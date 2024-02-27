Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

How To Gain Weight With IBS? Tips May Help You To Gain Weight In 2024

Sevginur Akdas

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Melissa Mitri, MS, RD

how to gain weight with ibs
IBD is also a gastrointestinal health condition that can make it hard to gain weight. Photo: eddows-animator/Freepik

While there are a great number of people who are trying to lose weight, just as many people are trying to gain weight. Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is similar in symptoms to a health condition called inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

IBD is also a gastrointestinal health condition; both of these can make it hard to gain weight. If you’re wondering how to gain weight with IBS, do not worry – there are things you can do that can help with IBS that may also be effective for IBD.

Those with IBS experience various changing bowel symptoms such as diarrhea or constipation in the different stages of this syndrome. Due to the lack of knowledge about disease progression, there aren’t any specific therapy protocols established. If IBS is uncontrolled, it can affect your ability to fully absorb your food, making it harder to gain weight. 

In this article, we look for solutions and tips for IBS weight gain based on recent literature research.

How To Put On Weight With IBS?

IBS is a gastrointestinal health condition that can make it hard to gain weight. It is characterized by symptoms such as abdominal discomfort, diarrhea, constipation, or pain which leads to a decrease in food intake.

IBS affects[1] 5-20% of the general population and it is commonly diagnosed in adults before 50 years old. IBS is seen more frequently[2] in women than in men. During the attack periods[3] of irritable bowel syndrome, abdominal pain, cramps, eating habits, a restrictive diet, and psychological challenges cause IBS weight loss.

This makes it challenging to gain weight because of the symptoms and the diet restrictions that are often prescribed to control these symptoms.

How To Gain Weight With IBS? Tips To Follow

Clean Eating For Healthy Weight Gain

A clean diet is a diet rich in nutritious whole foods that are beneficial for health. This contains different foods from gut-friendly diets that may help control symptoms.

The foods that will cause inflammation in the body or worsen IBS symptoms are removed from the diet, and healthy, easy-to-digest foods take their place to meet energy needs. This approach may be valuable in controlling inflammatory bowel disease as well.

Nutritious Carbohydrates

Nutritious Carbohydrates - how to gain weight with ibs
A healthy weight gain diet should include quality sources of carbohydrates. Photo: marilyn barbone/Shutterstock

Carbohydrates are the body’s main energy source and are essential in the diet, as they contain B vitamins and many essential minerals. A healthy weight gain diet should include quality sources of carbohydrates that are easy to digest. 

These carbohydrate sources should be gluten- and fructose-free foods that are less likely to  trigger IBS symptoms such as

  • Oats
  • Rice
  • Gluten-free pasta
  • Quinoa
  • Buckwheat

High-Quality Proteins

Consumption of high-protein foods is essential to promote healthy weight gain and preserve muscle mass. Getting enough protein helps prevent muscle loss, provides necessary calories, and can stave off weight loss

Gaining weight by supporting muscle mass is essential for healthy weight gain. Although it is sometimes overlooked, many high-protein food sources are high-calorie foods that can promote weight gain in a nutritious way. Here are the high-calorie foods for weight gain in ibs:

  • Eggs
  • Meat
  • Fish
  • Seafood
  • Chicken and turkey
  • Lactose-free dairy products
  • Seeds and nuts

Healthy Fats

Fat sources are rich in calories and essential for gaining weight. Healthy fats provide essential fatty acids to improve general health.  Here are the good options as healthy oils to increase calorie intake. 

  • Extra virgin olive oil
  • Nuts and nut butter
  • Coconut oil
  • Avocado 

Enriching any kind of meal or snack with healthy oils helps to consume more calories.

Olive oil may also help reduce stomach pain associated with IBS, according to research[4]. Coconut oil is a good lactose-free milk alternative. Several other types of oil products may relieve IBS symptoms. 

To deal with bloating there are also supplements such as probiotics, digestive enzymes, immune boosters, etc. Also, several plant-based products may help to improve gut health.

Low FODMAP Diet To Reduce IBS Symptoms

Low FODMAP Diet To Reduce IBS Symptoms
FODMAP is a diet that limits specific foods containing carbohydrates for digestive health. Photo: Alkema Natalia/Shutterstock

FODMAP is a functional diet that restricts certain carbohydrate-containing foods called Fermentable Oligo-, Di-, Monosaccharides, and Polyols (FODMAPs). It is a special approach to help reduce IBS symptoms.

It involves a full elimination diet of these foods first, with the gradual reintroduction of each food to identify the biggest food triggers for IBS symptoms.

Avoiding high FODMAP foods and focusing on more low FODMAP foods may help to avoid symptoms and weight loss in IBS. The reason behind the restriction of these high FODMAP foods is to avoid symptoms in the digestive system or not to exacerbate.

High FODMAP[5] foods are short-chain carbohydrates that increase water volume in the bowel which are quickly fermented by gut bacteria. This can lead to bloating, distension, discomfort, and eventually abdominal pain in many people with IBS. 

Recent studies indicated that avoiding certain high  FODMAP foods decreases an inflammatory reaction in the digestive tract. It helps to lower[6] harmful fecal bacteria and cuts off their energy source. Limiting high FODMAP foods such as

  • Dairy products with lactose such as milk, yogurt, ice cream, etc.
  • Wheat products with gluten such as cereal, bread, biscuits, etc.
  • High-fructose fruits such as apples, cherries, pears, peaches, etc.
  • Legumes
  • Some vegetables, such as onion, garlic, cabbage, artichokes, asparagus, etc. may reduce discomfort and abdominal pain. 

A meta-analysis study[7] including randomized control trials showed that those who followed the low FODMAP diet reported a significant reduction in abdominal pain and bloating compared to a traditional diet or high FODMAP-containing diet.

Meal Planning To Consume High Calories

Having frequent meals helps support weight gain with irritable bowel syndrome, as this makes it easier to meet your nutritional needs at the end of the day. For example, women who ate three main meals a day versus just one had a 32% reduction[8] in IBS symptoms, and also are more likely to meet their daily calorie needs for weight gain.

Consuming your meals in a drink form can also make it easier to boost calorie intake in a meal. Incorporating snacks in between meals can also help provide additional calories.

Exercise Support To Increase Muscle Mass

Exercise Support To Increase Muscle Mass
Weight training is specifically beneficial to increase muscle mass for healthy weight gain. Photo: ibrakovic/Freepik

Exercise can help increase muscle mass and support weight gain. With the right exercise strategy, you can gain weight. 

Weight training or resistance exercises[9] are specifically beneficial to increase muscle mass for healthy weight gain. Also, it can help relieve the stress[10] associated with IBS. It is well-known that reducing stress helps to improve IBS symptoms and disease severity.

Data obtained from 683 patients[11] with IBS showed that exercise has significant beneficial effects can be accepted as an effective treatment, and can support weight gain when done right.

Stress Relief To Improve Health

Stress Relief To Improve Health
Meditation has the power to relieve symptoms of many diseases. Photo: beststudio/Freepik

Meditation over medication. Yes, even though it is hard to believe for some people, meditation has the power to relieve symptoms of many diseases. In addition to the physical symptoms associated with IBS, it also can negatively impact mental health and affect the quality of life. 

For these reasons alone, it is important to receive psychological and spiritual through methods such as meditation or other spiritual practices[12]. Various psychotherapies[13] can also be used to support mental health and well-being. 

Does IBS Make It Hard To Gain Weight?

Diarrhea, one of the main symptoms of IBS, prevents digestion and absorption, resulting in a large amount of calorie loss and leading to weight loss.

Thus, another reason making it difficult to gain weight with IBS is that those with IBS cannot eat many foods due to their trigger effects. Preferring other foods rather than foods that may trigger IBS symptoms may be beneficial to gain weight.

IBS patients’ self-reports[14] showed that:

  • Wheat products
  • Dairy products
  • Caffeine
  • Hot spices
  • Cabbage
  • Beans
  • Onion
  • Peas
  • Fried and smoked food choices can trigger IBS symptoms

Especially, dairy products and wheat products are important sources of calories, carbohydrates, and protein for many healthy people. When IBS patients have to exclude these food groups from their daily diet it creates a large calorie deficit, which can make it hard to get enough calories to maintain weight. 

Furthermore, an aversion to all foods may arise during IBS flare-ups due to increased discomfort and sensitivity in the digestive system during these periods. This is the main cause of weight loss in IBS. Supporting digestion with digestive enzymes may help to reduce IBS symptoms.

On the other hand, increased gut motility is also a great challenge for many, and slowing down bowel movements is essential along with modified dietary habits or gut supplement treatments.  

The Bottom Line

IBS is a common digestive system health problem that affects digestion and can make it difficult to gain weight. Different approaches are used to deal with IBS. The basis of these approaches lies in adapting the diet pattern to IBS.

Achieving healthy weight gain with IBS involves a combination of avoiding food triggers and incorporating more easy-to-digest, high-calorie nutritious foods that support weight gain. Eating more frequently, incorporating strength training exercises, and managing stress can all further promote healthy weight gain. 

With a combination of these strategies and a personalized care plan, it is possible to gain weight with IBS and improve your symptoms at the same time. Always consult with a medical professional for individualized guidance on gaining weight with IBS.

In addition, exercise and stress management are among the effective methods to reduce IBS symptoms and achieve healthy weight gain with IBS.

+ 14 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. El-Salhy, M. and Gundersen, D. (2015). Diet in irritable bowel syndrome. Nutrition Journal, [online] 14(1). doi:10.1186/s12937-015-0022-3.
  2. Müller-Lissner, S.A., Bollani, S., Brummer, R.-J., Coremans, G., Dapoigny, M., Marshall, J.K., Muris, J.W.M., Oberndorff-Klein Wolthuis, A., Pace, F., Rodrigo, L., Stockbrügger, R. and Vatn, M.H. (2001). Epidemiological Aspects of Irritable Bowel Syndrome in Europe and North America. Digestion, [online] 64(3), pp.200–204. doi:10.1159/000048862.
  3. El-Salhy, M. (2012). Irritable bowel syndrome: Diagnosis and pathogenesis. World Journal of Gastroenterology, [online] 18(37), pp.5151–5163. doi:10.3748/wjg.v18.i37.5151.
  4. Vrdoljak, J., Kumric, M., Vilovic, M., Martinovic, D., Tomic, I.J., Krnic, M., Ticinovic Kurir, T. and Bozic, J. (2022). Effects of Olive Oil and Its Components on Intestinal Inflammation and Inflammatory Bowel Disease. Nutrients, [online] 14(4), p.757. doi:10.3390/nu14040757.
  5. Halmos, E.P., Power, V.A., Shepherd, S.J., Gibson, P.R. and Muir, J.G. (2014). A Diet Low in FODMAPs Reduces Symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Gastroenterology, [online] 146(1), pp.67-75.e5. doi:10.1053/j.gastro.2013.09.046.
  6. Hustoft, T.N., Hausken, T., Ystad, S.O., Valeur, J., Brokstad, K., Hatlebakk, J.G. and Lied, G.A. (2016). Effects of varying dietary content of fermentable short-chain carbohydrates on symptoms, fecal microenvironment, and cytokine profiles in patients with irritable bowel syndrome. Neurogastroenterology & Motility, [online] 29(4), p.e12969. doi:10.1111/nmo.12969.
  7. Altobelli, E., Del Negro, V., Angeletti, P. and Latella, G. (2017). Low-FODMAP Diet Improves Irritable Bowel Syndrome Symptoms: A Meta-Analysis. Nutrients, [online] 9(9), p.940. doi:10.3390/nu9090940.
  8. Vakhshoori, M., Saneei, P., Esmaillzadeh, A., Daghaghzadeh, H., Hassanzadeh Keshteli, A. and Adibi, P. (2020). The association between meal and snack frequency and irritable bowel syndrome. Public Health Nutrition, [online] 24(13), pp.4144–4155. doi:10.1017/s1368980020002967.
  9. Benito, P.J., Cupeiro, R., Ramos-Campo, D.J., Alcaraz, P.E. and Rubio-Arias, J.Á. (2020). A Systematic Review with Meta-Analysis of the Effect of Resistance Training on Whole-Body Muscle Growth in Healthy Adult Males. International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, [online] 17(4), p.1285. doi:10.3390/ijerph17041285.
  10. van der Zwan, J.E., de Vente, W., Huizink, A.C., Bögels, S.M. and de Bruin, E.I. (2015). Physical Activity, Mindfulness Meditation, or Heart Rate Variability Biofeedback for Stress Reduction: A Randomized Controlled Trial. Applied Psychophysiology and Biofeedback, [online] 40(4), pp.257–268. doi:10.1007/s10484-015-9293-x.
  11. Zhou, C., Zhao, E., Li, Y., Jia, Y. and Li, F. (2018). Exercise therapy of patients with irritable bowel syndrome: A systematic review of randomized controlled trials. Neurogastroenterology & Motility, [online] 31(2), p.e13461. doi:10.1111/nmo.13461.
  12. Asare, F., Störsrud, S. and Simrén, M. (2012). Meditation over Medication for Irritable Bowel Syndrome? On Exercise and Alternative Treatments for Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Current Gastroenterology Reports, [online] 14(4), pp.283–289. doi:10.1007/s11894-012-0268-2.
  13. Spanier, J.A., Howden, C.W. and Jones, M.P. (2003). A Systematic Review of Alternative Therapies in the Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Archives of Internal Medicine, [online] 163(3), p.265. doi:10.1001/archinte.163.3.265.
  14. Böhn, L., Störsrud, S., Törnblom, H., Bengtsson, U. and Simrén, M. (2013). Self-Reported Food-Related Gastrointestinal Symptoms in IBS Are Common and Associated With More Severe Symptoms and Reduced Quality of Life. American Journal of Gastroenterology, [online] 108(5), pp.634–641. doi:10.1038/ajg.2013.105.
Sevginur Akdas

Written by:

Sevginur Akdas, RD

Medically reviewed by:

Melissa Mitri

Sevginur Akdas is a researcher, medical writer, and clinical dietitian, who is currently pursuing her Ph.D. in metabolism, chronic diseases, and clinical nutrition fields. She has many scientific articles, meta-analyses, systematic reviews, and book chapters on nutrition, chronic diseases, dietary supplements, maternal and child nutrition, molecular nutrition & functional foods topics as a part of a research team currently. Besides her academic background, she is also a professional health&medical writer since 2017.

Medically reviewed by:

Melissa Mitri

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement