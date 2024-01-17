Planks Vs. Crunches: Which Core Exercise Is More Effective 2024?

Karla Tafra

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Kimberly Langdon, MD

planks vs crunches
Crunches are amazing for abs, but planks work the entire body. Photo: CandyRetriever/Shutterstock

When it comes to the best ab exercises, planks, and crunches always seem to be at the top. But which one is better, and what are the reasons for it?

It’s time to dive into the crunches vs planks debate and figure out which one is better than the other.

Crunches Vs. Planks: Core Exercises Comparision

Crunches are amazing for your abs, but planks work your entire body, making them a better exercise overall. They activate your abs, that’s for sure, but they also activate all other muscles in your body. The more you hold a plank, the greater the activation and the more work your muscles have to do to stay in the right position.

Planks Vs Crunches: Are Planks Better Than Crunches?

Crunches are an amazing exercise for rectus abdominis activation as they completely isolate the abs and have them working hard without other muscles taking over. They can be done anywhere, anytime, and after only a few sets, your abs will be burning.

The difference between a plank and a crunch mostly has to do with muscle activation, as when you’re performing a plank, you’re using your whole body. When you’re doing crunches, you’re isolating your abs.

There are variations of crunches that can activate other muscle groups as well, but neither has you working your whole body like a plank. That’s why plank is the overall better exercise.

How To Properly Do A Plank

Before adding it to your workout routine, make sure you know how to properly perform a plank as it can be tough on your lower back and hip flexors.

  1. Start in an all-fours position, palms, and knees on the floor.
  2. Make sure your palms are stacked right under your shoulders and your knees right under your hips. 
  3. From here, tuck your toes and extend your legs, activating your quadriceps muscles. 
  4. Lift your belly button up and close your ribcage, activating your entire core, not just your abs.
  5. Push the ground away from you and make a little concave with your upper back, filling out the space in between your shoulder blades. 
  6. Gaze down or straight ahead of you to protect your neck and keep your hips from collapsing or lifting.
  7. Hold for a specific amount of time you’ve allocated. When you feel yourself starting to shake, push the ground away from you even harder, both with your palms and your feet. 
  8. You can always modify by dropping your forearms on the floor and pushing through a larger surface. 

Plank Variations

A basic, regular plank does plenty for your strength and endurance already, but there are plenty of variations you can try and challenge yourself even more. Check out some of these plank variations:

Side Plank

A perfect way to work your oblique muscles and your entire side body is through a side plank.

Side Planks
Side Planks Guide. Photo: Team Design

How to do:

  1. Starting in a regular plank position, place one of your hands in the center of your body and pivot on the same-side leg, stacking the other one on top. 
  2. Push through the outer part of your foot to lift your hips and elevate your other arm straight toward the sky. 
  3. Additionally, you can always modify it by lowering down on your forearm. 

Tips:

  • Maintain a straight line from head to heels to ensure proper form.
  • Keep your core and glute muscles engaged to stabilize your body.
  • Breathe steadily while holding the position to stay relaxed and focused.

Optimal Sets & Reps: Three sets of 20-30 seconds on each side

Walking Plank

Take your plank on a walk and further challenge your entire body.

Walking Plank
Walking Plank Guide. Photo: Team Design

How to do:

  1. Starting in the basic position, start moving your hands and feet at the same time, maintaining the position. 
  2. Avoiding lifting or dropping the hips is the real challenge as it makes your abs burn, activating them to their core. 
  3. You can move forward, backward, or side-to-side. 

Tips:

  • Keep your core muscles engaged throughout the movement for stability.
  • Alternate between walking on your arms (hands) and elbows while maintaining a plank position.
  • Take slow, controlled steps to prevent swaying and maintain balance.

Optimal Sets & Reps: Three sets of 10-12 steps

One-Legged Plank

Keeping a strong plank while testing your balance is an additional challenge your body will thank you for.

One-Legged Plank
One-Legged Plank Guide. Photo: Team Design

How to do:

  1. Start in the basic position and push the ground even harder to elevate one leg from the ground. 
  2. Keep the elevated leg straight and strong, all the way from your sitting bones to your foot, pointing or flexing it. 
  3. If you want to take it to another level, try lifting the opposite arm off the ground and extending through both, your arm and your leg, to maintain balance.

Tips:

  • Maintain a straight line from head to the extended leg, engaging your core and glutes.
  • Focus on balance and stability while lifting one leg at a time.
  • Alternate between legs for an even workout.

Optimal Sets & Reps: Three sets of 10-12 leg lifts on each side

Plank With A Row

Adding weights to the mix and working your back muscles elevates a basic plank even further. It requires even stronger balance and power as you lift the additional weight while maintaining the same position.

Plank With A Row
Plank With A Row Guide. Photo: Team Design

How to do:

  1. Start in a regular plank and lift a dumbbell off the floor through a pulling motion, keeping your elbow close to your body.
  2. Exhale and drop it down to the floor.
  3. Repeat on the other side.

Tips:

  • Maintain a strong and stable plank position throughout the exercise to engage your core.
  • Focus on squeezing your shoulder blades together as you perform the rowing motion.
  • Perform the row with controlled, deliberate motions to prevent swaying.

Optimal Sets & Reps: Three sets of 10-12 rows on each arm

Plank With Shoulder Taps

Another interesting plank variation that challenges your entire body occurs when you tap your shoulders. It turns the notch on your ab activation and has you fighting to keep your hips level as you transfer your body weight from one palm to the other.

How to do:

  1. Start in a plank position with hands under shoulders.
  2. Lift your right hand, tap your left shoulder, and return to plank.
  3. Lift your left hand, tap your right shoulder, and return to plank.
  4. Alternate tapping shoulders while keeping hips steady.
  5. Perform the desired number of taps with controlled movements.

Tips:

  • Keep your hips steady and core engaged to prevent swaying while tapping your shoulders.
  • Alternate between tapping your left and right shoulder for balance.
  • Perform the taps with controlled, deliberate motions to maximize core engagement.

Optimal Sets & Reps: Three sets of 10-12 taps on each shoulder

How To Perform A Crunch

Crunches, on the other hand, are a more isolating movement than planks, targeting the abs while leaving the rest of the body without much engagement. In order to properly perform a crunch and really activate those abdominal muscles, here’s what you should do:

  1. Start in a lying position on your back, making sure you’re fully supported and the surface you’re lying on isn’t too hard. 
  2. Bend your knees and place your feet hip-width apart close to your sitting bones. 
  3. Place your hands behind your head and interlace your fingers.
  4. Pull your belly button up and close up your ribcage so your lower back is flat on the floor. 
  5. Take a deep inhale and exhale by lifting your upper body diagonal into the sky, gazing up and not towards your belly button. Exhale fully and come back down to inhale. 
  6. Repeat 10-12 times. 
  7. Make sure your lower back is fully on the floor so you’re isolating your abs and not crunching with your back muscles. If you can’t feel your back on the floor, place a padded mat underneath your sacrum. 
  8. Additionally, if this is hurting your neck, cross your arms over your chest and touch your opposite shoulders. 

Crunch Variations

As mentioned above, there are plenty of crunch variations that will have you working your muscles, and here are some of our favorites:

Bicycle Crunches

An amazing crunch variation that really works your entire core is bicycle crunches. They isolate the abdominal wall while testing your balance and making you engage your hips and lower back as you perform them.

Bicycle Crunches
Bicycle Crunches Guide. Photo: Team Design

How to do:

  1. Start on your back, like you’d do in a regular crunch, and extend one leg. 
  2. On your exhale, try to touch your bent knee with the opposite elbow. Inhale to center and switch sides. 
  3. Keep at it, inhaling to center and switching knee to elbow combos on exhale, really squeezing your abs at the end of each exhale. 

Tips:

  • Twist and bring your opposite elbow to your knee to engage your core effectively.
  • Keep your core muscles tight throughout the exercise to stabilize your upper body.
  • Perform the exercise with controlled, deliberate motions to maximize muscle engagement.

Optimal Sets & Reps: Three sets of 15-20 reps on each side

Side Crunches

Target your obliques with side crunches and you’ll feel them sore for days to come. 

How to do:

  1. Start by lying on your side and bring your upper arm behind your head. 
  2. Bend your knees in the fetal position and on your exhale, lift your upper body diagonally up, crunching your obliques as you do so. 
  3. Keep your legs on the floor or try to lift your knees up for an additional challenge. 

Tips:

  • Keep your body in a straight line from head to hips, and focus on lifting your shoulder toward your hip.
  • Contract your oblique muscles on the side you are targeting to maximize the effectiveness of the exercise.
  • Perform the side crunch with controlled, deliberate motions to avoid straining your neck or back.

Optimal Sets & Reps: Three sets of 12-15 reps on each side

Scissors (Straight Leg Crunch)

Scissors are an amazing crunch variation, but they do require a higher level of flexibility. You can always modify it by keeping your legs slightly bent. 

Scissors (Straight Leg Crunch)
Scissors (Straight Leg Crunch) Guide. Photo: Team Design

How to do:

  1. Start by lying on your back, legs extended. Engage your abs by bringing your belly button up and zipping your ribcage, trying to flatten your lower back as much as possible.
  2. Lift your upper body off the floor and then lift both legs off the floor as well.
  3. Lower one of your legs and twist your body towards the other. Alternate and scissor your legs, turning towards the upraised leg.
  4. Repeat 10-12 times.

Tips:

  • Keep your lower back pressed into the mat and engage your core throughout the movement.
  • Alternate lifting your legs while keeping them straight, targeting your lower abdominal muscles.
  • Perform the exercise with controlled, deliberate motions to maximize muscle engagement.

Optimal Sets & Reps: Three sets of 12-15 reps on each leg

Why You Should Perform These Exercises?

Both the crunch and the plank are a great addition to your fitness routine, no matter what your end goal is: to lose abdominal fat, get stronger abs, burn calories, or build core strength. Since they activate the body in different ways, you can even combine them in the same workout and reap the full benefits.

Conclusion

It’s essential to consider your fitness goals and the specific benefits each exercise offers. Planks engage multiple core muscles and enhance overall functional strength while placing less strain on the hip flexors. Crunches can target specific abdominal muscles for a defined look but should be part of a comprehensive core workout.

A well-rounded workout routine that includes a variety of exercises, along with a balanced diet and consistent physical activity, is the key to achieving your fitness goals without the need for supplements. Remember, consistency and dedication to your fitness journey will lead to the best results over time.

Karla Tafra

Written by:

Karla Tafra, Nutritionist

Medically reviewed by:

Kimberly Langdon

Karla is a published author, speaker, certified nutritionist, and yoga teacher, and she's passionate when writing about nutrition, health, fitness, and overall wellness topics. Her work has been featured on popular sites like Healthline, Psychology.com, Well and Good, Women's Health, Mindbodygreen, Medium, Yoga Journal, Lifesavvy, and Bodybuilding.com. In addition to writing about these topics, she also teaches yoga classes, offers nutrition coaching, organizes wellness seminars and workshops, creates content for various brands & provides copywriting services to companies.

Medically reviewed by:

Kimberly Langdon

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement