other in a semi-circular motion to complete one rep. 

Tips: 

  • Start with a light weight and master the movement’s technique before adding more resistance.
  • Keep your core engaged and your back straight throughout the exercise to protect your spine.
  • Use controlled rotational movements to avoid straining your lower back.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Two to four sets of eight to 12 reps.

Barbell/EZ Bar Russian Twist

This targets the obliques and can improve rotational power and overall core strength.

Barbell Russian Twist
Barbell Russian Twist Guide. Photo: Aliaksandr Makatserchyk

How to do:

  1. Sit on the floor with your knees bent and hold a barbell with your hands at your chest. 
  2. Lean back slightly and twist your torso from side to side, touching the barbell to the floor on each side.

Tips: 

  • Maintain a steady pace and control the movement to engage your oblique muscles effectively.
  • Keep your feet flat on the ground or elevate them for added challenge, depending on your fitness level.
  • Breathe rhythmically, exhaling as you rotate and inhaling as you return to the center to maintain stability.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Two to three sets of 10-15 reps.

Barbell Ab Rollout On Toes 

This exercise is similar to the barbell rollout but performed from a toes-planted position rather than kneeling. It enhances overall core stability and strength, particularly the lower abs.

How to do:

  1. Kneel on the floor, and grip the barbell with your hands shoulder-width apart.
  2. Lift your knees so they no longer support your weight. 
  3. Roll the barbell forward until your body is extended. 
  4. Keep your arms straight. 
  5. Roll back to the starting position. 

Tips: 

  • Ensure a straight line from head to heels, engaging your core to protect your lower back.
  • Keep your shoulders directly over your wrists to distribute the weight evenly.
  • Use controlled movements and a stable barbell to prevent accidents and maximize effectiveness.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Two to three sets of eight to 10 reps.

Overhead Squat 

A challenging full-body exercise that combines strength, balance, and flexibility.

Overhead Squat
Overhead Squat Guide. Photo: Aliaksandr Makatserchyk

How to do:

  1. Standing tall, grasp a barbell with a wide grip. The exact width will vary depending on your body proportions and shoulder flexibility, but it should be wider than your shoulders. 
  2. Lift the barbell overhead with your arms extended. Your elbows should be fully locked out. 
  3. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. The bar should be directly above or slightly behind your head, and your chest should be up and your shoulders back. Brace your core, keep your back neutral, and look straight ahead.
  4. Start by bending at your hips and knees to descend into a squat. 
  5. Keep your heels planted firmly on the ground and your knees aligned with your feet. 
  6. As you lower yourself, ensure that your arms remain straight and the bar stays in the same position relative to your body. Your goal is to keep the bar over your mid-foot throughout the movement. 
  7. Go as low as possible while keeping your chest up, back straight, and heels on the ground. You should squat until your hips are below your knees.
  8. Push your body up again once you’ve reached the bottom of the squat. Drive through your heels, and straighten your hips and knees to stand up, maintaining the bar’s position overhead. Keep your core engaged and your chest up throughout this part of the move.
  9. Once you’re standing up straight again, you’ve completed one overhead squat.

Tips: 

  • Ensure a solid shoulder and upper back mobility before attempting this exercise.
  • Maintain a straight back and engage your core to protect your spine during the squat.
  • Start with a lighter weight to master the form before progressing to heavier loads.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Two to four sets of five to 12 reps.

Barbell Suitcase Deadlift

This type of deadlift enhances internal and external obliques and core stability while improving balance.

Barbell Suitcase Deadlift
Barbell Suitcase Deadlift Guide. Photo: Aliaksandr Makatserchyk

How to do:

  1. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart beside a barbell.
  2. Bend down, keeping your legs straight, and lift it with one hand like you would a heavy suitcase. 
  3. Complete 10-15 reps in a set before switching sides.

Tips: 

  • Focus on keeping your shoulders square and your chest up throughout the movement.
  • Brace your core as you lift and lower the weight to maintain stability.
  • Gradually increase the weight as your strength improves, ensuring that you can maintain proper form.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Two to three sets of 10-15 reps.

Barbell Hip Thrust

A powerful lower body exercise, the Barbell Hip Thrust focuses on strengthening your glutes and hamstrings

barbell ab workouts
Barbell Hip Thrust Guide. Photo: Aliaksandr Makatserchyk

How to do:

  1. Sit on the ground with your shoulder blades against a bench, your legs extended, and a barbell on your lap. 
  2. Push through your feet and lift your hips until they’re in line with your body, reaching the height of the bench — perpendicular to the floor.

Tips: 

  • Use a padded barbell pad or towel to protect your hips and ensure comfort.
  • Keep your neck relaxed and gaze forward to maintain proper head and spine alignment.
  • Start with a manageable weight and gradually progress to avoid straining your lower back.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Two to three sets of six to 12 reps.

Benefits Of Barbell Ab Exercises

barbell ab workouts
Barbell exercise has powerful potential to boost your core strength. Photo: chomplearn/Shutterstock

Here are some of the main benefits of ab training using barbell exercises:

Full Body Conditioning

An ab workout with the barbell (or dumbbell ab workout) engages multiple muscle groups simultaneously, increasing total body strength and coordination. 

Core Stability And Strength

Despite being often overlooked in ab-centric workouts, the barbell is a great tool for enhancing core strength. 

High-Calorie Burn 

Barbell abs exercises offer compound movements. These are typically high-intensity and engage large muscle groups. This leads to a higher calorie burn during your workout and an increased metabolic rate post-workout.

Progressive Overload

Weighted ab workouts make it straightforward to apply the principle of progressive overload[1] – gradually increasing the stress placed on your body through exercise. 

Versatility

The range of exercises you can perform with a barbell is vast. From deadlifts to squats, presses to rows, the barbell can effectively train every part of your body, including your abs.

Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned gym-goer, ensure you perform these core exercises with the barbell correctly and with the proper form to avoid injury.

Safety Tips

Warm Up

Before diving into any core training exercise, take 5-10 minutes to warm up your muscles and joints with light cardio and dynamic stretches. This can help reduce the risk of injury and improve your performance.

Proper Form

barbell ab workouts
The correct form helps prevent injury. Photo: peampath2812/Shutterstock

This cannot be emphasized enough. Using the correct form helps prevent injury and ensures you’re effectively targeting the intended muscles. If you’re unsure about the form, consider hiring a personal trainer or seeking advice from a gym instructor.

Start Light

If you’re new to barbell workouts, starting with a weight that you can comfortably manage while maintaining good form is crucial. As your strength and technique improve, you can gradually increase your weight.

Breathe Properly

Breathing is crucial in weightlifting. Generally, exhale during the most challenging part of the lift, the exertion phase. Inhale during the easier part, the recovery phase. Never hold your breath, as it can increase blood pressure.

Rest And Recover

Allow your body to rest between sets and workouts. Rest is when the muscles repair and grow stronger. Additionally, stop the exercise if you’re feeling pain or discomfort during a workout. If the pain continues, consult with a healthcare provider.

Hydrate

Always keep a water bottle nearby during your workouts. Staying hydrated[2] helps your body function optimally and can aid in recovery.

Remember, the most effective workout is a safe one. Listen to your body, don’t rush, and focus on the quality of movement over the quantity of weight or repetitions.

The Bottom Line

Whether you want to build muscle or lose weight, ab workouts with barbells can help. 

They provide a high-intensity, total-body workout, taking your core stability and strength to the next level. 

Safety should always be your top priority — proper form, correct weight selection, adequate rest, and smart habits like taking the necessary vitamins or supplements.

With these practices in place, the journey to a stronger core and better fitness becomes more enjoyable, sustainable, and rewarding. Fitness is not just about the destination but the journey itself. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Should you do ab workouts every day?

While you can train your abdominal muscles daily, it’s not typically recommended. Like any other muscle group, your abs need time to recover and grow. Stick to ab workouts 2-3 times a week.

Can you work out your abs with weights?

Absolutely! Weighted ab exercises, such as those involving barbells, can increase the resistance your muscles work against, which can help build strength and definition.

Do barbell squats train abs?

Yes, while the primary focus of barbell squats is your lower body, your upper body and core muscles are engaged to maintain balance and stability during the lift.

Do planks work abs?

Definitely. Planks[3] are one of the most effective exercises for targeting your entire core, which includes your upper body, abs, obliques, and lower back.

Can barbell exercises help reduce belly fat?

While barbell exercises can help you build muscle and increase your metabolic rate, spot fat reduction isn’t possible. 

Is it necessary to use heavy weights for barbell ab exercises?

Not necessarily. The right weight for barbell ab exercises challenges you but allows you to complete your reps properly.

Can beginners start with barbell ab exercises?

Yes, beginners can start with barbell ab exercises, but it’s crucial to use a manageable weight and to focus on maintaining proper form. 

How quickly will I see results from barbell ab workouts?

This can vary greatly depending on your starting point, diet, overall fitness routine, and genetics. However, consistency is key. Most people notice strength improvements within a few weeks. Visual changes take a few months.

+ 3 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Alaa Khushhal, Nichols, S., Carroll, S., Abt, G. and Ingle, L. (2020). Characterising the application of the ‘progressive overload’ principle of exercise training within cardiac rehabilitation: A United Kingdom-based community programme. PLOS ONE, [online] 15(8), pp.e0237197–e0237197. doi:https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0237197.
  2. ‌CDC (2022). Water and Healthier Drinks . [online] Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Available at: https://www.cdc.gov/healthyweight/healthy_eating/water-and-healthier-drinks.html
  3. Zahiri, A., Esmaillzadeh, A., Abdolhamid Daneshjoo, Pike, N., Konrad, A. and Behm, D.G. (2022). Core Muscle Activation With Foam Rolling and Static Planks. [online] 13. doi:https://doi.org/10.3389/fphys.2022.852094.
Pete Martin

Written by:

Pete Martin, Health and Wellness Writer

Medically reviewed by:

Jennifer Olejarz

Pete is a Level 3 qualified Personal Trainer, with a Diploma in "Nutrition and Wellness" from the University of Aberdeen. He believes firmly in the importance of a holistic approach to healthy living. He is a keen reader, amateur boxer (very amateur, he hastens to add!) and practises Transcendental Meditation.

Medically reviewed by:

Jennifer Olejarz

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement