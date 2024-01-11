The articles contain evidence-based references from approved scientific sites. The numbers* in parentheses (*1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to our reputable sources.

Our team of registered dietitian nutritionists and licensed medical professionals seek to remain objective and unbiased while preserving the integrity of any scientific debate.

This article is objectively based on relevant scientific literature, written by experienced medical writers, and fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts.

While many people are meat eaters, some decide to follow a vegan diet consisting of plant-based foods. The vegan diet is a little more restrictive than a vegetarian diet plan, but some people follow it for personal health benefits. Vegans may also be concerned about environmental issues like greenhouse gas emissions.

Greenhouse gas emissions from agricultural sources such as livestock account for 10%[1] of all emissions, an increase of 7% since the 1990s.[1] Agricultural soil emissions from soil management (i.e., manure and fertilization processes) accounted for 75% of the increase in 2021.

Vegan statistics also provide information about the proportion of people who follow a vegan diet. Statistics show how the prevalence of veganism can vary based on factors like age, income, and gender.

Below, find some of the top statistics about veganism and information about the potential benefits of the vegan diet.

Vegan Facts In 2023, 1% [2] of Americans identified themselves as vegan, and 4% [2] were vegetarian.

of Americans identified themselves as vegan, and 4% were vegetarian. As of 2018, 3% [2] of Americans reported being vegan, and 5% were vegetarian.

of Americans reported being vegan, and 5% were vegetarian. In 2018, rates of veganism were highest among those aged 30-49, with 4% [3] identifying as vegan.

identifying as vegan. People with an annual income under $30,000 had the highest rate of veganism in 2018, at 4%. [3]

Global statistics show that Switzerland has the highest prevalence of veganism, at 8%.[4]

Vegan Statistics

How Common Is Vegan?

Rates of veganism have declined since 2012. Photo: Team Design

In 2012, 2% [3] of people reported being vegan; this increased to 3% [3] by 2018.

of people reported being vegan; this increased to 3% by 2018. In 2023, the rate of veganism dropped to 1%. [2]

According to a poll from Gallup, the proportion of people following a vegan diet has declined slightly[2] since 2012. Veganism has been quite rare over the last decade, but 2023 data show the rate has declined further. There was a slight increase from 2012 to 2018, followed by a decline by 2023.

When discussing veganism, Heidi Moretti,[5] MS, RD, states, “It has rapidly become popular, but true veganism is trending downwards now. This is because it is very difficult to sustain.” She further states, “I’ve known people to become vegans that can’t stick with it either for health reasons or because they find it difficult to follow in social situations.”

Stephanie Wells, MS, RD, LD, ACSM-CPT, a registered dietitian specializing in vegan nutrition and health, says, “Veganism still makes up a relatively small percentage of the population, but I see continued interest in this way of eating.” She adds, “People are becoming interested in going vegan as a way to help the environment, reduce the mistreatment and exploitation of animals in factory farming environments, and to improve their health.”

Vegan Statistics By Age

The popularity of the vegan diet varies based on age. Photo: Team Design

Among those aged 18-29, 3% [3] reported being vegan in 2018.

reported being vegan in 2018. In the same year, 4% [3] of those aged 30-49 were vegan.

of those aged 30-49 were vegan. Of those ages 50-64, 1%[3] were vegan, and 3%[3] of those aged 65 and up reported following a vegan diet.

Vegan stats show that the vegan diet is most common among middle-aged adults, ages 30-49.[3] The rate of veganism is 3%[3] among both ages 18-29 and ages 65 and up. Those aged 50-64 have the lowest prevalence of veganism, at 1%.[3]

Vegan Statistics By Annual Income

Veganism is more common in those with a lower income. Photo: Team Design

Among those with an income under $30,000 a year, 4% [3] follow a vegan diet.

follow a vegan diet. Among those making $30,000 to $74,999 yearly and those making $75,000 or more yearly, 2%[3] are vegan.

Statistics about veganism show that the vegan population is more likely to have a lower income. Having an annual income under $30,000 makes it more likely that a person will be vegan. This income range has the highest rate[3] of veganism.

Those making $30,000 to $74,999 per year have half the rate[3] of veganism as those earning under $30,000. The same is true when comparing those earning $75,000 and up yearly to those earning under $30,000.

Sarah Skovran, RDN, LD, has commented on the higher rate of veganism among people with lower incomes. She states,” One reason for this connection is possibly to do with age.” “Younger people tend to make less money, and in my practice, I see mainly young millennials or members of Gen Z interested in learning about vegan diets,” she further explains.

Catherine Rall, RD, adds, “Animal products are expensive, plain and simple.” She goes on to state, “While fresh produce isn’t exactly affordable either, you can get a lot more calories for the same price if you avoid meats and cheeses.”

Vegan Facts To Know

The statistics above provide general information about the percentage of people in the U.S. who follow vegan diets. Some additional facts about vegetarian and vegan diets are discussed below.

Vegetarianism Is More Common Than Veganism

The percentage of vegans is lower than the percentage of vegetarians. As of 2023, 4%[2] of people were vegetarian, compared to 1%[2] who were vegan.

Vegetarian diets have historically been more common than vegan diets. In 2012, 5%[2] of people were vegetarian, compared to just 2%[2] who were vegan. In 2018, 3%[2] were vegan, and 5%[2] were vegetarian.

Consumption Of Plant-Based Foods Is Increasing Globally

Not everyone who consumes vegan foods, such as plant-based milk or vegan meat substitutes, is on a vegan diet. However, more and more people globally are taking an interest in trying vegan foods.

According to data from the United Kingdom, plant-based food sales are on the increase. For example, sales of plant-based meat products increased 40%[6] in the U.K. between 2014 and 2019.

Furthermore, as of 2015, 50%[6] of those in the U.K. had consumed meat-free foods. This rose to 65%[6] in 2019. Finally, in Ireland, 12.2%[6] of the population prefers vegan foods, demonstrating the increased popularity of veganism globally.

Plant-Based Food Is A Multibillion Dollar Industry In the U.S

Sales of milk substitutes generated 3.6 billion dollars[7] in 2023, up from 2.8 billion dollars[8] in 2021. Retail sales of plant-based meat grew by 45%[9] in 2020, stagnated in 2021,[10] and then dropped slightly in 2022.

Rates Of Veganism Vary Globally

We’ve already discussed the rate of veganism in the U.S., which was 1%[2] in 2023. Statistics on veganism show variations in rates of veganism across the globe. Clearly, India takes the lead in the global prevalence of the vegan diet.

Consider the following rates of veganism in various countries across the globe:

People Have High Interest In Vegan Diets

While the overall rate of veganism is quite low, people tend to be interested in plant-based alternatives. Based on trends in Google searches, the vegan diet is 19.54 times[12] more popular than the Mediterranean Diet.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that everyone is adhering to the vegan and plant-based lifestyle. However, large numbers of people are searching for information about veganism. In fact, in 23 countries[12] globally, the vegan diet is the most frequently-searched diet.

The vegan diet is even more popular than the keto diet, which was the most commonly searched diet in seven countries.[12]

Americans Have A Desire To Reduce Meat Consumption

While the number of vegans in the U.S. is quite small, Americans are interested in reducing meat consumption. In a 2018 study, two-thirds[13] of U.S. adults reported they had reduced meat consumption over the past three years.

Most people in the study reported they reduced meat consumption[13] for reasons related to health or cost. Concerns related to the environment and animal welfare were less common.

What Is A Vegan Diet?

Vegans[14] follow a diet consisting entirely of plant foods, as they do not consume meat, eggs, or dairy products. This diet is more restrictive than a vegetarian diet as foods prepared using animal byproducts are often avoided – such as sugar, which uses animal bones for bleaching, or honey, which violates the bee ecosystem. Vegetarians do not consume meat, poultry, or fish, but many consume eggs and dairy.

The vegan lifestyle involves avoiding all animal products. A fully vegan diet does not include any food that is entirely or partly from animal agriculture. This means vegans do not consume animal-based milk.

Vegans also do not consume traditional butter, as it is derived from animal products. Vegan and plant-based diets may seem to be the same, but this isn’t always the case. Some vegetarians may include mostly plant-based foods in their diet but sometimes eat animal products.

The vegan lifestyle means always avoiding animal products and eating a diet consisting entirely of plant-based foods. Meat consumption is off-limits. On the other hand, someone who is not a vegetarian and on a plant-based diet may emphasize plant foods but include some meats in their diet.

Veganism Benefits

People who follow a vegan diet may do so because of moral convictions,[15] but many consume vegan diets for personal health benefits.

Researchers have extensively studied the potential health benefits of veganism. A recent analysis of multiple studies[16] with the vegan population revealed the following health benefits:

Reduced body weight.

Lower risk of cancer.

Slightly reduced risk of dying from any cause.

Decreases in body fat and cholesterol in people with diabetes or a high risk of cardiovascular disease.

Other research has found the following benefits associated with a plant-based diet:

Sarah Skovran, RDN, LD, has explained the benefits of a vegan diet. She states, “There is no health condition that requires a complete switch to a vegan diet.” She goes on to say, “However, most people would benefit from consuming fewer animal products than is typical.”

Skovran further adds, “This is especially true for people with heart conditions.” “Increased consumption of fruits and vegetables, which tends to happen with healthy vegan diets, is linked to better long-term health.”

Krutika Nanavati, RDN, who practices in New Zealand, adds, “Studies suggest that a well-planned vegan diet can benefit people with conditions like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and certain types of cancer.” Nanavati further explains, “The high fiber, low saturated fat, and rich nutrient content of plant-based foods contribute to these benefits.”

Environmental Benefits Of The Vegan Diet

Beyond health benefits, vegan diets may be more environmentally sustainable[21] than diets rich in animal products. The plant-based food market uses fewer natural resources when producing food. The production process of vegan foods also results in less environmental damage.

Potential Risks Of A Vegan Diet

While plant-based diets like a vegan diet can reduce health risks, they are not without drawbacks. Some specific risks are discussed in more detail below.

Nutritional Deficiency Risks

Vegan diets can lead to nutritional deficiencies. Furthermore, a plant-based vegan diet tends to be lower in protein[22] than other diets.

More specifically, the vegan population consumes less calcium and vitamin B12[22] when compared to those on other diets. In addition, a plant-based diet can reduce bone mineral density.[23] This increases the risk of fractures as well as osteoporosis.

Moretti warns, “Following an exclusively vegan diet alone can be very low in essential nutrients, including vitamin B12, taurine, choline, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, methionine, and carnitine.” She further cautions, “The anti-nutrients in an exclusively plant-based diet make it so that other nutrients, such as vitamin B6, iron, and zinc, don’t absorb well.”

Wells agrees, as she states, “Vegans risk becoming deficient in vitamin B12 if they don’t take a

supplement or consume fortified nutritional yeast and non-dairy milk alternatives. She recommends, “It’s also important to ensure adequate calcium for bone health from foods like calcium-set tofu, edamame, chia seeds, and fortified non-dairy milk.”

Balancing Risks And Benefits

If you follow a vegan diet, balancing risks and benefits is important. If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, you should talk with a registered dietitian about how to get your required nutrients[24] on a vegan diet. Properly administered vegan diets can[25] be adequate for children, adolescents, and teens if critical nutrients are emphasized.

It is important to realize that some countries do not feel a vegan diet is adequate for pregnant, breastfeeding women or infants or children. Be sure to check with your country’s advisories and follow them closely. According to the U.S. Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the vegan diet is safe[26] for all stages in the life cycle when planned correctly.

For those who do eat vegan, it’s important to ensure adequate intake of vitamin B12, calcium, vitamin D, and protein. It may be necessary to use fortified foods or supplements to meet your nutritional needs, especially for vitamin B12. For example, you can buy plant-based protein supplements with all essential amino acids to add to smoothies.

When discussing the vegan diet, Moretti states, “If planned very carefully, someone can maintain this diet with the right supplements.” She also offers, “A vegetarian diet that includes foods like eggs and dairy is much more sustainable nutritionally.”



Skovran warns that the vegan diet may be inappropriate for some. She says, “People with a history of disordered eating or restrictive diet patterns should be careful when considering a vegan diet and should consult with their own health care team.” “Any diet that cuts out foods may not be appropriate for someone in these situations,” she adds.

Vegan Food List

Vegans do not eat meat or other animal products, like eggs or cheese. Fortunately, there are plenty of vegan options available at grocery and health food stores.

In addition to fruits, vegetables, and grain products, vegans can enjoy the following foods:

Meat alternatives, such as tofu.

Vegan egg substitutes.

Coconut oil.

Flaxseed.

Plant milk, such as almond milk and oat milk.

Vegan cheese.

Chia seeds.

Vegan yogurts.

Nut butter, such as almond butter, cashew butter, and peanut butter.

Any variety of nuts, including cashews, almonds, walnuts, and peanuts.

Beans.

Vegan butter.

Plant-based protein powder.

There are additional foods not on this list that might be vegan. You can check food labels to determine whether a product contains any animal-based ingredients. Any plant-based products can be part of a vegan diet.

Conclusion

Plant-based diet statistics show that just 1%[2] of Americans were vegan in 2023. However, an analysis of trends[12] in Google searches shows that people are interested in the vegan diet. Furthermore, many European countries have higher rates of veganism; Switzerland’s rate is 8%.

Some people may choose not to follow a fully vegan diet but rather to emphasize plant-based foods[27] in their diet. This means they eat proportionately more plant-based products but sometimes consume meat, eggs, or dairy.

Switching to a vegan or mostly plant-based diet can have health benefits, including reduced risk of cancer,[16] high blood pressure,[19] and high cholesterol.[17] Vegan foods may also be more environmentally sustainable when compared to animal-based products. A vegan lifestyle leads to fewer greenhouse gas emissions.[1]

If you’re thinking about switching to eating only vegan food, you may experience several health benefits. Remember that very few people are fully vegan. You can get some of the benefits by eating more plant-based foods.

Frequently Asked Questions What percentage of the world eats vegan? There is limited data on the global prevalence of veganism. So, it is difficult to determine the percentage of vegans in the world. Prevalence varies[4] across different countries. Is veganism increasing or decreasing? In the United States, rates of veganism have declined in recent years. In 2018, 3%[2] of people were vegan. This declined to 1%[2] in 2023. Are vegans statistically healthier? The answer to this depends upon how one defines healthy. Research shows that vegans are at lower risk of cancer.[16] Vegan diets can also lead to weight loss and reduce cholesterol[17] and blood pressure.[19] What is the average age of a vegan? The highest proportion of people following a vegan diet is in the age range of 30-49 years.[3]