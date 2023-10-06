How To Add Fat To Keto Diet Without Protein 2023: 10 Ways To Do

Are you struggling to meet your fat goals on a ketogenic diet? You don’t know how can you add fat to the keto diet without overdoing the protein. Or perhaps you’re wondering why fats are so crucial in a diet that’s all about cutting down on carbs. You’re not alone! The ketogenic diet, a low-carb, high-fat diet plan, continues to gain popularity as more individuals experience weight loss and other benefits,[1] In this diet, fats make up about 70-80% of the total daily calories, replacing carbohydrates as your body’s primary energy source.

Despite decades of bad press, it turns out that certain fats can be perfectly healthy as a primary energy source. Healthy fat can push your body into a metabolic state called ketosis, and your body starts burning fat for energy instead of carbohydrates. This primes the body to burn its own fat reserves when you burn enough calories. In this article: we will show you some ways that help you more fat on keto without protein, while still giving the protein your body needs.

How To Get Enough Fat On Keto Diet? Learning to add more fat without protein is vital for staying on track with your keto diet. The strategies include: Drink bulletproof coffee

Sprinkle fatty nuts and seeds on foods

Use coconut oil in cooking

Explore nut butter

Add avocado to your meals

Indulge in fat bombs

Add olive oil to your dishes

Use your grease drippings

Use full-fat dairy products

Incorporate fatty fish into your meals

How To Add Fat To Keto Diet Without Protein?

Now that we have identified healthy oils and fats, let’s talk about ways to incorporate more of them into your meal plan!

Drink Bulletproof Coffee

Starting your day with bulletproof coffee could give you a potent energy punch. This drink is typically a blend of black coffee, grass-fed butter or ghee, and MCT oil.

To make it, blend a cup of hot coffee with a tablespoon each of grass-fed butter and MCT oil until frothy.

Sprinkle Fatty Nuts And Seeds On Foods

Many of the benefits of walnuts, almonds, pecans, flax, brazil nuts, chia seeds, and other nuts and seeds come from their healthy fats. Sprinkle them on salads, low-carb veggies, or yogurt for added crunch and nutrition. You can also include them in your keto fat-bomb recipes to boost healthy fats.

Use Coconut Oil In Cooking

Coconut oil is perfect for cooking due to its high MCT content. Consider using it for sautéing low-carb veggies or roasting chicken breast. This oil significantly enhances the fat content of your dishes and brings a unique flavor.

Explore Nut Butter

Find a way to incorporate nut butter into your meals. Cacao butter, almond butter, coconut butter, peanut butter, and tahini are a few examples of this high-fat option. Add nut butter to soups, fat bombs, keto bread, or even raw veggies.

Add Avocado To Your Meals

Avocados are a keto-friendly way to add monounsaturated fats to your diet. Add sliced avocado to your salads, blend it into a green smoothie, or make guacamole. It’s also great to eat straight from the skin with a spoon!

Indulge In Fat Bombs

Fat bombs are a popular snack in the keto community. For a simple chocolate fat bomb recipe, mix together almond butter, coconut cream, cocoa powder, and a sweetener like erythritol, monk fruit, or stevia. Roll the mixture into small balls and freeze until solid.

Add Olive Oil To Your Dishes

Using high-quality olive oil can significantly enhance your meals’ flavor and nutrition. Try drizzling olive oil over your salads or steamed vegetables.

Use Your Grease Drippings

Saving your bacon grease for later might seem like something your granddad might do, but it’s a clever way to boost your fat intake on a ketogenic diet. It adds richness to your dishes and enhances the flavor, making your meals more satisfying. Use this stored grease to sauté vegetables or add it to your soups for that extra layer of flavor.

Don’t drain your ground beef after cooking to take advantage of other animal fat sources. You can also save the drippings from roasting turkey or chicken and turn it into a mouthwatering gravy.

Use Full-fat Dairy Products

Including high-fat dairy products like cream cheese, sour cream, and full-fat yogurt in your meals can drastically increase your daily fat intake. Cooking with grass-fed butter or ghee adds rich flavor to your dishes and contributes to your daily fat quota.

Try frying your eggs in ghee for a delicious breakfast or adding heavy whipping cream to your coffee.

Incorporate Fatty Fish Into Your Meals

Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Adding these to your meals helps boost your fat intake and bring diversity to your keto diet. Consider a simple baked salmon with lemon and dill for dinner, and canned sardines can be a convenient ready-to-eat snack.

Why Getting Enough Fat Is Vital On A Keto Diet?

Fat is a primary energy source on a keto diet. Photo: Prostock-studio/Shutterstock

On a healthy keto diet, fat isn’t just a nutrient; it’s a primary energy source. It replaces carbohydrates to fuel your body and brain functions. This helps sustain energy levels throughout the day. Moreover, consuming enough fat curbs hunger pangs[2] and cravings, a boon for those looking to lose weight.

It’s a common misconception that a high-fat ketogenic diet equals loads of meat and cheese. While protein is essential, too much can interfere with ketosis. Your body may start converting the excess protein into glucose, essentially treating it like a carbohydrate.

Several Types Of Fat

Not all dietary fats are the same. Their molecular structures differ and are conventionally categorized into three categories: saturated fat, monounsaturated fat, and polyunsaturated fat.

Saturated Fat

Saturated fats have fatty acid chains with all or mostly single bonds. This structure makes these fats solid at room temperature. While these fats have traditionally been associated with heart disease, recent research[3] has suggested a more nuanced view, emphasizing the importance of the overall diet context in which these fats are consumed.

Monounsaturated Fat

Monounsaturated fats are fats with one double bond in the fatty acid chain. They’re typically liquid at room temperature but start to solidify when chilled. These fats are considered heart-healthy[4] as they don’t add to your risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke.

Polyunsaturated Fat (PUFA)

Seeds and nuts have healthy fats that help you feel full.

Polyunsaturated fats are characterized by having more than one double bond in their chemical structure. This makes them typically liquid at both room temperature and when refrigerated.

These fats are found in many nuts, seeds, and vegetable oils and are considered “healthy” fats because they improve your cholesterol and help you feel full faster.[5]

Other Fats

Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids are polyunsaturated fats that our bodies can’t produce. We must consume them in our diets or as supplements.

Trans fats come in two types: naturally-occurring and artificial.

Naturally occurring trans fats are produced in the stomachs of some animals. This means that foods from these animals may contain small quantities of trans fats.

are produced in the stomachs of some animals. This means that foods from these animals may contain small quantities of trans fats. Artificial trans fats come from a process that alters liquid vegetable oils to make them more solid. They are usually found in processed foods as partially hydrogenated oils. These artificial fats are considered harmful and are linked to heart disease, so it’s recommended to avoid trans fats as much as possible.

Foods Rich In Healthy Fats

Adding avocados and avocado oil helps you reach your fat goal. Photo: H_Ko/Shutterstock

Avocados And Avocado Oil

Is avocado a superfood? Yes! And it’s a huge asset for the ketogenic diet. Avocadoes are rich in monounsaturated fats, and fiber, and have many versatile culinary uses. Meanwhile, avocado oil has a neutral taste and high smoke point, making it ideal for cooking.[6]

Nuts, Seeds, And Nut Butters

Almonds, macadamia nuts, and pecans are examples of nuts rich in monounsaturated fats.

Peanuts

Peanuts and peanut oil are also high in healthy fats and can offer indulgent snack options. Peanut butter is your best friend, just double-check for added sugar.

Olives And Olive Oil

A staple in Mediterranean cuisine, olive oil is a good source of monounsaturated fats. Its rich flavor and viscosity make it perfect for salad dressing and low-temperature cooking. Also rich in oils, olives make a great keto-friendly snack.

Coconut Milk And Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is popular in the keto community as it’s rich in medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs). Its high smoke point makes it suitable for high-temperature cooking, and its mild flavor allows for applications as diverse as baked goods and Asian Cuisine.

Full-fat coconut milk and coconut cream can be a great plant-based alternative to full-fat dairy products.

MCT oil

The best MTC oils can be derived from coconut or palm kernel oil. Purchased as a supplement, it’s a ketogenic favorite due to its ability to be quickly converted into ketones for energy.

What About Eggs and Dairy?

Are eggs good for you on a keto diet?

Eggs and milk products are packed full of saturated fat. While they are off the menu for vegans, they are compatible with the keto lifestyle for vegetarians.

Eggs are packed with nutrition and provide a perfect blend of protein and saturated fat, and full-fat dairy such as butter and heavy whipping cream is an easy go-to if you need to add tasty fat to your meal.

Conclusion

The ketogenic diet has gained immense popularity due to its potential health benefits. These benefits include claims such as weight loss and improved blood sugar control. Fat is a vital fuel source in this dietary pattern, and understanding how to incorporate it into meals efficiently is crucial.

There are many methods to help you increase your fat intake, including drinking bulletproof coffee, sprinkling high-fat nuts and seeds on foods, making fat bombs, and cooking with high-fat oils.

It’s important to remember that everyone’s body responds differently to dietary changes. Continue to educate yourself and experiment with the keto diet, always paying attention to your body’s signals. It’s a journey of discovery toward healthier eating habits and overall well-being.