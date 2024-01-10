Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

How To Lose Butt Fat – 10 Helpful Exercises To Lose Butt Fat Permanently In 2024

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Gopal Ramakrishnan, Ph.D.

how to lose butt fat
Losing butt fat effectively with exercises. Photo: Quynh Nguyen

Want to know how to lose butt fat fast and permanently? Exercises to lose butt fat?

You are not alone. Getting a toned butt is a fitness goal for many but achieving it will take some work. 

The right exercise routine can help you burn your butt fat and tone your butt muscles to achieve toned rounded buttocks. 

You can also capitalize on the relationship between supplements and weight loss.

How To Reduce Butt Fat Quickly

These exercises are great for toning your butt muscles and losing butt fat. 

  1. Kickbacks 
  2. Squats 
  3. Step climbing 
  4. Running 
  5. High-intensity interval training (HIIT)
  6. Lunges 
  7. Lateral band walk 
  8. One leg deadlifts
  9. Chair pose 
  10. Side-lying hip abduction

How To Lose Butt Fat – 10 Exercises For Fast Results

Kickbacks 

Kickbacks
Kickbacks Guide. Photo: Team Design

Kickbacks are great for targeting the gluteus muscles, the largest muscle in your buttocks. They are simple to perform and do not require special equipment and you can quickly get into a routine at home. 

Kickbacks not only contribute to a firmer and shapelier butt but also aid in reducing overall body fat.

How to do:

  1. Get on all fours with your knees and palms pushing the floor. 
  2. Fully extend right legs till toes are nearly touching the floor. 
  3. Kick your heels upwards while keeping your legs straight and return your leg down.
  4. Repeat the same motion on your right leg before switching to your left and doing it again. 

Tips:

  • You could bruise your knees if you attempt this exercise on the bare floor. Consider laying down an exercise mat before you begin. If you cannot get your hands on an exercise mat, an old towel will do. 
  • Keep your back straight and engage your core during kickbacks to maximize glute activation. This ensures you’re targeting the right muscles to help lose butt fat.
  • Focus on slow and controlled kicks, squeezing your glutes at the top of the motion. This controlled approach maximizes muscle engagement and calorie burning.

Optimal Sets and Reps: 3 sets of 15-20 reps.

Squats 

Squats
Squats Guide. Photo: Team Design

Would our butt exercises list be complete without squats? 

Squats became a popular exercise for people trying to tone their butt muscles. It has lived up to its reputation and many people report positive results on their butts from performing squats. 

The great thing about squats is that it works on several muscle groups in your butt, thighs, and abdomen. Therefore helping to tone your lower body and midsection. 

How to do:

  1. Keep your shoulders level and extend your arms in front of you 
  2. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart 
  3. Lower your body slowly bringing your butt as close to the floor as you can
  4. Ensure your back remains straight during your descent 
  5. Return to your starting position 
  6. Repeat the entire process.

Tips:

  • Maintain a straight back, keep your feet shoulder-width apart, engage your core, and ensure your knees don’t go past your toes during squats. Proper form prevents injury and targets your glutes for butt fat loss.
  • Go for deep squats where your thighs are parallel to the ground or lower. Deeper squats engage your glutes more effectively.
  • Remember to breathe in as you lower yourself into the squat and exhale as you push back up. Proper breathing enhances your stability and performance during squats.

Optimal Sets and Reps: 3-4 sets of 10-12 reps.

If you want a more intense workout to burn more weight, consider using weights. The steps for the exercise remain the same but you would have to hold the weights in your hands while squatting. 

You could also tweak your squats workout to activate your gluteus medius[1] and gluteus maximus muscles by doing the single-leg squat. 

To perform the single-leg squat, you should:

  1. Extend your hands in front of you at shoulder level 
  2. Straighten your right leg and extend it forward 
  3. Slowly bring your butt close to the ground while keeping your back straight 
  4. Return to your starting position and repeat several times for both legs. 

Split squats are another variant of the exercise for toning your butt muscles. A study shows that it is more effective than deadlifts and good morning on your gluteus maximus muscles.

Step Climbing 

If you want to tone your butt muscles, you might want to use the stairs.

Step climbing is easily one of the easiest exercises that you can do to tone your muscles. You only need a flight of stairs and willpower to get started. 

Step climbing also helps strengthen and tone your upper legs. 

We are not done yet. 

Using the stairs can improve your oxygen uptake and reduce your bad cholesterol levels. Therefore, for your heart health[2] consider using the stairs today. 

You can get your step climbing exercise when you:

  • Use the stairs 
  • Use step climbing machines at the gym 
  • Go bouldering 
  • Hike uphill 

Running 

If you are looking to burn fat in your buttocks then you should include running in your exercise routine. 

Cardio exercises such as running are excellent for losing weight. They also turn up your heart rate and have multiple benefits[3] for your heart health. 

Running for 30 minutes daily can burn fat and bring you closer to your fitness goals

The general weight loss you might experience from running regularly could translate to less fat in your butt. 

It goes further. Running gives your butt and thigh muscles a good workout.  Hence, it is a great way to get a rounder butt. 

While running is a more intense workout than walking, you can opt for walking if you cannot run. It is still a great way to work those muscles and burn fat cells.

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)
HIIT has become an increasingly popular fitness trend for losing weight with success. Photo: antoniodiaz/Shutterstock

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) involves committing to a single activity for a short period followed by a slow-paced activity for a longer period. 

HIIT has become an increasingly popular fitness trend for losing weight[4] with success. 

If you have got a tight schedule and you are worried about finding enough time to commit to exercising, HIIT might be the option for you. 

HIIT compresses intense workouts into a short time frame so that you can get the most benefits within your tight schedule. 

A simple HIIT routine that you could try might involve:

  • Warm-up 
  • Run on your treadmill for 1 minute at 7mph
  • Run on your treadmill for 2 minutes at 5mph
  • Repeat the process for 15 minutes 

Lunges 

Lunges
Lunges Guide. Photo: Team Design

One of the best strength training exercises for your lower body is lunges. Variations of this exercise include forward, sideways, and transverse lunges. 

Lunges activate your gluteus maximus muscles as well as your thighs and calves. 

How to do:

  1. Stand with your feet apart at about your hip’s distance.
  2. Put your right leg forward.
  3. Lower your body slowly keeping both knees at 90°.
  4. Ensure that your left knee does not touch the ground and your right knee does not move beyond your toes on your left foot.
  5. Return to your original position and repeat the motion several times for both legs.

Tips:

  • Keep your upper body straight, and shoulders back, and engage your core throughout the exercise. This helps target the glutes while preventing strain.
  • Take long strides and lower your back knee until it’s close to the ground. This deep lunge position effectively engages your glutes, leg, and butt muscles.
  • Emphasize balance and control with each lunge to prevent wobbling, ensuring both proper muscle engagement and injury prevention.

Optimal Sets and Reps: 3 sets of 12-15 reps.

Lateral Band Walk 

For this exercise, you will need to get resistance bands. 

The lateral band walk makes a great warm-up exercise before you dive into more intense workouts such as running. It is also helpful in toning your gluteus medius muscles. A higher level of resistance from your resistance band gives you a more intense workout for burning calories.

How to do:

  1. Place your resistance band flat against the balls of your feet.
  2. Stretch your legs to shoulder width and evenly distribute your weight. 
  3. Bend slightly into a semi-squat position. 
  4. Squeeze your core muscles and glutes. 
  5. Take a step about three inches to your right. 
  6. Take another step about three inches to your left. 
  7. Repeat this motion.

Tips:

  • Keep your back straight, engage your core, and ensure your knees are slightly bent during lateral band walks.
  • Keep the resistance band taut throughout the movement to engage your hip muscles effectively and target butt fat loss.
  • Take deliberate and controlled sideways steps, focusing on the full range of motion to work your hips and glutes.

Optimal Sets and Reps: 3 sets of 15-20 reps.

One Leg Deadlifts

Deadlifts can give your gluteus muscles an intense workout. You might need to use weights if you want to increase the intensity. 

How to do:

  • Stand on one leg.
  • Extend your other leg backward, keeping your shoulders back and your back straight. 
  • Lower your torso forward but not below your hips. 
  • Return to your starting position and repeat the motion.

Tips:

  • Maintain balance by keeping your core engaged and your back straight throughout the one-leg deadlift.
  • Perform the exercise with slow, controlled movements, emphasizing the stretch and contraction of your glutes.
  • You can rest on your non-supporting leg for some time if the workout gets too intense for you. 

Optimal Sets and Reps: 3 sets of 12-15 reps.

Chair Pose 

If you are into yoga you have probably heard of the chair pose. Just like squats, it targets your buttocks and back fat. 

You could think of the chair pose as static squats. You can perform the chair pose anywhere you find a sturdy wall.

How to do:

  1. Stand straight with your back to the wall.
  2. Get into a squat using the wall for support. 
  3. Extend your hands forward at shoulder level. 
  4. Hold the pose for the desired amount of time.

Tips:

  • Focus on squeezing your glutes to activate and tone your butt muscles.
  • Keep your back straight, chest lifted, and your knees aligned with your ankles to maximize its benefits.
  • Focus on deep, controlled breaths while holding the chair pose to enhance balance, endurance, and flexibility.

Optimal Sets and Reps: 3 sets of 30-second reps

Side-lying Hip Abduction

The side-lying hip abduction is a buttock and hip toning exercise that you can do on your exercise mat. 

It targets your gluteus medius muscles. If you want to increase the challenge you could use ankle weights for resistance. 

How to do:

  1. Lie on one side keeping your knees together and your legs straight. 
  2. Support your head with your arm. 
  3. Raise your top leg slowly as high as you can without rotating your pelvis. 
  4. Return your leg to your starting position slowly. 
  5. Repeat the motion for both legs for the desired number. 

Tips:

  • Focus on squeezing your glutes as you lift your leg during the side-lying hip abduction.
  • Keep your body in a straight line, head supported to ensure optimal muscle engagement and injury prevention.
  • Raise your top leg slowly and lower it with control to engage your hip muscles fully. Avoid jerky movements for better results.

Optimal Sets and Reps: 3 sets of 15-20 reps.

Is It Possible To Target Fat Loss To Your Butt?

Spot reduction of fat in your buttocks alone is almost impossible. The best way to reduce your butt fat is to work towards overall body fat.

When you lose weight generally,  you will lose fat in your face, belly, butt, arms, thighs, and other parts of your body. 

You will need to pay attention to your nutrition during this time. Moderately reducing your daily calorie intake can help with general weight loss.  

Consider adopting healthy eating habits and consuming health-friendly foods to ensure you receive all the necessary nutrients.

Power training exercises that target the muscle groups in your buttocks help you build muscle and are also great for promoting weight loss. These workouts should help you tone your butt muscles. Combining diet and exercise should also improve your results. 

You might need to seek medical advice before you jump on these exercises.

Conclusion 

If you want to know how to lose ass fat and keep it off, you will have to work for it. It takes the right cocktail of exercises to help you lose fat and tone your butt muscles. Aerobic activity for burning more calories is also important.

Spot reduction of butt fat is not practical. However, these exercises could help you tone your butt muscles to burn fat.

+ 4 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. Hae Rim Han, Yi, C.-H., Sung Hyun You, Heon Seock Cynn, Lim, O. and Jae Ik Son (2018). Comparative Effects of 4 Single-Leg Squat Exercises in Subjects With Gluteus Medius Weakness. Journal of Sport Rehabilitation, [online] 27(6), pp.513–519. doi:https://doi.org/10.1123/jsr.2016-0193.
  2. Boreham, C., Kennedy, R., Murphy, M., Tully, M.A., Wallace and Young, I.S. (2005). Training effects of short bouts of stair climbing on cardiorespiratory fitness, blood lipids, and homocysteine in sedentary young women. British Journal of Sports Medicine, [online] 39(9), pp.590–593. doi:https://doi.org/10.1136/bjsm.2002.001131.
  3. Lee, D., Pate, R.R., Lavie, C.J., Sui, X., Church, T.S. and Blair, S.N. (2014). Leisure-Time Running Reduces All-Cause and Cardiovascular Mortality Risk. Journal of the American College of Cardiology, [online] 64(5), pp.472–481. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jacc.2014.04.058.
  4. Roy, M., Williams, S., Brown, R., Meredith-Jones, K., Osborne, H., Jospe, M.R. and Taylor, R.W. (2018). High-Intensity Interval Training in the Real World: Outcomes from a 12-Month Intervention in Overweight Adults. Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise, [online] 50(9), pp.1818–1826. doi:https://doi.org/10.1249/mss.0000000000001642.

Written by:

Jennifer Anyabuine, Former Health Writer

Medically reviewed by:

Jennifer Anyabuine holds a bachelor's degree in Biochemistry from the University of Nigeria Nsukka and is currently a medical student. She is a freelance medical writer specializing in creating content to improve public awareness of health topics.

Medically reviewed by:

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement