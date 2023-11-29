Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

How To Stop Anxiety Chills: Useful Advice You Should Know In 2023

Teresa Mboci

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Kathy Shattler, MS, RDN

how to stop anxiety chills
Chills can indicate the onset of a severe anxiety attack. Photo: Nghi Tran

Anxiety is a complex condition with numerous physical symptoms varying in severity and type. In threatening situations, the autonomic nervous system can produce physical anxiety symptoms. For example, chills can indicate the onset of a severe anxiety attack. Chills can be perceived as a warning sign for an impending anxiety attack or as a separate illness. Regardless, everyone wishes to be free of anxiety and chills, so the pressing question is how to stop anxiety chills.

Chills can also occur with other physical symptoms, such as an irregular heartbeat, a faster heart rate, and increased muscle tension. If you want to treat anxiety shivers, many anxiety treatments are available, ranging from therapy to lifestyle changes to medication.

But, before we get to the solution, here are some facts about anxiety and chills.

How To Manage Anxiety Chills

Anxiety chills can be relieved by:

  • Wearing warm clothes.
  • Moving around and being active.
  • Deep breathing. 
  • Practicing progressive muscle relaxation. 
  • Combining lifestyle changes, therapy, and medication.

How To Stop Anxiety Chills Safely

Chills from anxiety are generally harmless, but they can be highly uncomfortable. Some can also last longer than usual, while others happen only occasionally.

The best treatment for anxiety and chills addresses the underlying cause rather than the anxiety symptoms. Medication can be administered if a panic attack is identified as the cause.

Here’s how to stop shaking from anxiety, whether you want immediate relief or long-term treatment:[1]

Wear Warm Clothes

Wrapping up in warm clothing can help to lessen the severity of chills, making them more bearable.

How to stop anxiety chills? A drop in internal body temperature causes anxiety and chills. However, chills can occur even in hot environments. As a result, wearing warm clothing such as coats and blankets when experiencing chills can help reduce discomfort for some people.

Move Around

Move Around
Move around and stay active to stop anxiety and chills. Photo: Halfpoint/Shutterstock

Light physical activities like walking or jogging can also help. Movement increases blood flow to deprived areas during chills, restoring some warmth.

However, it cannot stop the chills, underlying causes, or the onset of anxiety disorders such as panic attacks.

Control Your Breathing

Anxiety chills cause your breathing rate to increase, exacerbating the chills. As a result, it is critical to slow down your breathing during times of stress. Practicing deep breathing can often ease an anxiety attack.

Practice Progressive Muscle Relaxation

how to stop anxiety chills
Practicing progressive muscle relaxation. Photo: Ivanko80/Shutterstock

This technique allows your mind to relax and relieve stress by focusing on specific muscle groups[2] and gradually tensing and relaxing them. The procedure allows tension to flow away from the muscles, eliminating chills.

Seek Professional Help

Seek Professional Help
Seek professional help for anxiety attacks. Photo: PeopleImages.com – Yuri A/Shutterstock

If this active stress response worsens and none of the above methods work, it may be time to consult a medical professional.

If this is your first time experiencing a stress reaction such as chills, you should seek professional help to rule out any serious health issues that may be lurking. If you have anxiety, your doctor may refer you to a psychologist or psychiatrist to be screened for neurological disorders or chronic stress symptoms.

Given that both physical and mental health conditions can cause anxiety chills, it is crucial to pursue a thorough course of treatment that includes counseling, dietary adjustments, and medication, as needed.

Lifestyle Changes

Although lifestyle modifications may not be as effective as medication and therapy, they contribute to developing habits that can help prevent anxiety attacks. 

You might need to:

  • Do more exercise.
  • Improve your diet.
  • Control your stress levels.
  • Avoid caffeine and other stimulants.
  • Avoid consuming alcohol and other intoxicants.
  • Exercise mindfulness.

Therapy

Therapy can assist in identifying and mitigating the causes of anxiety. Your doctor may also recommend talk therapy, such as cognitive behavioral therapy,[3] which identifies and treats the intrusive thoughts and behaviors that are causing your anxiety.

By confronting anxiety triggers, exposure therapy[4] helps you become less sensitive to them. These could be everyday activities that you avoid out of fear.

You can also enroll in online therapy, which is more affordable and practical because it can be accessed from the comfort of your home or while on the go.

Medication

To control the condition, antidepressants,[5] such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors and serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, may be used. Your doctor may also prescribe anxiety-specific medications for use during anxiety attacks.

Symptoms Of Anxiety Chills

Fast breathing - how to stop anxiety chills
Fast breathing is one of the symptoms of anxiety chills. Photo: New Africa/Shutterstock

Everyone gets chills when it’s cold outside, but what do anxiety chills feel like? 

Chills from anxiety are similar to cold weather chills but can also cause hot flashes and sweating. They are often accompanied by other physical, emotional, and behavioral symptoms[6] and can result from severe anxiety conditions such as panic attacks or a fight or flight response.

Anxiety chills can be identified by symptoms such as

A Drop In Body Temperature

The body lowers internal temperatures as part of the fight or flight response by altering the hypothalamus and inducing goosebumps. Lower core temperatures allow the body to focus first on the execution stage, where it fights or flees.

For a brief period, you might experience chills before adjusting to your low body temperature during anxiety.

Hot Flashes And Sweating

Sweating is another anxiety response that alerts the body and speeds up the cooling process. Frequently, people only notice sweating once they get chills. Sweating can be caused by psychogenic fever,[7] which is overheating caused by an anxiety disorder. Because heat makes defending and fleeing difficult, the body sweats to cool off and conserve energy.

Change In Blood Flow

Anxiety also directs blood flow to the most critical areas of the body. Blood may flow less to the fingers and toes, keeping them cooler and more freely to the heart, where it is most needed. However, all areas of the body receive enough blood to function normally.

Faster Breathing

As an anxiety response, your breathing rate increases, resulting in hyperventilation. Breathing becomes more rapid to increase oxygen intake and help lower body temperature. Excessive breathing can cause mild to severe chills until your body adjusts. That is why practicing breath control can ease anxiety symptoms.

Trembling

The primary symptom of chills from anxiety is trembling. Parts of the body that have been chilled, such as the fingers, may tremble. Shaking from anxiety may be uncontrollable due to muscle contraction and relaxation, which regulate core temperature.

Numbness and tingling sensations in the hands are also possible. The increase and decrease in heat loss during anxiety cause mixed symptoms such as chills, sweating, and shivering. Anxiety and chills are unpredictable and uncontrollable.

Other Physical Symptoms Of Anxiety

Anxiety can begin as a psychological problem and then progress to affect your physical health or vice versa. As a result, it is common for anxiety disorders to be accompanied by several physical symptoms, including

  • Faster heartbeats.
  • Dizziness.
  • Stomachaches.
  • Diarrhea.
  • Nausea.
  • Chest pain.
  • Tingling sensations.

Anxiety can be characterized by two or more physical symptoms co-occurring.

Physical symptoms such as irritability, restlessness, and racing thoughts can coexist with psychological and behavioral symptoms. It is also important to note that anxiety disorders or other underlying health conditions can cause physical symptoms of anxiety.

Causes Of Anxiety Chills

Anxiety and chills are common after an unexpected event, but can anxiety cause chills?

Yes. Many mental and physical factors that cause chills are altered by stress.

Chills can occur for various reasons, including stimulating the hypothalamus[8] in the brain during anxiety, which regulates body heat. The fight-or-flight response may also make you feel colder or sweatier.

Chills are commonly associated with generalized anxiety disorder and panic attacks but can also be symptoms of PTSD or social anxiety.

Acute stress or panic causes an increase in the release of stress hormones, such as adrenaline and cortisol hormones, which causes physical sensations such as dilated pupils, stomach aches, a fast heart rate, nausea, and shortness of breath. 

These stress hormones both directly and indirectly contribute to chills by promoting symptoms such as increased heart rate and breathing.

The Takeaway

The duration of anxiety chills is determined by whether they are caused by acute anxiety, such as an accident, or chronic anxiety, such as repetitive, intrusive thoughts or panic disorder.

Chills, despite their discomfort, are typically harmless. However, they should be taken seriously because the underlying health condition can be highly disruptive.

Chills can be uncontrollable due to symptoms such as muscle tension and trembling. Despite the complexities of the symptoms and causes, chills from anxiety are similar to cold chills and can be alleviated by staying warm.

Talk therapy and medication are frequently used as the first defense against anxiety and chills because they address the underlying issues.

+ 8 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Dialogues in Clinical Neuroscience. (2017). Treatment of anxiety disorders. [online] Available at: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.31887/DCNS.2017.19.2/bbandelow.
  2. Toussaint, L., Quang Vinh Nguyen, Roettger, C., Dixon, K., Offenbächer, M., Kohls, N., Hirsch, J.K. and Sirois, F.M. (2021). Effectiveness of Progressive Muscle Relaxation, Deep Breathing, and Guided Imagery in Promoting Psychological and Physiological States of Relaxation. [online] 2021, pp.1–8. doi:https://doi.org/10.1155/2021/5924040.
  3. A.M, E., Suzanne, Hagenaars, M.A., Batelaan, N.M., Bockting, C.L.H., van, Pim Cuijpers and Engelhard, I.M. (2020). Long-term Outcomes of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Anxiety-Related Disorders. [online] 77(3), pp.265–265. doi:https://doi.org/10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2019.3986.
  4. Annual Reviews. (2016). The Efficacy of Exposure Therapy for Anxiety-Related Disorders and Its Underlying Mechanisms: The Case of OCD and PTSD. [online] Available at: https://www.annualreviews.org/doi/full/10.1146/annurev-clinpsy-021815-093533.
  5. Expert Opinion on Pharmacotherapy. (2018). Pharmacotherapy for generalized anxiety disorder in adult and pediatric patients: an evidence-based treatment review. [online] Available at: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/14656566.2018.1491966.
  6. Dialogues in Clinical Neuroscience. (2015). Epidemiology of anxiety disorders in the 21st century. [online] Available at: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.31887/DCNS.2015.17.3/bbandelow?scroll=top&need.
  7. Temperature. (2015). Psychogenic fever: how psychological stress affects body temperature in the clinical population. [online] Available at: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/23328940.2015.1056907.
  8. Hinds, J.A. and Sanchez, E.R. (2022). The Role of the Hypothalamus–Pituitary–Adrenal (HPA) Axis in Test-Induced Anxiety: Assessments, Physiological Responses, and Molecular Details. [online] 2(1), pp.146–155. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/stresses2010011
Teresa Mboci

Written by:

Teresa Mboci, Pediatric Nurse, Nutritionist

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

A dedicated pediatric nurse with a passion for nutrition and wellness, Teresa has made it her mission to empower families with the tools and knowledge they need to promote optimal health and well-being in their children. With over 8 years of experience in the healthcare field and a background in nutrition, Teresa brings a unique perspective to the challenges facing families today. In her role as a pediatric nurse, Teresa has seen firsthand the impact that diet and lifestyle can have on a child's health, and in her writing, she shares her expertise and insights with a broader audience. Whether through her books, articles, or speaking engagements, Teresa is committed to helping families navigate the complexities of pediatric health and wellness with confidence and compassion.

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement