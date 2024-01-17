Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

3-Day Military Diet 2024 – How It Works, Shopping List & Meal Plan

Emma

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Kathy Shattler, MS, RDN

3-Day Military Diet
The military diet is an emergency diet consisting of 3 "lean" days and 4 "off" days per week. Photo: Quynh Nguyen

Do you need diet pills to lose weight? A righteous lifestyle and a healthy attitude toward your daily nutrition might be all that you need to avoid weight gain and tip the scales the other way. The three-day military diet is one example of a weight loss plan focused on rational eating that won’t ever leave you dying for more. However, be forewarned that there is no scientific evidence to support the claims of this diet and it is not associated with any military branch of the service.

Some may think that a 3-day military diet that causes unhealthy rapid weight loss is bad for you, and they may be right. It is not approved by the United States Department of Agriculture as a healthy diet for weight loss or long-term weight management.

Still, is the three-day military diet the ultimate short-term detoxification fix? Yes, you’ll need to count calories, but the flexibility and the rationality of this dietary pattern make restricting caloric intake easy all without leaving you starving every day. 

It just might give your favorite green juice cleanse a run for its money. Here’s how you can harness the power of unprocessed foods, caffeinated coffee, and lean protein, with no intermittent fasting required. Followers of the military diet claim its best use is for emergency dieting, a practice that may, unfortunately, lead to a regain of weight.

Military Diet Meal Plan

Military Diet – Launch Day

3-Day Military Diet Meal Plan

If you’re wondering how to allocate these military diet staples into your weekly routine, you’ll also find several sample weekly menus from the source, including one for your four cheat days.

Military Diet – Launch Day (Approx. 1094 Calories)

“Launch Day” of the 3 Day Military Diet is crafted for an impactful start, focusing on kickstarting your metabolism and initiating weight loss. This plan combines nutrient-rich foods with controlled calorie intake, balancing proteins, healthy fats, and essential carbs.

Breakfast
Black Coffee or Tea1 cup
Grapefruit1/2 medium
Whole Wheat Bread1 slice
Peanut Butter2 tablespoons
Lunch
Black Coffee or Tea1 cup
Whole Wheat Bread1 slice
Canned Tuna1/2 cup
Carrots1 cup
Dinner
Any type of meat3 oz
Green Beans1 cup
Apple1 small
Vanilla Ice Cream1 cup

Military Diet List

What else should you be worried about during your first week? Not a thing—again, you’ll find substitutions for nearly every recommended meal and snack on the site. Pick your poison, and you’ll be well on your way to sustainable weight loss. Multivitamins can also be included in your military diet plan, as long as they’re not overly sugary.

And, as far as quenching your thirst is concerned, you’ll be glad to know that there’s plenty that you’ll still be able to enjoy aside from water:

  • Fruit juice mixed with water, such as lemon water or grapefruit water
  • Apple cider vinegar tonics
  • Sparkling water
  • Calorie-free soda pop
  • Pure fruit juices
  • Yerba maté
  • Coffee
  • Tea, especially herbal, decaffeinated tea

The website does include one caveat pertinent to these last three entries: You should keep your coffee and tea black, without adding any sugar or creamer. Artificial sweeteners should also be avoided, but all-natural zero-calorie sweeteners like stevia leaf or monk fruit extract can be used to add a sweet kick to your favorite herbal teas.

What Is The Military Diet?

According to the official military diet website, the military diet consists of a weekly eating schedule: three “lean” days, as well as four “off” days per week. Through this combination, the creators of the diet claim that it’s possible to lose up to ten pounds in a week. More than likely, however, any weight loss greater than three pounds in the first week is likely due to water weight loss.

These “lose weight quickly” claims are dubious at best, but that doesn’t mean you can’t give this interesting weight management system a shot for yourself. 

You should aim for a calorie intake of anywhere between 1,100 to 1,400 calories daily on your dieting days. Paradoxically, your “fat” days should land somewhere around 1,500 calories —it’s not a huge difference, but advocates of this healthy eating plan stand by the results that they were able to achieve.

How Does It Work?

You’ll find a bit of what the military diet stands for on its FAQ page. It asserts that caffeine is a pretty significant aspect of the meal plan—it acts as a “mild metabolic stimulator and appetite suppressant[1],” turbocharging what would otherwise be a pretty normal diet. Other specific food combinations include incorporating high-protein selections into every meal, as well as the importance of choosing organic produce whenever possible. 

pH also plays a role in this weight loss plan. The website proclaims that, in the presence of an acid, “fat flourishes.” Bold words, for sure, but studies show that this notion does have some merit[2]. According to research, an alkaline diet reduces morbidity and mortality from chronic diseases.

Cheat days are also used strategically as a metabolic booster. According to the site, one’s weight loss curve may flatten as time goes on, even if sticking to the meal plan strictly—as your body acclimates itself to the diet, your metabolism gradually ramps down to match it. A cheat day might just be a vanilla ice cream day or pizza day, make it about eating the foods you’ve been restricting.

Allegedly, a cheat day will “trick” your body into producing more leptin, which then compels it to rouse itself from “starvation mode[3].” Stubborn belly fat then becomes much easier for your system to tackle, as it’s no longer hanging onto every bit of energy miserly. Leptin works by helping the body maintain weight loss and alleviating the tendency toward calorie conservation that typically occurs during dieting.

The timing of every meal is not at the forefront of this weight loss strategy. All that matters is that you’re meeting your daily caloric goals and avoiding all of the stuff that the authors of this plan recommend leaving behind. Aside from that, though, you’ve got a ton of freedom to make the three-day military diet your own.

Military Diet Shopping List

What should your weekly shopping list look like? You don’t need to deprive yourself to lose weight, and you’ll even find a complete shopping list for your first week on the diet’s website:

  • Coffee or tea
  • Grapefruit
  • Bananas
  • Apples
  • Whole wheat bread
  • Peanut Butter
  • Eggs
  • Canned tuna
  • Hot dogs
  • A small piece of any type of meat
  • Green beans, either frozen, canned, or fresh
  • Broccoli
  • Carrots
  • Saltine crackers
  • Cottage cheese
  • Cheddar cheese
  • Vanilla ice cream

You may be surprised to find many of your favorites here—ice cream for weight maintenance. Is it too good to be true?

Foods To Avoid In The 3 Day Military Diet Menu

Foods To Avoid In The 3-Day Military Diet Menu
Artificial sweeteners should be replaced with all-natural zero-calorie sweeteners like stevia leaf and monk fruit extract. Photo: Rimma Bondarenko/Shutterstock

Some categories of food should be kept off of your plate, whether you’re on a lean day or a feast day. The creators of the military diet have plenty of advice on what to avoid when trying out the three-day military diet for yourself:

  • Refined sugar, including things like maple syrup
  • Artificial sweeteners (except stevia extract and monk fruit)
  • Caloric condiments, such as mayonnaise and ketchup
  • Highly-processed foods
  • Convenience food and other junk
  • Fast food and food from restaurants
  • Alcohol
  • Sugary drinks, including traditional soda
  • Bleached flours and grains, such as white rice

3-Day Military Diet List

Military Diet Substitutions List
Versatility is one benefit of the military diet, you can substitute your favorite foods without compromising your low-calorie plan. Photo: Spalnic/Shutterstock

If any of these are must-haves for you, the authors of the site also offer tons of ways to substitute your favorite foods without compromising your low-calorie plan:

  • You can substitute ½ teaspoon of baking soda for the grapefruit in your daily citrus-water tonic
  • Any of the low-calorie vegetables included in the meal plan can be swapped out for other vegetables, as long as the calorie counts don’t vary much between your options
  • You can substitute whole-grain cereal, ½ a protein bar, or ¼ cup of yogurt with ½ teaspoon of flax seeds for a slice of toast
  • Almond butter, pumpkin butter, sunflower seed butter, and hummus can all be used instead of peanut butter
  • You can substitute your coffee for tea if you get jittery
  • Fresh tuna works just as well as canned tuna, as does avocado, tofu, cottage cheese, or hummus
  • Vegans can choose lentils, beans, or tofu instead of meat, as well as tofu dogs instead of the traditional frank
  • If you prefer to eat in bulk, you can replace your green beans with a large bed of lettuce, tomatoes, or any other salad ingredients, as long as they amount to the same number of calories
  • You’re free to swap out ½ of a banana for other sweet fruits like kiwi, papaya, apricot, plums, grapes, or even no-sugar-added applesauce
  • Instead of a small cup of vanilla ice cream, you may opt for a cup of yogurt or apple juice instead
  • Instead of an egg, you can have two slices of bacon, a chicken wing, ½ an avocado, or a cup of milk
  • Any non-dairy milk can stand in for real milk except chocolate milk, although the website doesn’t say why.

Many of these alternatives make the military diet suitable for vegans, vegetarians, and those with food allergies to consider. You’re encouraged to season each meal to your preference, using any low-calorie spice or herb, as well as relatively low-calorie sauces like mustard and soy sauce. 

Versatility is certainly one benefit of the military diet; the diet’s creators urge you to focus not on the size of the portion when substituting, but, instead, on the calorie exchange. As long as you’re operating on an apples-to-apples basis in terms of macronutrients and micronutrients, you should be in the clear.

Is It Safe?

As far as extreme dieting goes, this diet is pretty tame. Where the warrior diet will have you fasting for 24 hours and diets like the keto diet will ask you to eliminate man’s favorite macronutrient, the three-day military diet simply asks you to take a step back three days a week. This diet won’t leave you sweating in bed every night, nor is it likely to lead to long-term patterns of disordered eating.

Conclusion

As long as you maintain a consistent caloric deficit[4] daily, you’re very likely to lose a few pounds on this diet. It’s perfect for anybody who struggles to come up with convenient and healthy meals, especially when low on time.

The premise is simple. The recommended ingredients are common and affordable. Should you consider the military diet for yourself? Our opinion: If you need to lose weight and want to try something new, why not give it a shot? Losing weight has never been easier. Burn fat with the best of them on this very low-calorie diet.

+ 4 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Tabrizi, R., Parvane Saneei, Kamran Bagheri Lankarani, Akbari, M., Fariba Kolahdooz, Esmaillzadeh, A., Somayyeh Nadi-Ravandi, Majid Mazoochi and Zatollah Asemi (2018). The effects of caffeine intake on weight loss: a systematic review and dos-response meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials. Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, [online] 59(16), pp.2688–2696. doi:https://doi.org/10.1080/10408398.2018.1507996.
  2. ‌Schwalfenberg, G. (2012). The Alkaline Diet: Is There Evidence That an Alkaline pH Diet Benefits Health? Journal of Environmental and Public Health, [online] 2012, pp.1–7. doi:https://doi.org/10.1155/2012/727630.
  3. ‌Ahima, R.S. (2008). Revisiting leptin’s role in obesity and weight loss. Journal of Clinical Investigation. [online] doi:https://doi.org/10.1172/jci36284.
  4. ‌Ju Young Kim (2021). Optimal Diet Strategies for Weight Loss and Weight Loss Maintenance. Journal of obesity & metabolic syndrome, [online] 30(1), pp.20–31. doi:https://doi.org/10.7570/jomes20065.
Emma

Written by:

Emma Garofalo, Former Health Writer

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Emma Garofalo is a writer based in Pittsburgh, PA. A lover of science, art, and all things culinary, few things excite her more than the opportunity to learn about something new." It is now in the sheet in the onboarding paperwork, apologies!!

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement