Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Green Mediterranean Diet: What It Is? Meal Plan, Pros & Cons 2024

Jennifer Olejarz

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Kathy Shattler, MS, RDN

Green Mediterranean Diet
The green Mediterranean diet emphasizes plant-based, antioxidant-rich foods for health. Photo: Sea Wave/Shutterstock

If you’ve already heard about how great the Mediterranean diet is for your health, wait until you learn about the benefits of the green version. New studies show that it can double fat loss[1] and improve many areas of health even more quickly than the classic Mediterranean diet.

While it isn’t a vegan or vegetarian diet, it focuses on plant-based proteins much more than animal sources, particularly red meat. Find out which foods to eat, which to avoid, and what to expect on the green Mediterranean diet.

Keep in mind that with any diet, starting slowly to escape feeling restricted is the best way to avoid yo-yo dieting, weight gain, and disordered eating habits.

Green Mediterranean Diet Plan

Explore the richness of the Green Mediterranean diet with our diverse meal plan, encompassing delicious and healthful green Mediterranean diet recipes:

  • Monday: Green Mediterranean Bliss
  • Tuesday: Wholesome Mediterranean Delight
  • Wednesday: Mediterranean Comfort
  • Thursday: Vibrant Mediterranean Day
  • Friday: Mediterranean Feast Day
  • Saturday: Green Mediterranean Delight
  • Sunday: Mediterranean Seafood Day

7-Day Sample Green Mediterranean Diet Meal Plan

If you’re interested in eating more plants, this meal plan will guide you toward new green Mediterranean diet recipes and simple meals you can make in thirty minutes or less.

Monday: Green Mediterranean Bliss (Approx. 1500 Calories)

The Green Mediterranean Bliss meal plan embraces the principles of a wholesome Mediterranean diet, offering a balance of lean proteins, healthy fats, fiber-rich vegetables, and antioxidants. This culinary journey aims to provide both delicious meals and nutritional benefits, making it a delightful choice for those seeking a healthier lifestyle.

Breakfast
Unsweetened Greek yogurtOne cup
Mixed fruits (e.g., berries, kiwi, and green apple)One half cup
NutsOne quarter cup
SeedsOne tablespoon
Green teaOne cup
Lunch
EggsTwo
SpinachOne half cup
Sliced bell peppersOne quarter cup
Diced TomatoOne quarter cup
Olive oilOne tablespoon
Mixed greens (e.g., lettuce, arugula, or spinach)Two cups
Sliced cucumberOne quarter cup
Cherry tomatoesOne quarter cup
Red onionTwo tablespoons
Balsamic vinaigretteOne tablespoon
Dinner
Cod filletSix oz
Olive oilOne tablespoon
Rosemary (fresh or dried)One teaspoon
LemonOne half
Cherry tomatoesOne cup
Sliced red onionOne half cup
Sliced bell peppersOne half cup
PotatoesOne half cup
Green teaOne cup

Tuesday: Wholesome Mediterranean Delight (Approx. 1300 Calories)

Breakfast
OatmealOne half cup
Flax seedsOne tablespoon
CinnamonOne half teaspoon
WalnutsOne tablespoon
Mixed fresh berries (e.g., blueberries, raspberries, strawberries)One half cup
Green teaOne cup
Lunch
Mixed beans (e.g., chickpeas, kidney beans, black beans)One cup
Cherry tomatoesOne cup
CucumberOne half
Red onionOne quarter
Fresh parsleyOne quarter cup
Kalamata olivesTwo tablespoons
Extra virgin olive oilTwo tablespoons
Balsamic vinegarOne tablespoon
Dinner
Large shrimpEight
Mixed vegetables (e.g., bell peppers, broccoli, snap peas, carrots)One cup
GarlicOne clove
Olive oilOne tablespoon
Low-sodium soy sauceTwo tablespoons
Fresh gingerOne teaspoon
Mixed berries (e.g., strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)One half cup
Unsweetened Greek yogurtOne half cup

Wednesday: Mediterranean Comfort (Approx. 1150 Calories)

A wholesome day with a hearty Mediterranean breakfast featuring avocados and soft-boiled eggs on toast. Lunch brings a satisfying hummus and veggie sandwich on whole-grain toast. For dinner, enjoy the comforting flavors of oven-roasted chicken, mixed vegetables, and potatoes seasoned with aromatic herbs. A delightful blend of nutrition and taste, keeping you on the path of the green Mediterranean diet.

Breakfast
Whole-grain toastTwo slices
Sliced avocadoOne ripe
Soft-boiled eggsTwo
Green teaOne cup
Lunch
Whole-grain toastTwo slices
HummusOne quarter cup
Sliced vegetables (cucumber, tomato, lettuce, bell peppers)One quarter cup
Dinner
Oven-roasted chicken breastFour oz
Mixed vegetables (such as broccoli, carrots, and cauliflower)One cup
PotatoesOne
Fresh herbsTwo tablespoons
Olive oilOne tablespoon

Thursday: Vibrant Mediterranean Day (Approx. 1300 Calories)

This meal plan offers a delightful blend of flavors and nutrients. Starting with creamy Greek yogurt and homemade granola for breakfast, followed by a refreshing leftover herbed chicken salad for lunch, and culminating in a zesty lemon and dill salmon dinner with steamed vegetables and sweet potatoes. It’s a day of vibrant, balanced, and delicious Mediterranean-inspired eating, promoting health and well-being.

Breakfast
Unsweetened Greek yogurtOne cup
Homemade granolaOne quarter cup
Fruit (e.g., berries, sliced banana)One half cup
WalnutsOne tablespoon
Green teaOne cup
Lunch
Leftover herbed chickenFour oz
ArugulaOne cup
StrawberriesOne half cup
WalnutsOne tablespoon
Balsamic VinaigretteOne tablespoon
Dinner
Salmon filletFour oz
LemonOne half
Olive oilOne tablespoon
Vegetables (e.g., broccoli, carrots, cauliflower)One cup
Sweet potatoesOne

Friday: Mediterranean Feast Day (Approx. 1050 Calories)

Mediterranean Feast Day offers a delightful culinary journey inspired by the Mediterranean diet. Enjoy hummus on toast with roasted red peppers and olive oil for breakfast, a Greek salmon salad with crunchy vegetables and vinaigrette for lunch, and a comforting lentil soup with herb-infused roasted vegetables for dinner.

Breakfast
HummusTwo tablespoons
ToastOne slice
Roasted red peppersOne quarter cup
Olive oilOne teaspoon
Green teaOne cup
Lunch
Leftover salmonFour oz
Mixed greens or lettuceTwo cups
Sliced cucumberOne half cup
Cherry tomatoesOne half cup
Red onionOne quarter cup
Kalamata olivesEight olives
Feta cheeseOne quarter cup
Olive oilOne tablespoon
Balsamic vinaigretteOne tablespoon
Lemon juiceOne tablespoon
Dinner
Red lentilsOne cup
OnionOne
CarrotsTwo medium
CeleryTwo stalks
GarlicThree cloves
Vegetable brothOne teaspoon
Ground cuminOne teaspoon
Ground coriandeOne half teaspoon
Smoked paprikaTwo tablespoons
Olive oilTwo tablespoons
Fresh lemon juiceOne tablespoon
Assorted vegetables (e.g., bell peppers, zucchini, cherry tomatoes)Four cups
Fresh herbs (e.g., thyme, rosemary, oregano)One teaspoon

Saturday: Green Mediterranean Delight (Approx. 1150 Calories)

Experience a fusion of Mediterranean flavors with scrambled eggs featuring herbs, garlic, and vegetables on toast for breakfast. For lunch, savor chickpeas mashed on toast paired with grilled eggplant drizzled in tahini. Cap off your day with a delicious tofu stir-fry loaded with peppers, onions, peas, broccoli, and mushrooms, all sprinkled with sesame seeds.

Breakfast
Scrambled eggsTwo
Herbs (e.g., parsley, chives)One tablespoon
GarlicOne clove
Vegetables (e.g., bell peppers, spinach)One half cup
ToastTwo slices
Green teaOne cup
Lunch
Chickpeas (canned, drained)One cup
ToastTwo slices
Grilled eggplant slicesFour slices
TahiniTwo tablespoons
Dinner
Tofu (extra-firm, cubed)Eight oz
Red bell pepperOne
OnionOne
PeasOne half cup
Broccoli floretsOne cup
MushroomsOne cup
Sesame seedsOne half cup

Sunday: Mediterranean Seafood Day (Approx. 1150 Calories)

Indulge in the Mediterranean Seafood Delight Day with a breakfast of smoked salmon, dill, and sliced avocados on toast, complemented by a drizzle of olive oil. For lunch, savor a refreshing Greek salad paired with tzatziki and herb-roasted chicken. In the evening, enjoy the savory flavors of grilled scallops served alongside asparagus, lemon juice, and potatoes seasoned with rosemary and oregano.

Breakfast
ToastTwo slices
Smoked salmonTwo oz
DillOne sprig
Sliced avocadosOne half
Olive oilOne tablespoon
Green teaOne cup
Lunch
CucumberOne medium
TomatoesTwo medium
Red onionOne half
Bell peppersOne half
Kalamata olivesOne quarter cup
Feta cheeseOne half cup
Olive oilTwo tablespoons
Fresh parsleyA handful
Red wine vinegarOne tablespoon
Dried oreganoOne teaspoon
Greek yogurtOne cup
GarlicOne clove
Fresh dillOne sprig
Lemon juiceTwo tablespoon
Chicken breast or thighsTwo pieces
Fresh herbs (such as rosemary, thyme, or oregano)One sprigs
Dinner
ScallopsTwelve
Olive oilOne tablespoon
Lemon juiceOne tablespoon
GarlicTwo cloves
Asparagus spearsOne bunch
Lemon zestOne teaspoon
PotatoesFour medium
Fresh rosemaryOne sprig
Fresh oreganoOne sprig

What Is The Green Mediterranean Diet?

The green Mediterranean diet is similar to the classic Mediterranean diet, with a few exceptions. Poultry and fish replace beef and lamb; there is an emphasis on including walnuts in the diet, and more plant-based proteins are consumed in place of animal proteins. Drinking green tea is also encouraged. 

Research shows[2] that the green Mediterranean diet is even healthier since plant proteins have more anti-inflammatory benefits than red meat. These natural plant antioxidants[3] include polyphenols, carotenoids, and vitamins. Polyphenols are particularly potent and found in most plants, such as fruits, vegetables, dark chocolate, walnuts, tea, and wine.

While the Mediterranean diet already offers many health benefits, the green version can double fat loss and improve heart, brain, gut, and metabolic health more quickly. 

You wouldn’t necessarily think cutting meat would make such a difference since the amount of red meat recommended in the traditional Mediterranean diet is minimal, but it shows just how much even a small amount of red meat can affect you. It also shows the importance of adding even more plants to our diets.

Benefits Of The Green Mediterranean Diet

Benefits Of The Green Mediterranean Diet
Green Mediterranean Diet promotes health through plant-based, antioxidant-rich, sustainable nutrition. Photo: Uriya Ganore/Shutterstock

If you thought the Mediterranean diet was the healthiest there was, the green version is even better. The following are some benefits of this revised diet:

Improves Cardiovascular Health

Thanks to its heart-healthy oils and plant-based antioxidants, the risk of heart disease[2] and stroke decreases dramatically with the green Mediterranean diet. It also helps to restore healthy blood pressure and cholesterol levels. 

Decreases Risk Of Metabolic Disorders

A new study again finds that Mediterranean diets reduce metabolic disorders, especially with a green Mediterranean diet. Metabolic disorders[4] include

Diabetes

Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Intrahepatic fat[6] loss can be doubled with the green Mediterranean diet when amplified with green tea and walnuts and reduces non-alcoholic fatty liver disease by half. Intrahepatic fat is associated with abdominal fat and fat surrounding the liver. It’s directly linked to metabolic complications[7] from obesity. 

Impressive Visceral And Adipose Fat Loss

Visceral adiposity or hidden body fat is stored inside the stomach and around the organs. It’s related to heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, increased risk of cancer, and more. A Mediterranean diet high in polyphenols, or the green version, can reduce double the visceral fat[1] when compared to the classic Mediterranean diet.

Intrahepatic fat,[8] or waist circumference fat, is also associated with metabolic disorders, such as diabetes. The green Mediterranean diet also doubled intrahepatic fat loss,[6] making it obvious that the more plant-based foods you consume, the healthier your body composition will be.

Supports Healthy Brain Function

Just like the classic Mediterranean diet, the green version can improve memory and decrease the risk of age-related brain atrophy.[9] It helps to protect the brain against degeneration, especially as this relates to insulin, and the green diet improves insulin sensitivity even better than the classic version. 

Foods To Eat

Foods To Eat
Include nutrient-dense foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins. Photo: luigi giordano/Shutterstock

The diet focuses on plants with portions of seafood and chicken only now and then. The green Mediterranean diet food list includes:

Raw Nuts And Seeds

  • Walnuts, pecans, almonds, cashews, hazelnuts, etc.
  • Ground flax and chia seeds, pumpkin, sunflower, hemp seeds, etc. 
  • Avoid nuts and seeds roasted in vegetable oils with added salt.

Fruits, Vegetables, And Herbs

  • Tomatoes, oranges, mandarins, figs, apricots, cherries, etc. 
  • Dark leafy greens, cruciferous vegetables, root vegetables, mushrooms, etc. 
  • Rosemary, thyme, oregano, basil, bay leaves, marjoram, parsley, sage, etc. 

Beans And Legumes

  • Black, kidney, lima, pinto, soy, and navy beans, etc.
  • Peas, peanuts, chickpeas, lentils, edamame, etc. 

Whole Grains

  • Quinoa, buckwheat, bulgur, millet, barley, spelled, whole oats, etc.  

Vegetarian-Based Proteins

  • Tempeh, tofu, seitan, vegan meats, etc. 
  • Spirulina, nutritional yeast, vegan protein powder, etc. 

Sustainably Caught Fish

  • Fatty fish, such as salmon, anchovies, and sardines.
  • Shellfish, such as shrimp, clams, mussels, squid, snails, and oysters. 
  • Whitefish, including hake, cod, and sole. 

Chicken And Eggs

If possible, aim to buy organic, free-range chicken meat and eggs. 

Coffee, Tea, And Wine

  • Aim for one to two cups of coffee with a maximum of 400 milligrams of caffeine,[10] or four cups, per day. 
  • Try to drink various teas, such as black, green, white, and herbal teas. Green tea is specifically encouraged.
  • Women of all ages and men over 65 should have no more than one glass per day. Men under 65 can have up to two glasses per day. 

Healthy Fats

  • Extra virgin olive oil. 
  • Avocados and avocado oil.

Foods To Avoid

As with any healthy diet, certain foods are best eaten in smaller amounts. Aim to eat nutrient-dense foods 80 to 90% of the time, and leave processed foods and red meat for the other 10 to 20%.

Red And Processed Meat

  • Beef, lamb, pork, veal, venison, goat, etc. 
  • Sausages, hot dogs, deli meats, beef jerky, etc.  

Refined Grains

  • White bread, pasta, crackers, white rice, etc. 
  • Breakfast cereals, baked goods, etc. 

Processed Foods

  • Fast food, frozen dinners, pizza, etc. 
  • Chips, microwave popcorn, granola bars, etc.

Refined Oils And Butter

  • Soybean, canola, grapeseed oil, corn oil, etc.  
  • Margarine, butter, and any hydrogenated fats. 

Added Sugars And Sugar-Alcohols

  • Candy, table sugar, syrup, etc. 
  • Baked goods. 
  • Frozen desserts.  
  • Sugar or sugar alcohol-sweetened beverages.

Foods To Eat In Moderation

While these foods can be included in the green Mediterranean diet, it’s best to avoid eating them daily. Try to include them a few times a week or less. These foods include:

Poultry

  • Chicken
  • Duck
  • Turkey

Dairy

  • Milk
  • Cream
  • Cheese
  • Sweetened yogurts

Eggs

  • Including duck, chicken, and quail eggs.

Potential Side Effects

The green Mediterranean diet doesn’t have many consequences, but there are a few things to keep in mind, such as:

Feeling Restricted

If you’re used to eating processed foods, refined grains, and meat, it’s easy to look at this diet and feel overwhelmed and restricted. If that’s the case, remember that the most successful healthy lifestyles are ones that begin by slowly adding one healthy habit at a time until it takes no effort at all.

There’s no need to put pressure on yourself to eat a strict diet, especially since restriction usually leads to yo-yo dieting, weight gain, and eating disorders.[11] Think of the easiest way you can add one serving of greens to your day, and don’t add any other goals until it’s become part of your regular routine. You could buy frozen vegetables, for example, and heat up one serving to add to every dinner.

Adding Too Much Fiber Too Quickly

It’s also important to remember that if you don’t normally consume 25 grams of fiber a day, the minimum recommended amount, you may have digestive issues if you quickly increase your intake. Your body needs time to adapt to the extra fiber in its system, so it’s best to go slow. Also, increase your water intake simultaneously since fiber helps increase water retention[12] in the colon.

Aim to add about 5 grams of extra fiber per day and slowly build up to 30 or 40 grams of fiber per day.[13] That could be as simple as adding one banana to your breakfast or snack, with 2.6 grams of fiber, and one cup of broccoli to your lunch or dinner, with 2.4 grams of fiber.

The Bottom Line

The green Mediterranean diet goes one step further from the classical version and eliminates red and processed meats while emphasizing more poultry, fish, and plant-based proteins. Research shows its benefits exceed that of the classic Mediterranean diet, especially when combined with polyphenol-rich foods. These foods include plant-based protein, vegetables, green tea, nuts, and seeds.

While everything can be included in a healthy diet now and then, the green diet aims to have people eating mostly plant-based proteins with few animal products, especially red meat. It’s more similar to a vegetarian diet but still allows space for fish, chicken, and unsweetened Greek yogurt.

For anyone feeling overwhelmed or restricted by this diet, remember that one small diet change at a time creates the best chances for long-term success. There’s no need to jump into this diet with 100% of your effort, especially since that can lead to binge eating later on.

Try to keep your favorite foods and slowly include more servings of fruits, vegetables, and nuts in your day. The most important thing of all is to stay open-minded to new foods and recipes so you can eat healthy food that tastes delicious and leaves you feeling satisfied.

+ 13 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Zelicha, H., Kloting, N., Kaplan, A., Yaskolka Meir, A., Rinott, E., Tsaban, G., Chassidim, Y., Bluher, M., Ceglarek, U., Isermann, B., Stumvoll, M., Quayson, R.N., von Bergen, M., Engelmann, B., Rolle-Kampczyk, U.E., Haange, S.-B., Tuohy, K.M., Diotallevi, C., Shelef, I. and Hu, F.B. (2022). The effect of high-polyphenol Mediterranean diet on visceral adiposity: the DIRECT PLUS randomized controlled trial. BMC Medicine, [online] 20(1). doi:10.1186/s12916-022-02525-8.
  2. Tsaban, G., Yaskolka Meir, A., Rinott, E., Zelicha, H., Kaplan, A., Shalev, A., Katz, A., Rudich, A., Tirosh, A., Shelef, I., Youngster, I., Lebovitz, S., Israeli, N., Shabat, M., Brikner, D., Pupkin, E., Stumvoll, M., Thiery, J., Ceglarek, U. and Heiker, J.T. (2020). The effect of green Mediterranean diet on cardiometabolic risk; a randomised controlled trial. Heart, [online] 107(13), pp.1054–1061. doi:10.1136/heartjnl-2020-317802.
  3. Xu, D.-P., Li, Y., Meng, X., Zhou, T., Zhou, Y., Zheng, J., Zhang, J.-J. and Li, H.-B. (2017). Natural Antioxidants in Foods and Medicinal Plants: Extraction, Assessment and Resources. International Journal of Molecular Sciences, [online] 18(1), p.96. doi:10.3390/ijms18010096.
  4. Medlineplus.gov. (2016). Metabolic Disorders. [online] Available at: https://medlineplus.gov/metabolicdisorders.html.
  5. Guasch-Ferré, M., Merino, J., Sun, Q., Fitó, M. and Salas-Salvadó, J. (2017). Dietary Polyphenols, Mediterranean Diet, Prediabetes, and Type 2 Diabetes: A Narrative Review of the Evidence. Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity, [online] 2017, pp.1–16. doi:10.1155/2017/6723931.
  6. Yaskolka Meir, A., Rinott, E., Tsaban, G., Zelicha, H., Kaplan, A., Rosen, P., Shelef, I., Youngster, I., Shalev, A., Blüher, M., Ceglarek, U., Stumvoll, M., Tuohy, K., Diotallevi, C., Vrhovsek, U., Hu, F., Stampfer, M. and Shai, I. (2021). Effect of green-Mediterranean diet on intrahepatic fat: the DIRECT PLUS randomised controlled trial. Gut, [online] 70(11), pp.2085–2095. doi:10.1136/gutjnl-2020-323106.
  7. Fabbrini, E., Magkos, F., Mohammed, B.S., Pietka, T., Abumrad, N.A., Patterson, B.W., Okunade, A. and Klein, S. (2009). Intrahepatic fat, not visceral fat, is linked with metabolic complications of obesity. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, [online] 106(36), pp.15430–15435. doi:10.1073/pnas.0904944106.
  8. Finucane, F.M., Sharp, S.J., Hatunic, M., Sleigh, A., De Lucia Rolfe, E., Sayer, A.A., Cooper, C., Griffin, S.J., Savage, D.B. and Wareham, N.J. (2013). Intrahepatic Lipid Content and Insulin Resistance Are More Strongly Associated with Impaired NEFA Suppression after Oral Glucose Loading Than with Fasting NEFA Levels in Healthy Older Individuals. International Journal of Endocrinology, [online] 2013, pp.1–7. doi:10.1155/2013/870487.
  9. Kaplan, A., Zelicha, H., Yaskolka Meir, A., Rinott, E., Tsaban, G., Levakov, G., Prager, O., Salti, M., Yovell, Y., Ofer, J., Huhn, S., Beyer, F., Witte, V., Villringer, A., Meiran, N., B Emesh, T., Kovacs, P., von Bergen, M., Ceglarek, U. and Blüher, M. (2022). The effect of a high-polyphenol Mediterranean diet (Green-MED) combined with physical activity on age-related brain atrophy: the Dietary Intervention Randomized Controlled Trial Polyphenols Unprocessed Study (DIRECT PLUS). The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, [online] 115(5), pp.1270–1281. doi:10.1093/ajcn/nqac001.
  10. Office (2021). Spilling the Beans: How Much Caffeine is Too Much? [online] U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Available at: https://www.fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/spilling-beans-how-much-caffeine-too-much#:~:text=For%20healthy%20adults%2C%20the%20FDA,associated%20with%20dangerous%2C%20negative%20effects. Mayo Clinic. (2022). The truth about red wine and heart health. [online] Available at: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/heart-disease/in-depth/red-wine/art-20048281.
  11. Neumark-Sztainer, D., Wall, M., Guo, J., Story, M., Haines, J. and Eisenberg, M. (2006). Obesity, Disordered Eating, and Eating Disorders in a Longitudinal Study of Adolescents: How Do Dieters Fare 5 Years Later? Journal of the American Dietetic Association, [online] 106(4), pp.559–568. doi:10.1016/j.jada.2006.01.003.
  12. Ho, K.-S. (2012). Stopping or reducing dietary fiber intake reduces constipation and its associated symptoms. World Journal of Gastroenterology, [online] 18(33), p.4593. doi:10.3748/wjg.v18.i33.4593.
  13. Lattimer, J.M. and Haub, M.D. (2010). Effects of Dietary Fiber and Its Components on Metabolic Health. Nutrients, [online] 2(12), pp.1266–1289. doi:10.3390/nu2121266.
Jennifer Olejarz

Written by:

Jennifer Olejarz, Nutritionist & Health Coach

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Jennifer Olejarz is a Certified Nutritionist and Health Counselor specializing in binge and emotional eating, stress management, and mental health. She has almost a decade's worth of experience in the health and wellness field writing health articles, guides, and books, along with creating health and nutrition courses. She works one-to-one with private clients to build healthier lifestyle habits and end the lifelong battle of food guilt and diet frustrations. She has degrees in both Psychology and Nutrition from Western University, Canada.

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement