The best testosterone supplements have many health benefits. Some of these benefits include promoting bone density and the production of red blood cells.

It also helps to improve sex drive in men[1] and sperm production. Testosterone also affects muscle mass and muscle strength,[2] fat distribution, and body and facial hair.

However, their testosterone levels gradually decline as men age, especially from around 30-35 years. Other reasons for low testosterone levels in men may include injury to the testicles, diseases, psychological problems, and many others.

Whenever this happens, one of the ways to correct the situation and elevate the level of this hormone is by using testosterone boosters.

Knowing the best time to take a testosterone booster pill and the correct dosage is the best way to quickly and safely improve your testosterone hormone levels.

Best Time To Take Testosterone Booster Pill

Before taking testosterone-boosting supplements, you must understand the dosage you require.

Even in cases where you buy supplements and pills online to boost testosterone levels, it is recommended you follow the dosage instructions provided on the package or visit a healthcare professional to determine the correct dosage of the medication or supplement you should take.

Taking testosterone boosters twice per day is the case for most individuals. The best time to take testosterone booster pills or medication is in the morning and evening. However, the actual dosage will depend entirely on the concentration of the product.

While for some, the recommended dosage is 225 milligrams (mg) taken twice a day, some supplements may require a person to take 237 mg and some even 1250 mg.

Either way, unless directed by a physician, one should never take a dosage of more than the recommended daily dosage.

Generally, you should not just buy testosterone booster pills without visiting your doctor to determine why your testosterone levels are low or what might be inhibiting your testosterone production.

After this, the doctor can advise you better whether you need to use natural testosterone boosters or other related medication. The doctor will also advise on the correct dose you should take per day.

How Long Does It Take For Testosterone Supplements To Work?

Low testosterone levels can present a variety of symptoms, including low energy, erectile dysfunction, low sex drive, depression, and many others. People with lower-than-normal testosterone levels can use boosters to elevate their levels.

However, unlike what most people believe, testosterone boosters do not work right away like anabolic steroids. Instead, it takes time to notice the changes, and one must ensure one adheres to the recommended dosage to get healthy levels of testosterone.

Testosterone boosters may take months[3] to have the desired effect. However, one may experience some benefits after some weeks.

Short-term Results Of Taking Testosterone Booster Pills

Here are some short-term benefits one may experience during a few weeks to a few months of using boosters.

Mental Health

People with depression might improve their quality of life after using a testosterone supplement for about 3 to six weeks. However, it should be noted that it might take several months before they fully recover.

Diabetes

Men with pre-diabetes or diabetes may notice dramatic improvements. After using testosterone boosters for a few weeks, they may notice a measurable improvement in their insulin sensitivity.

Again, one should never stop taking diabetes medication. They should also regularly consult their doctor so that their dose can be adjusted if necessary.

Long-term Results of Using Testosterone Supplements

Even though one may experience quick results within a few weeks of using testosterone-boosting supplements, one should continue to use them for the specified duration to get better results.

Here are some long-term benefits of using natural testosterone booster supplements:

Sexual Benefits

As you continue to take testosterone boosters, your level will improve and, as such, improve your sexuality and sexual health. While factors such as sex drive will start to increase after several weeks of usage, seeing good results in conditions such as erectile dysfunction may take longer.

Body Physique

Testosterone helps the body increase muscle mass. Photo: New Africa/Shutterstock

People using testosterone boosters are likely to notice changes in their body physiques after several months. They generally have a lean body mass and burn body fat mass. This is because testosterone helps the body increase muscle mass. The changes are more evident if one combines the boosters with exercise regimens.

Bone Strength

Perhaps the results that will take the longest time before being noticeable are benefits to your bones. Studies show that men taking testosterone supplementation have measurably stronger bones after six months of the therapy. However, it can take three years or more for bones to strengthen on TRT fully.

What If I Don’t Get The Results I’m Looking For When Using Testerone Supplements?

Anyone who has been using testosterone boosters for a few months and has yet to see any changes should visit their doctor for advice. The doctor may give you a new prescription, change the boosters, or even recommend a different delivery method.

Can You Take Testosterone Boosters For A Long Time?

No. One should only take testosterone treatment after consulting their doctor. The doctor will advise if there is a need to take the boosters and the duration for which one should take them.

Regular visits to the doctor are essential as the doctor will evaluate your testosterone levels and advise on the dosage. Once the important hormone levels return to normal, it is essential to stop taking them.

Boosting the testosterone level too much can have harmful side effects. These include shrinking testicles, lower sperm count, erectile dysfunction, and breast development.

Precautions

Here are a few precautionary measures to take to use testosterone boosters safely:

You should first consult your doctor whenever you present with any signs of low testosterone levels. The doctor will evaluate you to determine the exact concentration of the hormone and how far off it is from the average level. They may also advise you on the various products available to help you.

Before buying or taking any boosters, look at the ingredients used. Avoid products that have any ingredients that are unsafe or that you might be allergic to.

Be careful about any product claiming to provide miracle-like results in a short time.

Follow the dosage instructions given for the product. If you feel the dosage is not suitable for you or it is taking you a long time to notice even short-term results, you should consult your doctor.

Ensure you understand all potential side effects before using boosters, even natural ones. You may speak to your doctor to get a clear understanding of this.

The Bottom Line

Testosterone supplements can offer a way for men to achieve healthy hormone levels in their bodies. Natural supplements may help to boost sexual function, muscle growth, energy levels, and athletic performance. Boosting testosterone can also improve low libido, and sexual dysfunction and help a person lose weight and gain lean muscle mass.

However, one should ensure they use them safely and correctly to get good results. Follow the appropriate dosages and seek advice from your healthcare provider before buying them.