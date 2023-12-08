The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

What is the musculus transverse abdominis? This muscle is the deepest part of the core and the abdominal wall – here are some of our favorite core workouts for the transversus abdominis and a couple of reasons for honing your strength in this part of the body vital for your fitness goals.

The Best Transverse Abdominis Exercises

The key to an effective transversus abdominis workout is the engagement of the core muscles. It’s not all about doing crunches, although those are highly effective when building muscle elsewhere in the core.

Activating the deepest core muscles, the multifidus (surrounds the spinal column), and the transversus abdominis results in the muscle engagement and co-contraction required to strengthen these major muscle groups.

There are many ways to activate the abdominal wall, even through everyday activities and lifting movements. If you would like to target your core more aggressively, you can try the following transversus abdominis workouts and earn yourself the visible abs that you so rightfully deserve:

Hollow Body Hold

Planks

Toe Taps

Before getting started, let’s walk through a quick exercise[1] designed to teach you how to sense intra-abdominal pressure: the abdominal draw-in maneuver (ADIM). To do this, lie on your back in the supine position. With your feet flat on the ground and your knees bent, draw the navel region into your body toward the lumbar spine.

You should be able to feel the difference between what you’re doing and the normal abdominal wall tension that you feel when these muscles are not activated. You should be able to feel this muscle group at work by touching the place right inside of your hip bones. Keep doing this while breathing steadily; with time, you’ll develop[2] your internal and external obliques through this starting position, and you’ll have a much easier time making all of these ab workouts and moves after the fact.

So, you know what they’re called and how to keep your core engaged. What’s the best way to do them all at home?

Hollow bodies are called locust pose and salabhasana in Sanskrit. Photo: baranq/Shutterstock

Hollow bodies are yoga moves – it’s also called locust pose and salabhasana in Sanskrit.

Lie down on the ground, belly down. With your arms extended out in front of you and your legs straight back behind you, slowly lift all of your limbs into the air with your neck erect and head facing forward.

Variations might have you stretching your arms back at your side and perhaps even continuing into a bow pose if you’re feeling it, grabbing your ankles with your hands to push more deeply into the stretch.

Planks are the ultimate workout for core stability. Photo: Africa Studio/Shutterstock

Planks are the ultimate workout for core stability, trunk muscle coordination, and improved mobility.

These will look exactly like your average, everyday planks at the gym: create a bridge with your body facing the ground in an elevated prone position from a push-up position. The palms of your hands should be flat on the floor in front of you with your arms straight, and your toes should be the only part of your lower body touching the ground.

Once you’ve mastered a regular plank, you can try advanced ab moves like side planks—take your left arm off of the ground and reach for the sky, balancing your body on top of your left leg and foot. For the next rep, do the same with your other arm and right leg, lifting the opposite arm toward the ceiling.

Other plank moves include up-and-down planks, elbow planks, ice-climber planks, and many others, which can all pull double-duty as arm and leg exercises and moves targeting the ab muscles. Try them all and see what you like.

Toe Taps are highly effective muscle-busters. Photo: Dirima/Shutterstock

Pilates fans are likely already familiar with this highly effective muscle-buster. To activate your transverse abdominis muscle with toe taps, lie on your back with your arms at your side. Lift your calves in the air so that your knees bend at a ninety-degree angle.

Without dropping your leg muscles and while keeping your belly button engaged, slowly tap the ground with one big toe. Return to your starting position and do the same on the other side, moving gradually to activate each muscle deliberately.

Keep going for as many reps as you can; you should be able to feel the burn in your transversus abdominis muscle after only sixty seconds or so.

What Are The Transverse Abdominal Muscles?

The transversus abdominis consists of the majority of the human core—the front and the side of the abdominal wall underneath the rectus abdominis which is closer to the surface of the skin. It’s sometimes called the corset muscle, as well, as it stretches around the abdominal cavity, protecting your internal organs and abdominal organs.

It’s part of a system of six major abdominal muscles; the grains of the muscle fiber run horizontally across the abdomen, which helps your musculoskeletal system support the trunk muscles and keep you sitting upright.

As the muscle runs horizontally, it arises from the lateral third of the inguinal ligament and associated iliac fascia, the thoracolumbar fascia, and the iliac crest. It receives its blood supply from the lower posterior intercostal and subcostal arteries, superior and inferior epigastric arteries, superficial and deep circumflex iliac arteries, and posterior lumbar arteries.

Despite its proximity, this deep abdominal muscle isn’t the ab muscle that you see from the outside. With that being said, however, it’s still vital to your fitness goals, as well as human locomotion in general.

What Does The Transversus Abdominis Do?

The structure of the spine and the surrounding muscles exists primarily to provide postural support for the entire body.

The transverse abdominis regulates our walking gait, can absorb shock, and stabilize our stance alongside the other muscles within this system.

Benefits Of Strengthening The Transverse Abdominis

When the transverse abdominis and our other core muscles are weak transverse abdominis, all the abdominal muscles have a much more difficult time coordinating themselves and keeping you stable. Spine health and back health are both intimately related to core strength.

If you’re able to develop the muscles behind your belly button, you’ll enjoy the following benefits, both short-term and long-term:

Strengthening the transverse abdominis can help you both prevent [3] and alleviate lower back pain

and alleviate lower back pain Your walking gait will become more regular, in form, and symmetrical

In this vein, your athletic performance in other areas is also likely to improve significantly

Your tummy will be flatter and tauter

These are, of course, only the transversus abdominis-specific improvements that you’re likely to experience. However, with every improvement that you make to your abdominal muscle system, you’ll also be subject to plenty of other perks aside from improved abdominal muscle stability, relief from back pain, and a leaner, meaner core.

There are so many reasons to devote time to sculpting this central abdominal muscle. Your other abdominal muscles will thank you for your time. We recommend celebrating your success with an appropriately nourishing post-workout recovery meal to lock your gains in.

Final Thought

When your core is in good working order, the rest of your fitness profile will fall into place naturally. Ask any physical therapist – the transverse abdominis plays a vital role in the movement of the rectus abdominis and the rest of your abdominal muscles and the ability of the entire body to do its thing daily.

It all starts with the internal abdominal oblique muscle. Once you get those muscle fibers working, your results are guaranteed.