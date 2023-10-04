Fact checkedEvidence Based

Evidence Based

This article is objectively based on relevant scientific literature, written by experienced medical writers, and fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts.

Our team of registered dietitian nutritionists and licensed medical professionals seek to remain objective and unbiased while preserving the integrity of any scientific debate.

The articles contain evidence-based references from approved scientific sites. The numbers* in parentheses (*1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to our reputable sources.

Is Sake Gluten Free? Learn Sake’s Gluten Content In 2023

Teresa Mboci

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Sevginur Akdas, RD

is sake gluten free
Sake is gluten-free because it is primarily derived from rice. Photo: Shaiith/Shutterstock

It can be challenging to incorporate alcohol for weight loss while dieting, especially on a gluten-free diet. One such beverage is sake, a traditional Japanese alcoholic beverage. But is sake gluten free?

Many people are concerned about the gluten content of specific beverages when they have a special condition like gluten intolerance or an aim like weight loss while they follow a gluten-free diet.  

Sake is a distinctive Japanese alcoholic drink. In Japan, the beverage’s legal name is Seishu. It is created by fermenting rice, yeast, and fungus. Sake varieties include Junmai, Ginjo, Daiginjo, and Honjozo.

This article seeks to answer some of the most frequently asked questions about sake, such as its definition, the various variations available, and whether or not they contain gluten.

Does Sake Have Gluten?

No, sake is naturally gluten-free. Gluten is a protein that can be found in cereals such as rye, wheat, and barley. However, the key ingredient of sake is rice, which is not gluten-containing grains

It is important to keep in mind that gluten contamination can occur at any stage of the brewing procedure, either directly or indirectly. As a result, you should verify the label or contact the maker to ensure that the sake you purchase is appropriate for a gluten-free diet plan.

Is Sake Gluten Free?

Is all sake gluten free? No, not all sake types are gluten-free. There are a few significant exceptions, but most sake brands do not contain gluten. Understanding the distinction between premium and low-quality sake brands in terms of gluten content is essential.

Traditional methods and stringent brewing restrictions often produce high-quality or premium sake. These varieties of premium sake are often considered gluten-free.

However, there is a greater chance of cross-contamination or the presence of gluten-containing substances or enzymes in cheaper kinds of sake. These brands might contain gluten.

What Is Sake?

Sake, or Nihonshu, is a type of rice wine that has played an important cultural role in Japan for centuries. Fermentation involves blending rice, water, yeast, and fungus koji.

Sake rice undergoes a lengthy process of preparation[1] and polishing to remove the outer layers and reveal the starchy core. To make sake, yeast is added to steamed rice that has been combined with koji mold to convert the starches in the rice into sugars.

Types Of Sake

is sake gluten free
Each type of Sake possesses unique qualities due to variations in milling percentages and brewing methods. Photo: KOHUKU/Shutterstock

Before choosing a particular type of sake, consider the many available types. Each kind has distinct qualities because of differences in milling percentages and brewing procedures. Among the most common gluten-free sake, brands include:

Junmai

The name Junmai can be interpreted as pure rice. Thus, Junmai bottles or brands are referred to as pure rice sakes. Only rice, water, koji, and yeast are used to produce Junmai sake. It has no brewer’s alcohol, and there is no added starch or sugar,

Junmai sake rice is typically polished to at least 70% of its original size. While the Junmai varieties are diverse, you can usually expect a powerful body and savory flavors.

Honjozo

Like Junmai sake, the rice used to make Honjozo has been polished to at least 70% of its original size. A small amount of distilled alcohol is added, though.

This alcohol, rather than making sake more potent, makes it more delicate and agreeable. Honjozo is a calming beverage that pairs well with various dishes.

Ginjo And Junmai Ginjo

Junmai Ginjo is a sort of sake that is fermented for a long period of time at low temperatures using rice varieties cultivated specifically for this type of sake.

Only 40% of the rice is processed for this high-quality sake, while the remaining 60% is used whole. The brewer does not use any distilled alcohol to meet the standards for a Junmai Ginjo.

Ginjo sake is milled and polished like Junmai Ginjo, except a small amount of brewer’s alcohol is used to clean and lighten the sake.

Daiginjo And Junmai Daiginjo

A rice polishing ratio of at least 50% is required for Junmai Daiginjo. The term Junmai, which appears before the name Daiginjo, denotes that it was produced without the use of brewer’s alcohol. They are produced in lower quantities, but each one is meticulously handcrafted.

Daiginjo requires a slow, meticulous fermentation at low temperatures. Premium rice cultivars tailored to sake production are chosen by brewmasters for their ability to impart the correct flavors, textures, and fragrances. These types of sake are frequently light, refreshing, and pure.

Determining Gluten Free Sake

To identify gluten-free sake, consider the following tips:

  • Ask the manufacturer: You can learn more about the brewing process and the risk of gluten contamination by contacting the manufacturer or perusing their website.
  • Check the gluten-free labeling: Be on the lookout for gluten-free labels. Some meal delivery services may voluntarily include this data on their bottles to better serve their customers.
  • Seek outside verification: Search for certification seals or certificates issued by reputable gluten-free groups. 

Japanese Gluten Free Foods And Ingredients

Featured Partner

Trifecta FPO

A Variety Of Diets

Nutritionally Balanced Meals

Quality Ingredients

Food, Goal Setting, And Nutritional Education. All In One!

Trifecta helps you every step of the way with the food, goal setting, and nutritional education you need to transform your health inside & out.

Visit Brand
Edamame
People with celiac disease can safely consume Edamame as it is naturally gluten-free. Photo: Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity can still enjoy authentic Japanese cuisine thanks to the extensive availability of gluten-free goods and ingredients. Here are some more gluten free Japanese cuisines and ingredients:

  • Tofu is an essential part of Japanese cuisine and is naturally gluten-free.
  • Rice is a fundamental gluten-free ingredient in traditional Japanese cooking.
  • Soba noodles are made with buckwheat flour, which is gluten-free by nature.
  • Japanese cuisine frequently incorporates miso, a fermented soybean paste. Traditional miso is gluten-free.
  • Nori is a type of seaweed typically used to encase sushi. Sushi and other Japanese dishes benefit from this gluten-free ingredient by acquiring a unique flavor and texture.
  • Japanese pickles, Tsukemono, don’t contain gluten because they’re often made with vegetables like cucumbers, radishes, or cabbage.
  • Edamame is soybeans harvested before they reach full maturity and cooked immediately. These beans are a great protein and essential minerals source, yet they don’t contain gluten!
  • Natto does not contain any gluten. It’s a common morning dish or topping for rice or noodles in Japan, and it’s made from fermented soybeans.  

Conclusion

While the vast majority of sake brands are naturally gluten-free, it is still important to be cautious and double-check that the sake you choose is gluten-free. The aforementioned premium sakes are made from rice and adhere to stringent brewing standards. 

On the other hand, gluten contamination may be more likely to occur in non-premium sake brands due to additives or cross-contamination. If you have dietary limitations or gluten sensitivity, you should visit a doctor or registered nutritionist for guidance.

Frequently Asked Questions

What type of alcohol is sake?

Sake is a traditional Japanese rice wine prepared using fermented rice, water, yeast, and koji.

What alcohol is gluten-free?

Distilled spirits, including brandy, rum, and tequila, are gluten-free.

Can you drink sake if you’re gluten-free?

Yes, you can still enjoy sake if it is verified it doesn’t include any gluten ingredients.

Are there gluten-free powders available for meal replacements?

Yes, gluten-free protein powders are readily available for people who need to avoid that protein source.

Is flavored sake gluten-free?

Flavored sake may include gluten according to additives. Read the label or contact the producer to ensure gluten-free flavorings.

Are multivitamins gluten-free?

Although many multivitamins are gluten-free, you should always double-check the label or ask your registered dietitian for personalized vitamins just to make sure.

Is cooking sake gluten-free?

Cooking sake brands vary in gluten content. Cross-contamination may have introduced gluten to cooking sake brands. Check with the manufacturer or look for gluten-free cooking sake.

Can I take fat burners if I follow a gluten-free diet?

Yes, It is possible to find a fat burner that doesn’t include gluten. For further information, read the labeling or talk to a doctor.

+ 1 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Nishida, H. (2021). Sake Brewing and Bacteria Inhabiting Sake Breweries. [online] 12. doi:https://doi.org/10.3389/fmicb.2021.602380.
Teresa Mboci

Written by:

Teresa Mboci, Pediatric Nurse, Nutritionist

Medically reviewed by:

Sevginur Akdas

A dedicated pediatric nurse with a passion for nutrition and wellness, Teresa has made it her mission to empower families with the tools and knowledge they need to promote optimal health and well-being in their children. With over 8 years of experience in the healthcare field and a background in nutrition, Teresa brings a unique perspective to the challenges facing families today. In her role as a pediatric nurse, Teresa has seen firsthand the impact that diet and lifestyle can have on a child's health, and in her writing, she shares her expertise and insights with a broader audience. Whether through her books, articles, or speaking engagements, Teresa is committed to helping families navigate the complexities of pediatric health and wellness with confidence and compassion.

Medically reviewed by:

Sevginur Akdas

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement