Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Fasted Cardio: Benefits, What It Is & How To Do It 2023

Emma

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Kathy Shattler, MS, RDN

fasted cardio
Fasted cardio means doing fat-burning workouts on an empty stomach. Photo: Inside Creative House/Shutterstock

Some people love high-intensity interval training because it’s great for burning body fat. Others don’t need to burn calories—they’re in it for muscular body mass, plain and simple. 

Resistance training and even moderate-intensity exercise without those vital glycogen stores, however, may compel the human body to burn more fat and muscular tissue than it would in a fed state.

Does the food that you eat before high-intensity exercise have an impact on the calories burned after the fact? Can you maintain muscle mass even in a fasted state? Learn all about fasted cardio in this beginner’s guide.

Fasted Cardio: Things To Know

  • Fasted cardio is doing fat-burning workouts on an empty stomach.
  • Fasted cardio burns stored fat for fuel, limiting new fuel intake to target stubborn fat.
  • There is no set fasting period; tailor intermittent fasting to workouts
  • Fasted cardio offers benefits in aiding in cleansing, disease prevention, and weight loss
  • Extended fasted cardio may impair performance, cause fatigue, and disrupt health, especially for women

What Is Fasted Cardio?

Fasted cardio is simply the act[1] of participating in fat-burning cardiovascular workouts on an empty stomach. A fast is usually 12-24 hours where you can have nothing but zero-calorie beverages like water, black coffee, and tea.

Lots of people prefer cardio in the morning for this reason—with one’s diet out of the way, some find that they feel lighter, brighter, and more excited to sweat. Plus, the low blood sugar that is likely to come as a result will usually give you a great appetite for breakfast.

How Does Fasted Cardio Burn Fats?

How Does Fasted Cardio Burn Fats
Stored fat can be burnt through fasted cardio. Photo: Maridav/Shutterstock

Fasted cardio can help you burn stored fat through lipolysis, the breakdown of fatty tissue, and fatty acids for fuel. 

Your body uses two main sources of fuel for exercise: glycogen stores and fat stores. Fed cardio supplies your system with more calories than cardio in a fasted state. Targeting stubborn fat, in many cases, becomes a matter of limiting the availability of new fuel, so that the body burns fatter already stored instead. 

Building muscle, on the other hand, might be difficult under these circumstances, even if you’re using a fat burner for weight loss. Does fasted cardio lead to less effective strength training and fewer healthy gains?

How Long Should You Fast Before Fasted Cardiovascular Exercise?

There is no standardized fasting period for everybody—instead, you should observe how your body responds to various intermittent fasting plans geared toward your workout. Have you eaten breakfast? Was it a balanced meal? 

Regardless of the exercise performed, there is no dispute among fitness professionals: fasting periodically is really, really good for you. 

Does Fasted Cardio Reduce Muscular Mass?

Adequate nutrition, protein intake, and a great session are all that our bodies need to become something incredible. What happens when you leave yourself without the fuel that you need to succeed?

Fasts before exercise increase[2] your body’s fat-burning potential and decrease total body fat percentage by inducing a faster rate of fat oxidation. This tendency to burn fat much more efficiently might, however, carry over to skeletal muscle,[3] including the major muscular groups that you’re interested in pumping up to the max.

Muscle protein synthesis is stimulated[3] by the presence of new amino acids entering the body. When we consume less than normal, this threshold actually increases, further impeding the body’s ability to produce new muscles, especially after a high-intensity workout on an empty stomach. 

Nutrition, in any case, appears to be a vital aspect of this process. Will a fasted workout completely undermine your fitness goals if fat loss isn’t your primary intention?

Benefits Of Fasted Cardio

Benefits Of Fasted Cardio
Fasted cardio offers benefits in aiding in cleansing, disease prevention, and weight loss. Photo: Prostock-studio/Shutterstock

The benefits of the fasted cardio workout go beyond those of skipping breakfast alone, plain and simple, but they’re all just as relevant and worth mentioning[4]:

  • A fasted state gives the body time to cleanse itself of impurities, flushing out your system
  • Fasts keep your body healthy by helping it ward off chronic disease
  • Fasting is great for weight loss in a general sense

Even if you’re not interested in the fat-burning benefits of a fasted window, it might be something to try if you’re watching your carbohydrate (carb) intake, insulin levels, or even your fat, protein, and carb intake. If eating breakfast or dinner isn’t a huge priority for you, we can definitely recommend sitting on an empty stomach during the fasting window most convenient for you.

Risks Of Fasted Cardio

While an overnight fast is something that we’re all used to, research suggests that an extended fasted cardio session may end up limiting the benefits that you stand to enjoy at the gym, especially if a bigger, stronger, and more powerful physique is what you would like to achieve. 

This study[5] conducted by the British Journal of Sports Medicine on the workout-enhanced performance of Muslim athletes fasting during Ramadan notes a significant reduction in speed, agility, and endurance. Fasted cardio and disruptions in their ordinary sleeping patterns prevented them from maximizing each workout as usual.

Your muscular gains may not be all that you have to lose if you push it to the limit:

  • A significant calorie deficit may leave you feeling woozy, fatigued, unfocused, and burned out
  • Fasted workouts may give you less energy to exercise, as well as less energy after your workout
  • Long-term fasting may impair[6] your athletic performance
  • In terms of women’s health, fasting at length may lead you to lose weight and disrupt your menstrual cycle, opening the door to long-term reproductive health conditions later on down the line
  • And, of course, depending on your energy expenditure and body composition, fasted cardio may hinder muscle-building, especially if you’re partaking in high-intensity training

If you find that eating prior to a sweat session results in twice the amount of energy and interest, fed workouts may simply be the way to go. There is no reason to force fasted exercise on yourself if you’ve been consistently trained traditionally and perform adequately while digesting food.

There are many great approaches to losing fat without gaining muscle; not eating for prolonged periods of time isn’t necessarily the only way to a happier, healthier body.

Is Fasted Cardio Better For Weight Loss?

If burning fat cells is your ultimate goal, fasting before cardio is the most effective route to fat loss in every part of the body. 

It doesn’t necessarily need to feel like a requirement or a punishment—even trying it out once a week may be enough to kick-start your fitness journey. Don’t knock it until you try it.

+ 6 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Hassane Zouhal, Ayoub Saeidi, Salhi, A., Li, H., M. Faadiel Essop, Laher, I., Fatma Rhibi, Sadegh Amani-Shalamzari and Abderraouf Ben Abderrahman (2020). Exercise Training and Fasting: Current Insights. Open access journal of sports medicine, [online] Volume 11, pp.1–28. doi:https://doi.org/10.2147/oajsm.s224919.
  2. ‌Vieira, A., Costa, D., Cauduro, R., Coconcelli, L. and Martins, F. (2016). Effects of aerobic exercise performed in fasted v. fed state on fat and carbohydrate metabolism in adults: a systematic review and meta-analysis. British Journal of Nutrition, [online] 116(7), pp.1153–1164. doi:https://doi.org/10.1017/s0007114516003160.
  3. Williamson, E. and Moore, D.R. (2021). A Muscle-Centric Perspective on Intermittent Fasting: A Suboptimal Dietary Strategy for Supporting Muscle Protein Remodeling and Muscle Mass? Frontiers in Nutrition, [online] 8. doi:https://doi.org/10.3389/fnut.2021.640621.
  4. Michalsen, A. and Li, C. (2013). Fasting Therapy for Treating and Preventing Disease – Current State of Evidence. Complementary Medicine Research, [online] 20(6), pp.444–453. doi:https://doi.org/10.1159/000357765.
  5. ‌Yacine Zerguini, Kirkendall, D.T., Junge, A. and Jiří Dvořák (2007). Impact of Ramadan on physical performance in professional soccer players. British Journal of Sports Medicine, [online] 41(6), pp.398–400. doi:https://doi.org/10.1136/bjsm.2006.032037.
  6. ‌Maughan, R., Fallah, J. and Coyle, E.F. (2010). The effects of fasting on metabolism and performance. British Journal of Sports Medicine, [online] 44(7), pp.490–494. doi:https://doi.org/10.1136/bjsm.2010.072181.
Emma

Written by:

Emma Garofalo, Former Health Writer

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Emma Garofalo is a writer based in Pittsburgh, PA. A lover of science, art, and all things culinary, few things excite her more than the opportunity to learn about something new." It is now in the sheet in the onboarding paperwork, apologies!!

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement