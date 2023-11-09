Fact checkedEvidence Based

How To Empty Bowels Before Labor: Here’s A Guide In 2023

Mitchelle Morgan

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Kathy Shattler, MS, RDN

how to empty bowels before labor
Women often have concerns about bowel movements during labor. Photo: BaLL LunLa/Shutterstock

Many women may feel concerned about bowel movements during labor, fearing their baby might drown in poop. But as a reassurance, bowel movements during labor are normal since the body’s muscles must push. Many women experience diarrhea during pregnancy, but some do not expect it at birth. However, if you wish to avoid it, there are safe methods to consider. Example how to empty bowels before labor?

We’ll also offer tips on what to eat, the role of prenatal vitamins, and even how to avoid pooping while giving birth. We aim to empower you with the knowledge you need for a healthy, worry-free birthing experience.

How To Empty Bowels Before Labor Naturally?

Clearing your bowels before labor is essential to avoid discomfort during childbirth. To do so, pregnant women can try:

  • Consuming fiber-rich foods.
  • Staying hydrated.
  • Avoiding constipation.
  • Using natural laxatives.
  • Maintaining a healthy gut.

Remember to consult your doctor before using any remedies. Clearing your bowels helps ensure a smoother birthing process, and it’s a normal part of preparing for labor.

How To Empty Bowels Before Labor?

Preparing for labor entails many things. Some things one does include attending prenatal classes, creating a birth plan, and learning about the signs of labor. Additionally, staying physically active, maintaining a healthy diet, and staying informed about childbirth options are essential preparations.

The very early stages are active labor, delivery of the baby, and delivery of the placenta. Emptying your bowels may happen during the initial stage of labor. To facilitate this, try the following:

Fiber-Rich Foods

how to empty bowels before labor
Eat fiber-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to support regular bowel movements. Photo: Tatjana Baibakova/Shutterstock

Consume fiber-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to promote regular bowel movements. Pay particular attention to this fiber-rich diet as you approach your due date; do not wait until the last moment to start including fiber-rich foods.

Nutrients present in most prenatal supplements will help provide additional nutrients. Still, the additional iron in such supplements may aggravate constipation, making the inclusion of fiber[1] more important to keep the digestive system functioning properly. 

Drink Water

how to empty bowels before labor
Maintain hydration by drinking an adequate amount of water throughout the day. Photo: Prostock-studio/Shutterstock

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. The Institute of Medicine assesses the total water needed during pregnancy to be 3 liters and, during breastfeeding, 3.3 liters per day. These adequate intake amounts were only known by 14%[2] of those in the study group.

Less Processed Foods

Avoid constipation by removing processed foods high in sodium[3] and foods low in fiber.

Natural Laxatives

Consider natural laxatives like prune juice[4] or over-the-counter liquid laxatives.

Healthy Digestive System

Maintain a healthy digestive system before and in the early stages of labor to prevent pooping during childbirth. Your digestive system needs to get used to increased amounts of fiber and fluids gradually, or it will rebel by cramping and causing intestinal distress.

Remember that clearing your bowels before labor is a completely normal and healthy practice.

Is It Normal To Poop During Labor?

Yes, it is entirely normal to poop during labor, and it happens to many women.

The reason is that the same muscles that push the baby through the birth canal also cater to bowel movements. Muscles aiding childbirth include the uterus, pelvic floor, abdominal, diaphragm, back, thigh, and perineal muscles. Their coordination and strength are essential for a successful birthing process.

Still, some women might question: “Can straining to poop cause the cervix to open?”

The answer:

Straining to poop might stimulate the Valsalva maneuver,[5] which involves holding your breath and bearing down. This can temporarily increase pressure in the abdomen and pelvic region.

However, it’s important to note that this pressure is unlikely to cause the cervix to open during pregnancy. The cervix typically remains closed and gradually dilates over time during the early stages of labor due to hormonal changes[6] and uterine contractions.[7]

As the baby descends, the added pressure on the rectum could potentially lead to bowel movements.

While some women may feel embarrassed and want to know how to empty bowels before labor, trained doctors and nurses are accustomed to this situation. They discreetly clean the poop and handle a clean and safe delivery. It’s a common and expected part of the birthing process.

As for complications, pooping during labor typically poses no risks to the mother or the baby. The body focuses during labor on delivering the baby safely, and healthcare providers ensure this is the case.

In rare cases, doctors might consider strategies if bowel movement concerns affect the birth. They may employ enemas[8] to empty the colon before labor begins. However, this is not routinely done and is only considered under specific circumstances. Overall, pooping during labor is a natural and normal part of childbirth.

How To Avoid Pooping While Giving Birth

Avoiding pooping during childbirth is a common concern for many women.

Despite its common nature, pushing during pooping is usually a concern for almost any laboring woman. A mother-to-be with a full bowel before birthing is usually concerned that the poop might affect a healthy baby. But since it is natural for women to evacuate their bowels during labor, there is no danger.

The only related concern would be if your healthy baby poops in the womb before birth. The child might swallow or breathe this floating fecal matter. Meconium aspiration syndrome[9] is the term used to refer to this phenomenon when your child poops in the amniotic fluid and breathes it in. To remove the meconium, i.e., baby’s waste, nurses and doctors place a tube down the infant’s throat to remove it.

Despite no harm caused, some may wish to minimize the occurrence of such an embarrassing moment.

Helpful Tips To Reduce The Likelihood Of Pooping During Labor

  • Maintaining a fiber-rich healthy diet answers the question of what to eat during pregnancy to avoid labor-induced pooping. Including plenty of vegetables, whole grains, and fruits in your meals promotes regular bowel movements and reduces the risk of constipation.
  • Staying hydrated is equally essential for preventing constipation during your entire pregnancy as well as at birth. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day helps maintain bowel regularity and supports overall digestive health.
  • If you experience constipation, consider natural laxatives,[10] stool softeners, or over-the-counter liquid laxatives. Always seek your doctor’s approval before using any remedies to ensure their safety during pregnancy.
  • Before heading to the birth room, have a bowel movement to alleviate discomfort during labor. Having a nurse accompany you to the toilet provides assistance if needed and ensures your comfort and safety.
  • Practice pelvic floor exercises regularly to strengthen the muscles in the pelvic area. Strengthening these muscles can potentially improve bowel control, reducing the likelihood of involuntary bowel movements during labor.
  • During the second pushing stage of labor, focus on deep breathing techniques. Controlled breathing[11] can help minimize straining, reducing pressure on the rectum and potentially lessening the chance of bowel movements.
  • Choosing a comfortable birthing position is essential. Positions that minimize pressure on the rectum can reduce the chances of involuntary bowel movements during labor.
  • If you have concerns about pooping during labor, don’t hesitate to discuss them with your healthcare providers. Open communication ensures your concerns are addressed, and healthcare professionals can provide discreet and supportive care during labor.

Women having a bowel movement during childbirth is normal, and nurses in the delivery room are experienced in handling it discreetly.

The Takeaways

Emptying your bowels before labor is crucial to ensure a more comfortable and less anxious childbirth experience. While some may feel uneasy discussing how to empty bowels before labor due to the poo taboo, it’s essential to recognize that from a medical standpoint, it is a natural and normal occurrence during labor and delivery.

Regardless, consume fiber-rich foods, stay hydrated, and avoid processed food to minimize its occurrence. These steps help you promote regular bowel movements days before labor. Additionally, consider using supplements like probiotics to improve gut health and reduce bouts of constipation.

Also, paying attention to the signs of labor will allow you to be prepared and take the necessary steps. Having a bowel movement before labor intensifies becomes easier when aware of impending birth. Some early labor signs are Braxton-Hicks contractions, aches, and pains with looser joints, stomach issues, water breaking, and cervical changes. Braxton-Hicks contractions are not true contractions; they only happen once or twice an hour, last for about 30 seconds, and are not painful.

Knowing your baby is about to arrive can minimize the chances of experiencing diarrhea or pooping during birthing. Still, you have nothing to worry about. A little poop cannot harm you or your baby. Nurses will take good care of you when you have a bowel movement.

Remember to consult your maternal healthcare provider for personalized advice and guidance throughout your pregnancy journey.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you eat or drink during labor?

In most cases, it’s okay to have clear liquids and light snacks during early labor, but it’s essential to follow your healthcare provider’s guidance.

How soon after loose bowels did you go into labor?

There is no precise timing; labor can vary for each individual. Loose bowels could be a sign that labor might begin soon, but it’s not a definite indicator.

Should I take laxatives before labor?

It’s best to consult your doctor before taking any laxatives. Natural methods like a fiber-rich diet are safer, but laxatives should be used with caution.

When to worry about poop during labor?

Pooping during labor is normal. There’s no need to worry as healthcare providers are prepared for this, discreetly managing it as part of the birthing process.

