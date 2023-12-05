Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Pull-Up Bar Ab Workout To Boost Core Strength In 2023

Mitchelle Morgan

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Kathy Shattler, MS, RDN

pull up bar ab workout
The pull-up bar is a fundamental part of abdominal workouts. Photo: Ground Picture/Shutterstock

A customized pull-up bar ab training routine might help you attain shredded abs. The pull-up bar is an adaptable and fundamental part of many abdominal workouts. Despite the plethora available, the ones we highlight here provide effective muscle engagement to target all your abdominal muscles.

At the same time, they can help you lose weight. You’ll accomplish all of this while improving your general upper-body strength.  Achieve your abs goals faster by incorporating these exercises with fat burner supplements.

8 Pull-Up Bar Ab Workout

Here are the best pull-up bar ab exercises to add to your routine:

  1. Hanging Leg Raises.
  2. Hanging Knee Raises.
  3. Toes to Bar.
  4. L-Sit Hang.
  5. Hanging Knee Raise Twist.
  6. Upside Down Hanging Crunches.
  7. Hanging Scissors.
  8. Windshield Wipers.

8 Effective Pull-Up Bar Ab Workouts 

These eight pull-up bar workouts can get you there if you have not imagined yourself with a toned core yet.

Hanging Leg Raises

hanging leg raises
Hanging leg raise helps you achieve six-pack muscles. Photo: Marko Aliaksandr/Shutterstock

This pull-up bar exercise primarily targets the rectus abdominis, known as the six-pack muscles. It also engages the hip flexors and lower abs.

  • Hang with hands shoulder width from the pull-up bar with an overhand grip, straight leg raise, and feet together.
  • Keeping your leg muscles extended, engage your core and slowly raise your legs until they are parallel to the ground.
  • Pause briefly at the top, then lower your legs with control.
  • Inhale as you raise your legs, exhale as you lower.
  • Aim for 10-12 reparations, i.e., reps.

Hanging Knee Raises

This hanging knee tuck primarily targets the lower abs while engaging the hip flexors and core muscles.

  • The proper starting position is hanging from the pull-up bar with an overhand grip, legs straight, and feet side by side.
  • Bend your knees and raise them toward your chest while engaging your core.
  • Pause briefly at the top, then lower your knees with control.
  • Inhale as you raise your knees, exhale as you lower.
  • Aim for 12-15 reps.

Toes To Bar

The hanging toes-to-bar belly exercise is one of many advanced hanging ab exercises. It targets the entire core, including the rectus abdominis, obliques, and hip flexors.

  • Start by hanging from the pull-up bar with an overhand grip, legs straight, and feet together.
  • Initiate the movement with the goal that your toes touch the bar by engaging your core and lifting your legs.
  • Control the descent as you lower your legs 
  • Exhale as you bring your toes to the bar, inhale as you lower.
  • Aim for 8-10 reps.

L-Sit Hang

The L-sit hang primarily targets the lower abs while also engaging the hip flexors and core.

  • Suspend from the pull-up bar with an overhand grip, legs extended straight in front of you.
  • Engage your core and lift your legs until they are parallel to the ground, forming an L-shape.
  • Maintain this position for as long as possible, keeping your core tight and shoulder blades down.
  • Breathe normally and hold the position for 15-20 seconds.
  • Return to starting position.
  • Repeat four times.

Hanging Knee Raise Twist

This ab pull-up bar exercise targets the entire core, including the rectus abdominis, obliques, and hip flexors.

  • Start hanging from the pull-up bar with an overhand grip, legs straight, and feet touching.
  • Initiate the movement by bending your knees and raising your legs forward toward your chest.
  • At the top of the movement, twist your hips to one side, engaging the obliques.
  • Return to the starting position, then turn to the other side.
  • Exhale as you twist your knees, and inhale as you return to the center.
  • Aim for 10-12 reps per side.

Upside-Down Hanging Crunches

upside down hanging crunches
Upside-down Hanging Crunches target the lower abs. Photo: nito/Shutterstock

Also known as inverted hanging crunches, these are advanced ab exercise that challenges the core and target the lower abs.

  • Start by hanging upside down from a pull-up bar with your knee joints over the bar.
  • Engage your core and bring your torso up, aiming to touch your hands to the bar above you.
  • Maintain control as you slowly lower your legs back down.
  • Exhale as you crunch your knees toward your chest, inhale as you extend.
  • Go for 8-10 reps.

Hanging Scissors

The Hanging Scissors routine targets the entire core, including the rectus abdominis, obliques, and hip flexors.

  • Suspend from the pull-up bar with an overhand grip, straight legs and feet together.
  • Start the movement by crossing one leg over the other, then opening your legs wide in a scissor-like motion upwards.
  • Continue alternating the crossing pattern while maintaining control and engaging your core.
  • Inhale as you cross your legs, exhale as you switch.
  • Aim for 10-12 reps per side.

Windshield Wipers

The Windshield Wipers routine targets the obliques and core ab muscles.

  • Start with a dead hang from the pull-up bar with an overhand grip, legs straight, and feet touching.
  • Initiate the movement by keeping your legs and knees straight and slowly swinging them from side to side.
  • Do this in a controlled manner, like a windshield wiper.
  • Keep your core tight and focus on maintaining stability throughout the movement.
  • Exhale as you rotate your legs side to side, inhale at the center. Aim for 8-10 reps per side.

Advantages Of Doing Pull Up For Abs 

Exercise[1] has numerous benefits to the entire body since it targets and improves almost all body systems. It may help you burn body fat, helping you lose weight. Exercise also enhances heart,[2] skeletal muscle,[3] respiratory health,[4] and more. Paired with a healthy diet, you can achieve so much more.

Narrowing it down to a pull-up abdominal exercise routine, here is what you gain.

Targeted Ab Engagement And Muscle Activation

Pull-up bar ab workouts efficiently engage and activate the abdominal muscles. The motion is a short movement that enhances upper body endurance and strength.[5] Using different variations of pull-up bars for ab exercises allows precise targeting. 

You can target the rectus abdominis, obliques, and hip flexors by both dead and active hanging. With progressive overload, you may boost muscle-building and development faster in the targeted muscles.

Progressive overload[6] states that for the body to adapt, it must be exposed to a greater workload than previously. You can achieve this by progressively increasing resistance, intensity, volume, or exercise duration. Do this one rep after the other, and you may see results.

Full-Body Involvement And Functional Strength

Pull-up bar ab workouts engage the entire upper body creating a comprehensive training stimulus.

Ab exercises on a pull-up bar require upper body strength and grip stability. This hanging exercise also engages the fingers,[7] back, shoulders, and arms. The hanging position challenges the muscles and tendons in these regions to stabilize and strengthen the body. This may lead to enhanced overall functional strength of your entire core and upper body.

Versatility And Advanced Variations

Yet another unspoken advantage of pull-up bars is that they offer a wide range of exercise variations. This allows progressive overload and continuous improvement. You can do L-sit hanging twists, windshield wipers, or hanging crunches; the options are diverse.

Advanced variations entail hanging knee raise twists and straight leg raises to provide a greater challenge to the core muscles.

Note: Pull-ups are for everyone. However, if you have any prior injuries or need assistance, please consult a trainer. 

Precautions

Like any other exercise, pull-up bar exercises for abs also have a few safety concerns. Here are some you should be aware of:

  • Always warm up your core exercises with dynamic exercises like arm circles to increase blood flow. Cool down to return to a steady state of resting metabolism.
  • Maintain proper form throughout the exercise.
  • Begin with a difficulty that matches your fitness level and gradually progress to more challenging variations.
  • Develop adequate grip strength to maintain a secure hold on the bar. Strengthen your grip through farmer’s walks, deadlifts, or grip-specific exercises.
  • Allow sufficient rest and recovery time between workouts.
  • Take care of your joints by performing exercises to strengthen the surrounding muscles.
  • Gradually increase your pull-up workouts’ intensity, volume, or difficulty over time.
  • Pay attention to any pain or discomfort during or after pull-ups and consult a healthcare professional if needed.

The Bottom Line

Incorporating an ab workout on a pull-up bar routine into your fitness routine is a powerful way to boost core strength. It may also help with weight loss as it sculpts a well-defined midsection. 

However, it’s important to remember that achieving optimal results extends beyond just the workout. It is crucial to complement your workout with a healthy lifestyle to maximize the benefits of your pull-up bar ab routine. To train optimally you may need to use certified vitamins and supplements and, of course, a healthy diet. Your diet must be rich in lean proteins, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables to provide the nutrients for muscle development.

Furthermore, maintaining a consistent ab workout on a pull-up bar routine is key. Consistency breeds results and helps you make significant strides toward your fitness goals.

So, combine the power of a pull-up bar ab workout, a nutrient-rich diet, and a consistent exercise regimen. Embrace this holistic approach to fitness, and let your commitment to a healthy lifestyle shine through in every aspect of your journey.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I do ab workouts daily?

Experts recommend giving your abs at least one day of rest between workouts.

Do you need strong abs for pull-ups?

Strong abs play a significant role in stabilizing your body during pull-ups.

Does hanging help abs?

Yes, hanging exercises like leg raises engage and strengthen the abs.

What is the most effective ab exercise?

There is no single exercise; experts recommend a variety of movements for comprehensive ab development.

+ 7 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Ruegsegger, G.N. and Booth, F.W. (2017). Health Benefits of Exercise. [online] 8(7), pp.a029694–a029694. doi:https://doi.org/10.1101/cshperspect.a029694.
  2. Pinckard, K.M., Baskin, K.K. and Stanford, K.I. (2019). Effects of Exercise to Improve Cardiovascular Health. [online] 6. doi:https://doi.org/10.3389/fcvm.2019.00069.
  3. Distefano, G. and Goodpaster, B.H. (2017). Effects of Exercise and Aging on Skeletal Muscle. [online] 8(3), pp.a029785–a029785. doi:https://doi.org/10.1101/cshperspect.a029785.
  4. Your lungs and exercise. (2016). [online] 12(1), pp.97–100. doi:https://doi.org/10.1183/20734735.elf121.
  5. Snarr, R.L., Hallmark, A.V., Casey, J.C. and Esco, M.R. (2017). Electromyographical Comparison of a Traditional, Suspension Device, and Towel Pull-Up. [online] 58(1), pp.5–13. doi:https://doi.org/10.1515/hukin-2017-0068.
  6. Vlad Adrian Geanta and Ardelean Viorel Petru (2021). Improving muscle size with Weider’s principle of progressive overload in non-performance athletes. [online] ResearchGate. Available at: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/358008997_Improving_muscle_size_with_Weider’s_principle_of_progressive_overload_in_non-performance_athletes
  7. Laurent Vigouroux, Devise, M., Cartier, T., Aubert, C. and Berton, E. (2018). Performing pull-ups with small climbing holds influences grip and biomechanical arm action. [online] 37(8), pp.886–894. doi:https://doi.org/10.1080/02640414.2018.1532546.
Mitchelle Morgan

Written by:

Mitchelle Morgan, Health Writer

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Mitchelle Morgan is a health and wellness writer with over 10 years of experience. She holds a Master's in Communication. Her mission is to provide readers with information that helps them live a better lifestyle. All her work is backed by scientific evidence to ensure readers get valuable and actionable content.

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement