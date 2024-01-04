Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Melatonin And Depression: The Connection Between Them In 2024

Aura De Los Santos

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Chelsea Rae Bourgeois, MS, RDN, LD

melatonin and depression
A person with sleeping problems is taking pills. Photo: Tero Vesalainen/Shutterstock

Chemical imbalances in the brain can affect a person’s mood and overall health. Those living with depression are likely to secrete low[1] levels of hormones, such as serotonin and norepinephrine concentrations.

Melatonin is also a hormone that plays a role in depression. It moderates our circadian rhythm, which can be altered during depression,[2] suggesting a link between melatonin and depression symptoms.

This article explains the relationship between melatonin and depression and this hormone’s role in depression symptoms.

Can Melatonin Cause Depression And Anxiety?

Melatonin is a hormone the brain produces to help regulate your circadian rhythm and sleep cycle. Melatonin supplements may help people with depression fall asleep faster, but they may also have the opposite effect. 

Taking melatonin for depression can lower energy levels, making the disorder’s symptoms worse. This is why melatonin should not be the only treatment for depression.

The Relationship Between Melatonin And Depression

At first glance, there may seem to be no relationship between melatonin and depression. However, research points to a connection between the two. You have likely had moments where you have been unable to sleep well, and the next day you feel its impact on your mood. 

Those who have trouble sleeping may experience problems with their mental health, such as the onset of depressive symptoms. You may feel more tired or irritable than usual, have difficulty concentrating on your work, or experience microsleep.

Sleeping problems can signal depression symptoms. According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders,[3] known as DSM-V-TR, major depressive disorder, persistent depressive disorder, and premenstrual dysphoric disorder all have insomnia as one of the symptoms of their diagnosis.

Someone with depression may feel deep sadness and no desire to do anything. They may have negative thoughts, which can alter their mood. Sleep disturbances may also occur, where racing thoughts can disrupt the quality of rest. People with depression may also develop narcolepsy or daytime sleepiness.

Depression is also associated with specific disease states, such as diabetes. Recent animal studies have shown a positive effect[4] on anxiety and depression in diabetes using melatonin supplements. One of the mechanisms of this action is the reduction of oxidative stress.

According to studies,[5] melatonin is fundamental in regulating circadian rhythm, improving sleep quality, endocrine functions, and reproduction. This hormone regulates seasonal adaptation, cognitive processes, and brain circuits related to mental illnesses such as depression.  

Furthermore, changes in sleep-wake cycles may modify the way melatonin is secreted. People with seasonal affective disorder may see changes in melatonin secretion due to low light exposure.

What Is Melatonin?

Melatonin[6] is a hormone manufactured in your brain’s pineal gland that regulates sleep. The primary regulating entity in melatonin secretion is light. The body secretes melatonin depending on light exposure, intensity, and duration, with a suppressive effect of light noted. Daytime suppresses melatonin secretion, and darkness stimulates its secretion.

The pineal gland, found in the brain’s hypothalamus, produces melatonin. You may not produce enough melatonin if you experience troubles with your pineal gland. Thus you may have difficulty falling asleep.

Melatonin production also decreases with age, affecting sleep and health in our elder years. As an alternative, melatonin supplements are available in pill form to help people regulate their sleep better.

Melatonin supplements[7] also help overcome the jet lag many people experience when traveling. This tiny hormone can regulate sleep when there are changes in the time zone due to travel and you need to alter your sleep schedule. In addition, it helps those suffering from delayed sleep phase syndrome. This syndrome occurs when your sleep schedule is delayed two hours or more from a regular sleep schedule due to a circadian rhythm abnormality.

Someone who does not sleep properly and goes for days without rest may experience symptoms such as tiredness, irritability, stress, and concentration problems. Also, the appearance of sleep disorders such as insomnia or circadian rhythm disorders, depression, and other mood disorders like seasonal affective disorder can result from sleep disturbances.

How And When To Take Melatonin For Depression

Taking melatonin as an antidepressant treatment is considered an alternative therapy for depressive symptoms. Taking melatonin may help people achieve better sleep, potentially improving their mood and reducing depressive symptoms.

Melatonin dosages may vary based on individual needs and should only be taken under the guidance of your doctor or sleep specialist. It is important to identify the causes of depression so that people can get the right treatment. Melatonin usually accompanies other treatment modalities for depression because while it helps achieve quality sleep and may improve mood, it may increase daytime fatigue.

