4 Apple Cider Vinegar & Baking Soda Benefits & Downsides In 2024

Laura Bellussi

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Kathy Shattler, MS, RDN

apple cider vinegar and baking soda
Although baking soda and apple cider vinegar provide some health benefits when consumed individually, there is no evidence to justify mixing them. Photo: chandlervid85/Freepik

Apple cider vinegar and baking soda are two common household staples that offer several health benefits. Both will provide health benefits on their own, but does consuming them in combination provide additional health benefits that aid with weight loss and fat loss? This article will explore the benefits and risks of baking soda and apple cider vinegar.

Benefits Of Baking Soda And Apple Cider Vinegar

  1. Reflux
  2. Hair Care
  3. Skin Care
  4. Weight Loss

Benefits Of Apple Cider Vinegar And Baking Soda

Benefits Of Apple Cider Vinegar And Baking Soda
Let’s explore the benefits of baking soda and apple cider vinegar. Photo: bralnina/Freepik

Both baking soda and apple cider vinegar have been promoted as healthy products that can help with numerous ailments. Both are easily purchased at any grocery store, and organic apple cider vinegar gummies are widely available. What does the real evidence say? 

Reflux

The use of baking soda for acid reflux is an easy homemade remedy for short-term acid reflux relief. This is because baking soda, also known as sodium bicarbonate, has an alkaline pH which neutralizes acidic reflux. Baking soda for acid reflux is recommended in acute cases that last for two weeks or less. 

Many over-the-counter products contain sodium bicarbonate. However, you can make your own remedy at home by mixing 1/2 teaspoon with 1/2 cup of water. This OTC remedy is suitable for all non-pregnant adults. 

Regarding apple cider vinegar, despite many internet sites claiming apple cider vinegar can provide acid reflux relief, there is no scientific evidence to back up those claims. As a result, using apple cider vinegar and baking soda for acid reflux is not recommended as a safe or beneficial remedy, as there is no evidence that including apple cider vinegar will provide any additional benefits.

It is best just to use baking soda mixed with water, as described above, as a short-term home remedy for acid reflux.

Hair Care

The benefits of apple cider vinegar and hair care have been explored. Due to apple cider vinegar’s high pH and anti-fungal properties, it cleanses hair and leaves it shining.

Baking soda,[1] however, has not been proven to be beneficial for hair. While no scientific studies are looking specifically at the effect of baking soda on hair, there is evidence that an alkaline pH may lead to hair cuticle damage and fiber breakage. Further, shampoos with an acidic pH may cause less frizzing. 

Since baking soda has an alkaline pH, it is best to keep it out of your hair care routine. Using apple cider vinegar and baking soda for hair care is also best to keep out of your hair care routine as there is no evidence that combining baking soda and apple cider vinegar will be beneficial and baking soda is known to have a negative effect on hair.

Skin Care

Baking soda is often touted as a popular skin care product. Sodium bicarbonate can be found in cosmetic products,[2] and the present amounts in these products have been determined as safe. 

Taking a baking soda and apple cider vinegar bath with Epsom salts has been stated to soothe irritated skin. Regardless, caution should be exercised when trying these do-it-yourself home remedies, and you should be sure to use appropriate amounts of each ingredient. 

While many internet websites have claimed that topical apple cider vinegar benefits the skin, evidence is lacking. Two cell culture studies from 2018 and 2021 show apple cider vinegar has antimicrobial and antibacterial potential. Although some of the bacteria analyzed in those studies have been associated with acne[3] flare-ups, there is no scientific evidence that applying apple cider vinegar to human skin will be beneficial.  Use caution if choosing to do so, as it may burn the skin.

Weight Loss

Topics such as apple cider vinegar and baking soda for fat loss and how to use apple cider vinegar to lose belly fat are common. Could combining the two make a weight-loss drink? Weight loss research indicating either product can help with weight loss, however, is quite limited or shows no benefit. 

Regarding baking soda, there is no scientific evidence showing that consuming a baking soda drink, supplements, or any baking soda product promotes weight loss. In fact, a 2014 animal study[4] showed that animals treated with sodium bicarbonate before being given a chemotherapeutic agent exhibited normal weight gain. This does not mean sodium bicarbonate will cause weight gain in humans, but there is certainly no evidence that it will help anyone lose weight.

For apple cider vinegar, a 2020 animal study[5] showed that mice fed an apple cider vinegar drink had reduced food intake, reduced weight gain, and improved glucose tolerance. Although these findings are interesting, larger studies with humans are required to conclude the effectiveness of apple vinegar for weight loss.

A 2020 systematic review[6] assessed the association between apple vinegar intake and body weight among thirteen human studies and twelve animal studies. The authors concluded that while there may be some health benefits associated with the daily consumption of apple vinegar, there is insufficient evidence to recommend health and weight loss promotion. 

Given that there is insufficient research on using both baking soda and apple cider vinegar for weight loss, it is best not to rely on either product or a combination of both to lose weight.

Side Effects Of Drinking Apple Cider Vinegar And Baking Soda

It is possible to overdose on baking soda when consumed in large amounts, and the symptoms include constipation, convulsions, diarrhea, frequent urination, feeling of fullness, irritability, muscle spasms, muscle weakness, and vomiting. Dehydration can occur as a result of diarrhea and vomiting, leading to electrolyte imbalances which can cause heart rhythm disturbances. 

Long-term use of baking soda could also be problematic. A 2013 case study[7] reported that an adult male had been consuming baking soda to treat heartburn and gastric upset for seven years. The man presented to the emergency room with abnormal heart rhythm and abnormal lab values as a result of consuming too much baking soda for a long time. 

Another case study[8] found that using baking soda and water to treat acid reflux resulted in severe metabolic alkalosis. Metabolic alkalosis[9] is when the blood acid-base is disrupted and can cause symptoms such as confusion, coma, tremors, tingling, numbness, muscle weakness and twitching, and irregular heartbeat. 

Regarding apple cider vinegar, one study found that while vinegar may increase the feeling of fullness, this is due to vinegar causing nausea.[10] The negative effects of vinegar drink consumption were also shown in a case study where a young teenage boy who had been drinking a vinegar drink[11] daily without proper dilution gave his esophagus acidic burns. 

Caution should also be exercised when applying vinegar to the skin. A case study describes how a young teenage girl gave herself a chemical burn[12] after using apple cider vinegar in an attempt to remove a mole. 

Apple Cider Vinegar And Baking Soda Recipe

Apple Cider Vinegar And Baking Soda Recipe
It would be best to consume apple cider vinegar and baking soda separately. Photo: EyeEm/Freepik

Can you drink apple cider vinegar and baking soda together? Due to there being a lack of scientific evidence to justify any health benefits associated with combining these two ingredients, it would be best to consume them separately. 

The aforementioned 2020 systematic review suggests consuming apple vinegar in moderate amounts, for example, 2 tablespoons of commercial apple vinegar. It also states that diluting the vinegar with water can help minimize the risk of side effects. Furthermore, mixing baking soda with water in a 1:1 ratio is safe for short-term consumption. 

The Bottom Line

Although baking soda and apple cider vinegar provide some health benefits when consumed individually, there is no evidence to justify mixing them, except for a soothing skin bath. Overall it is best to keep them separate.

There are many quick fixes for health problems and weight loss on the internet. The best way to promote a healthy weight and good health is to eat a well-balanced healthy diet, get enough sleep, and participate in regular exercise and stress-reducing activities.

Laura Bellussi

Written by:

Laura Bellussi, RD

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Laura is a highly skilled Registered Dietitian who utilizes her nutrition expertise to write engaging evidence-based content related to health and nutrition.

