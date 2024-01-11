Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Foam Roller Exercises You Can Try To Promote Weight Loss In 2024

Mitchelle Morgan

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Kimberly Langdon, MD

foam roller exercises
5 Foam Roller Exercises You Should Try For Weight Loss. Photo: Phuong Thanh

Losing weight is the ultimate goal of many people who start exercising. While there are many ways to work out, not all have to be extremely strenuous. You can use a simple foam roller to perform easy exercises at home.

Does foam rolling burn calories? Fetch the foam roller or purchase one to start performing easy exercises. The moment you begin engaging in active foam rolling, you can see results. Your body responds to the change in pace and technique. Not only does your metabolism activate, but you also end up burning more calories in the process.

If you find foam rolling intriguing, then stick around to learn more about its benefits. In addition, you can learn 5 easy foam rolling exercises to lose weight.

5 Exercises Foam Roller Weight Loss You Should Try

  1. Sleek Arms Roll
  2. Hip Roll
  3. Butt Roll
  4. Back Roll
  5. Quads Roll

Foam Roller Exercises To Lose Weight

There are no shortcuts to losing weight and achieving that lean upper body. But, using a medium or high-density foam roller, you can perform easy exercises that stimulate blood circulation and relax your muscle fibers. Here are 5 easy exercises to do during the recovery process.

Sleek Arms Roll

Your upper arm can have lots of muscle tension after an intense session at the gym. One way to ease the tension and tone the area is through workout foam rolling.

How to do: 

  1. Begin by lying on your right side with the foam roller under your armpit.
  2. Keep your legs straight and stacked on top of each other.
  3. Place your left hand on the floor in front of you for stability.
  4. Roll the foam roller up and down your arm, targeting the triceps.
  5. Perform the exercise for the desired number of repetitions on each side.

Tips:

  • Keep your upper body stable and avoid excessive swinging during the exercise.
  • Maintain a slow and controlled pace to maximize tricep engagement.
  • Pay attention to any discomfort or pain, and stop the exercise if you experience it.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Three sets of 10-12 reps per side.

Hip Roll

The Hip Roll is a dynamic core exercise that involves hip lifting and controlled side-to-side rolling, targeting your oblique muscles for improved core strength and stability.

How to do: 

  1. Lie on the right side of your body to do this easy exercise
  2. Place the foam roller under your right hip while supporting yourself with your right elbow.
  3. Place your right leg extended
  4. Place your bent left knee over your right leg for additional support. Straighten your right arm, lift your torso, and roll your body up and down 10 to 12 times before switching to the other side.

Tips:

  • Start with a slow, controlled movement to avoid straining your lower back.
  • Keep your core engaged throughout to maintain stability and balance.
  • Ensure proper hip alignment during the exercise to prevent discomfort.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Aim for three sets of 12-15 repetitions per side.

Butt Roll

After working out your upper arm and hips, it’s time to exercise your butt. Start by sitting on the floor, then place the foam roller underneath your butt. Support yourself by bracing your arms behind you and extending your legs on the floor.

Roll the foam roller back and forth underneath your butt for maximum relief. Not only does your butt get to relax, but you ease tension in your arms, right and left leg, and back.

How to do: 

  1. Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat.
  2. Lift your hips, roll toward your shoulders, and return to start.
  3. Engage glutes and maintain controlled movements.
  4. Repeat for desired reps, targeting glute muscles.

Tips:

  • Keep your glutes engaged and core tight throughout the movement to maximize muscle activation.
  • Maintain a slow, controlled pace and avoid excessive rolling to target your glute muscles effectively.
  • Ensure your head and neck remain relaxed during the exercise to avoid unnecessary tension.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Three sets of 12-15 reps per side.

Back Roll

Next, you can help more blood[1] flow all over your back using the foam roller. Lie on the floor and rest your hands on the back of your head. Place the foam rolling underneath your back and tighten your back. Then you can start moving the roller up and down your back while your knees bent.

Making slowly roll back and forth on your back will help with any back pain. Ensure place the foam roller horizontally reaches your lower back area before moving it to your shoulder blades.

How to do: 

  1. Sit on the floor with your legs extended and a foam roller behind you.
  2. Lie back on the foam roller, resting your hands on the back of your head.
  3. Roll backward, tucking your chin, and engaging your core.
  4. Roll back up to the starting position, using controlled motion.
  5. Perform for the desired number of reps to engage your core and improve flexibility.

Tips:

  • Maintain steady control throughout the movement to engage core muscles effectively and avoid strain.
  • Focus on breathing rhythmically to support core engagement and relaxation during the exercise.
  • Start with a foam roller of appropriate density and gradually increase intensity as your flexibility and core strength improve.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Three sets of back rolls exercise 10-12 repetitions.

Quads Roll

After the back, you can prevent injury by stretching your quads. Start by lying flat on your stomach and place the foam roller under your hips. 

How to do: 

  1. Lie facedown with a foam roller under your thighs.
  2. Use your arms to roll the foam roller along your quads.
  3. Roll from the hips to just above the knees.
  4. Maintain steady, controlled movements.
  5. Perform desired reps, focusing on quads for muscle relief.

Tips:

  • Apply gentle pressure at first and gradually increase to avoid discomfort.
  • Keep your core engaged and maintain a controlled rolling motion.
  • Focus on any tender or tight spots in your quads and spend extra time rolling over those areas to release tension.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Perform two to three sets of 10-15 rolls per leg.

After the back, you can prevent injury by stretching your quads. Start by lying flat on your stomach and place the foam roller under your hips. Raise yourself with your arms while the lower part of your body remains in contact with the foam roller.

Move the foam roller up and down your hips from the knee to the lower part of your stomach. Repeat this 10 to 12 times for maximum results.

How Foam Roller Exercise For Weight Loss Works

Perhaps you got foam rollers with other exercise equipment a long time ago. But, you’ve never taken an interest in learning how it can help you burn fat and achieve your body goals. Well, this is the time to understand the foam rolling and start using it.

Foam rolling is an easy workout that can be pretty beneficial to your body. When you begin performing the different exercises, you experience muscle stimulation.[2] They also help in improving blood circulation. Your body manages to relax and become much more flexible.

It might sound like hype. How can such exercises using such a simple tool help you with sore muscles? Well, scientific evidence[3] the benefits of roller for weight loss. Using a foam roller enables you to achieve a lean body.

However, all this depends on the effort you make in the weight loss process. It’s a continuous effort to keep your metabolic rate going. Foam rolling exercises have numerous benefits. Keep reading and get to learn them before proceeding to different easy exercises you can start doing.

Benefits Of Foam Rolling For Weight Loss

Benefits Of Foam Rolling For Weight Loss
Use foam rollers for muscle soreness and body tone improvement. Photo: Andrew Angelov/Shutterstock

Foam rollers roll are workout tools you can use to exercise your body. It comes in handy, especially when you have muscle group soreness or want to improve your body tone. There are different simple exercises you can do that benefit your body immensely and increase tone.

Read on and get to learn the different health and wellness benefits you can achieve.

Relax Muscle Soreness

One of the side effects of strenuous workout routines is muscle soreness. The exercises cause inflammation in the muscles in different parts of the body. If you don’t find ways to ease this, it can limit your performance for the rest of the day or week.

Using a foam roller, you can ease the pain you feel in your body. The right time to engage in these exercises using the simple tool is after an intense workout. Get on with it since this is the best way to curb muscle soreness[4] before it’s evident in your body.

In addition, you have a much more beneficial recovery time. This is because your body joints get to stretch and ease any muscle tension building up in those parts. Though much more research is needed to learn how foam rolling helps alleviate muscle pain, it’s a great way to recover after an intense workout session.

Improve Body Flexibility

Having a flexible body is quite crucial as you strive to lose weight. A foam roller is good for stretching as it helps you relax and become more flexible. By stretching your muscles and joints, you can achieve a wide range of motion and perform better. It’s what is known as self-myofascial.

A wide range of motion is vital for several reasons. But, the most important one is that muscles in each area of your body perform at their peak. There’s proper mobility in every part of your body, reducing the chances of feeling pain or being inhibited.

More so, body flexibility[5] makes it easier to achieve more benefits from your workout routine. You can push yourself more without straining the body and burn more calories.

Reduces The Appearance Of Cellulite

One of the biggest trends today is using foam rolling to reduce the appearance of cellulite. There are so many experts discussing how this benefit is causing many people to purchase a foam roller. But before understanding how this works, it’s best to start with defining what cellulite is.

In the human body, the skin and muscles are separated by a layer of fat. You get cellulite when the skin on your body gets pulled down to the muscle area. This is because the tissue bands at that time caused an uneven appearance.

Cellulite happens with age as the skin loses its elasticity. Foam rolling comes in at this point to help reduce the appearance of cellulite on different parts of your body. However, this is a temporary solution that softens the fat underneath the skin. In turn, the bumpy areas on your skin aren’t as visible.

Achieve Maximum Relaxation

Relaxation is quite crucial for your health and well-being. When your body is tense or anxious, it’s hard to relax. Thankfully, there are different exercises you can do to relax your body and mind. Using a foam roller, you can break the muscle intensity[6] into different parts.

The outcome is a much calmer demeanor. It’s best to do this after intense exercises as a way for your body to recover. You can rest easier since you’re stretching different parts like your legs, upper back, and joints. Additionally, you can engage in active breathing with each foam rolling exercise to relax your mind.

Break Up Lactic Acid

Intense exercise routines like being on the treadmill for more than half an hour may cause lactic acid to build up. This is mainly evident in the muscles of your body as the lymphatic system becomes active. The buildup isn’t a good thing since this is what causes your muscles and joints to start aching after some time.

That’s why you have to find different ways to break up the lactic acid[7] immediately. Luckily, this is achievable using a foam roller and some easy exercises. These congested areas in your body get to relax as you keep your legs extended and arch your back.

After reading about the different health benefits[8] of foam rolling, you can proceed to the easy exercises. In this article, there are 5 simple ones you can do after your workout routine.

Summing Up

Recovery is quite crucial after an intense workout as you strive to burn fat. You can use a foam roller to lose weight and gain a lean body[9]. Foam rolling exercises are simple to do and have numerous benefits to your body listed in this article.

Understand the 5 easy foam roller exercises and start incorporating them into your routine today to lose weight.

+ 9 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Wiewelhove, T., Döweling, A., Schneider, C., Hottenrott, L., Meyer, T., Kellmann, M., Pfeiffer, M. and Ferrauti, A. (2019). A Meta-Analysis of the Effects of Foam Rolling on Performance and Recovery. Frontiers in Physiology, [online] 10. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6465761/
  2. ‌Cheatham, S.W., Kolber, M.J., Cain, M. and Lee, M. (2015). THE EFFECTS OF SELF-MYOFASCIAL RELEASE USING A FOAM ROLL OR ROLLER MASSAGER ON JOINT RANGE OF MOTION, MUSCLE RECOVERY, AND PERFORMANCE: A SYSTEMATIC REVIEW. International journal of sports physical therapy, [online] 10(6), pp.827–38. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4637917/
  3. ‌Pearcey, G.E.P., Bradbury-Squires, D.J., Kawamoto, J.-E., Drinkwater, E.J., Behm, D.G. and Button, D.C. (2015). Foam Rolling for Delayed-Onset Muscle Soreness and Recovery of Dynamic Performance Measures. Journal of Athletic Training, [online] 50(1), pp.5–13. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4299735/
  4. ‌Škarabot J;Beardsley C;Štirn I (2015). Comparing the effects of self-myofascial release with static stretching on ankle range-of-motion in adolescent athletes. International journal of sports physical therapy, [online] 10(2). Available at: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25883869/
  5. ‌Chang, T.-T., Li, Z., Zhu, Y.-C., Wang, X.-Q. and Zhang, Z.-J. (2021). Effects of Self-Myofascial Release Using a Foam Roller on the Stiffness of the Gastrocnemius-Achilles Tendon Complex and Ankle Dorsiflexion Range of Motion. Frontiers in Physiology, [online] 12. Available at: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34603078/
  6. ‌Jakub Grzegorz Adamczyk, Gryko, K. and Dariusz Boguszewski (2020). Does the type of foam roller influence the recovery rate, thermal response and DOMS prevention? [online] ResearchGate. Available at: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/342483018_Does_the_type_of_foam_roller_influence_the_recovery_rate_thermal_response_and_DOMS_prevention
  7. ‌Cheatham SW;Kolber MJ;Cain M;Lee M (2015). THE EFFECTS OF SELF-MYOFASCIAL RELEASE USING A FOAM ROLL OR ROLLER MASSAGER ON JOINT RANGE OF MOTION, MUSCLE RECOVERY, AND PERFORMANCE: A SYSTEMATIC REVIEW. International journal of sports physical therapy, [online] 10(6). Available at: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26618062/
  8. ‌DeBruyne, D.M., Dewhurst, M.M., Fischer, K.M., Wojtanowski, M.S. and Durall, C. (2017). Self-Mobilization Using a Foam Roller Versus a Roller Massager: Which Is More Effective for Increasing Hamstrings Flexibility? Journal of Sport Rehabilitation, [online] 26(1), pp.94–100. Available at: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27632826/
  9. Park, S.-J., Lee, S.-I., Jeong, H.-J. and Kim, B.-G. (2021). Effect of vibration foam rolling on the range of motion in healthy adults: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Journal of Exercise Rehabilitation, [online] 17(4), pp.226–233. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8413912/
Mitchelle Morgan

Written by:

Mitchelle Morgan, Health Writer

Medically reviewed by:

Kimberly Langdon

Mitchelle Morgan is a health and wellness writer with over 10 years of experience. She holds a Master's in Communication. Her mission is to provide readers with information that helps them live a better lifestyle. All her work is backed by scientific evidence to ensure readers get valuable and actionable content.

Medically reviewed by:

Kimberly Langdon

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement