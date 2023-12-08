The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

One of the most common fitness goals is to get a six-pack. But you must first lose belly fat to initiate the journey there, perhaps using a fat burner. Next, you must focus on your upper and lower ab muscles with intentional exercises to grow them. This piece will highlight the lower abs exercises.

This workout allows you to conveniently incorporate them into your fitness routine within your lower body dumbbell workout. Get ready to engage your core with the best lower ab workouts for women and men.

10 Best Lower Ab Workouts To Try

Reverse Crunches

The reverse crunches exercise helps strengthen the entire core while minimizing neck and lower back strain.

Here is how you do it:

Lie on your back, bend your knees, and lift your hips off the floor while bringing your knees towards your chest. Slowly lower your hips back down. At the gym, use a decline bench or an ab crunch machine.

Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers are dynamic exercises targeting the lower abs.

Here is how you perform mountain climbers:

Get into a high plank position, bring one knee toward your chest, then switch to the opposite foot in a running motion. Continue alternating quickly.

At the gym, use a stability ball or sliders for added challenge. Get into a plank position with your feet on the ball or the sliders and move in a running motion.

Hanging Leg Raises

Hanging leg raises target the lower abs and hip flexors.

Here is a home and gym guide:

Find a sturdy overhead bar or use a pull-up bar. Hang from the bar and lift your legs as high as possible. Lower them back down with control.

At the gym, use a captain’s chair or a hanging leg raise machine; lift your legs straight up, then lower them down.

Pike Position Holds

The isometric position helps improve core stability and enhance overall body control. An isometric exercise is a static exercise that involves muscle contraction without movement. This stability makes it suitable for muscle and injury rehabilitation.[1]

Here is a home and at-the-gym guide:

Assume a push-up starting position and lift your hips to form an inverted V shape. Hold this position, engaging your lower abs and maintaining a straight line from head to toe.

Use an ab wheel or stability ball at the gym, roll the wheel, or move the ball towards your feet, lifting your hips. Then return to the starting position.

Russian Twists

The Russian twist is a rotational movement[2] targeting the lower abs, obliques, and hip flexors.

Here is how to do it:

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat. Lean back slightly and twist your torso from side to side, touching the floor on each side with your hands or a weighted object.

At the gym, use a medicine ball or a cable machine. Sit on a bench holding the medicine ball or cable handle and twist your torso.

Bicycle Crunches

Bicycle crunches combine rotational movements and pedaling, activating the rectus abdominis, obliques, and hip flexors.

Here is how to do a perfect bicycle crunch:

Lie on your back, bring your knees up, and lift your shoulders. Rotate your torso, touching your left elbow to your right knee while extending your left leg. Switch legs, touching your right elbow to your left knee.

Toes pointed forward, slowly roll your feet alternating in a pedaling motion. At the gym, lie on an exercise mat or a decline bench and perform the bicycle crunch motion.

Plank Hip Dips

Plank hip dips involve controlled side-to-side movements, activating the entire core and improving core endurance.

Here is a plank hip dip guice:

Get into a forearm plank position with your elbows directly under your shoulders. Lower your hips to one side without touching the floor, then alternate to the other. Take a deep breath and keep your core engaged and your body straight.

At the gym, place your forearms on the stability ball, and rotate your hips to one side and the other.

Scissor Kicks

Scissor kicks for a powerful lower ab and hip flexor workout. Photo: Maridav/Shutterstock

Scissor kicks involve alternating leg movements while keeping the core tight, promoting lower ab strength and flexibility.

Here is how you do scissor kicks:

Lie on your back with your legs extended straight and palms facing down. Lift one leg just a few inches off the ground while the other toward the ceiling. Keep your back flat on the surface and hands down at the sides, palm down.

Alternate legs as you scissor them up and down while engaging your core. Perform the scissor kick at the gym, lying on an exercise mat or an incline bench.

Leg Raises

Straight leg raises engage the entire core and help activate the abs and hip flexors[3] by lifting the legs off the ground.

Do leg raises like this:

At Home: Lying flat, extend your right and left leg straight. Lift both legs together off the ground until perpendicular to the floor. Slowly lower them back down with control. Keep arms flat against sides, palm down.

At the gym, lift both legs and sit on a captain’s chair or a leg raise machine. Lift until they are perpendicular to the floor, then lower them down.

Russian Twists With A Medicine Ball

Adding a medicine ball to Russian twists increases resistance and further engages the lower abs and obliques. This exercise challenges core strength, promotes rotational stability, and enhances overall abdominal definition.

Here is how to achieve a flawless Russian twist with the medicine ball:

Sit on the floor with your knees slightly bent and feet flat on the floor. Hold a medicine ball or a weighted object in front of your chest. Twist your torso from side to side, tapping the floor on each side with the medicine ball. Maintain good posture while doing this, keeping your neck stretched and shoulders down, lifting with your abdominal muscles.

Use a medicine ball or a cable machine in front of your chest at the gym. Proceed to twist your torso, pulling or carrying the ball sideways.

You may incorporate the above into your weight loss regimen. Please note that to lose weight healthily, do the above with other movements and a healthy diet.

Why Should We Strengthen Lower Ab?

The lower ab muscles primarily refer to the lower portion of the rectus abdominis.[4] This abdominal muscle runs vertically along the front of your abdomen, often called the “six-pack.” This single muscle extends from the ribcage to the pelvis.

So, lower abdominal muscles refer to the lower region of the muscle.

Here are the reasons you should work your lower abs:

Core Stability and Balance: Strengthening your lower abs enhances core stability, balance, and coordination during various physical activities.

Strengthening your lower abs enhances core stability, balance, and coordination during various physical activities. Posture Improvement : Targeting the lower abs helps maintain proper alignment and stability of the spine. [5] This alignment reduces the risk of upper-body postural issues and lower-back pain.

: Targeting the lower abs helps maintain proper alignment and stability of the spine. This alignment reduces the risk of upper-body postural issues and lower-back pain. Functional Movement : A strong lower ab region supports everyday movements such as bending, twisting, and lifting.

: A strong lower ab region supports everyday movements such as bending, twisting, and lifting. Athletic Performance : If you are an athlete, engaging lower abs improves core endurance and balance. [6]

: If you are an athlete, engaging lower abs improves core endurance and balance. Injury Prevention : Strengthening the strong core, including the lower abs, aids in injury prevention [7] by supporting the lower back and improving hip stability. These movements also reduce the risk of back pain. [8]

: Strengthening the strong core, including the lower abs, aids in injury prevention by supporting the lower back and improving hip stability. These movements also reduce the risk of back pain. Improved Breathing: Strengthening the lower abs can enhance diaphragmatic breathing and pulmonary function.[9] This enhancement promotes better lung function and oxygen uptake during exercise.

Safety Considerations

There are some safety considerations to avoid poor performance and injury. Photo: Fab_1/Shutterstock

Despite most of these core exercises seeming elementary, here are some safety considerations to avoid poor performance and injury.

Always warm up [10] before engaging in lower ab movements to prepare your muscles and joints for the workout.

before engaging in lower ab movements to prepare your muscles and joints for the workout. Maintain proper form and technique during each entire exercise to prevent injuries.

Allow your body time to rest and recover between workout sessions.

Stay hydrated before, during, and after workouts to support optimal performance. Also, ensure you are on a healthy diet.

The Bottom Line

Incorporating these ten best lower ab exercises into your fitness routine can bring remarkable core changes. The lower ab workout routines may strengthen your center by targeting the lower abdominal core muscles. They also help you achieve a toned and defined midsection.

Include cardio, resistance training, and nutrition for overall health and fitness. You can take dietary vitamins or protein supplements to help fasten your progress if you have a dietary need not being met by food alone.

Frequently Asked Questions

When should we do lower ab workouts? You can do lower ab workouts as part of your fitness routine. Preferably do it on your upper body days on non-consecutive days to allow for proper muscle recovery. What are the most effective lower ab exercises? Effective lower ab exercises include reverse crunches, mountain climbers, hanging leg raises, pike position holds, Russian twists, bicycle crunches, plank hip dips, scissor kicks, leg raises, and Russian twists with a medicine ball. Who should not do lower ab exercises? Consult a professional trainer before attempting lower ab movements if you have any specific medical conditions or injuries. This ensures safety and suitability. Should we do abs every day? It is not necessary to do abs exercises every day. Like any other muscle group, the abs require rest and recovery. Aim for two to three sessions per week, allowing sufficient time for rest between workouts.