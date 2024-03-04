Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

7 Vitamin B12 Foods: Benefits & Common Sources For Healthy Diet 2024

Susan Adeosun

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Melissa Mitri, MS, RD

vitamin b12 foods
Incorporating vitamin B12 foods into your diet can provide additional health benefits. Photo: Freepik

Are you getting enough vitamin B12 in your diet? This essential nutrient plays a crucial role in the proper functioning of our body. For starters, it helps us maintain a healthy nervous system, produce red blood cells, and keep our energy levels up.

However, unlike many other vitamins, vitamin B12 is not produced naturally by the body. Instead, it is synthesized by a bacteria that lives in our gut, and many of us don’t make enough of it from this source to meet our daily requirement of 2.4 micrograms.[1] 

The good news is that plenty of foods high in B12 and B12 supplements can help you meet your daily requirements. Here, we’ll explore seven of the best foods high in vitamin B12 so you can meet your daily needs for optimal health. We will also see how to increase vitamin B12 levels in your body.

Foods High In B12

The seven foods high in vitamin B12 include:

  1. Salmon
  2. Clams 
  3. Cereals 
  4. Red meat
  5. Liver and Kidney
  6. Nutritional yeast 
  7. Eggs

List Of Vitamin B12 Foods

List Of Foods High In B12
There are many vitamin B12-rich foods to incorporate into your diet. Photo: Tatjana Baibakova/Shutterstock

Prevention is always better than cure, which is why it’s helpful to eat foods rich in B12. So, what foods are high in B12? Let’s find out! Here are some foods rich in vitamin B12. 

Salmon

The first food on our list that can naturally increase vitamin B12 is salmon. Salmon is a popular fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for heart health and a rich vitamin B12 source. 

One three-ounce serving of cooked salmon contains approximately 4.9 micrograms[2] of vitamin B12, more than 50% of the recommended daily intake for adults. In fact, salmon is one of the best dietary sources of B12, making it an ideal food for those who may be at risk of deficiency.

Clams 

Another common food source that is relatively high in nutrients, such as vitamin B12, is clams. One three-ounce serving of cooked clams[3] contains approximately 84 micrograms of vitamin B12. This is over 4000% of the recommended daily intake for adults! 

Aside from B12, clams also have a high quantity of iron and antioxidants[4] and are among the few foods high in B12 and iron.

Cereals 

Fortified cereals[5] are one of the foods high in B12 vegan – the popular food choice for vegetarians looking to increase vitamin B12 in their diet. Many cereal manufacturers add vitamin B12 to their products to help ensure that consumers are getting enough. 

One study showed that participants who ate fortified breakfast cereals had increased levels of B12 after 14 weeks of incorporating it into their diet. In addition to vitamin B12, many fortified kinds of grain are good sources of other essential nutrients such as fiber, iron, and folic acid.

Also, the amount of vitamin B12 in fortified cereals can vary depending on the brand and the serving size. Still, wide varieties provide 1-6 micrograms of vitamin B12 per serving. 

So, when choosing a fortified cereal, make sure to read the nutrition label to find out how much vitamin B12 is in it.

Red Meat

Meat lovers will be happy to know that red meat[6] and animal products, in general, such as beef, lamb, and pork, are all excellent sources of vitamin B12. One three-ounce serving of cooked beef contains approximately 1.5-2.5 micrograms of vitamin B12. This comfortably covers your daily requirements by over 60%.

Liver And Kidney

The liver and kidney are organ meats that are excellent sources of vitamin B12. 

One three-ounce serving of cooked beef liver contains approximately 70.7 micrograms of vitamin B12. In contrast, a three-ounce cooked beef kidney contains about 50 micrograms of vitamin B12, more than 800% of the recommended daily intake.

There is also a link[7] between chronic kidney disease and vitamin B12 deficiency.

Nutritional Yeast

Nutritional yeast is a popular food product commonly used as a vegan and vegetarian source of vitamin B12. It is a deactivated yeast grown on molasses or sugar beet, harvested, washed, and dried. 

According to a study,[8] nutritional yeast is a good source of vitamin B12, especially for individuals following a vegetarian or vegan diet. One tablespoon[9] provides approximately 117 micrograms of this important nutrient. 

Eggs

Lastly, we have eggs. Eggs are a nutritious and versatile food that is a good source of vitamin B12. One large egg contains approximately 0.6 micrograms of vitamin B12. So, including eggs in your diet can help you meet a significant portion of your daily vitamin B12 requirements.

What Is Vitamin B12?

What Is Vitamin B12
Vitamin B12 plays a crucial role in the proper functioning of the body. Photo: NatchaS/Shutterstock

Vitamin B12[10] is a nutrient that plays an essential role in the functioning of our body. It is a water-soluble vitamin, also known as cobalamin, and is one of the eight B vitamins. Like all other B vitamins, vitamin B12 plays a vital role in converting food into energy in our bodies.

Causes Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

While our body can store vitamin B12 for several years, we need to maintain adequate levels of this nutrient through a balanced diet. If we do not eat foods rich in B12, our bodies cannot absorb vitamin B12 properly. So, a deficiency can ensue, which can cause several health issues. 

Some common causes of vitamin B12 deficiency include:

  • Lack of dietary intake
  • Malabsorption of the vitamin due to medical conditions such as pernicious anemia or celiac disease.
  • Certain medications can interfere with absorption.
  • High consumption of dairy products over animal sources of lean protein.

Symptoms Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Symptoms[11] of vitamin B12 deficiency may include;

  • Fatigue
  • Weakness
  • Lightheadedness
  • Shortness of breath.

In more severe cases, neurological symptoms such as numbness or tingling in the hands and feet, difficulty walking, or memory loss may occur. If left untreated, vitamin B12 deficiency can lead to severe complications such as anemia, nerve damage, and even dementia. 

Treatment typically involves increasing vitamin B12 intake through dietary changes or supplements.

Vitamin B12 Benefits

The emphasis on vitamin B12 is because of the numerous benefits of vitamin B12 foods. Here are some vitamin B12 benefits:

It Supports The Production Of Red Blood Cells

Vitamin B12 is essential in producing red blood cells, which carry oxygen throughout the body. Without enough vitamin B12, the body may not have enough mature red blood cells. Eventually, this leads to anemia. 

It Promotes Healthy Nerve Function

Vitamin B12 plays a crucial role in maintaining the health of the nervous system. It produces myelin,[12] a fatty substance that surrounds and protects nerve fibers. Without enough vitamin B12, the nervous system can become damaged, leading to symptoms such as numbness and tingling in the hands and feet, difficulty walking, and memory loss.

Supports Cognitive Function

Several studies have shown that vitamin B12 may help to improve cognitive function,[13] particularly in older adults. One study found that 2991 individuals who took a vitamin B12 supplement had better memory and information processing speed than those who didn’t use vitamin B12.

Supports Bone Health

Vitamin B12 may also play a role in maintaining bone health. Research suggests that low levels of vitamin B12 may be associated with an increased risk of osteoporosis,[14] a condition characterized by weak and brittle bones. 

This increased risk for brittle bones is because B12 is involved in the metabolism of bone cells, including osteoblasts and osteoclasts, which are responsible for building and breaking down bone tissue.

Risks & Precautions

Regardless of the benefits of eating foods rich in vitamin B12, there are still some risks and precautions to consider when taking vitamin B12. 

Interference With Certain Medications

Vitamin B12 dietary supplements can interact with certain medications,[15] including antibiotics, proton pump inhibitors, histamine, metformin, methotrexate, and chemotherapy drugs. If you are taking any medication, talk to your healthcare provider before taking Vitamin B12 supplements.

Risk Of Overdose

While rare, vitamin B12[16] overdose can occur if supplements are taken in high doses. Symptoms of vitamin B12 overdose include headache, dizziness, and nausea. If you experience these symptoms after taking a vitamin B12 supplement, contact your healthcare provider immediately.

Allergic Reactions

Some people may be allergic to vitamin B12 supplements or the substances used to package the product. Allergic reactions can range from mild to severe. They may include hives, difficulty breathing, and swelling of the face, lips, tongue, or throat. 

If you experience these symptoms after taking a Vitamin B12 supplement, seek medical attention immediately.

Cancer Risk

Some research suggests that high levels of vitamin B12 in the blood may increase the risk of certain types of cancer, such as lung and prostate cancer.[17] However, more research is needed to confirm this link. This is because other research[18] shows that these findings are not consistent.

Conclusion

You can incorporate numerous vitamin B12 foods into your diet to keep you healthy and to provide additional health benefits. Try out these seven choices we have hand-picked for you to improve your B12 levels easily. 

Whether you consume meat or prefer a plant-based diet, there are many vitamin B12-rich foods and fortified foods to choose from. By including these foods in your meals, you can ensure you get all the B12 you need to maintain optimal health. 

+ 18 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Nih.gov. (2016). Office of Dietary Supplements – Vitamin B12. [online] Available at: https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/VitaminB12-HealthProfessional/.
  2. Usda.gov. (2024). FoodData Central. [online] Available at: https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/175168/nutrients.
  3. Usda.gov. (2024). FoodData Central. [online] Available at: https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/171975/nutrients.
  4. Tinu Odeleye, Li, Y., William Lindsey White, Nie, S., Chen, S., Wang, J. and Lu, J. (2016). The antioxidant potential of the New Zealand surf clams. Food Chemistry, [online] 204, pp.141–149. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.foodchem.2016.02.120.
  5. ‌Powers, H.J., Stephens, M., Russell, J. and Hill, M.H. (2015). Fortified breakfast cereal consumed daily for 12 wk leads to a significant improvement in micronutrient intake and micronutrient status in adolescent girls: a randomised controlled trial. Nutrition Journal, [online] 15(1). doi:https://doi.org/10.1186/s12937-016-0185-6.
  6. ‌Usda.gov. (2024). FoodData Central. [online] Available at: https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/173368/nutrients.
  7. Henry H.L. Wu and Angela Yee-Moon Wang (2022). Vitamin B12 and chronic kidney disease. Vitamins and hormones, [online] pp.325–353. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/bs.vh.2022.01.011.
  8. ‌Jach, M.E. and Serefko, A. (2018). Nutritional Yeast Biomass: Characterization and Application. Elsevier eBooks, [online] pp.237–270. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/b978-0-12-811440-7.00009-0.
  9. ‌Usda.gov. (2024). FoodData Central. [online] Available at: https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/575722/nutrients%5C.
  10. Nih.gov. (2016). Office of Dietary Supplements – Vitamin B12. [online] Available at: https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/VitaminB12-HealthProfessional/.
  11. Langan RC;Goodbred AJ (2017). Vitamin B12 Deficiency: Recognition and Management. American family physician, [online] 96(6). Available at: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28925645/.
  12. Baltrusch, S. (2021). The Role of Neurotropic B Vitamins in Nerve Regeneration. BioMed Research International, [online] 2021, pp.1–9. doi:https://doi.org/10.1155/2021/9968228.
  13. ‌Soh, Y., Do Hun Lee and Chang Won Won (2020). Association between Vitamin B12 levels and cognitive function in the elderly Korean population. Medicine, [online] 99(30), pp.e21371–e21371. doi:https://doi.org/10.1097/md.0000000000021371.
  14. ‌Leal, L., Maria, C., Janaína Costa Cavalcanti and Silva, J.E. (2017). Vitamin B12, bone mineral density and fracture risk in adults: A systematic review. Revista Da Associacao Medica Brasileira, [online] 63(9), pp.801–809. doi:https://doi.org/10.1590/1806-9282.63.09.801.
  15. ‌Miller, J.W. (2018). Proton Pump Inhibitors, H2-Receptor Antagonists, Metformin, and Vitamin B-12 Deficiency: Clinical Implications. Advances in Nutrition, [online] 9(4), pp.511S518S. doi:https://doi.org/10.1093/advances/nmy023.
  16. ‌Morales-Gutierrez, J., Sebastián Díaz-Cortés, Montoya-Giraldo, M.A. and Zuluaga, A.F. (2019). Toxicity induced by multiple high doses of vitamin B12 during pernicious anemia treatment: a case report. Clinical Toxicology, [online] 58(2), pp.129–131. doi:https://doi.org/10.1080/15563650.2019.1606432.
  17. ‌Anouar Fanidi, Carreras-Torres, R., Larose, T.L., Yuan, J.-M., Stevens, V.L., Weinstein, S.J., Albanes, D., Prentice, R., Pettinger, M., Cai, Q., Blot, W.J., Arslan, A.A., Zeleniuch-Jacquotte, A., McCullough, M.L., Loic Le Marchand, Wilkens, L.R., Haiman, C.A., Zhang, X., Stampfer, M.J. and Smith-Warner, S.A. (2019). Is high vitamin B12 status a cause of lung cancer? International Journal of Cancer, [online] 145(6), pp.1499–1503. doi:https://doi.org/10.1002/ijc.32033.
  18. ‌Brasky, T.M., White, E. and Chen, C.-L. (2017). Long-Term, Supplemental, One-Carbon Metabolism–Related Vitamin B Use in Relation to Lung Cancer Risk in the Vitamins and Lifestyle (VITAL) Cohort. Journal of Clinical Oncology, [online] 35(30), pp.3440–3448. doi:https://doi.org/10.1200/jco.2017.72.7735.
Susan Adeosun

Written by:

Susan Adeosun, Dr.

Medically reviewed by:

Melissa Mitri

Dr Susan Adeosun (MPH, MD) is a Medical Doctor and Public Health enthusiast. She has over five years' worth of experience in public health and preventive medicine and is a firm believer in the famous phrase by Dutch philosopher Desiderius Erasmus, “prevention is better than cure.” Her journey through public health, combined with her love for writing, has resulted in the publication of several health articles on various blogs, websites, and peer review journals. When she is not advocating for better health education, she spends her time reading, cooking, and hanging out with friends.

Medically reviewed by:

Melissa Mitri

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement