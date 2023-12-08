30 Day Ab Challenge For A Quick Six-Pack In 2023

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing. It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Are you ready to take your fitness journey to the next level? The 30 day ab challenge will help you get closer to the goal of a strong and aesthetic core. Alongside a healthy diet, supplements, and a fat burner, this 30 day ab workout plan will get you toned quickly. Training your abs won’t just improve your appearance. As a form of resistance training, it can help boost your mood.[1]

Our 30 days abs challenge features a steady progression of challenges. Plus, you’ll get enough rest days to minimize injury. Are you a beginner just getting into exercise? Or are you a frequent gym-goer trying to focus on weight loss? Either way, you’re about to see some great results!

What Is Ab Challenge 30 Day? The 30-day ab challenge will help you develop a six-pack quickly. Not only that, but you’ll build core strength and manage back pain. However, it takes more than exercise. You’ll need to consume a healthy diet. Together, these factors will help your abs pop. Exercises such as Bear Crawls, Crunches, and Weight Drags are challenging but effective. Several rest days along the way will help you to achieve the best results. Get enough sleep and eat well, and you’ll watch your abs develop rapidly.

30 Day Ab Challenge For You To Try

Are you ready for action? It’s time to start the 30-day ab challenge for beginners! You’re about to test your core in many different ways. You’ll enjoy a handful of rest days along the way. Let’s get started with your core exercise journey.

Week 1

Welcome to week one of the 30-day ab challenge for beginners. Get to know these exercises and practice any that you’re unfamiliar with. Onwards to the 30-day ab workout plan!

Bear Crawls is an exercise for the upper body. Photo: Chad Zuber/Shutterstock

Monday: Bear Crawls.

Enter the starting position. Place your hands directly under your shoulders and knees under your hips. This is known as the tabletop position.

Next, move out of the tabletop position. Lift your knees a few inches off the ground. Make sure your heels aren’t touching the floor. Put all your weight through your hands and the balls of your feet.

Maintain a slight bend at your left elbow and right elbow to avoid hyperextension.

Start to crawl forward. Move your right hand with your left foot and your left hand with your right foot — just like a bear!

Maintain this coordination throughout the exercise.

Mindfully engage your entire core throughout the movement. Use slow and controlled steps.

Try to complete 10 steps, that’s five with each set of limbs, before standing up to rest.

Aim to complete five sets of 20 reps.

Tuesday: Rest.

Wednesday: High Plank.

Grab a yoga mat to prevent your feet from slipping.

To reach the starting position, imagine you’re about to do a push-up. While at the top of a push-up, make sure your hands are directly under your shoulders.

Consciously engage your abdominal muscles and tense your glutes. Keep your right leg and left leg straight. Imagine a straight diagonal line running from your head down to your ankles.

Make sure to keep your neck in a neutral position. Keep your shoulder blades back slightly to avoid rounding your upper spine.

Use a phone timer and hold the high plank position for 20–30 seconds. Aim to complete five sets.

Thursday: Rest.

Friday: Rest.

Saturday: Mountain Climbers.

Start in a high plank position.

Before going any further, engage your core. Bring your shoulder blades back slightly and place your feet hip-width apart.

Lift your right foot off the floor and draw your right knee towards your chest.

Switch to the opposite leg quickly. Return your right foot to the start position and move your left knee towards your chest.

Find a rhythm and quickly start alternating each leg. Maintain an engaged core and keep those shoulder blades in the original position.

Lock your gaze to the floor to keep a neural upper spine.

Keep going for 20 seconds to start with. Aim to complete eight sets in total.

Sunday: Enjoy another rest before week two! Recover from those intense Mountain Climbers.

Week 2

You’re making good progress with the 30-day ab challenge that works. Now, it’s time to progress with the exercises.

Monday: High Plank.

Keep your legs extended when high plank. Photo: Svitlana Hulko/Shutterstock

Your body needs increased intensity to keep adapting. To make the High Plank harder, we’re going to change the time of each set. This time, try to hold that plank up down for 60 seconds and complete five sets. Keep those legs extended!

Tuesday: Rest.

Wednesday: Rest.

Thursday: Bear Crawls.

We’re making the Bear Crawls tougher, too! Follow all the cues as described above. However, double the intensity and take 20 steps for each set. Aim for five sets in total. Avoid putting your feet flat and stay on the balls of your feet.

Friday: Rest well and let your body recover from all those core exercises.

Saturday: Mountain Climbers.

Remember to keep your shoulder blades back and gaze at the floor. This time, we’re shooting for 40-second-long sets. Complete eight sets overall. You’ll feel this in your lower abs.

Sunday: Have a rest and let your muscles recover.

Week 3

You’re making great progress with your exercise for abs. Things are getting even tougher this week! You’re really about to challenge your rectus abdominis and the rest of your core.

Monday: Tougher Mountain Climbers.

You’re about to challenge your rectus abdominis and the rest of your core. Photo: Ivan Dudka/Shutterstock

This time, we’re increasing both time and sets. Keep your cues in mind, and make sure to keep your feet hip-width apart at all times. Alternate your legs for 60 seconds this time and complete 10 sets.

Tuesday: Rest

Wednesday: Advanced Bear Crawls.

Things are about to get grizzly. Take your start position, and don’t stop moving until you’ve completed 40 steps in a single set. Shoot for seven sets.

Thursday: Now you’re getting stronger. You’ve earned another rest day from this workout routine.

Friday: Extended High Plank.

You’re quickly becoming a High Plank veteran. You will hold this lovely position for 90 grueling seconds this time. Repeat this eight times with 60 seconds of rest between sets.

Saturday: Rest

Sunday: Rest

Week 4

You’re no longer a 30-day ab challenge beginner. You’ve made excellent progress. To our 30-day abs challenge, female and male participants: keep going!

Monday: Prolonged High Plank.

Here’s your final about of High Planks during the 30-day abs challenge! It’s time to go out with a bang. Hold a strict position with your right and left legs extended straight. Maintain a straight line with your entire body, with the core fully engaged, for 120 seconds. Repeat for 10 sets.

Tuesday: Rest

Wednesday: Rest

Thursday: Beastly Bear Crawls.

Get into the starting position. Notice how much stronger your shoulders and legs feel. Feel, and count 60 steps during each set. Reduce your set count to five — we’re working on intensity here instead of endurance. When things start to get hard, just focus on placing one foot and hand in front of the other. Try to keep your elbows and knees legs bent.

Friday: Rest

Saturday: Rest

Sunday: Endurance Mountain Climbers.

It’s time to take your Mountain Climbers from power bouts to endurance feats. Be mindful of your form, especially in later sets. Keep alternating your legs for 90 seconds. Complete 10 sets.

Week 5

You’re almost officially part of the club! It feels good to join the ranks of 30 day Ab Challenge women and 30-day Ab Challenge men. You’re only two days away from a great sense of accomplishment.

Monday: Bear Crawl Gauntlet

Your Bear Crawls are about to crescendo. You will take an impressive 70 steps per set to end things on a high! Keep your set count at five. Don’t let your form drop; keep your knees bent and distribute your weight evenly between your legs and left arm and right arm.

Tuesday: Everest Mountain Climbers

You’re practically at the summit now. Things are about to get sweaty. Keep pumping those legs for 120 seconds per set. Here’s the bad news: you’re doing 15 sets! Maintain a straight line between your head and the foot touching the ground.

Does The 30 Day Ab Challenge Work?

Absolutely! If you’re looking for a 30-day ab challenge that works, you’re in the right place. Not only will it help you get chiseled, but resistance exercise, in general, has a host of benefits. This includes increased muscle mass, strength, and longevity.[2]

However, achieving a toned set of abs requires more than working out. To help your six-pack peek through, you’ll need to focus on fat loss. Count calories, eat healthy, and take a vitamin formula for overall well-being.

Things To Consider

The 30-day ab challenge will help you to develop strength and stability. For the best results possible, consider the points below:

Get enough sleep : Try to get seven or more [3] hours of sleep each night. This will help you to recover properly. Research also ties sleep to athletic performance. [4]

: Try to get seven or more hours of sleep each night. This will help you to recover properly. Research also ties sleep to athletic performance. Listen to your body : Don’t get too dogmatic with the daily exercises. Do you feel like you’ve pulled a muscle? Do you feel unusually fatigued? If so, rest now to prevent further injury.

: Don’t get too dogmatic with the daily exercises. Do you feel like you’ve pulled a muscle? Do you feel unusually fatigued? If so, rest now to prevent further injury. Maintain a balanced diet: Exercise burns calories. However, diet is a big part of developing a visible six-pack. You’ll need a healthy diet and aim for a slight caloric restriction.

Summary

You have a pathway to a strong core and visible abs at your fingertips. All it takes is a healthy diet and a short workout several days a week. Commit yourself to the 30 days and see the results for yourself. Toned abs aside, you’ll also feel a great sense of accomplishment.

Frequently Asked Questions Can I actually get abs in 30 days? Yes, but it takes more than exercise. You’ll need to eat a healthy, protein-rich diet and maintain a calorie deficit if trying to lose weight. What is the most effective ab exercise? There isn’t one. Every exercise hits the abs in a slightly different way. The best abs exercise is the one you enjoy the most and will therefore do the most. Who should not do ab challenge? Pregnant women, people living with heart disease, and people feeling unwell should consult with their doctor before doing the 30-day ab challenge. Which muscle is hardest to grow? All muscles grow in response to exercise. However, the forearms, calves, and triceps are often viewed as the hardest to grow.