Research points to a recommended dosage[8] of 1-5 mg for adults daily. However, the initial dose should be between 0.2-0.5 mg for children and adolescents before bedtime. 

A daily dose of 1-10 mg can also be consumed as it is considered standard,[9] but the optimal dose for depression remains unknown. Higher doses can be taken, and 2-6 mg have been deemed adequate, but their side effects must be considered. Regarding doses greater than 10 mg, can you take 20 mg of melatonin at once? There currently is no established recommended maximum dose of melatonin.

However, studies in humans on the toxicity of large doses of melatonin have not been conducted,[10] and just because it is natural does not mean it does not have the potential to cause harm. Medical treatments for depression are different, so knowing how to combine them and the doses is essential. In the study above,[9] melatonin was not effective in alleviating depression at the 20 mg dose or the 10 mg dose, although some positive effects were seen. Studies using 50-100 mg of melatonin daily must be conducted to measure effectiveness at larger doses and associated side effects.

Now you might wonder if you can take melatonin with antidepressants, and the answer is yes. The combination of both melatonin and an antidepressant may yield more effectiveness than either treatment on its own. Studies[11] have shown that low doses of melatonin and fluoxetine combined help decrease negative symptoms associated with depression. Talk with your doctor before taking melatonin concurrently with any mood-altering medications.  

Side Effects Of Using Melatonin For Depression

The effect of melatonin is not considered toxic, but this supplement’s high doses[12] and certain formulations can cause dizziness, headaches, nausea, and drowsiness.

Melatonin supplements may increase daytime drowsiness,[13] so be careful when operating dangerous machinery when taking these supplements. It may also cause a drop in blood pressure, so take care if you are on medications to lower your blood pressure with melatonin treatment. 

Another less common symptom of taking melatonin may include short-lived feelings of depression. This may be because melatonin lowers a person’s energy, affecting their mood. 

Effective Treatments For Depression

Treatment for depression is multidisciplinary, focused on reducing symptoms and helping people have a better quality of life. The most effective treatments may include:

Pharmacological Treatment

melatonin and depression
A bottle contains antidepressants. Photo: Stasique/Shutterstock

Pharmacological treatment involves using medications to treat depression symptoms. These antidepressants[14] are classified as:

  • Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors.
  • Serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors.
  • Monoamine oxidase inhibitors.
  • Tricyclics.

These antidepressants can help maintain a normal balance of mood chemicals in the brain. They work on neurotransmitters such as serotonin, norepinephrine, and dopamine. These medications are prescribed by a medical professional, specifically a psychiatrist or specialized nurse practitioner.

Psychological Treatment

Psychological treatment for depression may involve psychotherapy. Among the most common types of psychotherapies is cognitive behavioral therapy.[15] This type of therapy aims to:

  •  Enhance the individual mood.
  •  Identify and modify cognitive distortions that affect their thinking.
  •  Identify and modify cognitive patterns.
  • Build strategies to cope with conflicts in a healthier way.

Other types of therapies may include humanistic, psychoanalytic, and systemic therapy. Clinical psychologists, social workers, specialized nurse practitioners, and psychiatrists are trained in these areas.

Alternative Treatment

melatonin and depression
Nutrient-rich food is an alternative treatment. Photo: BONDART PHOTOGRAPHY/Shutterstock

Alternative treatment does not seek to replace medications and psychotherapies but rather to provide more options for improving depressive symptoms. Alternative treatment includes making lifestyle changes such as eating nutrient-rich foods, maintaining a healthy weight, staying away from substances such as alcohol, and using supplements such as vitamins and melatonin.

The Bottom Line

Symptoms of depression are diverse and may include sleeping difficulties. A multidisciplinary team should treat depressive disorders to address symptoms and enhance the quality of life. Hormones such as melatonin can affect depression, as an imbalance of this circadian hormone affects sleep and mood disorders.

Melatonin treatment for depression seeks to increase the hormone’s levels, fixing sleep cycles so people gain quality rest time. Accompanied by psychological and pharmacological interventions, taking melatonin can aid in improving certain depressive symptoms. Although melatonin is an over-the-counter supplement, a prescription for combined therapy with anti-depressants is necessary to treat depression. 

+ 15 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Liu, Y., Zhao, J. and Guo, W. (2018). Emotional Roles of Mono-Aminergic Neurotransmitters in Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety Disorders. [online] 9. doi:https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2018.02201.
  2. Peeraporn Varinthra and Liu, I.Y. (2019). Molecular basis for the association between depression and circadian rhythm. [online] 31(2), pp.67–67. doi:https://doi.org/10.4103/tcmj.tcmj_181_18.
  3. DSM Library. (2023). Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. [online] Available at: https://dsm.psychiatryonline.org/doi/book/10.1176/appi.books.9780890425787
  4. Archives of Physiology and Biochemistry. (2022). Melatonin reverses depressive and anxiety like-behaviours induced by diabetes: involvement of oxidative stress, age, rage and S100B levels in the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex of rats. [online] Available at: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/13813455.2019.1684954
  5. Wang Ye-qing, Jiang, Y., Zhu Man-shu, Jian, L. and Zhao Hong-qing (2022). Antidepressant actions of melatonin and melatonin receptor agonist: Focus on pathophysiology and treatment. [online] 420, pp.113724–113724. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bbr.2021.113724.
  6. Masters-Israilov, A., P, S.R., i-Perumal, Seixas, A., Girardin Jean-Louis and McFarlane, S.I. (2015). Melatonin, the Hormone of Darkness: From Sleep Promotion to Ebola Treatment. [online] 04(01). doi:https://doi.org/10.4172/2168-975x.1000151.
  7. Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine. (2017). Melatonin Natural Health Products and Supplements: Presence of Serotonin and Significant Variability of Melatonin Content | Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine. [online] Available at: https://jcsm.aasm.org/doi/10.5664/jcsm.6462#:~:text=The%20primary%20role%20of%20melatonin,%2C%20anxiety%2C%20and%20jet%20lag.
  8. André Comiran Tonon, Pilz, L.K., Markus, R.P., Paz, M. and Elisabetsky, E. (2021). Melatonin and Depression: A Translational Perspective From Animal Models to Clinical Studies. [online] 12. doi:https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyt.2021.638981.
  9. Li, C., Ma, D., Minteer, S.D., Wei, T., Zhao, X., Heng, Y., Ma, D., Enoch Odame Anto, Zhang, Y., Niu, M. and Zhang, W. (2022). The Therapeutic Effect of Exogenous Melatonin on Depressive Symptoms: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. [online] 13. doi:https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyt.2022.737972.
  10. Boutin, J.A., Kennaway, D.J. and Jockers, R. (2023). Melatonin: Facts, Extrapolations and Clinical Trials. [online] 13(6), pp.943–943. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/biom13060943.
  11. Li, K., Shen, S., Ji, Y., Li, X., Zhang, L. and Wang, X. (2017). Melatonin Augments the Effects of Fluoxetine on Depression-Like Behavior and Hippocampal BDNF–TrkB Signaling. [online] 34(2), pp.303–311. doi:https://doi.org/10.1007/s12264-017-0189-z.
  12. NCCIH. (2014). Melatonin: What You Need To Know. [online] Available at: https://www.nccih.nih.gov/health/melatonin-what-you-need-to-know
  13. Wai, E., Paul W.F. Poon, Yu, C.X., Virginia M.-Y. Lee, Chung, V. and Sze Chun Wong (2022). Controlled‐release oral melatonin supplementation for hypertension and nocturnal hypertension: A systematic review and meta‐analysis. [online] 24(5), pp.529–535. doi:https://doi.org/10.1111/jch.14482.
  14. Nirmal Raj Marasine, Sankhi, S., Rajendra Lamichhane, Nabin Raj Marasini and Nim Bahadur Dangi (2021). Use of Antidepressants among Patients Diagnosed with Depression: A Scoping Review. [online] 2021, pp.1–8. doi:https://doi.org/10.1155/2021/6699028.
  15. Gautam, M., Tripathi, A., Deshmukh, D. and Gaur, M. (2020). Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Depression. [online] 62(8), pp.223–223. doi:https://doi.org/10.4103/psychiatry.indianjpsychiatry_772_19.
Aura De Los Santos

Written by:

Aura De Los Santos, M.PsyEd.

Medically reviewed by:

Chelsea Rae Bourgeois

Aura De Los Santos is a Clinical Psychologist and Educational Psychologist with more than nine years of experience in the mental health and educational field. She has experience working with clients that are looking for solutions to situations that affect their mental health like anxiety, stress, and depression. She also has experience working as a content writer. She writes articles and creates materials for workshops about mental health, education, and personal development.

Medically reviewed by:

Chelsea Rae Bourgeois

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement