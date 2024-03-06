Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Are Tangerines Good For You? Nutrition, Health Benefits & How To Eat In 2024

Meghan Novoshielski

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Dr G. Michael DiLeo, MD

are tangerines good for you
Tangerines are a great source of many vital nutrients that can improve your health. Photo: azerbaijan_stockers/Freepik

Are you looking to add more superfoods to your diet? Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need expensive supplements to achieve this. 

Common foods like tangerines are packed with nutrients that are incredibly good for your health. 

If you’ve overlooked this sweet and tangy fruit or are simply confused about the difference between tangerines and oranges, you’ll want to keep reading. 

Once you learn about their many benefits, you’ll be eager to add tangerines to your next grocery list. 

Are Tangerines Good For You?

Are tangerines healthy?

The short answer is yes. Tangerines are a great source of fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants, making them a healthy addition to any diet.

A tasty citrus fruit, tangerines are a type of orange most closely related to mandarin oranges. They are smaller and sweeter than typical oranges and easy to peel. These attributes make them a convenient and healthy snack.

Despite their small size, tangerines are filled with nutrients that promote good health. 

Tangerine Nutrition Facts

Most tangerine health benefits are due to its high vitamin C content. A single fruit provides[1] more than 25 percent of your daily needs.

Vitamin C helps your body absorb iron and fight off infections. Plus, vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that protects your cells from stress-related damage and aging. 

Tangerines, and other citrus fruits, are also good sources of flavonoids.[2] Flavonoids are compounds in plant foods that fight inflammation and reduce your risk for chronic diseases. 

Finally, the tangerine peel and fruit contain plenty of dietary fiber, water, vitamins, and minerals that support heart and digestive health. 

Below is the nutritional breakdown of a typical serving of tangerine, which is about one medium-sized fruit: 

  • Calories: 46 kilocalories.
  • Fat: 0 grams.
  • Carbohydrate: 12 grams.
  • Fiber: 2 grams. 
  • Total Sugars: 9 grams.
  • Calcium: 32 milligrams.
  • Magnesium: 11 milligrams.
  • Potassium: 146 milligrams.
  • Vitamin C: 24 milligrams. 

Tangerines Benefits

Tangerines Benefits
Eating tangerines provides various health benefits. Photo: azerbaijan_stockers/Freepik

So what are tangerines good for and how exactly are tangerines good for you? Including them in your diet can:

Boost Immunity

Consuming tangerines provides a healthy dose of vitamin C to support your immune system. 

Vitamin C orchestrates many complex processes[3] that are part of your body’s immune response to disease or injury. 

These processes include mobilizing and protecting phagocytes, the white blood cells that act as your body’s first line of defense against infection.

Vitamin C also assists with the development and function of special immune cells, called T cells, that create antibodies to protect your body from specific invaders.  

While it’s unclear[4] whether high doses of vitamin C can keep you from catching a cold or ease cold symptoms, research has shown that not getting enough vitamin C makes you more susceptible to infections.[5]

Furthermore, people who eat a lot of fruits and vegetables that contain nutrients like vitamin C are less likely[6] to suffer from many chronic diseases and cancers.  

Help Fight Wrinkles

Tangerines have the potential to support skin health and fight signs of aging due to their high antioxidant content. Antioxidants[7] neutralize free radicals, which are unstable molecules made during normal metabolism. In doing so, they protect tissues and cells from damage caused by internal or external stressors.

As a potent antioxidant, vitamin C protects[8] your skin cells from damaging UV rays.

Vitamin C also stimulates the production of collagen, a protein that strengthens connective tissues throughout your body. 

Together, these efforts help you maintain healthy skin by combating premature aging and wrinkling in the skin’s support structure. 

Protect Brain Health

Brain function tends to decline as we age. Finding ways to improve brain health can dramatically impact your quality of life in your later years. 

Tangerines provide antioxidants and flavonoids that may help achieve this. 

Vitamin C has been shown[9] to reduce inflammation and protect brain cells from damage through its antioxidant properties. Both are risk factors for age-related brain diseases like Alzheimer’s.  

In addition, laboratory studies[10] have found that the flavonoids[11] in citrus fruits improved memory, motor function, and depressive symptoms in test animals. 

There are still not enough human studies to corroborate the animal studies’ results; however, one small 2015 study[12] found that drinking a flavanol-rich juice daily for eight weeks improved memory in older adults.

Also, observational studies have linked a higher intake of citrus fruits in adults with a reduced risk of dementia,[13] stroke,[14] and depression.[15]

Promote Heart Health

As a good source of fiber, tangerines support your heart in a few ways. 

Eating plenty of fiber is well known[16] to help lower cholesterol levels, a risk factor for heart disease. However, fiber also interacts with the healthy bacteria in your gut to promote cardiovascular health. 

These friendly bacteria break down the fiber in your digestive tract to form short-chain fatty acids. Short-chain fatty acids interact with your body’s cells to regulate[17] blood pressure and inflammation —  actions that protect against cardiovascular disease. 

Fiber also helps control blood sugar levels which is good for your heart. Over time, high blood sugar can damage blood vessels and is a major cause of heart disease. 

Aid Weight Loss Efforts

Are tangerines good for weight loss? Tangerines are excellent foods to include in your diet to achieve a healthy body weight. 

Due to their fiber[18] and water content, tangerines are naturally low in calories, with only about 0.5 calories per gram weight. 

Compare this to a standard potato chip with about 5.3 calories per gram weight, and it’s easy to see how choosing tangerines at snack time can help you stay within your calorie goals. 

Additionally, the fiber in tangerines may help reduce food cravings. Fiber helps keep your blood sugar levels steady and slowly travels through your digestive system. Both of these can keep you feeling fuller, and longer.

Help Prevent Anemia

Anemia[19] occurs when you don’t have enough healthy red blood cells to transport oxygen to your body’s organs. As a result, you can feel weak, light-headed, and tired.  

There are a few different types of anemia, one of which is iron-deficiency anemia. This type develops when you don’t have enough iron in your system. Iron helps make hemoglobin, the part of your red blood cell that carries oxygen throughout your body. 

You may experience iron-deficiency anemia if you have a diet low in iron, have certain digestive conditions that affect how well you absorb iron or as a result of a recent menstrual cycle. 

Foods high in vitamin C, like tangerines, improve your body’s ability to absorb iron from the foods you eat. Combining citrus fruit like tangerines with iron-rich food, including meat, fish, and leafy greens can help prevent and improve symptoms of iron-deficiency anemia.[20] 

Potential Side Effects Of Tangerines

Unless you have a citrus allergy, there are few side effects caused by regular tangerine fruit consumption. 

However, any increase in fiber can cause digestive upset or diarrhea in certain people. You can avoid this by increasing your fiber intake gradually and drinking plenty of water. 

Because citrus foods are acidic, there is a small risk of eroding tooth enamel if you consume tangerines too frequently. Further, the acidic nature of tangerines can cause heartburn in sensitive individuals. 

Regarding how many tangerines you should eat daily, a moderate intake of one to two citrus fruits daily is fine for most people. 

How To Eat Tangerines

How To Eat Tangerines
Tangerines are delicious and convenient to eat Photo: azerbaijan_stockers/Freepik

The best part about tangerines is that they are delicious and convenient to eat. You can enjoy many health benefits of tangerines simply by peeling them and eating them raw.

If you’re feeling more adventurous, however, consider these ideas for including more tangerines in your diet: 

  • Blend in smoothies.
  • Zest the rinds to flavor yogurt or oatmeal.
  • Top salads with tangerine segments for a bright burst of flavor.
  • Combine with asparagus, toss in oil, and roast in the oven.
  • Make tangerine marmalade to spread on toast. 
  • Use tangerine juice to flavor homemade salad dressing.

Since tangerines in their peel do not require refrigeration, they also make an ideal on-the-go snack.  

The Takeaway

Tangerines are a great source of many vital nutrients that can improve your health. 

Incorporating citrus fruits like tangerines regularly into your diet should be used as your first line of defense to protect your body from disease, illness, or infection. 

Convenient and delicious, tangerines and their rinds can be enjoyed on their own or combined with smoothies, salads, or side dishes. 

However, if you decide to eat them, adding tangerines to your meals and snacks is an excellent way to reap the many benefits this fruit offers.

+ 20 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Usda.gov. (2023). FoodData Central. [online] Available at: https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/169105/nutrients.
  2. Ho, S.-C. and Kuo, C.-T. (2014). Hesperidin, nobiletin, and tangeretin are collectively responsible for the anti-neuroinflammatory capacity of tangerine peel (Citri reticulatae pericarpium). Food and Chemical Toxicology, [online] 71, pp.176–182. doi:10.1016/j.fct.2014.06.014.
  3. Carr, A. and Maggini, S. (2017). Vitamin C and Immune Function. Nutrients, [online] 9(11), p.1211. doi:10.3390/nu9111211.
  4. Hemilä, H. and Chalker, E. (2013). Vitamin C for preventing and treating the common cold. Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, [online] 2013(5). doi:10.1002/14651858.cd000980.pub4.
  5. Hemilä, H. (2017). Vitamin C and Infections. Nutrients, [online] 9(4), p.339. doi:10.3390/nu9040339.
  6. Aune, D., Giovannucci, E., Boffetta, P., Fadnes, L.T., Keum, N., Norat, T., Greenwood, D.C., Riboli, E., Vatten, L.J. and Tonstad, S. (2017). Fruit and vegetable intake and the risk of cardiovascular disease, total cancer and all-cause mortality—a systematic review and dose-response meta-analysis of prospective studies. International Journal of Epidemiology, [online] 46(3), pp.1029–1056. doi:10.1093/ije/dyw319.
  7. NCCIH. (2022). Antioxidants: In Depth. [online] Available at: https://www.nccih.nih.gov/health/antioxidants-in-depth.
  8. Pullar, J., Carr, A. and Vissers, M. (2017). The Roles of Vitamin C in Skin Health. Nutrients, [online] 9(8), p.866. doi:10.3390/nu9080866.
  9. Travica, N., Ried, K., Hudson, I., Sali, A., Scholey, A. and Pipingas, A. (2020). The Contribution of Plasma and Brain Vitamin C on Age and Gender-Related Cognitive Differences: A Mini-Review of the Literature. Frontiers in Integrative Neuroscience, [online] 14. doi:10.3389/fnint.2020.00047.
  10. Pontifex, M.G., Malik, M.M.A.H., Connell, E., Müller, M. and Vauzour, D. (2021). Citrus Polyphenols in Brain Health and Disease: Current Perspectives. Frontiers in Neuroscience, [online] 15. doi:10.3389/fnins.2021.640648.
  11. Panche, A.N., Diwan, A.D. and Chandra, S.R. (2016). Flavonoids: an overview. Journal of Nutritional Science, [online] 5. doi:10.1017/jns.2016.41.
  12. Kean, R.J., Lamport, D.J., Dodd, G.F., Freeman, J.E., Williams, C.M., Ellis, J.A., Butler, L.T. and Spencer, J.P. (2015). Chronic consumption of flavanone-rich orange juice is associated with cognitive benefits: an 8-wk, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in healthy older adults. The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, [online] 101(3), pp.506–514. doi:10.3945/ajcn.114.088518.
  13. Zhang, S., Tomata, Y., Sugiyama, K., Sugawara, Y. and Tsuji, I. (2017). Citrus consumption and incident dementia in elderly Japanese: the Ohsaki Cohort 2006 Study. British Journal of Nutrition, [online] 117(8), pp.1174–1180. doi:10.1017/s000711451700109x.
  14. Cassidy, A., Rimm, E.B., O’Reilly, É.J., Logroscino, G., Kay, C., Chiuve, S.E. and Rexrode, K.M. (2012). Dietary Flavonoids and Risk of Stroke in Women. Stroke, [online] 43(4), pp.946–951. doi:10.1161/strokeaha.111.637835.
  15. Chang, S.-C., Cassidy, A., Willett, W.C., Rimm, E.B., O’Reilly, E.J. and Okereke, O.I. (2016). Dietary flavonoid intake and risk of incident depression in midlife and older women. The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, [online] 104(3), pp.704–714. doi:10.3945/ajcn.115.124545.
  16. McRae, M.P. (2017). Dietary Fiber Is Beneficial for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease: An Umbrella Review of Meta-analyses. Journal of Chiropractic Medicine, [online] 16(4), pp.289–299. doi:10.1016/j.jcm.2017.05.005.
  17. Wu, Y., Xu, H., Tu, X. and Gao, Z. (2021). The Role of Short-Chain Fatty Acids of Gut Microbiota Origin in Hypertension. Frontiers in Microbiology, [online] 12. doi:10.3389/fmicb.2021.730809.
  18. Howarth, N.C., Saltzman, E. and Roberts, S.B. (2009). Dietary Fiber and Weight Regulation. Nutrition Reviews, [online] 59(5), pp.129–139. doi:10.1111/j.1753-4887.2001.tb07001.x.
  19. Kim, Y.-L. (2012). Vitamin C and functional iron deficiency anemia in hemodialysis. Kidney Research and Clinical Practice, [online] 31(1), pp.1–3. doi:10.1016/j.krcp.2011.12.008.
  20. Preetha B., Atanu D. (2020). A Review on Nutritional Anemia. Indian Journal of Natural Sciences, [online] Available at: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Preetha-Bhadra-2/publication/342216517_A_Review_on_Nutritional_Anemia/links/5f64797b458515b7cf3c102a/A-Review-on-Nutritional-Anemia.pdf‌.
Meghan Novoshielski

Written by:

Meghan Novoshielski, RDN

Medically reviewed by:

Michael DiLeo

Meghan is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) with a Master's degree in Nutrition Science and over 15 years of experience in clinical nutrition, product development, and content marketing. She's a sought-after health writer and brand ambassador passionate about helping people pursue their healthiest lives through engaging, high-value nutrition content.

Medically reviewed by:

Michael DiLeo

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement