Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Hanging Ab Workout: Top 8 Essential Exercises In 2024

Christine VanDoren

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Kathy Shattler, MS, RDN

hanging ab workout
Hanging ab exercises strengthen the core. Photo: Marko Aliaksandr/Shutterstock

Well-toned abs indicate that someone is dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and physically capable of several activities. This increased endurance is why abs are something that many physically active people strive to attain.

Although nothing is wrong with using a fat burner to achieve a slim body, putting in the work for well-toned abs by exercising can be more rewarding. However, there is a routine dullness in sticking to crunches, so you may want to consider trying hanging abs workouts to diversify your regimen.

Best Hanging Core Exercises

Here are some great hanging core exercises that can help strengthen your core:

  1. Hanging Knee Raise.
  2. Hanging Knee Raise Twist.
  3. Hanging Leg Raises.
  4. Hanging Bicycles.
  5. Hanging Scissors.
  6. Hanging Flutter Kicks.
  7. Hanging Toes To Bar.
  8. Hanging Windshield Wipers.

Best Hanging Ab Workout For A Strong Core

Hanging Knee Raise

Hanging Knee Raises
Hanging Knee Raises Guide. Photo: Team Design

Hanging Knee Raises target the lower abs. 

Also known as hanging crunches, this exercise is the basis for which most hanging abs exercises derive.

How to do:

  1. Grab the pull-up bar/rings overhead to hang. Squeeze your abs and engage your glutes.
  2. Slowly raise your knees towards your chest and hold.
  3. Slowly lower your legs to return to the starting position.
  4. Repeat for 12 to 15 reps.

Tips: 

  • Initiate the movement by engaging your core and lifting your knees toward your chest.
  • Avoid using momentum; focus on controlled, deliberate movements for maximum effectiveness.
  • Keep your upper body steady by maintaining a stable grip on the bar.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Three sets of 12-15 repetitions

Hanging Knee Raise Twist

Challenge your obliques with the Hanging Knee Raise Twist.

This exercise sounds nearly identical to the previous one but with a twist. You use your obliques to turn your legs – hence, its other name, oblique crunches.

How to do:

  1. Grab the pull-up bar/rings overhead to hang. Squeeze your abs and engage your glutes.
  2. Slowly raise your knees towards your chest, but twist to one side until your knees are at hip length. Then, hold.
  3. Slowly lower your legs to return to the starting position. Repeat for the other side.
  4. Continue for 12 to 15 reps total.

Tips: 

  • Engage your obliques by twisting your knees to the opposite side of your body during the raise.
  • Control the motion to avoid swinging; focus on a slow and deliberate movement.
  • Maintain a stable grip on the bar and keep your upper body still throughout the exercise.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Three sets of 12-15 repetitions

Hanging Leg Raise

Hanging Leg Raises are a classic, effective core exercise.

This exercise is another variation of the hanging knee raise, except you lift your whole legs instead of just your knees. As a result, this one might be slightly harder than the original to pull off.

How to do:

  1. Grab the pull-up bar/rings overhead to hang, squeeze your abs, and engage your glutes.
  2. Keeping your legs straight and pressed against each other, raise your feet until they are on the same level as your hips. 
  3. Hold this position using a firm grip strength for a second, then slowly lower your legs to return to the starting position on the pull-up bar.
  4. Repeat for 12 to 15 reps.

Tips: 

  • Initiate the lift by engaging your lower abs and lifting your legs while keeping them straight.
  • Control the movement, avoiding any swinging, to maximize the effectiveness of the exercise.
  • Keep your upper body steady by maintaining a firm grip on the bar.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Three sets of 12-15 repetitions

Hanging Bicycles

Try Hanging Bicycles to strengthen your core.

This variation of the traditional double-leg knee raise makes you take a more active role. Instead of holding a position, you constantly move your legs the same way you would when riding a bicycle while holding on to the pull-up bar. 

How to do:

  1. Grab the pull-up bar/rings overhead to hang. Squeeze your abs and engage your glutes.
  2. Bring your left knee towards your chest. Lower it back down afterward, but also bring your right knee towards your chest simultaneously. Likewise, bring your left knee back up while lowering your right knee. 
  3. Continue this motion pattern for two sets of 15 reps, with one rep being movement on each side.

Tips: 

  • Alternate twisting your torso and legs to engage both your obliques and lower abs effectively.
  • Control your movements and avoid swinging for better results.
  • Maintain a firm grip on the bar and keep your upper body stable during the exercise.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Two sets of 12-15 repetitions

Hanging Scissors

The Hanging Scissors engages you in core work.

Just as hanging bicycle kicks are a more active variant of knee raises, scissors are the more active version of leg raises. They’re essentially the straight-leg version of hanging bicycle kicks but are done on the pull-up bar.

How to do:

  1. Grab the pull-up bar or rings overhead to hang and engage your abs and glutes.
  2. Raise one leg in front of you, then lower it back down. At the same time, raise the other leg up. Always keep your legs straight.
  3. Alternate between legs and continue this pattern of motion for two sets of 15 reps. One rep is movement on each side. 

Tips: 

  • Maintain control as you scissor your legs, engaging your core muscles throughout the movement.
  • Avoid swinging or using momentum; focus on a controlled, deliberate motion.
  • Keep your upper body steady with a firm grip on the bar, and breathe steadily.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Two sets of 15 repetitions

Hanging Flutter Kicks

Want to work your entire core? Try Hanging Flutter Kicks.

If hanging scissors catches your interest, then consider including flutter kicks using a pull-up bar into your workout routine as well since they are a smaller version of the former.

How to do:

  1. Grab the pull-up bar/rings overhead to hang. Squeeze your abs and engage your glutes.
  2. Keeping your legs straight, raise your feet until they are on the same level as your hips.
  3. In this position, flutter your legs up and down in small movements. Always keep your legs straight.
  4. Do this for two sets of 15 reps. One rep counts for a kick on each side.

Tips: 

  • Pay attention to your hip and leg alignment to prevent strain on your lower back.
  • If you experience any discomfort in your shoulders or hands, consider using grip aids or padding for better support.
  • Start with shorter sets and gradually increase the duration as your core strength improves to avoid overexertion.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Two sets of 15 reps

Hanging Toes To Bar

Hanging Toes To Bar is an advanced ab exercise.

Those who are physically capable of doing this challenging full-body exercise will find improved muscle strength far beyond their core, as it involves almost all of your muscle groups to maintain proper form.

How to do:

  1. Grab the pull-up bar/rings overhead to hang and tense up your abdominals.
  2. Pull on the bar and lift both legs up until your toes touch the bar. Always keep your legs straight and pressed together.
  3. To maintain control, slowly lower your legs back to the starting position. 
  4. Repeat for 15 reps.

Tips: 

  • Keep your shoulders engaged and your chest up to avoid straining your upper body.
  • Focus on breathing rhythmically throughout the exercise to maintain control and stability.
  • If you’re new to this exercise, start with knee raises and work your way up to toes to the bar for gradual progression.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Two sets of 15 reps

Hanging Windshield Wipers

Hanging Windshield Wipers work the obliques.

This exercise is arguably the hardest one on this list to pull off, as it is essentially a moving variation of the previous exercise, which is already hard on its own.

How to do:

  1. Grab the pull-up bar/rings overhead to hang. Squeeze your abs and engage your glutes.
  2. Pull on the bar and lift both legs up until your toes touch the bar while keeping your legs straight and together.
  3. Twist to one side at 90 degrees, then twist your hips to the other side in the same way. This is considered one rep. 

