Functional Core Exercises For Strength & Power In 2023

functional core exercises
Many people in the fitness industry associate this term with the abdominal muscles. Photo: oneinchpunch/Shutterstock

What do you think of when you hear the word core? Many people in the fitness industry associate this term with the abdominal muscles. However, the core consists of a large group of muscles.[1] These include the diaphragm, obliques, and rectus abdominis. Together, these muscles help to protect the spine and assist in force transfer. Functional core exercises help to enhance power development and movement quality.[2]

But functional core training isn’t just for athletes. They help to burn calories, too! This means they can contribute to weight loss alongside a healthy diet. Taking a vitamin formula and a fat burner can also help to achieve this goal quicker. Below, you’re going to discover the best 10 functional core strength exercises for a functional ab workout.

Best Functional Core Exercises 

Add these functional core exercises gym to your workout regimen to develop power and build muscle:

  • Pallof Press.
  • Bear Crawl.
  • Landmine Rotations.
  • Weighted Russian Twists.
  • One-Arm Farmers’ Carry.
  • Front Squat.
  • Barbell Slings.
  • Kettlebell Around The Worlds.
  • Twist and Lunge Walks.
  • Straight Jabs.

Functional Core Exercises You Should Try

Functional core workouts will help you get a six-pack. But you can expect many more benefits. Research links core training to better posture.[3] As forms of resistance exercise, these movements also help to improve mood.[4]

Add these exercises to your functional core training regimen over several weeks to feel the difference. Don’t forget to throw in some supplements for general well-being.

Pallof Press

Let’s start things off with the Pallof Press. This rotational exercise often appears in strength programs to increase core stability.[5]

  • Adjust the handle on a cable machine or a resistance band to chest height.
  • Take the starting position. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and knees slightly bent.
  • Grab the handle with both hands and bring it to your chest.
  • Engage core bracing.
  • Press the handle outwards and bring it back in a slow and controlled way.
  • Resist any rotations and keep your core as still as possible.
  • Aim for five sets of 10 reps.

Bear Crawl

functional core exercises
This comprehensive full-body exercise activates multiple muscle groups. Photo: Chad Zuber/Shutterstock

This dynamic full-body exercise engages multiple muscle groups, including the core. It helps to build leg, upper body, and core strength and stability.

  • Take the starting position. Begin on all fours with your hands directly under your shoulders. Position your knees under your hips and wrists stacked under your shoulders.
  • Engage your core to stabilize your spine and pelvis.
  • Hover your knees several inches off the ground. Balance your weight evenly across your hands and feet.
  • Take a step forward with your right hand and left foot. Follow it up with your left hand and right foot.
  • Get into a rhythm and build up some speed.
  • Complete 10 lengths of a 10 m stretch.

Landmine Rotations

Landmine Rotations
Landmine Rotations is also one of the funniest core stability exercises! Photo: tsyhun/Shutterstock

Landmine rotations help to enhance core strength, with a particular focus on the obliques.[6] It’s also one of the funniest core stability exercises!

  • Slot the end of a barbell into a landmine device.
  • Take the starting position by standing perpendicular to the barbell. Keep your feet shoulder-width apart. Hold the free end of the barbell with both hands at the center of your chest.
  • Press the end of the barbell overhead.
  • Bring the barbell down to your left hip. Keep your torso upright and pivot your right foot and hip. Rotate your torso towards the end of the barbell.
  • Rotate out of this position and return to the press position.
  • Repeat the movement on the other side.
  • Go for five sets of eight reps.

Weighted Russian Twists

functional core exercises
Weighted Russian Twists focuses on the rectus abdominis, hip flexors, and obliques. Photo: Kzenon/Shutterstock

This popular functional core training exercise targets the rectus abdominis, hip flexors, and obliques.

  • Grab a light kettlebell by the handle with both hands.
  • Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Lean your torso slightly backward.
  • Move the kettlebell close to your chest.
  • Brace your core muscles and keep a neutral spine.
  • Rotate your core to the right.
  • Repeat the movement on your left side.
  • Aim for five sets of 12 reps.

One-Arm Farmers’ Carry

One-Arm Farmers' Carry
One-Arm Farmers’ Carry is a great alternative to deadlifts. Photo: BLACKDAY/Shutterstock

This exercise is a great alternative to deadlifts.[7] Holding the weight in one hand forces the core to work harder. See how you get on with this functional core exercises kettlebell workout.

  • Start with a light kettlebell in one hand.
  • Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart.
  • Engage your core to stabilize and prevent the weight from pulling you to one side.
  • Walk a length of 20m.
  • Turn around and place the weight on the other hand.
  • Complete 10 lengths in total.

Front Squat

functional core exercises
Front squats build a strong core and lower body. Photo: Berkomaster/Shutterstock

As a functional core training exercise, the front squat promotes core stability,[8] particularly among the spinal erectors. 

  • Rack the barbell by grabbing it loosely with an overhand grip.
  • Swivel your elbows under the bar so that your upper arm is parallel to the floor.
  • Allow the barbell to rest on your front delts to remove the load from your wrist.
  • Take a step backward out of the rack.
  • Stand with feet shoulder-width apart.
  • Engage your abdominal muscles and slowly squat downwards until your upper legs become parallel to the floor.
  • Return to the start position.
  • Complete five sets of 5 reps.

Barbell Slings

Barbell Slings
Barbell Slings recruits the obliques, glutes, adductors, and latissimus dorsi. Photo: Dusan Petkovic/Shutterstock

This core training exercise recruits the obliques, glutes, adductors, and latissimus dorsi. These muscles and connective tissues make up anatomical slings[9] that assist in core rotation.

  • Hold a barbell with an underhand grip and hold it at the height of your belly button.
  • Stand with legs shoulder-width apart.
  • Step your left leg forward and put a bend in both knees. Keep your left foot flat when standing on the toes of your right foot.
  • Keep your torso upright and rotate over your lead leg.
  • As soon as you reach a maximal stretch, start to rotate in the other direction.
  • Just as you start the rotation, jump and quickly swap the position of your legs as the barbell moves to the other side.
  • Repeat this movement as you reach a maximal stretch on the right side.
  • Complete 10 sets of 12 reps.

Kettlebell Around The Worlds

functional core exercises
Kettlebell around the world engages the entire core, shoulders, and upper body. Photo: Maridav/Shutterstock

This dynamic core training exercise engages the entire core, shoulders, and upper body.

  • Grab a light kettlebell and stand with feet hip-width apart.
  • Hold a light kettlebell with both hands and straight arms, letting it hang freely. 
  • Engage your core and bring your shoulder blades back.
  • Release the kettlebell into your left hand and swing it around to your back.
  • Meet the kettlebell with your right hand and release your left.
  • Swing the weight around to your front and meet it with your left hand.
  • Repeat until you complete 10 full circles.
  • Complete 10 sets of 10 reps, switching direction at the end of each set.

Twist And Lunge Walks

Kettlebell Around The Worlds
Twist and lunge walks work the core and associated connective tissue slings. Photo: antoniodiaz/Shutterstock

This whole-body exercise works the core and associated connective tissue slings. It develops great core stability.

  • Hold the barbell with an underhand grip.
  • Stand tall with your shoulder blades back and abdominal muscles engaged.
  • Lunge forward with your left leg, rotating the barbell over it as you go.
  • Once you hit maximal rotation, start to rotate to the right.
  • During this movement, lunge forward with your right leg.
  • Rotate the barbell over your lead leg.
  • Continue until you complete 10 lunges in total. Aim for 10 sets.

Straight Jabs

Straight Jabs
Boxing pairs cardio with a hard-hitting core workout. Photo: GaudiLab/Shutterstock

Boxing relies on core and hip rotation to generate powerful punches.[10] Straight jabs develop core strength and core stability.

  • Put on thick boxing gloves and stand before a punching bag.
  • Stand with feet shoulder-width apart.
  • If you’re left-handed, put your right foot forward. If you’re right-handed, put your left foot forward.
  • Hold both hands as a guard and chin level.
  • Punch straight forward with your lead hand. Rotate into the punch at your core and hips.
  • Perform 10 punches and then switch positions to jab with your other hand.
  • Complete 10 sets of 20 reps.

What Are Functional Core Workouts?

A functional core workout aims to challenge specific muscles. Each core exercise puts strain on the abs, obliques, and other supporting muscles. In response, these structures grow stronger and become more stable. 

The 10 movements listed below engage the core. In doing so, they help with muscle-building, strength, and functional core training.

Common Mistakes And Precautions

Consider these points for a safe and productive functional bodybuilding workout:

  • Start slow: Perform each movement slowly and gradually build up speed. Being too explosive with an underdeveloped core can cause injury. Injury may result in some time spent in physical therapy to recover lost gains.
  • Engage the core: Intentionally engage your abdominal muscles to protect your lower spine during all movements – crucial in strength training.
  • Progress sets and reps: When you’re feeling ready, increase the sets or reps of each exercise. Your body will quickly adapt to each movement. Make it harder to force your body to keep adapting.

Final Thoughts

These exercises will help you burn calories and build strength. Barbell twists will help to improve overall functionality. Jabbing a punching bag will also build rotational power and grow your obliques.

Remember to avoid injury, and take things slow when you first start your movement patterns. Always be mindful of keeping your core engaged at all times. Finally, start to increase your sets and reps to challenge your body.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do functional core exercises give you abs?

Yes. They help to build a strong core. However, you’ll also need to monitor your calories. 

Should I do core exercises every day?

No. You should break up your workout regimen to avoid injury to your core muscles.

Are functional core exercises effective?

These exercises will strengthen your muscles and make you more functional. They build power and rotational force.

How often should you do functional core exercises?

Aim to perform core exercises around three days per week. This will give your body enough time to recover.

+ 10 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Rathore, M., Trivedi, S., Abraham, J. and Sinha, M.S. (2017). Anatomical correlation of core muscle activation in different yogic postures. [online] 10(2), pp.59–59. doi:https://doi.org/10.4103/0973-6131.205515.
  2. Sajad Bagherian, Khodayar Ghasempoor, Rahnama, N. and Wikstrom, E.A. (2019). The Effect of Core Stability Training on Functional Movement Patterns in College Athletes. [online] 28(5), pp.444–449. doi:https://doi.org/10.1123/jsr.2017-0107.
  3. Sibel Karacaoğlu and Fatma Çelik Kayapinar (2015). The Effect of Core Training on Posture. Academic Journal of Interdisciplinary Studies, [online] 4(1 S2), p.221. Available at: https://www.mcser.org/journal/index.php/ajis/article/view/6357
  4. Karen, H., Fogaça, S., Kil Sun Lee, Amaury Tavares Barreto, Santos, Helton, Tufik, S. and Túlio, M. (2016). Exercise deprivation increases negative mood in exercise-addicted subjects and modifies their biochemical markers. [online] 156, pp.182–190. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.physbeh.2016.01.028.
  5. Wirth, K., Hartmann, H., Mickel, C., Szilvas, E., Keiner, M. and Sander, A. (2016). Core Stability in Athletes: A Critical Analysis of Current Guidelines. [online] 47(3), pp.401–414. doi:https://doi.org/10.1007/s40279-016-0597-7.
  6. LSJ: Law Society of NSW Journal. (2020). Fitness: Strong at the core. [online] Available at: https://search.informit.org/doi/abs/10.3316/informit.507860283239951
  7. Winwood, P.W. (2014). A Biomechanical Analysis of the Farmers Walk, and Comparison with the Deadlift and Unloaded Walk – Paul W. Winwood, John B. Cronin, Scott R. Brown, Justin W. L. Keogh, 2014. [online] International Journal of Sports Science & Coaching. Available at: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1260/1747-9541.9.5.1127
  8. Bautista, D., Durke, D., Cotter, J.A., Escobar, K.A. and Schick, E.E. (2020). A Comparison of Muscle Activation Among the Front Squat, Overhead Squat, Back Extension and Plank. International journal of exercise science, [online] 13(1), pp.714–722. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7241624/
  9. Juan Carlos Santana, McGill, S.M. and Brown, L.E. (2015). Anterior and Posterior Serape. [online] 37(5), pp.8–13. doi:https://doi.org/10.1519/ssc.0000000000000162.
  10. Tong-Iam, R., Rachanavy, P. and Lawsirirat, C. (2017). Original Article Kinematic and kinetic analysis of throwing a straight punch: the role of trunk rotation in delivering a powerful straight punch. Journal of Physical Education and Sport ® (JPES), [online] 17(4), pp.2538–2543. doi:https://doi.org/10.7752/jpes.2017.04287.
