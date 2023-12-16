The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing. It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Plenty of men fear one day waking up with low testosterone (also called low T). For women, it’s the opposite. Healthy hormone levels in perfect balance mean that nothing is being overproduced or underproduced. An excess of the male hormone testosterone brings with it a host of secondary problems.

Can you reduce female testosterone naturally at home? Here’s everything that you need to know about abnormal testosterone levels in women and how you can overcome high testosterone yourself, either on your own or with the help of your physician.

What Causes High Levels Of Testosterone In Women? Normal testosterone levels for women fall somewhere between 0.25–1.73 nmol/L[1]. Things like smoking, being overweight, having diabetes, and even being young have all been positively correlated with higher total testosterone concentrations in blood serum. Other risk factors and disorders[2] that may compel the body to produce too much testosterone also include: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS)

Congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH)

Ovarian tumors

Cushing’s disease

Excessive alcohol consumption [3]

Hirsutism

Excessive athletic training may also cause high testosterone[4]

Contrary to popular belief, postmenopausal women are not necessarily more likely[5] to experience high levels of male hormones purely through the end of their menstrual cycle. However, excessive testosterone in postmenopausal women has been linked[6] to breast cancer and even insulin resistance.

High Testosterone In Women Symptoms

You may develop follicles in places where you had no body hair or facial hair before. Photo: Kateryna Artsybasheva/Shutterstock

Identifying symptoms of high testosterone in women is not always easy to self-diagnose. Body hair growth is one commonly cited symptom, but what else will high testosterone levels in women do? If you fear that you suffer from high testosterone, be on the look-out for these common indicators of hormone imbalance:

Too much testosterone may impact the female reproductive tissue, causing your period to lapse or become irregular

Excess hair growth may develop follicles in places where you had no body hair or facial hair before; increased body hair is one of the hallmark signs of high testosterone in women

At the other end of the spectrum may be balding for some women, ironically enough

Elevated testosterone may cause changes in the female genitalia

Male sex hormones in excess might also cause your voice to deepen

This hormonal disorder may also cause you to sweat excessively

Weight gain in the form of an increase in muscle mass may throw your healthy weight out of whack

Mood changes are not uncommon in many women with testosterone outside of the accepted normal range

Excess body hair and smaller breasts are far from the extent of it. The emotional toll that testosterone imbalance causes might end up overshadowing things like unwanted hair – disruptions in the reproductive cycle will usually be much more of a problem for most.

How Can A Woman Lower Testosterone Levels Naturally?

Beyond cosmetic fixes like shaving or depilatories for male pattern hair growth, there are plenty of natural remedies that you can employ to achieve low testosterone levels, improve bodily functions, and regulate mood swings.

To ease the pain of this underlying medical condition, you can try these tips for high testosterone levels:

Oral contraceptives

Antiandrogens, and sex therapy

Maintaining a healthy body weight

Omega-3 supplements[7]

Those struggling with polycystic ovary syndrome, and other serious issues of the adrenal glands should, of course, receive a blood test and adhere to the medical treatments prescribed to improve PCOS symptoms and actually to address the underlying disorder.

What Is An Androgen?

Androgens, like testosterone, are produced in the ovaries, fat cells, adrenal glands, and skin cells. They’re usually regarded as being male hormones exclusively, but this isn’t necessarily the case. Without small amounts of free testosterone in the female body, for example, a woman wouldn’t be able to carry a male fetus.

Ordinarily, women will have anywhere from one-tenth to one-twentieth of the same androgens present in the male system, testosterone included. A physical examination and blood tests may be able to detect higher levels than usual of the male sex hormone by testing the blood sample for higher-than-average testosterone levels in women.

What About Androgen Deficiency?

Androgen deficiency can cause fatigue and many other symptoms. Photo: NDAB Creativity/Shutterstock

The male sex hormone is just as important as the female sex hormone. Low levels of testosterone have been linked[8] to heart disease, among other long-term issues.

Cardiovascular disease isn’t the only thing the testosterone-deficient needs to worry about. While testosterone imbalances in the female body are generally regarded as dysfunctional, testosterone plays a role in personal mood and well-being, just like in men.

Low testosterone, also known as androgen deficiency, may wreak its brand of havoc on your body. Some signs of androgen deficiency may include:

Lethargy, fatigue, and tiredness

Loss of muscle mass and bone mass

Weakness

A lack of libido and sex drive

Low morale and a lack of motivation

Lower levels of self-perceived well-being

Poor mood, depression, and irritability

Balance is key, and you should seek professional medical advice if you’re experiencing a hormonal imbalance of any type. You can balance hormone levels through several strategies and supplements.

If you’re on the other side of the coin, however, and are experiencing high testosterone symptoms, there are more than a few ways that you can treat high testosterone naturally at home.

Testosterone And Its Impact On Women’s Health

Who would have thought that the male sex hormone plays such a vital role in female health?

Whether the source of your high testosterone is stress or something more serious like polycystic ovary syndrome, it’s not difficult to find balance once again. Talk to your doctor to see if any of the solutions above are right for you.