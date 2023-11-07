The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

A fat tummy is often linked to harmful medical conditions such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, colon cancer, breast cancer, and many others. Medical matters aside, having a fat belly diminishes your self-confidence and increases your risk of depression. If you’re wondering how to lose belly fat naturally in a week, you’re in the right place.

This article will explore how you can lose weight and burn calories and belly fat in just seven days.

How To Lose Belly Fat Naturally In 1 Week With 5 Healthy Tips

Incorporate Soluble Fiber Into Your Healthy Diet

Soluble fiber supports weight loss by manipulating your stomach to make it feel full. Photo: Shutterstock

Soluble fiber includes Brussels sprouts, avocados, flax seeds, shirataki noodles, legumes, blackberries, etc. These foods are known to absorb water and form a thick gel that slows down food[1] that goes down your digestive tract.

These high-fiber foods support weight loss by manipulating your stomach to make it feel full when it’s really not. Soluble fiber also decreases the number of calories that your body takes up from the food you eat. Additionally, it hastens the rate at which you decrease belly fat. A recent study[2] among 1,100 participants revealed that for each 10-gram surge in insoluble fiber consumption, there was a fat decrease of about 3.7% over five years.

Limit Your Alcohol Intake

High alcohol consumption leads to central obesity. Photo: Shutterstock

Alcohol in small amounts has little to no effect on your belly fat. If anything, it’s more beneficial than harmful. Excessive amounts, on the other hand, have a wide array of risks, including not reducing belly fat.

Observational research[3] associates heavy alcohol consumption with central obesity (excess storage of fat around the abdomen). Limiting your alcohol consumption might help in reducing your beer belly. You can choose to either give it up or cut down on how often you partake of it. If you opt for the latter, try taking at least a glass a day. A study[4] on 2,000 alcohol users revealed that those who had one drink per day had noticeably less belly fat than those who drank more alcohol.

Avoid Trans Fats Foods

Trans fats foods have been associated with abdominal fat gain. Photo: Shutterstock

Trans fats are prevalent in most spreads and margarine. They’re also added to some packaged foods, but their use has declined over the years.

Trans fats are produced by expelling hydrogen into soybean oil and other unsaturated fats. Based on recent studies,[5] these types of fats have been associated with abdominal fat gain, insulin resistance, heart disease, and inflammation.

Six-year research[6] revealed that monkeys who consumed a diet rich in high trans fat had a 33% increase in their abdominal fat compared to those who ate foods rich in monounsaturated fat.

The best way to determine which foods are trans-fat-free is to check the ingredient labels. They’re often indicated as partially hydrogenated fats.

Use Coconut Oil In Place Of Cooking Fats

Medium-chain fats in coconut oil might help boost metabolism and lose belly fat. Photo: Shutterstock

Coconut oil contains medium-chain fats. These kinds of fat might help boost metabolism and lose belly fat in response to your calorie intake.

Further studies[7] suggest that medium-chain fats may also trigger massive belly fat loss. A study[8] revealed that obese men who consumed coconut oil every day for 12 weeks lost 2.86cm (1.1 inches) from their waists despite not adhering to any exercise routines or changing their diets.

Also, remember that coconut oil is bursting with calories. Rather than add extra fat to your diet, switch the fats you’re already consuming with coconut oil.

Get Plenty Of Sleep

People who have a good quality of sleep might lose their belly fat. Photo: Shutterstock

You’re probably thinking, “What does my quality of sleep have to do with my belly fat?” Well, studies reveal[9] that individuals who have limited hours of sleep tend to increase their belly fat. Good, quality sleep is vital for major facets of your health, including your body weight.

A study[10] conducted on 68,000 women revealed that those who slept for not more than 5 hours every night had a higher chance of increasing their belly fat. This was in high contrast to those who slept for seven or more hours per night.

Excess visceral fat also leads to a condition known as sleep apnea,[11] whereby breathing stops periodically throughout the night. If you suspect that you have this sleep disorder or others of its kind, talk to your doctor and get treatment soon enough.

As you increase your hours of sleep, also ensure that you’re getting quality sleep.

5 Exercises To Lose Belly Fat In 1 Week

Mountain Climbers

Target multiple muscles all at once and help you reduce belly fat. Photo: Shutterstock

Mountain climbers are the best exercise to reduce belly fat. They work well for establishing flexibility, core strength, as well as cardio endurance. You can target multiple muscles all at once with this exercise. Here’s how to do it:

Get into a high-plank disposition Place your hands below your shoulders, then stretch out your legs behind you. Engage your core muscles as you gently tuck your tailbone Ensure your body is in a straight line. Bend the right knee, draw it closer to your chest, and straighten it once more behind you. Do this at least 15 times, rest, then repeat the process.

Reverse Crunches

Reverse crunches work your entire core muscles, leading to fat loss. Photo: Shutterstock

If you strain your neck with regular crunches, reverse crunches are a worthy alternative. This ab workout targets your entire core and can be very beneficial when done the right way.

Reverse crunches are basically the opposite movements of the average crunch. When doing a reverse crunch, you rest your neck and lower the chances of putting undue stress on your back. Here’s how to do it:

Lay flat on your back, then raise a leg at a 90-degree angle. Rest your palms flat on the ground below your lower back. Pull your legs and hips upwards as you bring your knees to your chest. Repeat the exercise, take a break, then do it 15 more times.

Lunges With Front Kicks

Lunges with front kicks help build multiple muscles as well as enhance your flexibility and stability. Photo: Shutterstock

This excellent at-home workout offers plenty of incredible benefits. It builds your inner core and also builds your abs, hamstrings, glutes, hip flexors, and legs (thigh muscles and calves, to be specific).

Lunges with front kicks also build your flexibility and stability. Sounds great, doesn’t it? Here’s how to go about it:

Stand with both feet together. Complete a lunge by stepping back with one foot. Go back to the initial position. Complete a kick by swinging your leg through Resume the initial position Repeat this exercise 15 times, take a break, then do it again for 15 minutes.

Planks

Planks help you strengthen core muscle, leading to reducing belly fat. Photo: Shutterstock

Planks help to tone your entire body and strengthen abdominal muscles. It’s also one of the easiest exercises to reduce belly fat.

Here’s how to do plank the right way:

Start in a push-up position but on your knees. Draw your tummy upwards towards your spine as you strive to keep a straight back the whole time. Hold that position as you count to 30. If you can, hold it for a minute or more, provided you make sure you’re increasing your strength.

There’s no limit to how many times you can repeat this exercise. The goal is to trim your tummy and work on your flexibility.

Flutter Kicks

Flutter kicks harden your core muscles. Photo: Shutterstock

Like all the other exercises on this list, flutter kicks harden your core muscles. Whether it’s the hip flexors or the lower rectus abdominal muscles, all muscles are well-targeted.

It might seem as though you’re swimming with your legs, but it’s hardly the case. You perform it by lying flat on your back. If you also want to build your back muscles, you can do so by lying flat on your stomach. Here’s what you need to do:

Lie flat on a mat and put your legs together. Extend them and ensure they’re both flat on the mat. Tighten your abs, then elevate your legs. Lower them gently, then elevate them again. Repeat the process 15 times, then take a break. Feel free to perform another 15 rounds of flutter kicks.

Final Thoughts

There’s no shortcut to reducing belly fat. Weight loss often requires a reasonable level of perseverance, commitment, and effort. Work towards adopting any or all of the tips and exercises outlined in this post. Take these tasty morning drinks every morning to lose weight and shred your belly fat faster.

Making adjustments to your lifestyle today can lead to enduring improvements in both your body fat composition and self-confidence. You also challenge yourself to try something out of the ordinary. Something that most people lack the courage to do.