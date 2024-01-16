Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Boxing For Weight Loss: Health Benefits & Best Workouts 2024

Kate Barrington

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Kathy Shattler, MS, RDN

Boxing For Weight Loss
A boxing routine could help you lose weight by burning calories and fat as well as building muscle. Photo: Shutterstock

If you’re trying to lose weight, you’re not alone. In fact, roughly 50% of Americans report actively trying to lose weight. There are countless ways to lose weight, from fad diets to celebrity exercise programs. Unfortunately, it doesn’t work the same way for everyone – it may take some trial and error to find the calorie-burning exercises that actually work for your body and your goals. And boxing weight loss workouts may be the right answer for you.

When it comes to losing weight, cutting calories isn’t the only thing to focus on – especially if you want to shed belly fat while maintaining lean muscle. The key is to find a fitness routine that burns calories while engaging your muscle groups and improving your stamina. Boxing for weight loss is a great option to consider if traditional workouts aren’t cutting it for you.

Best Boxing Workout Splits

  • Boxing Conditioning Workout
  • Boxing Footwork And Conditioning Workout
  • Boxing Cardio And Conditioning Intensive
  • Boxing Speed And Endurance Challenge
  • Boxing Power And Precision Workout
  • Boxing Agility And Power Circuit

Six-Day Boxing Workout For Weight Loss Split

If you are looking for a serious calorie burner, boxing is a great exercise to choose from! You can easily burn 400 calories in half an hour of boxing.

After jumping rope or jogging in place to warm up for about five minutes, try one of the following workouts to build your basic boxing techniques: 

Boxing Conditioning Workout

Get ready to boost your boxing skills and overall fitness with our Boxing Conditioning Workout. This high-intensity training routine combines strength-building exercises with punching drills to improve your endurance, power, and agility.

ExerciseSets x Reps
Squats3 sets x 25 reps
Pushups3 sets x 25 reps
Crunches3 sets x 50 reps
Basic jab, cross, and hook punches5 sets x 3 minutes each
Rest30 seconds
Punch combinations on the heavy bag5 sets x 3 minutes each
Rest30 seconds

Boxing Footwork And Conditioning Workout

Prepare to enhance your boxing footwork and overall fitness with our Boxing Footwork and Conditioning Workout. This session focuses on agility, strength, and endurance, ensuring you’re ready to move like a champ in the ring.

ExerciseSets x Reps
Jumping Jacks1 set x 30 reps
Squats1 set x 30 reps
Pushups1 set x 30 reps
Lunges1 set x 30 reps
Shadowboxing basic punches1 set x 5 minutes
Rest30 seconds
Sidestep footwork drills(*)1 set x 3 minutes
Rest30 seconds
Forward and backward step drills(**)1 set x 3 minutes
Rest30 seconds
Box step drills1 set x 3 minutes

(*) Alternate between 10 quick steps left and 10 quick steps right

(**) Six steps forward, six steps right, six steps backward, six steps left

Boxing Cardio And Conditioning Intensive

This session is designed to boost your cardiovascular endurance, enhance your boxing skills, and push your limits.

ExerciseSets x Reps
Jog1 set x 15 minutes
Shadow boxing5 sets x 3 minutes
Punch combinations on a heavy bag3 sets x 3 minutes
Rest30 seconds
Speed bag3 sets x 3 minutes
Rest30 seconds
Alternating 10 pushups and 10 jump squats3 sets x 10 reps each

Boxing Speed And Endurance Challenge

This workout day is designed to elevate your speed, agility, and endurance in the ring.

ExerciseSets x Reps
Jump rope (changing up your speed)1 set x 20 minutes
Shadow-boxing single punches10 sets x 1 minute
Rest30 seconds
Burpees10 sets x 10 reps
Rest30 seconds
Jump rope at a quick pace1 set x 1 minute
Pushups (as many as you can)1 set x 1 minute

Boxing Power And Precision Workout

Get ready for an Explosive Boxing Workout that will elevate your speed, power, and precision in the ring. This dynamic session combines intense cardio, shadowboxing with powerful punches, pushups for upper body strength, and a series of heavy bag drills to take your boxing skills to the next level.

ExerciseSets x Reps
Jog or jump rope at a quick pace4 sets x 3 minutes
Rest30 seconds
Shadowboxing basic punch combinations4 sets x 3 minutes
Pushups4 sets x 30 seconds
Heavy bag drills6 sets x 3 minutes

Boxing Agility And Power Circuit

This action-packed workout day is designed to turbocharge your agility, strength, and punching power. You’ll engage in a series of explosive exercises, precision bag work, and bobbing and weaving drills to level up your boxing skills.

ExerciseSets x Reps
Bicycle crunches1 set x 25 reps
Pushups1 set x 25 reps
Jump squats1 set x 25 reps
Speed bag5 sets x 2 minutes
Rest20 seconds
Punch combinations, bobbing, and weaving4 sets x 3 minutes
Rest30 seconds
Punch combinations on the heavy bag(*)4 sets x 3 minutes

(*) moving 180 degrees around the bag between each set.

What Is A Boxing Workout?

Boxing programs can be customized according to your fitness goals and preferences. These workouts can incorporate a variety of elements, including practiced movements, footwork drills, and punching drills. They can be done with or without equipment such as boxing gloves, speed bags, heavy bags, and focus mitts, and you can even find boxing workout games. 

A high-intensity workout for weight loss may incorporate additional conditioning exercises to increase calorie expenditure and help you burn more excess fat. Calisthenics and jumping rope, for example, are popular elements of boxing weight loss workouts. 

Is Boxing Good For Weight Loss?

Is Boxing Good For Weight Loss
Boxing involves cardio exercise, making it effective as a weight-loss workout. Photo: GaudiLab/Shutterstock

Any form of physical activity has the potential to help you lose weight as long as you achieve a calorie deficit, but you may still find yourself asking: is boxing good for weight loss? Yes!

Though it can also be good for muscle building, boxing primarily involves cardiovascular exercise, making it effective as a weight-loss workout. It is typically considered a form of high-intensity interval training or HIIT, which has been shown to burn more fat[1] than other exercises like walking when performed for extended periods at low- to moderate intensity. 

Whether you’re running, lifting weights, or boxing, weight loss is a balancing act. You need to balance the number of calories consumed against the number of calories burned on a daily basis. If you want to lose weight, you need to create a calorie deficit – you need to burn more calories[2] than you consume. 

Many people have begun boxing for weight loss at home as a way to burn calories, build muscle, and improve physical fitness levels without having to pay for expensive subscription programs or gym memberships. 

Health Benefits Of Boxing

While boxing has become incredibly popular as a great workout routine, its benefits extend beyond burning fat and calories. Regularly visiting boxing gyms can positively impact stress levels, heart health, and even balance. Here are five ways boxing can benefit your entire body and your overall health. 

Lowers Stress

Exercise, in its many forms, has been well-studied as a method for reducing stress.[3] Boxing as a form of exercise, however, offers some unique benefits in this area. For example, programs that adhere to HIIT protocols have been shown[4] to improve mood and cognitive function. The act of punching a mitt or a bag can also have a cathartic effect in relieving stress or anger. 

Reduces Blood Pressure

Hypertension gives you a higher risk for heart attack and stroke.[5] Regular cardiovascular activities – especially HIIT training programs like boxing workouts – may help lower both your systolic and diastolic blood pressure. In fact, some research[2] suggests boxing workouts may reduce blood pressure more significantly than moderate-intensity exercise.

Boosts Heart Health

In addition to lowering high blood pressure, cardio boxing can help improve your overall heart health. Because it is a form of high-intensity interval training, boxing puts your body and your heart through repeated bouts of intense activity. This improves your cardiovascular endurance and may decrease your risk[6] for serious heart problems like heart disease. 

Improves Balance

Boxing involves repeated punching and footwork drills which help with developing coordination and building strength. In fact, boxing has been used to help improve balance and muscle coordination in individuals recovering from stroke[7] and Parkinson’s disease.[8] 

Increases Strength And Stamina

More than just a cardio workout, the high-intensity nature of boxing makes it a full-body workout. Throwing punches works your upper body, while footwork drills work your lower body. Keeping your core muscles engaged is essential for a good workout, and the faster you move, the more intense the aerobic workout you’re going to get. 

How To Get Started With Boxing Workouts

How To Get Started With Boxing Workouts
Proper form is the first thing you should learn when start boxing. Photo: PeopleImages.com – Yuri A/Shutterstock

The first step in performing a martial art like boxing is to learn proper form. No matter what type of exercise you’re doing, maintaining proper form as you throw punches will reduce your risk of injury. 

Start by practicing your stance. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and move your nondominant foot slightly forward and your dominant foot slightly back. Balance your weight on the balls of your feet, keeping your knees loose and soft. Keeping your elbows close to your sides, bring your dominant fist up, so your index finger is resting right next to your chin. Your non-dominant fist should be held right around cheek height.

Once you’ve mastered proper stance and form, the next step is to learn the three basic punches. Taking a boxing class or watching a boxing exercise video can help if you’re having trouble visualizing the form. 

Jab

Start in your regular boxing stance with the index finger of your dominant fist resting lightly against your chin. Throw your non-dominant fist straight ahead. Remember that the jab punch is used to set up other throws and defensive movements, so it isn’t meant to be a power punch. 

Cross

Like the jab, the cross punch is thrown straight but with more power behind it. Throw the punch with your rear dominant fist, using your legs and hips to generate the force. Remember that the jab is thrown from the fist closest to your target and the cross from the fist furthest away.

Hook

This punch can be performed with either hand, but it’s best to use your non-dominant or lead fist. The goal of this punch is to come at the target from the side. Moving from your legs and hips for power, throw the punch out from your shoulder then turn your fist in toward the target halfway through. 

Summary

A boxing routine could help you reduce weight fast by burning calories, building muscle, and burning visceral fat. It’s easy to customize your boxing routine with an endless array of punch combinations, drills, and conditioning exercises. 

While boxing exercises are a great way to burn more calories, you may still need a little help to meet your weight loss goals quicker. Adding a stimulant-free fat burner to your routine may help boost your metabolism to increase your calorie burn while simultaneously suppressing your appetite to help you consume fewer calories.

Whether you add fat burners to your routine or not, consult a healthcare professional before starting your weight loss journey to see if a boxing fitness program is the right fit for you.

+ 8 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Cheema, B.S., Davies, T.B., Stewart, M., Papalia, S. and Atlantis, E. (2015). The feasibility and effectiveness of high-intensity boxing training versus moderate-intensity brisk walking in adults with abdominal obesity: a pilot study. BMC Sports Science, Medicine and Rehabilitation, [online] 7(1). doi:https://doi.org/10.1186/2052-1847-7-3.
  2. Kim, J.Y. (2021). Optimal Diet Strategies for Weight Loss and Weight Loss Maintenance. Journal of Obesity & Metabolic Syndrome, [online] 30(1), pp.20–31. doi:https://doi.org/10.7570/jomes20065.
  3. Lewis, B.A., Schuver, K., Dunsiger, S., Samson, L., Frayeh, A.L., Terrell, C.A., Ciccolo, J.T., Fischer, J. and Avery, M.D. (2021). Randomized trial examining the effect of exercise and wellness interventions on preventing postpartum depression and perceived stress. BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth, [online] 21(1). doi:https://doi.org/10.1186/s12884-021-04257-8.
  4. Borrega-Mouquinho, Y., Jesús Sánchez-Gómez, Juan Pedro Fuentes-García, Collado‐Mateo, D. and Villafaina, S. (2021). Effects of High-Intensity Interval Training and Moderate-Intensity Training on Stress, Depression, Anxiety, and Resilience in Healthy Adults During Coronavirus Disease 2019 Confinement: A Randomized Controlled Trial. Frontiers in Psychology, [online] 12. doi:https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2021.643069.
  5. ‌Gąsecki, D., Kwarciany, M., Kowalczyk, K., Narkiewicz, K. and Karaszewski, B. (2020). Blood Pressure Management in Acute Ischemic Stroke. Current Hypertension Reports, [online] 23(1). doi:https://doi.org/10.1007/s11906-020-01120-7.
  6. Su, L., Fu, J., Sun, S., Zhao, G., Cheng, W., Dou, C. and Quan, M. (2019). Effects of HIIT and MICT on cardiovascular risk factors in adults with overweight and/or obesity: A meta-analysis. PLOS ONE, [online] 14(1), p.e0210644. doi:https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0210644.
  7. Jeerawan Kerdsawatmongkon, Nomjit Nualnetr, Olan Isariyapan, Nithra Kitreerawutiwong and Waroonnapa Srisoparb (2023). Effects of Home-Based Boxing Training on Trunk Performance, Balance, and Enjoyment of Patients With Chronic Stroke. [online] 47(1), pp.36–44. doi:https://doi.org/10.5535/arm.22127.
  8. Horbinski, C., Zumpf, K.B., McCortney, K. and Eoannou, D. (2021). Longitudinal Study of Boxing Therapy in Parkinson’s Disease, Including Adverse Impacts of the COVID-19 Lockdown. [online] doi:https://doi.org/10.21203/rs.3.rs-355283/v1.
Kate Barrington

Written by:

Kate Barrington, Health Expert

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Kate Barrington holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and is the published author of several self-help books and nutrition guides. Also an avid dog lover and adoring owner of three cats, Kate’s love for animals has led her to a successful career as a freelance writer specializing in pet care and nutrition. Kate holds a certificate in fitness nutrition and enjoys writing about health and wellness trends — she also enjoys crafting original recipes. In addition to her work as a ghostwriter and author, Kate is also a blogger for a number of organic and natural food companies as well as a columnist for several pet magazines.

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement