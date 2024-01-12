The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Kettlebells are a unique piece of exercise equipment. While it is possible to use a kettlebell arm workout for flabby arms, it is essential to know that kettlebells are a little different than other types of bodybuilding training.

This is because, in an arm workout with kettlebells, you aren’t necessarily focused on specific muscles, but on movements instead.

Unlike traditional dumbbell exercises, kettlebells will treat the entire body as a single unit. However, there are a few specific moves that will help you burn fat and target arm muscles.

Kettlebell Arm Workout: 10 Kettlebell Arm Exercises You Can Do Kettlebell Kneeling Double Curl Press. Kettlebell Overhead Tricep Extension. Arnold Press. Kettlebell Swings. Figure Eight. Kettlebell Hammer Curls. Turkish Get-Up. Push-Ups. Lying Triceps Extension. Kettlebell Overhead Press.

Kettlebell Arm Workout: Top 10 Kettlebell Exercises For Arm Flab

A kettlebell arm exercise or workout is good for toning arms because the compound movements allow you to work multiple muscles simultaneously. While it’s true that kettlebells can help you shape the muscles of your arms, it is important to remember that these exercises won’t just isolate arm fat. Getting fat off of your body is done through burning calories overall — not just working out your arms.

Kettlebell Kneeling Double Curl To Press

You will want to get into a tall kneeling position with both knees on the floor for this exercise. It is a position that will limit your ability to use your legs and keep the focus on the upper body. The double curl hits the biceps, and the press is a great exercise for the shoulders.

How to do:

Begin in a kneeling position with a kettlebell in both hands, palms facing forward. Initiate the movement by curling the kettlebell up towards your chest, keeping your elbows close to your body. Perform two controlled curls, ensuring the kettlebell comes just under your chin. Once you’ve completed the curls, prepare to press the kettlebell overhead. Exhale and engage your core as you extend your arms fully, pressing the kettlebell upward until your arms are straight. Hold the overhead position for a moment, maintaining stability. Inhale as you slowly lower the kettlebell back to the starting position, returning it below your chin.

Tips:

Begin with proper posture, this provides a stable foundation for the exercise and helps prevent strain on your lower back.

Keep knees under the hips

Engage the core

Optimal Sets and Reps: two to four sets of 8-12 reps.

Kettlebell Overhead Tricep Extension

An excellent kettlebell tricep workout for those looking to target their flabby arms, the kettlebell overhead tricep extension puts the focus on the triceps. However, you also get muscle activation in the medial head section and the lats.

How to do:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and hold a single kettlebell with both hands, palms facing up. Raise the kettlebell above your head, fully extending your arms, keep your upper arms close to your head and your elbows bent at a 90-degree angle. Slowly lower the kettlebell behind your head. Ensure that your elbows remain pointed upward and aligned with your ears during the descent. Once the kettlebell is behind your head, pause briefly, and then extend your arms to return to the starting position. Complete the desired number of repetitions while maintaining proper form.

Tips:

Keep feet shoulder-width apart, knees slightly bent, and core engaged.

Proper breathing can help you maintain control and optimize your tricep engagement during each repetition.

Focus on the quality of each repetition rather than speed.

Optimal Sets and Reps: two to four sets of 8-12 reps.

Arnold Press

A great all-around shoulder move, the Arnold press works all three deltoid muscles. Good form is essential in kettlebell training because there is a risk of shoulder injury due to the rotation involved in the move.

How to do:

Begin by holding a kettlebell in front of your chest, with your palms facing you and your elbows bent at a 90-degree angle. Initiate the movement by pressing the kettlebell overhead in a controlled and fluid motion. Hold the overhead position for a brief moment, engaging your shoulder and arm muscles. Return to the starting position. Repeat the exercise for the desired number of repetitions.

Tips:

Maintain good posture with your back straight, core engaged, and feet firmly planted.

Keep palms facing away from the body.

Control the weight instead of using momentum.

Optimal Sets and Reps: one to two sets of 8-10 reps.

Kettlebell Swings

Kettlebell Swings Guide. Photo: Team Design

While the main focus of doing this move is on the shoulders, it is also beneficial for the abs, pecs, hips, and legs. Plus, you can make it more challenging by swinging one arm at a time.

How to do:

Start with a kettlebell on the floor between your feet. Stand with your feet hip-width apart, ensuring your toes are slightly turned outward to accommodate the kettlebell’s path. Hinge at your hips, pushing them back as you reach down to grasp the kettlebell handle with both hands. Initiate the swing by powering it with your hip thrust and core engagement, swinging the kettlebell between your legs. As the kettlebell reaches its lowest point between your legs, reverse the motion by forcefully extending your hips and knees. At the top of the swing, focus on engaging your arms and shoulders, guiding the kettlebell up to shoulder height with control.

Tips:

Keep feet shoulder-width apart.

Soften knees.

Ensure that the primary force comes from your hips and core, not your legs, to maximize arm and shoulder involvement.

Optimal Sets and Reps: three sets of 20 reps.

Figure Eight

This kettlebell bicep workout, including various kettlebell bicep exercises, will target all of the biceps as well as the abs and back, and it is also a great way to get in cardio. Figure eight can be a challenging move, so it is better to start with a smaller kettlebell that is easier to handle until you get used to the motion.

How to do:

Begin with your knees slightly bent, hinge forward at the hips while maintaining a straight back. Hold the kettlebell in one hand, and as you shift it between hands, guide it in a figure-eight pattern, passing it between your legs. Alternate hands smoothly during each pass. Repeat for the desired number of repetitions.

Tips:

Keep feet hip-width apart.

Keep your abdominal muscles engaged and your back straight throughout the exercise.

Focus on a smooth motion when weaving the kettlebell between your legs in a figure-eight pattern, and avoid excessive swinging.

Begin with a kettlebell weight that allows you to perform the exercise with proper form and control, and gradually increase the weight as your strength improves.

Optimal Sets and Reps: one to two sets of 12 reps.

Kettlebell Hammer Curls

The hammer curl is an easy exercise to master, making it an excellent choice for beginners. For those who are transitioning from dumbbell workouts, the motion of the exercise will feel very familiar. Kettlebell hammer curls will target the biceps and forearms.

How to do:

Stand with a kettlebell in each hand, palms facing your torso, and your wrists straight. Ensure your feet are hip-width apart for stability. Keeping your upper arms stationary, exhale and curl the kettlebells while contracting your biceps. Continue to raise the kettlebells until your biceps are fully contracted, and the kettlebells are at shoulder level. Hold the contracted position for a brief pause as you squeeze your biceps. Inhale and slowly begin to lower the kettlebells back to the starting position, ensuring controlled movement to avoid using momentum. Repeat for the desired number of repetitions.

Tips:

Keep feet shoulder-width apart.

Soften the knees.

Keep your wrists in a neutral position throughout the exercise to minimize strain.

Start with a manageable weight and progressively increase it as your arm strength improves.

Optimal Sets and Reps: two to four sets of eight to 10 reps.

Turkish Get-Up

Turkish Get-Up Guide. Photo: Team Design

For a toned upper body, the Turkish Get-Up targets the biceps, triceps, shoulders, and chest muscles. You will also engage the abs.

How to do:

Start by lying on your back with one hand holding the kettlebell and the other hand resting at your side. Bend the knee on the side that’s holding the kettlebell and extend your arm upward, raising the weight toward the ceiling. With your free hand placed at a 45-degree angle from your body, use your core muscles to sit up, keeping the kettlebell extended. Transition to your knees by bringing your leg from the extended side under your body while keeping your eyes on the kettlebell. Stand up completely, ensuring the kettlebell remains locked overhead. Reverse the movements in a controlled manner to return to the starting position. Switch to the other side to work both arms and enhance overall arm tone.

Tips:

Use the opposite arm to help lift the torso from the ground.

Engage the core to protect the back.

Always keep your eye on the kettlebell as you lift it and follow it with your gaze to maintain control and balance.

Break down the Turkish get-up into smaller, controlled movements and practice each step separately before attempting the full exercise.

Optimal Sets and Reps: one to two sets of six to eight reps.

Kettlebell Push-Ups

Kettlebell push-ups allow you to work out several muscle groups simultaneously, including the triceps and the shoulders. If you are a beginner, you can start with two kettlebells, and once you advance, switch to just one to target the triceps further.

How to do:

Start in a plank position with your hands on the kettlebell handles and your body in a straight line from head to heels. Lower your chest toward the kettlebells by bending your elbows, keeping them close to your body. Push back up to the plank position, engaging your triceps, chest, and shoulder muscles. Continue push-ups for the desired number of repetitions.

Tips:

Complete with a straight-back.

Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels during the push-up.

Tighten your core muscles throughout the exercise.

Keep movements slow and controlled.

Optimal Sets and Reps: one to two sets of 15-20 reps.

Lying Triceps Extension

The lying tricep extension allows you to work all three tricep heads equally. The position on the floor can also be beneficial for those with knee issues.

How to do:

Begin by lying flat on your back, ensuring your head, back, and feet are in contact with the floor Position the kettlebell straight and approximately six inches above your head, so it’s easily reachable. Bend your elbows to reach overhead and firmly grip the kettlebell handle with both hands. Extend your arms upward, lifting the weight toward the ceiling while maintaining stability through your core and engaging your triceps. Slowly and controlled, lower the kettlebell back to the starting position, allowing your elbows to bend. Repeat the extension movement.

Tips:

Keep your core muscles engaged throughout the exercise to stabilize your torso and protect your lower back.

Focusing on controlled, deliberate movements to engage the triceps.

Choose a kettlebell that challenges your triceps but allows you to maintain proper form. Starting with a weight that is too heavy can lead to improper technique and potential strain.

Optimal Sets and Reps: two to three sets of 10-15 reps.

Kettlebell Overhead Press

Similar to the Arnold press, in this move, you will work both arms at the same time. However, the movement is slightly less fluid than in the Arnold press. The kettlebell overhead press will target the triceps, deltoids, and traps.

How to do:

Start with elbows bent with palms facing forward holding a kettlebell in each hand. Allow the bells to rest against your forearms. Press overhead, straightening the elbows. Then, bend your elbows to bring yourself back to the starting position. Repeat the press, ensuring a controlled and deliberate motion

Tips:

Keep feet hip-width apart, engage your core, and keep your back straight.

Engage core muscles to prevent arching the back.

Avoid using momentum to lift the kettlebell. Focus on a slow and controlled ascent and descent, emphasizing muscle engagement for maximum effectiveness.

Optimal Sets and Reps: two to three sets of 10-12 reps.

Making The Most Of Kettlebell Workout For Flabby Arms

Strength training is an excellent way to get stronger while toning the body, and kettlebell exercises can do the trick. However, you must be also burning enough calories if you want to eliminate your flabby arms through a total body workout.

You can kick your kettlebell workout up a notch and burn more calories in a few simple ways. One way to make the workout more intense is to use a heavier weight. Your body will have to work harder to do the moves thus expending more energy.

You can also shorten the breaks that you take in between sets. This will keep your heart rate, up and burn more calories in the process.

If you really want to take it up a notch, you can add short cardio bursts in between your kettlebell exercises for arms. Adding cardio is easy. You can jump rope, dance, or jog in place.

The Bottom Line

One of the great things about kettlebell exercises is that even the arm-specific movements will engage multiple muscle groups, giving you a complex full-body workout. You can tone and strengthen your arms and burn calories, while also building muscle in your back, chest, and core.