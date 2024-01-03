Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Sports For Kids With Autism: Benefits & Best Sports To Play In 2024

sports for kids with autism
Sports may help autistic kids develop essential skills and improve their quality of life. Photo: Ground Picture/Shutterstock

Sports have several benefits for children’s mental and physical health, so many parents enroll their children in this type of activity at an early age. Children with autism may experience difficulties when practicing sports, affecting their development.

Although practicing a sport may be a more complex activity for autistic children than for others, it does not mean that they cannot enjoy its benefits. Sports for kids with autism may help them develop essential skills and improve their quality of life.

5 Best Sports For Autistic Child

The top five sports for kids with autism are:

  • Swimming.
  • Martial arts.
  • Horseback riding.
  • Cycling.
  • Skating.

5 Best Sports For Kids With Autism To Try

Sports have many benefits for children. While it is true that kids with autism may have difficulty with certain aspects of athletics, this does not mean that they cannot partake in them. The best sports for kids with autism can include:

Swimming

sports for kids with autism
Kids enjoy their swimming sessions. Photo: YanLev Alexey/Shutterstock

Swimming[1] can be one of the best sports for children with autism spectrum disorder. 

This is a team sports activity that can be practiced individually as well. The child can practice individual competition yet go at their own pace while improving coordination simultaneously. Practicing in a group can also help them work on their interaction skills.

This sport also promotes relaxation. Children with autism can learn how to regulate their stress levels while in the water.

Martial Arts

sports for kids with autism
Martial arts help develop strength and balance. Photo: maRRitch/Shutterstock

Martial arts have a positive impact on physical development and the social aspect of children on the autism spectrum. Martial arts[2] activities such as karate, judo, and taekwondo help kids develop strength and balance and improve psychological aspects such as self-esteem and discipline.

Martial arts is another sport that can be done individually and in groups. Children interact with others, and this helps them improve their communication skills.

Horseback Riding

sports for kids with autism
A boy during one of his horseback riding lessons. Photo: Nach-Noth/Shutterstock

Children often find it easier to communicate with animals than with people, which may help autistic children. Through horseback riding,[3] children can develop communication and social interaction.

In addition, children with autism can learn to maintain balance and improve their coordination while horseback riding. The environment where children ride horses can be a learning environment that motivates the child to listen and respond to their guide’s instructions.

Cycling

sports for kids with autism
A group of children riding bicycles during the day. Photo: RMC42/Shutterstock

Many children often see cycling as a toy that can get their attention. For children with autism, riding a bicycle at first may be difficult due to coordination and balance difficulties. This sport can be practiced alone or in groups, without pressure to socialize. The child can ride at their own pace.

Cycling[4] allows children to enjoy the outdoors, helps them get rid of stress, and develops independence. It can also help them develop endurance.

Skating

sports for kids with autism
Children on a sunny day skating. Photo: Sergey Novikov/Shutterstock

Like other sports, skating[5] can offer both physical and mental health results for autistic children. Skating helps with balance, coordination of movements, and psychomotor skills.

Skating also generates well-being and a good mood, helping reduce stress and anxiety. Like the previous sports, this activity can be practiced individually and in groups, favoring socialization. 

What Is Autism?

Autism spectrum disorder[6] is a neurological disorder that affects brain development. The disorder typically begins in childhood and lasts a lifetime. Those on the autism spectrum may experience difficulties in social interactions and often lean into repetitive behaviors and restricted interests.  

A child with autism may experience symptoms[7] such as difficulty expressing themselves, little interest in interacting with others, and problems responding to others’ feelings. They may also avoid eye contact, fail to understand unwritten rules, and have difficulty understanding nonverbal language.

Other symptoms may include repetitive behavior, like spinning or rocking, with limited interests and activities. Autistic children often have specific routines and may become upset if they are changed. They may also have problems with coordination.

As children grow older, it is possible to see odd developments in their social and behavioral skills, but this requires timely and appropriate treatment. Autism spectrum disorder can affect people in different ways. Some children socialize more, and their behavioral patterns are not as obvious. 

How Does Autism Affect Everyday Activities?

Children with autism may have problems doing everyday activities. For example, some children with autism have trouble eating specific foods.[8] They may only eat what they like, possibly leaving out essential foods for a balanced diet. They may have trouble grasping silverware due to fine motor problems, and they may find it challenging to understand hunger cues.

Furthermore, they may choose clothes that they feel comfortable in and in colors that they like. They may not dress according to style or even consider what the temperature may be like.

Some autistic kids may find it challenging to follow orders in established routines. Many have difficulty bathing, not paying attention to how to do it. Some children have a strict bathing routine and may become uncomfortable and unruly when not following it. 

Autistic children may need much support to perform appropriate activities for their age. This can affect their confidence and self-esteem as they may feel they cannot do things well alone.

Benefits Of Sports For Autism 

Children who are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder may benefit from several different treatments. These treatments may include a series of therapies that aim to help improve social skills, behaviors, and school performance. Apart from these beneficial therapies, some activities can positively impact the physical and mental health of autistic children.

Sports activities[9] offer many health benefits but can also be part of treating children with autism spectrum disorder. People can improve their physical health through sports, improving their energy levels, strengthening their bones, and maintaining a healthy weight. 

Regarding mental health, involvement in sports reduces the risk of developing anxiety and depression while improving self-esteem and social relationships. Children with autism can benefit from sports,[10] improving their behavioral skills while learning appropriate social interactions. Playing a sport can help kids learn to interact with others positively, especially in practice, where communication is essential among teammates. 

Sports can also help children with autism improve their self-esteem. Seeing that they can learn and master a sport makes them feel good about themselves.

Furthermore, autistic children may often feel overwhelmed when trying to understand their world, so playing sports can effectively channel that stress.

Tips For Helping Your Child Succeed In Sports

There are many ways to build self-confidence and support your child’s needs. Regarding athletics, it may be more difficult for autistic children to learn a sport than others. However, parental support can help build confidence and improve their child’s quality of life.

Parents will need to be patient and learn how to handle the potential frustrations their children may experience. Encourage them during their exercise and celebrate their small victories. 

If you are a parent, do not feel bad if your child does not advance at the same pace as other children. Your child is learning at their own pace and is trying to assimilate new knowledge as they build friendships and refine their communication skills.

Summary

Sports for kids with autism can aid in their development and influence their quality of life. Sports can help them maintain balance, improve coordination, develop communication skills, and manage stress. At first, it may seem difficult for autistic children to learn a sport, but the support of loved ones and coaches will be critical to their success.

+ 10 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Hamza Marzouki, Badis Soussi, Selmi, O., Yamina Hajji, Marsigliante, S., Ezdine Bouhlel, Muscella, A., Weiss, K. and Beat Knechtle (2022). Effects of Aquatic Training in Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder. [online] 11(5), pp.657–657. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/biology11050657.
  2. Phung, J.N. and Goldberg, W.A. (2021). Mixed martial arts training improves social skills and lessens problem behaviors in boys with Autism Spectrum Disorder. [online] 83, pp.101758–101758. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.rasd.2021.101758.
  3. Zhao, M., Chen, S., You, Y., Yongtai Raymond Wang and Zhang, Y. (2021). Effects of a Therapeutic Horseback Riding Program on Social Interaction and Communication in Children with Autism. [online] 18(5), pp.2656–2656. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/ijerph18052656.
  4. Hawks, Z., Constantino, J.N., Weichselbaum, C. and Marrus, N. (2019). Accelerating Motor Skill Acquisition for Bicycle Riding in Children with ASD: A Pilot Study. [online] 50(1), pp.342–348. doi:https://doi.org/10.1007/s10803-019-04224-5.
  5. Casey, A.K., Quenneville-Himbeault, G., Normore, A., Davis, H. and Martell, S.G. (2015). A Therapeutic Skating Intervention for Children With Autism Spectrum Disorder. [online] 27(2), pp.170–177. doi:https://doi.org/10.1097/pep.0000000000000139.
  6. Hodges, H., Fealko, C. and Soares, N. (2020). Autism spectrum disorder: definition, epidemiology, causes, and clinical evaluation. [online] 9(S1), pp.S55–S65. doi:https://doi.org/10.21037/tp.2019.09.09.
  7. CDC (2023). Signs and Symptoms of Autism Spectrum Disorders. [online] Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Available at: https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/autism/signs.html
  8. Seda Şengüzel, Ayşe Nurcan Cebeci, Barış Ekici, Ibak Gonen and Burak Tatlı (2021). Impact of eating habits and nutritional status on children with autism spectrum disorder. [online] 16(3), pp.413–421. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jtumed.2020.11.010.
  9. O. Huseyin (2019). The impact of sport activities on basic motor skills of children with autism. [online] ResearchGate. Available at: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/334113164_The_impact_of_sport_activities_on_basic_motor_skills_of_children_with_autism
  10. Atef, J., Al-Salmi, S., Shaikh, Z., Jawaher Tariq AlMulhem, Rajab, E. and Fredericks, S. (2020). Beneficial Use and Potential Effectiveness of Physical Activity in Managing Autism Spectrum Disorder. [online] 14. doi:https://doi.org/10.3389/fnbeh.2020.587560.
