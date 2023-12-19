Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Can Stress Cause Anemia? The Link & Treatments In 2023

Tayler Hackett

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Kathy Shattler, MS, RDN

can stress cause anemia
Stress can impact the immune system and exacerbate autoimmune conditions that may result in anemia. Photo: one photo/Shutterstock

Stress is common in modern life, with many of us experiencing it regularly. It can arise from various sources, such as work, relationships, financial pressures, or health concerns. While stress can affect your overall health and well-being, you may wonder if it can also contribute to anemia, a condition characterized by a decrease in red blood cells or hemoglobin in the blood. 

So, can stress cause anemia? This article will explore anemia symptoms, possible links to mental health, other potential causes, and available treatments. We’ll review how to treat iron deficiency naturally with the right balance of nutrients.

Can Stress Cause Anemia?

Stress does not directly cause anemia. However, chronic stress can contribute to anemia by disrupting nutrition and appetite, leading to iron deficiency or deficiency in other nutrients. Stress can also impact the immune system and exacerbate autoimmune conditions that may result in anemia.

Additionally, stress can affect nutrient absorption and utilization. Still, anemia usually has multiple causes and requires proper medical evaluation and treatment. Consulting with a healthcare professional is essential for an accurate diagnosis and management.

What Is Stress?

Stress[1] is a natural physiological and psychological response to pressures or demands that challenge our ability to function. Stress can arise from various sources, including work, relationships, finances, health issues, and other life events. When we encounter stress, our body releases stress hormones like cortisol, which trigger a fight-or-flight response. This response can vary in intensity and duration, and it can affect our thoughts, emotions, and physical well-being. 

While short-term stress is usually harmless, chronic stress can impact our physical health in various ways. It can weaken the immune system, increase cardiovascular risk factors, disrupt the digestive system, and cause muscle tension and sleep disturbances. 

Symptoms Of Anemia

Anemia can present with various symptoms depending on the condition’s severity, type, and underlying cause. Common symptoms of anemia can include:

Fatigue And Weakness

Feeling excessively tired or weak, even with adequate rest and sleep, is a common physical symptom of anemia. This is due to the blood’s reduced ability to carry oxygen, resulting in decreased energy levels.

Pale Skin And Nails

Anemia can cause pale skin and nails due to decreased red blood cell production and reduced oxygenation of the tissues.

Shortness Of Breath

Anemia can lead to a decreased oxygen-carrying capacity in the blood, resulting in shortness of breath even with minimal physical exertion.

Dizziness And Lightheadedness

Reduced oxygen supply to the brain due to anemia can cause dizziness, lightheadedness, and fainting spells.

Rapid Or Irregular Heartbeat

Anemia can cause the heart to work harder to compensate for your blood’s decreased oxygen-carrying capacity. You may even experience rapid heartbeat or heart palpitations.

Headaches And Difficulty Concentrating

Anemia can affect cognitive function, resulting in headaches, difficulty concentrating, and impaired memory.

Increased Susceptibility To Infections

Anemia can weaken the immune system, making anemic individuals more prone to infections.

The Link Between Mental Health & Anemia

Evidence suggests[2] that there may be a link between mental health and iron deficiency anemia, specifically anxiety, depression, sleep disorders, and psychotic disorders. While the relationship between anemia and mental health is complex and multifactorial, research suggests a few possible theories on how stress could contribute to the development of anemia.

Diet & Nutrition

Both stress and anxiety can lead to nutritional deficiencies in essential nutrients,[3] such as iron, folate, magnesium, vitamin A, and vitamin B12. This is often due to disrupted eating habits, with some individuals overeating and others experiencing a decrease in appetite. Unfortunately, these deficiencies can cause anemia. 

Magnesium Deficiency

Increased stress levels[4] trigger the need for more magnesium, which is necessary for various physiological processes. For example, it plays a major role in producing hemoglobin,[5] the protein responsible for carrying oxygen in the blood. 

Interestingly, the interaction between stress, anxiety, and anemia is bidirectional, with each condition influencing the other. While chronic stress and anxiety can lead to anemia, the physical symptoms of low iron can lead to anxiety and stress.[6]

If you find yourself experiencing any of these psychological symptoms while struggling with anemia, it is important to reach out for professional help.

What Are The Treatments?

The ideal anemia treatment depends on the condition’s underlying cause and severity and the individual’s overall health. A physician will likely order a complete blood cell count or CBC and a test to determine the size and shape of the red blood cells before considering any form of treatment. 

Treatment options include:[7]

Nutritional Supplements

can stress cause anemia
Nutritional supplements help you treat anemia. Photo: Jarun Ontakrai/Shutterstock

Vitamin B12, folate, and iron supplements are often prescribed to replenish iron deficiency and improve red blood cell production. 

Blood Transfusions

can stress cause anemia
Blood transfusions can treat severe anemia. Photo: Anastassiya Bezhekeneva/Shutterstock

In extreme cases of anemia, a blood transfusion may be necessary to restore the amount of healthy red blood cells quickly. 

Lifestyle Changes

can stress cause anemia
A healthy lifestyle can prevent, and aid anemia recovery. Photo: Ground Picture/Shutterstock

Research has found[8] that lifestyle factors, such as following a healthy diet, engaging in physical activity, getting enough sleep, and consuming less alcohol, can support recovery from anemia and help prevent it. 

Other Causes Of Anemia

There are several types of anemia with various underlying causes. These include:

Iron Deficiency Anemia

This is the most common type of anemia, caused by insufficient iron intake and inadequate hemoglobin production by the bone marrow. 

Vitamin Deficiency Anemia

In addition to iron, the body needs folate and vitamin B12 to produce healthy red blood cells. A diet lacking these nutrients can cause decreased red blood cell production. Some people may also have difficulty absorbing vitamin B12, leading to vitamin B12 deficiency anemia.[9] 

Anemia Of Inflammation

Certain diseases like cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s disease, and other inflammatory conditions can interfere with red blood cell production and lead to anemia of inflammation.[10]

Aplastic Anemia

This rare, life-threatening anemia[11] occurs when the body doesn’t produce enough red blood cells. Causes may include infections, certain medications, autoimmune diseases, and exposure to toxic chemicals.

Hemolytic Anemia

Hemolytic anemia[12] occurs when red blood cells are destroyed faster than they can be replaced, inherited, or acquired. 

Sickle cell anemia[13] is a serious inherited condition that can cause hemolytic anemia. Sickle cell anemia is characterized by abnormal crescent-shaped red blood cells that die prematurely, leading to a chronic shortage of red blood cells.

Final Thoughts

While the relationship between stress and anemia is complex, evidence suggests that stress may contribute to the development of anemia through various mechanisms. They may include disruptions in diet and nutrition, nutritional deficiencies, and interactions with mental health conditions. Treatment for anemia depends on the cause and severity of the condition and may include iron supplements, blood transfusions, dietary changes, and lifestyle modifications. 

Further research is needed to understand stress and anemia’s underlying interactions. If you are experiencing symptoms of anemia along with psychological symptoms related to stress, it is vital to speak to a medical professional for a proper diagnosis and treatment.

Tayler Hackett

Written by:

Tayler Hackett, BSc (Hons), PGCert, PGDip, MBPsS

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

Tayler Hackett is a certified mental health specialist with over ten years of experience in psychotherapy, psychology, and wellbeing. She understands the challenges those living with mental health conditions face and the best approaches to support them. Alongside her clinical work, Tayler has spent over a decade honing her academic and healthcare writing skills, allowing her to craft engaging, informative, and evidence-based content that helps individuals understand the complexities of mental health and the latest developments in health care, psychotherapy and neuroscience. Whether exploring the impact of trauma on the brain, the efficacy of different therapies, or the latest research findings, Tayler is committed to delivering content that empowers readers with knowledge and resources to improve their mental well-being. With her unique blend of practical experience and writing expertise, she is a trusted source of information for anyone seeking to understand mental health better and improve their wellbeing.

Medically reviewed by:

Kathy Shattler

