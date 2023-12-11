Barbell Core Exercises: For A Rock-Hard Core In 2023

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

In pursuing sculpted abs, it’s easy to gravitate towards countless crunches, fat burners, or the latest ab gadget. However, the humble barbell, often associated with bicep curls and squats, has powerful potential to boost your core strength, carve your abs, and elevate your overall fitness game.

Get ready to explore the untapped power of ab workouts with barbells, torch your core, and pave the way for the physique you’ve dreamed of.

8 Best Ab Workouts With Barbell To Build A Strong Core Barbell Rollout.

Landmine 180.

Barbell Russian Twist.

Barbell Ab Rollout on Toes.

Overhead Squat.

Barbell Suitcase Deadlift.

Standing Barbell Rainbow.

Barbell Hip Thrust.

Barbell Core Exercises To Try In 2023

Barbell Rollout

The barbell rollout targets your entire core. Photo: HD92/Shutterstock

Kneel on the floor.

Grip the barbell with your hands shoulder-width apart and roll it forward until your body is extended.

Keep your arms straight.

Roll back to the starting position.

This is one rep. Repeat 10-15 reps per set, with 2-3 sets.

This targets your entire core and enhances your stability and balance.

Landmine 180

Strengthen your obliques for core engagement with Landmine 180. Photo: tsyhun/Shutterstock

Position a barbell in a landmine holder at the gym or in the corner of a room to secure it.

Stand over the barbell and lift it to your chest.

Rotate your torso from one side to the other in a semi-circular motion to complete one rep.

Do 8-12 reps per set, with 2-4 sets.

Your obliques strengthen, engaging your entire core and promoting rotational strength and endurance.

Barbell Russian Twist

Barbell Russian twist can improve rotational power. Photo: Dikushin Dmitry/Shutterstock

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and hold a barbell with your hands at your chest.

Lean back slightly and twist your torso from side to side, touching the barbell to the floor on each side.

This is one rep. Repeat for 10-15 reps to make one set; complete 2-3 sets.

This targets the obliques and can improve rotational power and overall core strength.

Barbell Ab Rollout On Toes

Toe-planted Barbell Ab rollout is like the regular rollout. Photo: HD92/Shutterstock

This exercise is similar to the barbell rollout but performed from a toes-planted position rather than kneeling.

Kneel on the floor, and grip the barbell with your hands shoulder-width apart.

Lift your knees so they no longer support your weight.

Roll the barbell forward until your body is extended.

Keep your arms straight.

Roll back to the starting position.

This is one rep. Repeat 8-12 reps per set, with 2-3 sets.

It enhances overall core stability and strength, particularly the lower abs.

Overhead Squat

The overhead squat requires serious core strength. Photo: Arsenii Palivoda/Shutterstock

Standing tall, grasp a barbell with a wide grip. The exact width will vary depending on your body proportions and shoulder flexibility, but it should be wider than your shoulders.

Lift the barbell overhead with your arms extended. Your elbows should be fully locked out.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. The bar should be directly above or slightly behind your head, and your chest should be up and your shoulders back. Brace your core, keep your back neutral, and look straight ahead.

Start by bending at your hips and knees to descend into a squat.

Keep your heels planted firmly on the ground and your knees aligned with your feet.

As you lower yourself, ensure that your arms remain straight and the bar stays in the same position relative to your body. Your goal is to keep the bar over your mid-foot throughout the movement.

Go as low as possible while keeping your chest up, back straight, and heels on the ground. You should squat until your hips are below your knees.

Push your body up again once you’ve reached the bottom of the squat. Drive through your heels, and straighten your hips and knees to stand up, maintaining the bar’s position overhead. Keep your core engaged and your chest up throughout this part of the move.

Once you’re standing up straight again, you’ve completed one overhead squat. Continue for 5-12 reps per set, 2-4 sets.

Barbell Suitcase Deadlift

Barbell suitcase deadlift enhances internal and external obliques. Photo: David Pereiras/Shutterstock

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart beside a barbell.

Bend down, keeping your legs straight, and lift it with one hand like you would a heavy suitcase.

Complete 10-15 reps in a set before switching sides. Do 2-3 sets.

This type of deadlift enhances internal and external obliques and core stability while improving balance.

Standing Barbell Rainbow

You must move the barbell from one hip up and over your body to the other hip. Photo: RomarioIen/Shutterstock

Hold a barbell with both hands.

Draw a rainbow by moving the barbell from one hip up and over your body to the other hip.

This is one rep. Do 8-12 reps per set. Do 2-3 sets.

Barbell Hip Thrust

You can try barbell hip thrust. Photo: gpointstudio/Shutterstock

Sit on the ground with your shoulder blades against a bench, your legs extended, and a barbell on your lap.

Push through your feet and lift your hips until they’re in line with your body, reaching the height of the bench — perpendicular to the floor.

This is one rep. Finding a weight you can control, perform 2-3 sets of 6-12 reps.

Benefits Of Barbell Ab Workouts

Here are some of the main benefits of ab training using barbell exercises:

Full Body Conditioning

An ab workout with barbell (or dumbbell ab workout) engages multiple muscle groups simultaneously, increasing total body strength and coordination.

Core Stability And Strength

Despite being often overlooked in ab-centric workouts, the barbell is a great tool for enhancing core strength.

High-Calorie Burn

Barbell exercises offer compound movements. These are typically high-intensity and engage large muscle groups. This leads to a higher calorie burn during your workout and an increased metabolic rate post-workout.

Progressive Overload

Weighted ab workouts make it straightforward to apply the principle of progressive overload[1] – gradually increasing the stress placed on your body through exercise.

Versatility

The range of exercises you can perform with a barbell is vast. From deadlifts to squats, presses to rows, the barbell can effectively train every part of your body, including your abs.

Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned gym-goer, ensure you perform these core exercises with barbell correctly with proper form to avoid injury.

Safety Tips

1. Warm Up: Before diving into any ab training exercise, take 5-10 minutes to warm up your muscles and joints with light cardio and dynamic stretches. This can help reduce the risk of injury and improve your performance.

2. Proper Form: This cannot be emphasized enough. Using the correct form helps prevent injury and ensures you’re effectively targeting the intended muscles. If you’re unsure about the form, consider hiring a personal trainer or seeking advice from a gym instructor.

3. Start Light: If you’re new to barbell workouts, starting with a weight that you can comfortably manage while maintaining good form is crucial. As your strength and technique improve, you can gradually increase your weight.

4. Breathe Properly: Breathing is crucial in weightlifting. Generally, exhale during the most challenging part of the lift, the exertion phase. Inhale during the easier part, the recovery phase. Never hold your breath, as it can increase blood pressure.

5. Rest and Recover: Allow your body to rest between sets and workouts. Rest is when the muscles repair and grow stronger. Additionally, stop the exercise if you’re feeling pain or discomfort during a workout. If the pain continues, consult with a healthcare provider.

6. Hydrate: Always keep a water bottle nearby during your workouts. Staying hydrated[2] helps your body function optimally and can aid in recovery.

Remember, the most effective workout is a safe one. Listen to your body, don’t rush, and focus on the quality of movement over the quantity of weight or repetitions.

The Bottom Line

Whether you want to build muscle or lose weight, ab workouts with barbells can help.

They provide a high-intensity, total-body workout, taking your core stability and strength to the next level.

Safety should always be your top priority — proper form, correct weight selection, adequate rest, and smart habits like taking the necessary vitamins or supplements.

With these practices in place, the journey to a stronger core and better fitness becomes more enjoyable, sustainable, and rewarding. Fitness is not just about the destination but the journey itself.

Frequently Asked Questions Should you do ab workouts every day? While you can train your abdominal muscles daily, it’s not typically recommended. Like any other muscle group, your abs need time to recover and grow. Stick to ab workouts 2-3 times a week.

Can you work out your abs with weights? Absolutely! Weighted ab exercises, such as those involving barbells, can increase the resistance your muscles work against, which can help build strength and definition. Do barbell squats train abs? Yes, while the primary focus of barbell squats is your lower body, your upper body and core muscles are engaged to maintain balance and stability during the lift. Do planks work abs? Definitely. Planks[3] are one of the most effective exercises for targeting your entire core, which includes your upper body, abs, obliques, and lower back.

Can barbell exercises help reduce belly fat? While barbell exercises can help you build muscle and increase your metabolic rate, spot fat reduction isn’t possible.

Is it necessary to use heavy weights for barbell ab exercises? Not necessarily. The right weight for barbell ab exercises challenges you but allows you to complete your reps properly.

Can beginners start with barbell ab exercises? Yes, beginners can start with barbell ab exercises, but it’s crucial to use a manageable weight and to focus on maintaining proper form.

How quickly will I see results from barbell ab workouts? This can vary greatly depending on your starting point, diet, overall fitness routine, and genetics. However, consistency is key. Most people notice strength improvements within a few weeks. Visual changes take a few months.