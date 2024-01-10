Lower Ab Workouts For Men: Top 10 Home Exercises In 2024

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

The abs are viewed as an aesthetic muscle. People see visible abs as a sign of fitness, and many gym-goers try to get their abs to pop for this reason. Typical approaches include a healthy diet, exercise, and supplements such as a fat burner.

The abs are one of the various muscle groups comprising the core muscles. Exercising your rectus abdominis helps build core stability.[1] The upper, middle, and lower abs all make up the same muscle. However, you can target each area using a complete ab routine, as each area is separately innervated. Discover the best lower ab workout for men below.

Best Lower Ab Workouts For Men The 10 best lower ab workouts for men include: Reverse Crunches. Scissor Kicks. Plank Hip Dips. Hanging Leg Raises. Lying Windshield Wipers. Russian Twists. Bicycle Crunches. Hip Raises. Boat Pose. Mountain Climbers.

Best Lower Ab Workouts For Men To Try

So, exercise for abs can help with weight loss and general toning. But which ones help to achieve these goals the best? Below, you’ll discover the best lower ab workout at home.

Reverse Crunches

Reverse Crunches have a special place in a lower abs workout! This hard but rewarding exercise contributes to core stabilization. Follow the steps below to perform this routine.

Reverse Crunches Guide. Photo: Team Design

How to do:

Lie down in the starting position on a foam mat facing the ceiling. Bring your arms out straight to a 45-degree angle with palms facing down. Bend at the knees and brace your abs. Raise your legs to bring your knees over your hips as you inhale. Contract your abs, exhale, and bring your knees towards your chest so that your hips come off the mat. Lower your hips back down to the mat.

Tips:

Keep your lower back pressed into the floor to avoid straining your spine.

Engage your core muscles throughout the movement for better control and effectiveness.

Use a slow and controlled motion, focusing on your lower abs, to prevent swinging.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Five sets of five repetitions

Scissor Kicks

Scissor Kicks are an excellent addition to a lower abs workout. Follow these steps to perform this ab-burning movement.

Scissor Kicks Guide. Photo: Team Design

How to do:

Lie down on a foam mat facing the ceiling; this is the starting position. Bring your arms out straight to 45 degrees with palms facing down. Contract your abs and bring both legs to a 45-degree angle from the floor, keeping them straight. Keep your legs hip-width apart and lower your left leg to several inches above the floor. Return your left leg to the original position and repeat with your right leg. Continue to alternative between legs and try to keep going for 20 seconds per set.

Tips:

Place your hands under your hips for lower back support and to avoid straining your spine.

Keep your legs straight and engage your core throughout the exercise for better results.

Start with a moderate pace and gradually increase intensity to prevent overexertion.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Three sets of 15-20 repetitions per leg.

Plank Hip Dips

Different forms of plank exercises are great for physical fitness.[2] Plank Hip Dips are a variation that targets the lower abs.

How to do:

Take the starting position in a low plank position with your elbows bent under your shoulders. Keep your legs hip-width apart. Rotate your hips to the right so your body hovers several inches above the ground. Return to the original position and repeat on the other side.

Tips:

Maintain a strong plank position with a straight line from head to heels to protect your spine.

Engage your core muscles to control the hip movement, preventing excessive twisting.

Start with slow, controlled dips and progress to increase intensity over time.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Five sets of 10 repetitions.

Hanging Leg Raises

This lower ab muscles exercise targets the lower abdominals but also helps to develop upper body strength. You’ll need a pull-up bar to perform this movement.

Hanging Leg Raises Guide. Photo: Team Design

How to do:

Grab onto a pull-up bar using an overhand grip. Remove your legs from the floor and hang passively. Keep your legs straight and raise them to a 90-degree angle from the floor. Breathe deeply, and lower them to the floor using controlled movement.

Tips:

Use proper grip and ensure a stable hanging position to avoid swinging.

Engage your core muscles and lift your legs with control, preventing momentum.

Begin with knee raises if you’re a beginner, then progress to straight-leg raises.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Five sets of five repetitions.

Lying Windshield Wipers

This exercise will target your abs, along with your external obliques and lower back.

How to do:

Lie down with your arms at a 90-degree angle to your body. Keep your knees bent at 90 degrees to position them above your hips. Slowly lower both legs to one side of the body without letting them touch the floor. Return them to the center using controlled and slow movement to maintain proper form.

Tips:

Keep your lower back pressed into the floor to avoid straining your spine. Use slow and controlled motion to engage your obliques and prevent jerking. Start with a manageable range of motion and gradually increase it as your flexibility improves.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Five sets of 10-12 repetitions per side

Russian Twists

The Russian Twist is a common exercise in core stability training programs. Work your lower abs and obliques with this easy exercise.

Russian Twists Guide. Photo: Team Design

How to do:

Lie down and bend your knees at 90 degrees with your feet touching the floor. Sit up slightly to create a V shape with your body. Twist your core as far as possible to the right and then to the left. To challenge yourself, hold onto a light dumbbell or kettlebell, touching the floor with the weight as you twist from side to side in a controlled motion.

Tips:

Maintain a straight back to avoid rounding or straining your spine.

Twist from your waist, not just your arms, to fully engage your oblique muscles.

Use a controlled motion and start with a lighter weight to ensure proper form.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Three sets of 15-20 repetitions per side.

Bicycle Crunches

This exercise will also challenge your hip flexors!

How to do:

Lie down facing the ceiling, interlink both hands, and cup the back of your head. Elevate your knees to a 90-degree angle and hover your feet off the floor while raising your shoulder blades. Aim your left elbow towards your right knee as you start to peddle your legs and rotate your torso. Aim to bring your other elbow to the opposite knee with each pedal.

Tips:

Avoid pulling on your neck; lightly support your head with your hands.

Engage your core and focus on bringing your elbow to the opposite knee.

Maintain a steady, controlled pace during the exercise.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Three sets of 20 repetitions.

Hip Raises

While less intense than some of the other exercises listed, Hip Raises are still great at firing up the abs. Use this to build up some foundational strength if you struggle with the other exercises.

How to do:

Lie on a foam mat facing the ceiling. Spread your arms out to the side with arms facing down for stability. Bring your knees to a 45-degree angle with your feet flat on the ground. Contract your abs and glutes to raise your glutes off the ground. Hold your back, hips, and thighs in a straight line and hold for 10 seconds.

Tips:

Focus on squeezing your glutes at the top of the movement to maximize activation.

Keep your head and upper back on the ground to avoid unnecessary neck strain.

Exhale as you lift your hips and inhale as you lower them to maintain a steady breathing rhythm and control.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Three sets of 12-15 repetitions.

Boat Pose

If you’ve been to your fair share of yoga classes, you’ll have eased your body into this position at some point.

How to do:

Start seated with a bend in your knees and your feet touching the floor. Elevate your feet and raise your lower legs parallel to the floor, keeping a bend in your knees. Let your back move towards the floor slightly, keeping a straight spine. Keep your arms extended straight in front of you with your palms to the ceiling reaching for your toes. Maintain the V shape and breathe deeply for five seconds.

Tips:

Keep your back straight, chest lifted, and shoulders relaxed to maintain proper alignment.

Engage your core muscles throughout the exercise to stabilize your spine.

Start with a shorter hold time and gradually increase it as you build strength.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Three sets of 10-15 repetitions.

Mountain Climbers

This ab-busting movement also offers a great cardio workout for your entire body.

Mountain Climber Guide. Photo: Team Design

How to do:

Start in a plank position. Keep your arms shoulder-width apart and legs hip-width apart. Pull your left leg to your chest as far as possible. Return it to the floor and repeat with your right leg.

Tips:

Maintain a plank position with your hands under your shoulders to protect your wrists.

Engage your core and maintain a fast but controlled pace to maximize effectiveness.

Avoid letting your hips sag or lifting your hips too high.

Optimal Sets and Reps: Five sets of 15-20 repetitions per leg.

Benefits Of Lower Ab Exercises For Men

Lower ab exercises don’t just create firm and visible abs. Many forms of exercise come with additional benefits, including increased longevity.[3] So, aside from chiseled abs, what other benefits will you experience from lower ab exercises?

Core Stability

Lower abdominal muscles can be strengthened to develop stable core muscles in men to enhance athletic performance. Along with other muscles, your deep core muscles help to both move and stabilize[4] the lower portion of your spine.

Functional Movement

Training your rectus abdominis can help with all sorts of functional movements, from explosive sports movements to simply carrying groceries. By linking[1] the pelvis and ribcage, your abs are involved in almost every movement you do daily.

Weight Loss

Developing a visible six-pack requires more than a handful of exercises. You’ll need to eat a healthy, vitamin-rich diet and maintain a calorie deficit to lose weight. If your lower abs exercises are not helping you reach your goal quickly enough, you can always try to lose weight by adding supplements to your workout to speed up your weight loss.

Things To Consider

Safety is first. Photo: Alfa Photostudio/Shutterstock

You’re now equipped with some great lower ab exercises to start toning at home. Before you dive into things, consider these key tips.

Don’t Rush Things

Take it easy with core training. Start slowly with one or two exercises until you gain strength, then add more exercises and sets.

Maintain Optimal Stress

Increase reps or sets during every workout. Progressively exposing your body to more load will force it to adapt.

Focus On Recovery

Take at least two rest days per week and aim to get a solid eight hours of sleep each night. Focusing on recovery will help you to avoid injury and grow stronger.

The Takeaway

You’re now ready to develop some solid lower abs. Use the exercises above to work this portion of your abs. Build up slowly, and start with hip raises and plank dips before progressing to the hard exercises if you find them difficult.

Frequently Asked Questions What are the best lower ab exercises? Those that stress your body enough without causing an injury. If you’re new, start with hip raises and plank dips. As you get stronger, progress to more difficult movements. Are lower abs the hardest? Not necessarily. Exercises for all parts of the abs vary in difficulty. Which muscle is hardest to grow? All muscles grow when you stress them enough and eat enough protein. Visibility largely boils down to body composition and body fat levels. When should we do lower ab workouts? Incorporate them into your normal workout routine, giving yourself at least one day to rest in between your lower abs workout.