How To Force A Kidney Stone To Pass 2024: 5 Safe Suggestions

Amelia Smith

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Dr. Maya Frankfurt, PhD

There are safe and practical strategies you can employ to get rid of kidney stone. Photo: Fida Olga/Shutterstock

If you have ever encountered the unbearable agony of a kidney stone, you are well aware of the pressing need to find a remedy. Coping with a kidney stone can be incredibly daunting and have a profound impact on your everyday activities.

Nearly 1 in 10 individuals will experience a kidney stone during their lifetime. It is a prevalent and distressing condition that demands prompt attention and effective solutions.

This article will provide five safe suggestions to help you force kidney stones to pass. These established techniques will help answer questions like “How much water should you drink a day?” and “Do you need supplements to help kidney health?” These solutions have proven efficacy and have the potential to spare you from needless agony and unease.

How To Pass A Kidney Stone Fast?

Forcing a kidney stone to pass out of your system might seem gruesome. One would think it would involve much work, but thankfully, small details can make a significant difference.

  1. Drink lots of water
  2. Reduce salt intake 
  3. Drink lemon juice 
  4. Eat more calcium-rich plant foods
  5. Practice moderation in animal protein consumption

How To Force A Kidney Stone To Pass: 5 Safe Ways

Kidney stones are quite common, and reports show that there is a chance for recurrence if you’ve had the disease before. But there are measures to help prevent kidney stones. If you’ve been wondering how to get rid of kidney stones, consider these methods:

Proper hydration helps regulate urine flow and dissolve stones in the body. Photo: Prostock-studio/Shutterstock

Water intake cannot be overemphasized when forcing a kidney stone to pass.

diet to reduce certain stone-forming foods and increasing citrate-rich options also help kidney stones pass.

Incorporating physical activity and cautiously exploring natural remedies under medical guidance can further support the process. Whatever you choose, ensure your safety throughout the process. Proper hydration helps to regulate urine flow and facilitate the expulsion of the stone from the body. It may also help dissolve kidney stones in the body.

Reduce Salt Intake 

If you are trying to rid yourself of a kidney stone, try toning down your salt intake. High amounts of sodium can cause more calcium to build up in your bloodstream, inevitably leading to kidney stone formation. Consider creating a balance rather than quitting salt altogether. 

Drink Lemon Juice 

Did you know that citrate, a salt in lemons, can bind to calcium to prevent the formation of stones? Lemon juice, specifically from fresh lemons, and apple cider vinegar for kidney stones are fruit-based natural remedies for kidney stones.

Eat More Calcium-Rich Plant Foods

Foods such as leafy greens, almonds, and beans are excellent sources of calcium, and consuming these can help prevent or pass a kidney stone. How? These foods can help you meet your calcium needs, along with other nutritional benefits. 

One promising option is the Ritual protein powder, which offers a unique blend of nutrients specifically formulated to support kidney health and potentially help to pass kidney stones fast.

Practice Moderation In Animal Protein Consumption

If you’re big on meat and other animal protein sources, be mindful of your portion sizes for the sake of your kidneys. Your doctor or registered dietitian may even suggest using one of the best soy protein powder options for optimal results.

Why Do Kidney Stones Form?

Kidney stones are solid, mineralized masses formed by crystals in the urine found in the kidney and urinary tract. Sometimes, poor nutrition leads to kidney stones. While genetic and environmental factors cannot be changed, you can easily change your diet.

Soda and sugary drinks[1] have also been linked to kidney failure. These contain high levels of processed sugar, phosphoric acid, caffeine, and high fructose corn syrup, so they should be consumed mindfully.

Managing kidney stones takes into consideration their size and position. Photo: Anbu-Creations/Shutterstock

Small kidney stones often pass out of the body naturally, without treatment, unless they cause severe pain or complications. However, larger kidney stones typically require treatment.

Managing kidney stones takes into consideration their size and position. A large kidney stone can be removed using an instrument called an endoscope.

Kidney stones measuring less than five millimeters in diameter and approximately half of those ranging from 5-10 millimeters commonly traverse the urinary tract within one to two weeks. These small stones are often eliminated from the body through urine.

In cases where it is expected that a stone will likely pass without intervention, doctors often recommend waiting. But some kidney stones are so big that natural means aren’t an option.

Role Of Medications In Passing Kidney Stone

Medications can also play a critical role in helping kidney stones pass. Those specially formulated tablets can aid in the dissolution of stones to promote their safe removal from the body.

A variety of medicines are available for this purpose, each with its specific way of working. A few medications help urine flow, while other resources break down the stones into smaller fragments.

It is essential to follow the directions provided by a healthcare professional to ensure the proper use and effectiveness of these medications. Seeking advice from a clinical expert and adhering to their guidance is crucial and an excellent way to maximize treatment.

When To Seek Medical Attention?

Although there are natural ways to help pass a kidney stone, they are not guaranteed to be successful. You need to consult a doctor right away if:

Your Discomfort Worsens

If you notice that your discomfort and restlessness worsen over time, this is a significant sign from your body to seek immediate help.

This is especially true if a sharp, acute pain accompanies this restlessness. Be sure to consult with a healthcare professional immediately.

There Is Blood In Your Urine

This condition is known as hematuria.[2] Although it is usually associated with kidney infections and kidney stones, you might need immediate medical treatment. Blood in your urine sets all the alarm bells in your body ringing.

Conclusion

When faced with the challenge of passing a kidney stone, there are safe and practical strategies you can employ. By understanding the underlying causes and implementing natural remedies, you increase your chances of getting rid of kidney stones.[3]

Remember to consult with a healthcare professional before trying any alternatives. Drinking lots of water is expedient, as this can help flush out smaller stones and dilute urine. Adjusting your diet to reduce certain stone-forming foods and increasing citrate-rich options also help kidney stones pass.

Incorporating physical activity and cautiously exploring natural remedies under medical guidance can further support the process. Whatever you choose, ensure your safety throughout the process.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are kidney stones?

Kidney stones are solid formations, stone-like materials that can grow in your kidneys when your urine contains too much of certain minerals.

How do I know if I have a kidney stone?

Kidney stone symptoms include sharp pain in the lower abdomen, frequent urination, colored urine, and feeling weak, tired, and nauseous. If you notice any of these, consult a medical professional.

Can kidney stones pass naturally without any intervention?

Yes, small kidney stones can often pass naturally without intervention. Drinking plenty of water, adopting a healthy diet, and following certain lifestyle changes can facilitate the passage of kidney stones.

What dietary changes can help with passing kidney stones?

Incorporating calcium-rich foods in your diet, toning down your sodium intake, and reducing animal protein consumption are some changes that can help.

How long does it take for a kidney stone to pass naturally?

Smaller stones tend to pass through urine faster than larger ones. Kidney stones that are between 1 and 5 millimeters in size often pass in 8 to 12 days. Kidney stones are deemed large if they take 22 days or more to pass. More time and effort will be required for larger stones to pass through the urinary tract.

What natural remedies can help pass kidney stones?

Drinking lemon juice, herbal teas, or certain herbal supplements can help kidney stones pass.

Is a kidney stone a death sentence?

Absolutely not! There are many procedures, both natural and surgical,  that can handle the threat and discomfort of kidney stones. Consult a medical professional to get proper advice.

+ 3 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Pietro Manuel Ferraro, Taylor, E.N., Gambaro, G. and Curhan, G.C. (2013). Soda and Other Beverages and the Risk of Kidney Stones. Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, [online] 8(8), pp.1389–1395. doi:https://doi.org/10.2215/cjn.11661112.
  2. Ramya Vedula and Iyengar, A. (2020). Approach to Diagnosis and Management of Hematuria. Indian Journal of Pediatrics, [online] 87(8), pp.618–624. doi:https://doi.org/10.1007/s12098-020-03184-4.
  3. Wustl.edu. (2021). Ask the Doctors: Kidney Stones | Department of Surgery | Washington University in St. Louis. [online] Available at: https://surgery.wustl.edu/ask-the-doctors-kidney-stones/.
