The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing. It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

If you’ve used resistance bands before, then you understand how cost-effective and versatile these pieces of workout equipment are. They come in a variety of shapes, colors, and sizes, both with handles and without. Resistance band workouts help with weight loss by generally triggering muscle fibers to work hard and adding resistance to your movements. In turn, you enjoy a toned-up physique and stronger muscle mass.

Incorporating resistance band exercises and fat-burning pills into your daily routine will not only stave off boredom – it can help you lose fat and improve your strength.[1] And there’s no need to worry about any age limitations. These essential workout tools are recommended for people of all fitness levels, ages,[2] and genders.

Resistance Bands For Weight Loss

Side-Leg Deadlift

For this exercise, you’ll need the best resistance bands with handles. Your target areas are your quads, hamstrings, hips, glutes, and lower abs.

How to do a single-leg deadlift:

Position the band beneath your right foot’s arch. Maintain a firm grip on the handles of your resistance band as you pull it toward your chest. Keep your chest out, roll your shoulders back, and stand with feet hip-width apart. Raise your left foot back at a 90-degree angle while bending your right knee slightly. Bend your torso (upper body) a little as you try to make it aligned with the floor. Hold the pose for about 5 seconds and resume the starting position. Do the same for the other leg and back it up with three sets of ten reps.

Tips:

Focus on balance by keeping your core engaged and a slight bend in your knee while lifting one leg off the ground.

Initiate the movement by hinging at your hips, keeping your back straight and chest up.

Lower the dumbbell or kettlebell slowly and with control, feeling the stretch in your chest, before returning to the starting position.

Optimal Sets & Reps: Three sets of 10-12 reps

Plank Hold

This is one of the best lower body exercises that essentially targets your shoulders, glutes, middle back, lower back, and abs.

How to do a plank hold:

Stand facing away from the anchor point. Hold the band handles in each hand, and position your hands at chest height, with your elbows bent at a 90-degree angle. Get into a plank position by walking your feet back away from the anchor point. Your body should be in a straight line from head to heels, with your hands directly under your shoulders. While maintaining the plank position, press your hands forward, extending your arms in front of you against the resistance of the band. Maintain this position for approximately 30 seconds to a minute. For faster results, perform three sets of this exercise every day.

Tips:

Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels, engaging your chest, core, and glutes.

Focus on controlled breathing to stay relaxed while holding the plank position.

Start with shorter durations and gradually increase the time as your strength improves.

Optimal Sets & Reps: Three sets of 20-30 seconds

Hip Flexion

This exercise targets your lower abs, hamstrings, quads, and glutes. You’ll need an ankle resistance band for this particular resistance band workout.

Hip Flexion Guide. Photo: Aliaksandr Makatserchyk

How to do a hip flexion:

Place one of the ankle attachments on your left leg and fasten the other end to a firm object, such as the leg of a cot or table. Face the opposite side of the cot and ensure the distance between your left leg and the cot is enough for you to feel the impedance. Place your right foot ahead and bend your knees slightly. Stretch your left elbow and move your right fist close to your chest. Extend your left arm behind your back. Raise your left leg, stretch your right knee, then kick it up. Stretch your right elbow, then move your right arm to your chest. Stretch your left arm behind your back. Doing so will help you complete your entire movement with precision and stability. Lower your left leg, then move it to the original position.

Tips:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground, keeping your hands by your sides for stability.

Contract your core and chest muscles as you lift your hips off the ground, focusing on the upward movement.

Lower your hips back down slowly and with control to maximize muscle group.

Optimal Sets & Reps: Three sets of 12-15 reps

Reverse Crunch

The reverse crunch workout targets your quads, hamstrings, glutes, upper abs, middle abs, and lower abs. It helps to flatten your belly and keep you in shape. The best type of band for this workout is the ankle resistance band.

Reverse Crunch Guide. Photo: Aliaksandr Makatserchyk

How to do a reverse crunch:

At the middle of your ankle resistance band, tie nylon. You can either tie it to the lower area of a door or on the leg of a table. Next, wrap the band around both of your ankles and lie flat on the floor as you face the door. Your legs should be slightly apart, your feet on the floor, and your knees bent. Position your hands by your side and your palms on the floor. Ensure there’s sufficient distance between your legs and the cot/door. Consider this your starting position. Breathe out and raise your feet off the floor. Keep your knees bent, then raise them closer to your chest. Your back should be flat on the floor as you do this. Breathe in and stretch out your legs slowly away from your chest. Your legs shouldn’t touch the floor. Perform 12 sets of the reverse crunch at least three times.

Tips:

Lie on your back with your hands by your sides and your legs bent at a 90-degree angle to maintain a stable position.

Contract your abdominal muscles and lift your hips off the ground, keeping your lower back pressed into the floor.

Lower your hips back down slowly and with control, maximizing muscle engagement.

Optimal Sets & Reps: Three sets of 12-15 reps

Bicycle Crunches

Bicycle crunches target your upper body areas like quads, hamstrings, lats, glutes, abs, and obliques. You’ll need a flat loop band for this resistance band workout.

Bicycle Crunches Guide. Photo: Aliaksandr Makatserchyk

How to do bicycle crunches:

Place the mini continuous loop band on the top part of your shoes, such as on your shoelaces. Position your back flat on the floor and bend your knees as you keep your feet flat on the floor. Support your head with your fingertips, your thumbs behind your ears, and the rest of the fingers on the midpoint of your head. Keep your arms straight throughout as you keep your head elevated. This should be your starting position. Raise your legs from the ground and begin pedaling an invisible bicycle. In other words, extend your right leg as you bring the right one toward your chest. While doing this, move your body to your left, then move your right elbow to the right knee. Stretch your left leg. At the same time, bend your right knee and move it toward your chest. Move your body to the right, then move the left elbow closer to your left knee. Perform two sets of bicycle crunches, 15 reps each.

Tips:

Twist and bring your opposite elbow to your knee to engage your chest and obliques effectively.

Keep your core muscles tight throughout the exercise to stabilize your chest and upper body.

Perform the exercise with controlled, deliberate motions to maximize chest muscle engagement.

Optimal Sets & Reps: Three sets of 15-20 reps

Hamstring Curls

Hamstring curls primarily target the glutes, quads, and hamstrings. For an effective workout that also aids in weight loss, incorporate resistance tube exercises for belly fat. Utilize a tube resistance band with an ankle attachment for optimal results. This versatile band is not only excellent for toning your upper arms but also contributes to overall weight loss.

Hamstring Curls Guide. Photo: Aliaksandr Makatserchyk

How to do hamstring curls:

Fasten your resistance band to your table or cot, then place the ankle attachment on your left ankle. Lie down flat on your stomach, stretch your arms forward, and place them on top of the other. Rest your chin on top of your folded hands. Consider this your starting position. Raise your left leg to a point where your shin stands perpendicular to the ground. Gradually lower your leg to the starting position. Do the same for the right leg. Perform three sets of hamstring curls, each having 15 reps.

Tips:

Ensure the hamstring curl machine is properly adjusted to fit your body size and allows for a full range of motion.

Focus on contracting your hamstring muscles as you curl the weight, feeling the squeeze at the top of the movement.

Perform the exercise with a slow, controlled pace, both when lifting the weight and lowering it.

Optimal Sets & Reps: Three sets of 12-15 reps

Lunges

Performing lunges strengthens your hamstrings, quads, and glutes. You’ll need a resistance band with handles for this particular workout.

Lunges Guide. Photo: Aliaksandr Makatserchyk

How to do lunges:

Place your resistance band under the curve of your left foot. Move forward by a single step using your left foot. Bend your knees slightly as you flex your elbows while keeping your hands near your shoulder blades. Consider this your starting position. Go down on the right knee. Ensure your left shin is aligned with your left thigh. Resume the starting position, then raise your right leg behind you. Plant your right foot on the ground, then lunge down. Do the same for your right leg. Perform two sets of lunges, 12 reps each.

Tips:

Step forward with one leg and lower your body until both knees are at a 90-degree angle, keeping your chest up and core engaged.

Contract your core muscles for stability and balance during the lunge.

Perform the exercise with controlled, deliberate steps to engage your chest, legs, and core effectively.

Optimal Sets & Reps: Three sets of 12-15 reps

Can You Get Ripped From Resistance Bands?

You can work towards a ripped physique using resistance bands. Photo: Nikolas_jkd/Shutterstock

If your goal is to get ripped, resistance bands can be a valuable addition to your workout routine. By incorporating a variety of exercises and consistently challenging yourself with higher resistance levels, you can achieve impressive results in terms of muscle definition, without necessarily losing weight or gaining significant muscle mass. So, yes, you can certainly work towards a ripped physique using resistance training bands as part of your training regimen.

Final Thoughts

As you’ve noticed throughout this article, there are different types of resistance band exercises to lose weight and belly fat. Each of them is easy on your wallet and perfect for strength training and targeting muscle groups.

What’s even better is that resistance band training is easy to adopt. You can choose to lose fat with all the exercises listed above or just pick out the ones you’re comfortable with.

In addition to these workouts, ensure you include other forms of exercise, including push-ups, shoulder presses, and cardio workouts. Maintain a healthy diet and ensure you get some quality sleep (at least 7 to 8 hours).

Your mental health is also of utmost importance. Lessen your emotional fatigue by spending time alone and performing deep meditations. Make these a daily part of your routine, and you stand a greater chance of regaining your emotional strength, and body composition and reaping the biggest benefits from your resistance workouts.