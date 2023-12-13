The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing. It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

There are many reasons that a person may want to boost their testosterone production—vitality, vigor, libido, and energy are only a few of the numerous health benefits of testosterone, aside from its role in male reproductive health.

Is it possible to boost testosterone naturally? Including the following superfoods in your diet might present a significant advantage.

Foods That Increase Testosterone Many men, especially those over 50, rely on testosterone supplements to maintain their hormonal homeostasis as the body ages. What these types may not yet know: there are tones of natural ways to raise testosterone levels without over-the-counter. You don’t necessarily need to partake in testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) to naturally boost lowered testosterone. We can recommend the following foods to boost testosterone, and many of them are super easy and convenient to prepare: Fatty Fish Shellfish Healthy Greens Pomegranate Juice Ginger Root Olive Oil Brazil Nuts Garlic Almonds

Foods That Boost Testosterone Production

Fatty Fish

Omega-3 fatty acids help improve testicular function and sperm count. Photo: 13Smile/Shutterstock

Let’s dive into the first contender on this list. Can essential fatty acids aid you when your testosterone levels fall?

The omega-3 fatty acid eicosapentaenoic acid has been shown to have the ability to “upregulate”[1] testosterone levels in lab rats. These healthy fats are able to do so through the role that omega-3 fatty acids play in the metabolism[2] of testosterone in the body.

In human beings, similar studies have uncovered much of the same. Fish oil supplements were able to improve testicular function and sperm count in this study[3] conducted on a cohort of young Danish men. Fish oil is even able to improve athletic performance by stimulating[4] testosterone synthesis in the body.

Shellfish

Zinc deficiency[5] has been shown to lower free serum testosterone levels in the male body. Doubling up with the help of a few zinc-rich foods, on the contrary, causes an increase in the production of testosterone.

Shellfish are extremely zinc-rich, making them one excellent way to promote your healthy hormone levels and prevent free testosterone-related chronic diseases.

Leafy Greens

Magnesium levels in the blood may have some impact[6] on the body’s ability to produce testosterone. While cereals, grains, and nuts boast plenty, greens like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard[7] can all help you boost testosterone production.

Magnesium supplementation may also be one way to increase testosterone levels in the adrenal glands and improve your energy levels daily. Magnesium supplements may be preferable if you worry that you won’t be able to fit your recommended intake into an ordinary day.

Pomegranate

Pomegranate juice intake successfully increased testosterone, luteinizing hormone (LH), and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) in a laboratory setting. This effect may help you maintain energy levels throughout the day as a natural testosterone booster.

Aside from its ability to boost low testosterone, there are many health benefits that pomegranate has to offer,[8] including reduced cortisol levels. There’s a reason that cortisol is called the stress hormone—a sip here or there, and you’re likely to feel calmer, more focused, and more present.

Ginger Root

Is there anything that ginger can’t do? Ginger supplementation might be able to increase T levels by exciting the activity[9] of the systems that produce the male sex hormone—it does so by increasing blood circulation in the Leydig cells for better blood flow, increasing testicular weight, and reducing oxidative stress in the testes, among other things.

Ginger is one of the most versatile ways to support healthy testosterone levels; you can drink it in tea, add it to your food, or even simply use it in the form of a testosterone-boosting supplement. It can help you improve the health of your immune system and even help you lose body fat to boot.

Olive Oil

Olive oil is one of the most important natural supplements[10] for nutrition and well-being in many parts of the world. Olive oil consumption has an impact on the anabolic hormones running throughout the body, mostly due to its relationship with sex hormone levels, including testosterone levels.

Brazil Nuts

Selenium in Brazil nuts can kickstart the male sex hormone production. Photo: Africa Studio/Shutterstock

Selenium[11] has been shown to increase testosterone production in the body and even improve sperm quality in men. While dairy products, eggs, seafood, poultry, and beef do contain selenium, Brazil nuts are the world’s favorite plant-based source of the good stuff.

As far as testosterone-boosting foods go, selenium is one of the best ways to kickstart the male sex hormone production, maintaining healthy testosterone levels in the blood and increasing[12] sperm count, as well.

Garlic

Because of a helpful compound called allicin, garlic is able to regulate salivary testosterone levels and boost your testosterone overall through the hormones[13] associated with protein anabolism. This testosterone-boosting food may also be able to lower blood pressure in those who already[14] have high blood pressure.

Almonds

Finally, one of our favorite ways to help boost testosterone levels naturally, and improve bone health and the health of our muscle cells in the process. Almonds benefit testosterone levels positively after a blood test, according to this animal study.[15]

Nuts, in general, have been shown to improve sexual function and interest[16] across the board; if erectile dysfunction plagues you, a handful or two a day might just be the home remedy you need.

Symptoms Of Low Testosterone

Testosterone deficiency, also known as hypogonadism refers to morning-time serum testosterone levels below approximately 300 ng/dL.[17] If you’re suffering currently, you may notice any of the following low T symptoms:

Erectile dysfunction

Fewer spontaneous erections throughout the day, including in the morning and throughout the night

Lower sex drive

Lower testicular volume

High cholesterol levels

If left unchecked, low T levels might actually adversely affect your long-term health. If you struggle with low testosterone levels, you may be subject to the following.

Risks Of Low Testosterone

Is low testosterone dangerous? It depends on who you ask. The data shows that those with low testosterone are prone to suffering more than the average man or woman:

Diabetes [18]

Coronary atherosclerosis

Obstructive sleep apnea [19]

Rheumatoid arthritis

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Prostate cancer

We’re happy to report that it’s beyond easy to subscribe to a healthy diet rich in certain foods that improve testosterone levels naturally, regardless of your age or current health status. Testosterone supplements themselves may also be employed in the fight against low T. Even women may benefit greatly from the inclusion of female testosterone supplements in their daily routines.

Balance in your life now will prevent many of these problems before they even have a chance to occur—you can get the ball rolling with any of the suggestions above.