Tips: 

  • Keep your core engaged and your legs straight during the entire movement.
  • Control the motion to prevent swinging, focusing on a slow and controlled side-to-side motion.
  • Maintain a firm grip on the bar and ensure your upper body remains stable.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Three sets of six to eight reps

Benefits Of The Hanging Ab Exercises

Benefits Of The Hanging Ab Exercises
Greater core and better grip strength are the noticeable benefits of hanging ab exercises. Photo: Undrey/Shutterstock

Greater Core And Lower Abdominal Strength

Maintaining good core strength can provide several health benefits, including improved core stability[1] for better balance and stronger injury prevention. One study has shown that when you work on your core muscles, certain abdominal exercises can even help build core muscles[2] by thickening them. 

Better Grip Strength

Researchers have discovered a strong relationship between aging and progressive loss of muscle strength, and handgrip strength[3] is no exception. This can result in diminished quality of life. 

Since you’ll be grabbing on a pull bar or rings when doing these hanging exercises, this gives you a chance to maintain good grip strength as you grow older. 

Hanging Ab Workouts: Things You Need To Consider

Hanging Ab Workouts Things You Need To Consider
You always remember to breathe to maintain control and stability. Photo: Undrey]/Shutterstock

Whether your ab routine typically consists of seven standing ab exercises, hanging exercises, or floor exercises, it is always best if you push yourself to your limits. Train the muscle group until they begin to ache, and add more reps as you gain endurance. 

When you exercise to strengthen your core, abdominal cramping is sometimes a sign of hard work[4] and leads to progress. Of course, you should never push yourself so hard that you hurt your body or could develop an injury. And remember to breathe,[5] as holding your breath during exercise can cause lactic acid build-up and cramping.

If you exercise regularly, a healthy diet is just as important. Foods high in protein allow your muscles to recuperate and maintain their definition. At the same time, foods high in other vitamins and nutrients can also replenish your body’s stores of nutrients used in metabolism. If you have a nutrient deficiency, supplements are available that can promote both weight loss and increased muscle mass for a properly balanced composition.

The Bottom Line

Well-defined abs are a sought-after trait by many. A hanging abs workout using a pull-up bar is a viable option with various exercises to choose from.

They may not be for everyone, but these workouts are among some of the best types of belly exercises out there. Consider incorporating them into your normal workout routine if you’re hoping to get some well-toned abs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are hanging ab exercises good for abs?

Yes, they are all designed to strengthen your core and abdominal muscles.

What is the hardest ab exercise? 

The hardest ab exercise is the hanging windshield wipers.

How long should I do the hanging exercise?

A general rule of thumb for hanging exercises is to do around 15 reps, which should not take too long.

Can you build muscle by hanging?

Yes, hanging exercises can help with muscle building. However, the muscle groups affected vary depending on the exercises.

+ 5 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Hsu, S.-L., Oda, H., Saya Shirahata, Watanabe, M. and Sasaki, M. (2018). Effects of core strength training on core stability. [online] 30(8), pp.1014–1018. doi:https://doi.org/10.1589/jpts.30.1014.
  2. da, I., Alonso-Calvete, A., Mercedes Soto González and María, E. (2021). How Do the Abdominal Muscles Change during Hypopressive Exercise? [online] 57(7), pp.702–702. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/medicina57070702.
  3. Hadeel Halaweh (2020). Correlation between Health-Related Quality of Life and Hand Grip Strength among Older Adults. [online] 46(2), pp.178–191. doi:https://doi.org/10.1080/0361073x.2020.1716157.
  4. Morton, D. and Callister, R. (2014). Exercise-Related Transient Abdominal Pain (ETAP). [online] 45(1), pp.23–35. doi:https://doi.org/10.1007/s40279-014-0245-z.
  5. Ferretti, G., Nazzareno Fagoni, Taboni, A., Vinetti, G. and Pietro (2022). A century of exercise physiology: key concepts on coupling respiratory oxygen flow to muscle energy demand during exercise. [online] 122(6), pp.1317–1365. doi:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00421-022-04901-x.
Christine VanDoren

Written by:

Christine VanDoren, Nutritionist

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her passion is helping others learn how strong and healthy they can become by transforming their daily habits. Christine spends most of her time in the gym, hiking, painting, and learning how she can influence others through positivity!

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement