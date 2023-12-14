Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Apple Cider Vinegar Benefits For Men: Can It Cure ED In 2023?

Heather Freudenthal

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Dr. Maya Frankfurt, PhD

apple cider vinegar benefits for men
Consuming apple cider vinegar for ED might have potential benefit. Photo: mama_mia/Shutterstock

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is a common condition affecting over 30 million men in the U.S[1]. This condition occurs when men are unable to obtain or keep an erection long enough for sexual activity, creating sexual dysfunction and reduced pleasure. ED sometimes referred to as impotence, can be caused by a wide range of conditions ranging from neurologic issues to poor cardiovascular health and can sometimes be a sign of various health deficits.

While many conditions can be a cause of ED, it is important to find ways to prevent or reverse it. Apple cider vinegar, sometimes referred to as ACV, is a common household product that has various benefits and may help combat ED. The information below describes apple cider vinegar in greater detail and explains how it might help prevent ED.

6 Health Benefits Of Apple Cider Vinegar For Men

  • Fasting Blood Sugar
  • Blood Pressure
  • Cholesterol Control
  • Decreased Risk of Obesity
  • Antimicrobial Activity

Apple Cider Vinegar Benefits For Men

The health benefits of apple cider vinegar are well-documented and researched.  Throughout decades of research, apple cider vinegar has been tied to various health benefits. The bottom line is that apple cider vinegar for men can help boost various elements of a healthy lifestyle and might have the potential for ED treatment.

apple cider vinegar benefits for men
Consuming apple cider vinegar has many potential health benefits for boosting overall wellness. Photo: Sinti Lu/Shutterstock

Fasting Blood Sugar

Consuming apple cider vinegar to control blood sugar is something that may help people looking to regulate blood glucose levels. Studies have shown that consuming apple cider vinegar can lower fasting[2] blood sugar levels.  This is excellent for anyone who is trying to lower blood sugar levels, improve insulin sensitivity, and avoid chronic illnesses.

Blood Pressure

While there still need to be studies performed in humans, apple cider vinegar might have the potential to reduce cardiovascular disease. Studies on animals have shown that apple cider vinegar improves cardiovascular disease by lowering blood pressure when acetic acid[4] is consumed. While the verdict is still out, favorable blood pressure benefits might result from consuming acetic acid.

Cholesterol Control

Cholesterol is a natural lipid in our bodies that plays various roles, including hormone generation. However, high levels of  blood lipids can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. With that in mind, lowering cholesterol is important for many adults and apple cider vinegar may play a role.  Systematic reviews have shown the consumption of apple cider vinegar to be significantly beneficial for lowering cholesterol[3] levels among adults.

Decreased Risk Of Obesity

Obesity is a growing concern for many adults, and it seems that apple cider vinegar weight loss may be valuable for some people on weight management programs. Studies in rats have shown that consuming ACV can help lower the risk of becoming obese[4] and promote weight loss. If you are looking for a potential boost to reduce body weight, adding apple cider vinegar to your healthy diet may have great potential when supplemented with a restricted-calorie diet.

Antimicrobial Activity

Perhaps one of the best perks of apple cider vinegar is that it contains antimicrobial properties. Studies have shown that apple cider vinegar protects against certain organisms[5], which can be valuable when trying to kill harmful bacteria.

What Is Apple Cider Vinegar?

Apple cider vinegar is a unique compound that has been through several fermentation processes. The fermentation process creates alcohol which is converted into acetic acid, or vinegar. Although it is fermented apple juice, there are various benefits that it offers for overall well-being.

Apple Cider Vinegar Sexually: Can It Cure ED?

apple cider vinegar benefits for men
Taking apple cider vinegar correctly can help to ensure that it tastes good and does not cause any stomach distress.
Photo: F01 PHOTO/Shutterstock

If you suspect that you have or are developing ED, it is important to see a doctor or qualified healthcare professional so that you can get the medical treatment you need for your sexual health. By seeing a doctor, tests will be performed to find any underlying causes of why this is happening in the first place.

Can Apple Cider Vinegar Help Erectile Dysfunction?

Consuming apple cider vinegar for ED might have potential benefits, but it seems there currently is only anecdotal evidence available, which means that further studies are needed to assess its usefulness in ED.

Taking Apple Cider Vinegar Correctly

If you are looking to add apple cider vinegar to your daily regimen, it is important to know how to take it properly. Consider the tips below so that you can know how much apple cider vinegar a day is worthwhile and how to blend it.

  • Mix It With Water. One way to take apple cider vinegar is to mix it with water. This is the quickest and easiest way to consume it, with the taste still intact. Consider a full glass of apple cider vinegar diluted with water for an enhanced refresher.
  • Add It To Recipes. If you want to add some flavor to your sauces or salad dressings, apple cider vinegar can be a good addition. Try adding a tablespoon to a salad dressing and other sauces as you see fit to enjoy the benefits.
  • Blend It In Apple Juice. Adding apple cider vinegar to a fresh glass of juice can help boost the benefits. Consider one ounce of unfiltered apple cider vinegar with a full glass of juice for an added boost.
  • Smoothies. If you are into making smoothies, then consider adding one or two tablespoons to your blend. The added flavor could enhance the smoothie for better enjoyment.

Does Apple Cider Vinegar Have Side Effects?

While there are many benefits of drinking apple cider vinegar, there are potential negative effects that can occur, especially if you take it in high doses. Consider the following possible side effects of apple cider vinegar.

  • Nausea
  • Indigestion
  • Erode tooth enamel
  • Sore throat
  • Reflux
  • May interact with prescription drugs

If you suspect that you are having any kind of side effect, including the ones listed above, it is important to consult with your doctor for further guidance.

When To See A Doctor

It is important to note that if you are taking apple cider vinegar for a health condition, you should always consult with your doctor before use. In addition, there are instances when you may need help from a doctor if there are any side effects.

While apple cider vinegar is safe for the public, caution should always be used when consuming it regularly.  If you are taking any prescription medications or have metabolic syndrome, it is important to discuss with your doctor why you want to take apple cider vinegar so that you may address any health concerns properly.

Conclusion

Apple cider vinegar is a household item that can have potential benefits for supplementing a healthy lifestyle. When taking apple cider vinegar for ED, it is important to know that you are also getting other possible benefits. If any side effects occur, always seek the help of a medical professional for proper guidance.

