A bulging upper stomach can be difficult to live with and can trigger various health ailments. When you need a strategy to lose upper belly fat -employ a fat burner, exercises that target your abdomen, and eat healthy foods.

Because multiple factors could contribute to a prominent gut, it’s important to understand body fat and optimize fat loss. Improve your metabolism, reduce upper belly fat, and create a leaner, toned figure that is strong and healthy.

How To Lose Upper Belly Fat To reduce health ailments triggered by an unbalanced gut and lose upper belly fat, follow a realistic plan and incorporate 10 upper belly fat exercises: Side Planks Upward Planks Boat Pose Bicycle Crunches Vertical Leg Crunches Side Bends Scissor Kicks Lunge With Twist Russian Twists Medicine Ball Burpees

How To Get Rid Of Upper Belly Fat: 10 Exercises

Muscle burns more calories than fat so add exercises like planks or belly crunches to lose upper belly fat fast. Here are ten excellent activities worth practicing four times a week to encourage fat loss, boost metabolism, and tone your tummy.

The following exercises are excellent for targeting upper belly fat:

Side Planks

Use this exercise to strengthen the abdominal muscles, burn belly fat, and challenge yourself.

Side Planks Guide. Photo: Team Design

How to do:

You will want to start lying flat on the floor on your side with an arm extended outward. Using your lower body while contracting your abs, push yourself up off of the floor so you are at a 45-degree angle. Try to perform 10 to 12 reps for each set. Breathe steadily and maintain good form throughout the exercise.

Tips:

You will want to start lying flat on the floor on your side with an arm extended outward.

Using your lower body while contracting your abs, push yourself up off of the floor so you are at a 45-degree angle.

Optimal Sets & Reps: Three sets of 20-30 seconds

Upward Planks

Reduce belly fat with the power of a yoga move, known as Purvottanasana.

Upward Planks Guide. Photo: Team Design

How to do:

Place your hands behind you with fingers pointing towards your feet, and lift your hips high. Keep your core muscles engaged to support your lower back and maintain balance. Lift your hips slowly and with control to prevent any strain on your wrists or shoulders.

Tips:

Instead of a traditional plank position facing downward, face upward and push up on your arms until you reach a 45-degree angle, all while contracting the abdominal muscles.

Optimal Sets & Reps: Three sets of 10-12 reps

Boat Pose

Burn belly fat using this yoga pose, also known as Navassana.

Boat Pose Guide. Photo: Team Design

How to do:

You’ll start out sitting on a yoga mat with your legs in front of you. Slowly lift your legs together until you position your body into a V-shape, with a 45-degree bend. Your arms should extend toward your knees. Hold this position for at least 45 seconds and perform 10 to 12 reps per set.

Tips:

Sit tall with your spine straight, chest lifted, and shoulders relaxed.

Activate your abdominal muscles to help balance and hold the position.

Focus on controlled breathing; inhale and exhale steadily to stay balanced.

Optimal Sets & Reps: Three sets of 10- 12 reps

Bicycle Crunches

Target upper and lower belly fat simultaneously, using an alternate movement between the upper and lower body.

Bicycle Crunches Guide. Photo: Team Design

How to do:

Laying down on a yoga mat, lift your head with your arms bent, with interlaced hands at the back of your head. Lift and bend your legs, alternating between the right knee to the left elbow while twisting your body. For best results, repeat the cycle of alternating 20 times for each leg.

Tips:

Twist and bring your opposite elbow to your knee to engage your obliques.

Keep your core tight and lower back pressed into the floor for stability.

Perform the exercise with controlled, deliberate movements to maximize muscle engagement.

Optimal Sets & Reps: Three sets of 15- 20 reps

Vertical Leg Crunches

Reduce extra fat around your upper and lower belly and tone your tummy with this move. This exercise directly works your core and boosts metabolism levels.

Vertical Leg Crunches Guide. Photo: Team Design =

How to do:

Extend your legs toward the ceiling with your knees slightly bent for better stability. Keep your core muscles tight and lift your shoulders off the ground.

Tips:

Laying on the floor with your legs in the air, make a crunch forward toward your knees.

Optimal Sets & Reps: Three sets of 15- 20 reps

Side Bends

Side Bends Guide. Photo: Team Design

How to do:

With feet shoulder-width apart and dumbells in your hands, bend from side to side slowly until you feel your muscles burn. Add some free weights to help further increase the burn of belly fat with this standing exercise. Hold the position for 30 seconds on each side.

Tips:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, keep your back straight, and avoid leaning forward or backward.

Contract your core muscles to stabilize your torso throughout the movement.

Perform the exercise with a slow, controlled pace.

Optimal Sets & Reps: Three sets of 12-15 reps

Scissor Kicks

Scissor Kicks Guide. Photo: Team Design

How to do:

While laying on the floor with arms at your side, lift your legs and part them slightly into a V-shape. Keeping your legs straight, bring the right over the left, open wide, and alternate while your lower back pushes into the floor.

Tips:

Place your hands under your hips for added support and to protect your lower back.

Keep your core muscles engaged to stabilize your lower body throughout the movement.

Perform the exercise with controlled, deliberate kicks to maximize lower abdominal muscle engagement.

Optimal Sets & Reps: Three sets of 15- 20 reps

Lunge With Twist

Lunge With Twist Guide. Photo: Team Design

How to do:

Step forward into a lunge with your knee above your ankle and your back knee hovering just above the ground. Rotate your torso to the same side as your front leg while keeping your core engaged. Focus on balance and stability while twisting, and avoid leaning too far forward.

Tips:

Make losing upper belly fat interesting by adding a weighted ball.

You’ll start standing and then alternate lunging with your left and right legs, so it’s as if you are seated in a chair.

Optimal Sets & Reps: Three sets of 10- 12 reps

Russian Twists

This move gives your abdominal muscles a workout and targets stubborn upper belly fat.

Russian Twists Guide. Photo: Team Design

How to do:

Sit on the floor with your legs crossed in a V-shape, and lean back slightly. Keeping your balance, twist from side to side while keeping your legs from moving.

Tips:

Sit with your feet flat on the ground, knees bent, and your back at a slight angle for balance.

Tighten your core muscles as you rotate your torso from side to side to maximize the oblique workout.

Perform the exercise with a slow, controlled twist to ensure proper form and muscle engagement.

Optimal Sets & Reps: Three sets of 15- 20 reps

Medicine Ball Burpees

How to do:

Grab a medicine ball and get down on the floor in a push-up position.

Bring your knees toward your chest, jump upward while lifting the medicine ball into the air above your head.

Jump back down for an intense workout for your whole body.

Tips:

What Causes Adipose Tissue?

The human body naturally likes to hold onto fat around the abdomen. The struggle to lose weight is not only due to poor diet, binge drinking, or a lack of exercise. There are plenty of reasons why adipose tissue is accumulating and creating an unsightly gut. Adipose tissue is body fat that helps regulate certain bodily functions, insulates organs, and stores energy.

The following factors can contribute to belly fat and weight gain.

Genetics

Not getting enough sleep

Poor diet

Binge drinking

Smoking

Overeating

Stress

Aging

Not drinking enough water

Eating too many processed foods, junk food, and fast food

An unbalanced gut microbiome

Living a sedentary lifestyle

Not eating enough protein

Not enough fiber in the diet

Menopause

It’s critical to make positive changes to reduce body fat and attain a healthy weight. By using a combination of exercises, nutrition changes, and various lifestyle practices, you can blast away upper body fat.

A healthy amount of fat is needed for insulation, to protect the organs, to provide essential fatty acids, and to regulate certain enzymes and hormones. Not all fats are the same, as different types have specific influences on the body and functions.

Fat serves as an available source of stored energy to fuel the body. However, saturated and trans fats[1] are the most harmful types of fats. An excess of saturated fat can increase bad cholesterol levels, leading to cardiovascular disease and the risk of a stroke.

How Exercise & Nutrition Improve Fat Loss?

The best way to lose weight is by using a combination of regular exercise and nutrition. These two practices will transform your body into a fat-burning machine and easily reduce upper belly fat.

Making an effort to execute movements that target upper belly fat and performing occasional high-intensity training helps burn calories and lose fat.

Filling up on healthy foods that provide nutrition that encourages metabolic activity, reduces cravings for sugar and fat, and leaves you sated longer.

Add foods that are high in fiber, protein or include probiotics for optimal results. A body that has more developed muscle will burn more calories than fat. A combination of weight resistance training, aerobics, and cardio activity will help support fat loss and boost metabolic activity.

Practice exercises for belly fat regularly, stay hydrated by increasing your water intake, and feed your muscles and gut microbiome with healthy, supportive foods.

10 Foods To Eat To Lose Upper Belly Fat

Step away from high-fat, processed foods laden with sugar, simple carbs, and salt. Reach for healthier foods that naturally help you shed belly fat and support a healthy weight and fat loss.

For example, filling your plate with fiber-rich foods makes it easy to burn belly fat and boost metabolism. The following foods are the best choices for your diet when you want to lose upper belly fat.

Raspberries Beans Eggs Chili Peppers Dark Green & Leafy Veggies Nuts Whole Grains Fermented Foods Chia Seeds Dark Chocolate

Raspberries

Eat more raspberries to rev up your metabolism and burn away belly fat. Eating this fruit provides a rich source of fiber. Studies on mice[2] showed that raspberries might contribute to the breakdown of deep belly fat and improve metabolic activity.

Beans

Eat more beans to blast excess fat on the abdomen. Beans are not only a great source of fiber, but they can reduce the accumulation of belly fat[3] as well as inflammation.

Eggs

Eat more eggs to support healthy weight loss, as it is a low-calorie food and an excellent source of protein. Studies[4] show a possible correlation between increased satiety and improved metabolism from eating eggs.

Chili Peppers

Add some spice to your life and improve your metabolism by tossing some chili pepper into your next meal to encourage your body to burn off excess fat.

One of the most active ingredients in chili peppers is called capsaicin and is a potent antioxidant. Capsaicin[5] has also been studied for speeding up fat loss, particularly in the upper belly region. Capsaicin is the ingredient in peppers that makes it spicy and it increases metabolic activity.

Dark Green & Leafy Veggies

Fill up on vegetables like asparagus and artichokes, prebiotic foods with surefire fat-burning potential. Eat more iron-rich foods like broccoli, bok choy, spinach, and kale to slay upper belly fat, stay fueled, and increase metabolism.

Nuts

It might seem hard to believe, but eating nuts such as almonds, walnuts, cashews, and pistachios help burn off abdominal fat. Eating nuts provides a source of healthy fats and protein and improves insulin metabolism[6].

Whole Grains

Ditch the refined grains and reach for a bowl of whole oats, farro, or quinoa for fiber instead. These whole grains will keep you feeling satiated longer and will aid in burning off upper belly fat.

Various studies[7] conducted have shown a correlation between eating more whole grains and reduced belly fat.

Fermented Foods

Regularly consuming fermented foods like sauerkraut, kimchi, and kefir introduce good bacteria to the gut microbiome, contributing to fat loss. Eating foods rich in probiotics reduces inflammation[8] and improves digestion.

Fermented foods also help you feel fuller longer, assisting with blasting away unwanted belly fat.

Chia Seeds

Simply adding two tablespoons of chia seeds to your diet can add an additional 10 grams of fiber. If you follow a low-calorie diet, eating chia seeds helps you feel fuller longer and promotes weight loss[9].

Chia seeds are also a good source of iron, protein, antioxidants, and the fatty acid omega-3.

Dark Chocolate

If you’re a chocolate lover, you’re in luck with this one. Dark chocolate in particular contains polyphenols[10] that help inhibit fat cell development and encourage fat cell breakdown.



When your next sweet craving arises, reach for a small piece of dark chocolate with a minimum of 70% cacao, which can support upper stomach fat loss.

It’s important to not overindulge in this sweet treat, as consuming an excess of dark chocolate can exceed your daily calorie needs.

Helpful Tips To Lose Weight

Here are additional tips to take your strategy to lose upper stomach fat a step further. Choose from the following to improve your health, reduce symptoms of belly fat-related ailments, and boost metabolism.

Practice intermittent fasting to give the digestive system a break, and burn off excess belly fat. Perform high-intensity workouts to burn calories and boost metabolism. Take supplements like Conjugated Linoleic Acid[11] to boost metabolism and burn calories. Get enough sleep. Not getting enough sleep throws off hormones and encourages stored fat and weight gain. Reduce stress levels because stress makes you hold onto visceral fat. Stay Hydrated. Increasing your water intake helps burn stored fat and improves metabolism. Support gut health by consuming probiotics, prebiotics and introducing more fiber to your diet. An imbalanced gut microbiome contributes to obesity and stored visceral fat. Avoid overeating and binge drinking sugary beverages and alcohol. Add coconut oil to your diet to boost metabolic activity, as the medium-chain triglycerides do not quickly turn into stored fat.

The above suggestions may improve metabolism and increase belly fat loss, alongside exercises targeting the upper belly and eating foods that nourish the gut microbiome.

Precautions

Before making any significant changes to your diet or exercise regimen, consult with your physician or a registered dietitian for personalized advice. Reducing upper belly fat and maintaining a healthy weight via exercise and nutrition improves your energy levels, tones your muscles, and enhances metabolic activity.

Practicing healthy lifestyle changes such as quitting smoking, drinking more water, and taking supplements to get rid of upper belly fat. If excess belly fat is reduced, it can optimize well-being and prevent health problems down the line.