Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Is Major Depressive Disorder A Disability 2023? Here’s The Answer

Teresa Mboci

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Jennifer Olejarz, Nutritionist & Health Coach

is major depressive disorder a disability
Clinical depression is a state of mind that goes beyond simple sadness. Photo: Vitalii Vodolazskyi/Shutterstock

Clinical depression is a serious mental disorder that affects millions of people all over the world. It’s a state of mind that goes beyond simple sadness. Sleeping, remembering, and eating may all be negatively impacted by depressive symptoms. 

The World Health Organization reports that more than 280 million[1] people worldwide suffer from depression, making it the leading cause of disability among family members. Depression that is severe and chronic is known as major depressive disorder or MDD. 

But is major depressive disorder a disability? Are depression and anxiety considered disabilities? 

Read on to learn more about the legal and medical definitions of depression as a disability, as well as your legal protections, options for obtaining disability benefits, and requests for reasonable accommodations. 

In addition, we will investigate funding options and supplemental security income for depressed people as well as provide some guidance on where to get professional help for those with depression and their loved ones.

Is Major Depressive Disorder A Disability?

Major depressive disorder is classified as a mental health disability if it severely hinders an individual’s ability to function properly in everyday life. According to research, MDD affects millions of people globally. 

Persistent depressive symptoms describe the mental illness, with bouts spanning weeks to months. It may make daily life difficult by instilling feelings of despair, pessimism, and self-doubt.

When Is Major Depressive Disorder Considered A Disability?

Disability as a physical or mental health condition substantially limits one or more major life activities. Photo: Thongden Studio/Shutterstock

Whether or not MDD is a disability is determined by the way we define disability. The Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, defines disability as a physical or mental health condition substantially limiting one or more major life activities. This term, which is meant to be comprehensive, encompasses a wide variety of mental disorders, from moderate to severe, including MDD.

A person who suffers from MDD must produce proof that their disease substantially impairs one or more fundamental everyday functions in order to achieve disability classification under the ADA. These key life activities might include participating in social contacts or taking care of one’s own self-care needs. In order for the condition to be regarded as terminal, it is required that it be predicted that it will last for a minimum of one year.

It is essential to understand that just because you have been diagnosed with MDD does not mean you are eligible for disability benefits. The individual’s typical activities must be significantly limited due to the severity of the condition. For this reason, a patient’s treatment history or mental health practitioner’s records might be used as evidence to support this claim.

What Are The Rights?

According to the ADA, a person is eligible for certain accommodations if it’s determined they have MDD. For instance, persons have the legal right to seek adjustments at their place of employment that would make it feasible for them to carry out their job tasks even though they have a disability. Flexible working hours, decreased labor, and medical leave are some of the accommodations that fall under this category.

In addition, employers are expected to make appropriate adaptations for workers who have MDD, provided that doing so does not place an excessive strain on the company in terms of either its financial or administrative resources.

This suggests that a company may need to make a few simple alterations to the workplace in order to accommodate an employee who suffers from MDD so that the individual may continue to perform their job duties.

Patients who suffer from MDD are afforded the same level of legal protection from discrimination on the job. Under federal law, it’s unlawful to discriminate against current or prospective workers or applicants on the basis of a disadvantage, including MDD. This protection extends to employment-related decisions like hiring and firing, promotions, and everything else that goes along with a job.

Depression Disability Benefits & How To Apply

The SSA takes into consideration a variety of criteria whether or not to award disability benefits to an individual. Photo: MargJohnsonVA/Shutterstock

It is possible for a person diagnosed with MDD and unable to work directly due to their condition to be eligible for benefits under the Social Security Disability Insurance program. You should be aware that to get benefits from the Social Security Administration, also referred to as the SSA, you will first need to provide evidence that the condition has rendered you unable to maintain gainful employment. 

In other words, to be eligible, you must have an MDD condition that has seriously hampered your ability to work for at least a year.

The SSA takes into consideration a variety of criteria before determining whether or not to award disability benefits to an individual who has applied for them. Age, professional experience, mental capabilities, and one’s medical history are all crucial factors to consider. 

It is essential to keep in mind that applying for disability benefits on your own may be difficult and time-consuming. You should consider the assistance of an expert disability attorney or advocate for fast processing. 

Those diagnosed with MDD and unable to work due to the condition may discover that getting a disability claim is a lifeline if approved. However, it’s crucial to note that these benefits don’t provide a considerable amount, and they may not come close to paying an individual’s whole cost of living.

Financial Assistance Programs For Depression

Disability benefits are only one of the many ways that individuals with MDD may be eligible for assistance with their financial situation. Even though medication, mental health therapy, and other treatments for depression symptoms may be financially out of reach for some people, there are programs to help those with financial needs.

One initiative, known as the Patient Assistance Program, or PAP, assists persons with low incomes in obtaining the necessary medication at a price that is either lowered or waived entirely. Several pharmaceutical companies’ websites feature PAP apps for various medications.

Also, those who need depression treatment but don’t have the financial means to pay for it may get assistance through the Mental Health America Financial Assistance Fund. The funds might be used for things like therapy, medication prescribed by a doctor to treat the condition or other mental health conditions.

Additionally, those who have been given a diagnosis of MDD and who satisfy the qualifying prerequisites are eligible to make an application for help via Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. These programs may provide low-income people with financial help, which allows them to purchase necessities like food and medication even if their income is limited.

The Bottom Line

If you’ve been wondering if you can get disability benefits for depression, you now have the answer. Clinical depression is a very severe medical condition that substantially negatively influences many individuals’ lives. When a person’s capacity to engage in regular day-to-day activities is significantly hindered due to a chronic depressive illness, we refer to this as a disability. Suppose a person with mental illness cannot work due to their disease.

In that case, they should be able to present adequate medical documentation and confirmation to qualify for disability benefits from the SSA as well as other financial support programs. 

It would be beneficial for those experiencing difficulty controlling their MDD to seek the counseling and care of specialists. Treatment options may include adjusting one’s diet, participating in talk therapy, taking medication, or engaging in alternative therapies. 

Overall, people with major depressive disorder can live full lives provided they get the proper therapy and care for their condition.

+ 1 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. World (2023). Depressive disorder (depression). [online] Who.int. Available at: https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/depression#:~:text=Approximately%20280%20million%20people%20in,due%20to%20suicide%20every%20year.
Teresa Mboci

Written by:

Teresa Mboci, Pediatric Nurse, Nutritionist

Medically reviewed by:

Jennifer Olejarz

A dedicated pediatric nurse with a passion for nutrition and wellness, Teresa has made it her mission to empower families with the tools and knowledge they need to promote optimal health and well-being in their children. With over 8 years of experience in the healthcare field and a background in nutrition, Teresa brings a unique perspective to the challenges facing families today. In her role as a pediatric nurse, Teresa has seen firsthand the impact that diet and lifestyle can have on a child's health, and in her writing, she shares her expertise and insights with a broader audience. Whether through her books, articles, or speaking engagements, Teresa is committed to helping families navigate the complexities of pediatric health and wellness with confidence and compassion.

Medically reviewed by:

Jennifer Olejarz

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement