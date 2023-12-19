Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

10 Vitamin C Deficiency Symptoms & Ways To Overcome It In 2023

Teresa Mboci

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Kathy Shattler, MS, RDN

vitamin c deficiency symptoms
10 symptoms of vitamin C deficiency you should know. Photo: Gargonia/Shutterstock

Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, is a water-soluble vitamin with numerous health benefits. It is essential, meaning your body needs it to survive. Getting adequate vitamin C is crucial to maintaining and repairing skin, bone, teeth, and cartilage.

A vitamin C deficiency can be detrimental to health, compromising immune system function, blood vessel health, wound healing, and energy levels. A vitamin C-rich, well-balanced diet can help you avoid these symptoms. Vitamin C supplements can be used to make up for a low-vitamin C diet, but it’s best to get your vitamin C from food.

Ready to learn about the most common symptoms of vitamin C deficiency? Read on! We will also cover high-risk groups and how to best treat a deficiency.

10 Signs Of Vitamin C Deficiency

The most common low vitamin C symptoms are:

  • Weak immunity.
  • Rough and dry skin.
  • Slow wound healing.
  • Bleeding teeth and gums.
  • Joint inflammation and discomfort.
  • Impaired vision.
  • Tiredness and cranky mood.
  • Weight gain.
  • Spoon-shaped fingernails.
  • Scurvy.

10 Vitamin C Deficiency Symptoms

According to the U.S. Department of Health, the recommended dietary allowance, or RDA, for vitamin C is 75 milligrams for women and 90 milligrams for men.[1]

Risk factors for a low vitamin C intake include a diet low in fruits and vegetables, smoking, and drug abuse. But how can you tell whether your body isn’t getting enough?

Here are the most common symptoms of vitamin C deficiency to watch out for.

Weak Immunity

Vitamin C deficiency weakens body immunity.

A lack of vitamin C is linked to an increased risk of disease and a more difficult path to recovery. Vitamin C helps protect against infectious illnesses[2] such as pneumonia and urinary tract infections. According to some studies,[3] vitamin C can also lower cancer and cardiovascular disease mortality risk. 

Rough And Dry Skin

vitamin c deficiency symptoms
Lack of adequate vitamin C promotes rough and dry skin. Photo: siro46/Shutterstock

Lack of adequate vitamin C promotes rough and dry skin.

Vitamin C is necessary for healthy skin[4] and a lack of it may cause your skin to develop a rough appearance. Vitamin C aids in the formation of collagen, a protein required for the flexibility and suppleness of the skin. It also protects against ultraviolet damage when exposed to the sun.

Slow Wound Healing

Vitamin C deficiency slows the natural wound-healing processes.

Vitamin C contributes to the body’s natural healing response to injury. When vitamin C levels are low, the body cannot produce enough collagen to regenerate damaged tissue. Studies show that vitamin C can speed up the healing of broken bones[5] and help manage inflammation.

Vitamin C also helps the body fight infections due to its antimicrobial properties,[2] preventing wounds from becoming infected and speeding up the healing process.

Bleeding Teeth And Gums

vitamin c deficiency symptoms
Vitamin C is responsible for bleeding teeth and gums. Photo: Marina Demeshko/Shutterstock

Vitamin C is responsible for bleeding teeth and gums.

Severe vitamin C deficiency can lead to swollen and bleeding gums,[6] signs of scurvy. Without adequate intake of vitamin C, your gum tissue and blood vessels may weaken due to low collagen turnover, increasing the probability of bleeding gums. Gums may darken to a purplish tone in the later stages of vitamin C shortage, and teeth may become loose and can even fall out.

Joint Inflammation And Discomfort

Vitamin C deficiency causes joint inflammation and discomfort.

Cartilage pads your joints, preventing the bones from grinding together. However, cartilage is made from collagen and depends on vitamin C for its production. When vitamin C levels are low, cartilage can break down and bone scrapes against bone, causing joint pain and stiffness.[7]

Impaired Vision

Impaired vision is a sign of vitamin C deficiency.

Preliminary research suggests that vitamin C may help prevent age-related vision loss due to cataracts.[8] Cataracts are the clouding of the lens, usually due to age, and are the main cause of blindness.

Vitamin C could be recommended to reduce the risk[9] of developing cataracts. However, more research is needed to determine the best dose for eye health and vision.

Tiredness And A Cranky Mood

Vitamin C deficiency can cause tiredness and a cranky mood.

Another symptom of low vitamin C might be low energy and a gloomy disposition.[10] There are several reasons for this.

Vitamin C is needed to help the body produce energy and synthesize mood-enhancing neurotransmitters and hormones such as adrenaline. It’s also needed for iron absorption. Low vitamin C can increase the risk of iron-deficiency anemia, leading to fatigue.

Weight Gain

A lack of vitamin C can result in weight gain.

Because of its capacity to lower inflammation and limit the release of stress hormones, vitamin C may be beneficial in avoiding weight gain[11] and obesity.

This might be due to vitamin C’s ability to reduce two hormones in particular: the stress hormone cortisol and the hunger hormone leptin. It can also aid weight management by helping to regulate metabolism and inhibit inflammation.

Spoon-Shaped Fingernails

Spoon-shaped fingernails may indicate vitamin C deficiency.

Spoon-shaped fingernails can be a sign of iron deficiency. Because vitamin C is required for the absorption of iron, this might also be a sign of vitamin C deficiency.

The insufficiency can also emerge as red patches or lines in the nail bed due to the fragility of the blood vessels.

Scurvy

Severe vitamin C deficiency can lead to scurvy.

Before the 1700s, sailors were regularly afflicted with scurvy. Even though it is rare today, it is possible to suffer a deficiency if you consume restrictive diets for prolonged periods.

Scurvy symptoms include cracked and brittle fingernails and toenails, twisted or corkscrew hair, weakened blood vessels, impaired wound healing, and loose teeth.

It typically takes three months for a person to fully recover after taking supplemental vitamin C, but you should see some improvement after just one day. 

What Is Vitamin C Deficiency?

If you consume a healthy, varied diet high in vegetables, fruits, whole-grain carbohydrates, and lean protein, you should be able to meet your body’s dietary needs. However, nutrient deficiencies develop when the body does not receive enough vitamins from food or dietary supplements.

While the human body can store certain vitamins to protect against low dietary intake, it cannot store vitamin C. Hence, you need to consume enough vitamin C daily to avoid a severe deficiency. A vitamin C deficiency is more common in countries with low to middle-income levels, but it’s not uncommon in high-income areas.[12]

The Problem Of Vitamin C Deficiency

Vitamin C is critical for collagen production, a type of protein that makes up the skin, bones, and cartilage. A lack of vitamin C in the diet may slow or halt the body’s ability to produce new collagen, disrupting the body’s natural healing process and compromising overall health.

You might have heard of scurvy, a disease characterized by poor wound healing. Severe vitamin C deficiency can develop into scurvy, symptoms of which include bleeding lips and gums, anemia, bruising, and poor wound healing.

Scurvy can develop within one month[1] of low vitamin C intake. Detecting early signs of a low vitamin C intake can prevent this condition from developing.

So, what are the symptoms to watch out for?

Risks Of Vitamin C Deficiency

Vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin. This means that the body does not store more than it needs. Excess vitamin C consumed via diet or supplements will come out in the urine. As a result, supplementing vitamin C to correct a deficiency is generally safe, but taking too much could have negative effects such as:

  • Vomiting, diarrhea, and nausea.
  • Heartburn.
  • Skin flushing
  • Stomach cramps or bloating.
  • Sleepiness and fatigue or sometimes insomnia.
  • Headaches.
  • Kidney stones.[3]

High amounts of oral vitamin C have been linked to an increased risk of kidney stones in some patients. According to research, vitamin C supplementation between 250-1,500 milligrams[13] taken over an extended period raises the risk of kidney stones, especially in men.

If you suspect an ascorbic acid deficiency, you should talk to a registered dietitian about a repletion regimen.

 If you suffer from acid reflux, try taking buffered vitamin C supplements.

Vitamin C Deficiency Treatments

Vitamin C deficiency is treated by increasing nutritional intake through a varied diet or multivitamins.

After a given repletion period, it is normally safe to quit vitamin C dosage. However, after the supplements are stopped, it is critical to maintain a vitamin C-rich diet.[14] A registered dietitian may be consulted if you require assistance.

Scurvy treatment entails taking big doses of vitamin C and consuming foods that naturally contain 1-2 times the RDA for vitamin C. Fruits and vegetables, especially fresh ones, should account for a bigger portion of the diet.

The Bottom Line

Vitamin C is crucial in maintaining healthy biological functions and warding off disease. It promotes healthy blood vessels, supports immune system[2] function, promotes the synthesis of collagen, facilitates the absorption of iron, speeds up the healing of wounds, improves the appearance of skin, and promotes the maintenance and repair of bone, cartilage, and teeth. 

A vitamin C deficiency can manifest itself in several ways, including fatigue, gum bleeding, easy bruising and bleeding, joint pain, and rough, bumpy skin. Brittle bones, uneven nails and hair, slower wound healing, and a weaker immune system may result as vitamin C deficiency progresses. Inflammation, anemia caused by a lack of iron and vitamin C, and rapid weight gain are some other warning indicators. The good news is that symptoms of vitamin C deficiency typically resolve after low levels are restored.

+ 14 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Nih.gov. (2020). Office of Dietary Supplements – Vitamin C. [online] Available at: https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/VitaminC-HealthProfessional/.
  2. Carr, A.C. and Maggini, S. (2017). Vitamin C and Immune Function. Nutrients, [online] 9(11), pp.1211–1211. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu9111211.
  3. Xu, K., Peng, R., Zou, Y., Jiang, X., Sun, Q. and Song, C. (2022). Vitamin C intake and multiple health outcomes: an umbrella review of systematic reviews and meta-analyses. International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition, [online] 73(5), pp.588–599. doi:https://doi.org/10.1080/09637486.2022.2048359.
  4. Pullar, J.M., Carr, A.C. and Margreet C.M. Vissers (2017). The Roles of Vitamin C in Skin Health. Nutrients, [online] 9(8), pp.866–866. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu9080866.
  5. DePhillipo, N.N., Aman, Z.S., Kennedy, M.I., Begley, J., Moatshe, G. and LaPrade, R.F. (2018). Efficacy of Vitamin C Supplementation on Collagen Synthesis and Oxidative Stress After Musculoskeletal Injuries: A Systematic Review. Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine, [online] 6(10), p.232596711880454-232596711880454. doi:https://doi.org/10.1177/2325967118804544.
  6. Murererehe, J., Anne Marie Uwitonze, Pétrorille Nikuze, Patel, J. and Razzaque, M.S. (2022). Beneficial Effects of Vitamin C in Maintaining Optimal Oral Health. Frontiers in Nutrition, [online] 8. doi:https://doi.org/10.3389/fnut.2021.805809.
  7. Aghajanian, P., Hall, S.A., Wongworawat, M.D. and Mohan, S. (2015). The Roles and Mechanisms of Actions of Vitamin C in Bone: New Developments. Journal of Bone and Mineral Research, [online] 30(11), pp.1945–1955. doi:https://doi.org/10.1002/jbmr.2709.
  8. Lim, J.C., Arredondo, M., Braakhuis, A.J. and Donaldson, P.J. (2020). Vitamin C and the Lens: New Insights into Delaying the Onset of Cataract. Nutrients, [online] 12(10), pp.3142–3142. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu12103142.
  9. Wei, L., Ge, L., Cai, C. and Lv, J. (2015). Association of vitamin C with the risk of age-related cataract: a meta-analysis. Acta Ophthalmologica, [online] 94(3). doi:https://doi.org/10.1111/aos.12688.
  10. Tardy A, Etienne Pouteau, Marquez, D., Yilmaz, C. and Scholey, A. (2020). Vitamins and Minerals for Energy, Fatigue and Cognition: A Narrative Review of the Biochemical and Clinical Evidence. Nutrients, [online] 12(1), pp.228–228. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu12010228.
  11. Garcia-Diaz, D.F., Lopez-Legarrea, P., Quintero, P.A. and J. Alfredo Martínez (2014). Vitamin C in the Treatment and/or Prevention of Obesity. Journal of Nutritional Science and Vitaminology, [online] 60(6), pp.367–379. doi:https://doi.org/10.3177/jnsv.60.367.
  12. Rowe, S.M. and Carr, A.C. (2020). Global Vitamin C Status and Prevalence of Deficiency: A Cause for Concern? Nutrients, [online] 12(7), pp.2008–2008. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu12072008.
  13. Jiang, K., Tang, K., Liu, H., Xu, H., Ye, Z. and Chen, Z. (2019). Ascorbic Acid Supplements and Kidney Stones Incidence Among Men and Women: A systematic review and meta-analysis. PubMed, [online] 16(2), pp.115–120. doi:https://doi.org/10.22037/uj.v0i0.4275.
  14. Doseděl, M., Eduard Jirkovský, Kateřina Macáková, Lenka Kujovská Krčmová, Lenka Javorská, Pourová, J., Mercolini, L., Remião, F., Nováková, L. and Přemysl Mladěnka (2021). Vitamin C—Sources, Physiological Role, Kinetics, Deficiency, Use, Toxicity, and Determination. Nutrients, [online] 13(2), pp.615–615. doi:https://doi.org/10.3390/nu13020615.
Teresa Mboci

Written by:

Teresa Mboci, Pediatric Nurse, Nutritionist

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

A dedicated pediatric nurse with a passion for nutrition and wellness, Teresa has made it her mission to empower families with the tools and knowledge they need to promote optimal health and well-being in their children. With over 8 years of experience in the healthcare field and a background in nutrition, Teresa brings a unique perspective to the challenges facing families today. In her role as a pediatric nurse, Teresa has seen firsthand the impact that diet and lifestyle can have on a child's health, and in her writing, she shares her expertise and insights with a broader audience. Whether through her books, articles, or speaking engagements, Teresa is committed to helping families navigate the complexities of pediatric health and wellness with confidence and compassion.

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement