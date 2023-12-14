The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

For years, chicken eggs have had a terrible reputation due to their high cholesterol content. This cholesterol is concentrated primarily in egg yolks. However, recent research seems to dispute this reputation and is exonerating eggs.

This conflicting advice leaves many people to question, why are eggs good for you. This article will discuss why eggs are good for you and how to incorporate them into your diet.

Are Eggs Good For You? Here at the top reasons to choose eggs: Loaded with nutrients including all nine essential amino acids

High in protein, low in calories

Helps increase good (HDL) cholesterol

Lowers chance of stroke and heart disease risk

Helps your hair grow and resist damage

Potential Benefits Of Eggs

Loaded With Nutrients

Eggs are one of the most nutritionally packed foods on the planet. Just one egg contains

Protein – builds and maintains muscle

Choline – maintains a healthy liver and nerve function while regulating energy and metabolism.

Vitamins – A, D, E, K, and B. All of these vitamins are high in antioxidants and help with a variety of body systems such as neurology, cardiology, eyes, bones, skin, and immune system

Minerals – mainly zinc and calcium. Both are responsible for immune function and bone health, respectively.

Omega-3s – omegas do so many things for your body, including; inflammation reduction, boosting cognitive processes, and decreasing the risk for heart disease and stroke. Many studies show that omega-3s also half your risk of certain cancers.

High In Protein, Low In Calories

This nutrition comes with only around 70 calories per egg and 5 grams of healthy fat.

Increase Good (HDL) Cholesterol

However, the question still stands, are eggs bad for cholesterol levels? Should this be a concern, as we once thought? First off, let’s talk about cholesterol itself. Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance located in your blood. Your body needs and uses cholesterol to make vitamins, build cells, and make hormones. However, high blood cholesterol levels can increase your risk of heart disease.

Recent research has shown a dissimilarity between the dietary cholesterol we eat in foods and the cholesterol our body produces. The liver and small intestine make up over 80 percent of the cholesterol found in our blood. Therefore, only 20% of our blood cholesterol is from the foods we consume.

The following is a bit complex. The cholesterol in our blood isn’t affected by eating foods that contain cholesterol. Rather it is affected by eating high amounts of saturated fat, trans-fats, and processed sugars we eat.

There are two main types of cholesterol:

Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) – Considered bad cholesterol because if too much of this cholesterol is in the blood, it will narrow your arteries and cause serious medical issues such as heart attack or stroke. It functions by depositing cholesterol onto the arterial walls causing plaques to form, which can eventually block the blood vessel.

– Considered bad cholesterol because if too much of this cholesterol is in the blood, it will narrow your arteries and cause serious medical issues such as heart attack or stroke. It functions by depositing cholesterol onto the arterial walls causing plaques to form, which can eventually block the blood vessel. High-density lipoprotein (HDL) – “good” cholesterol. Its job is to take the bad cholesterol to the liver and remove it from the body.

So what does all of this information on cholesterol have to do with eggs? Recent research[1] has shown no link between the consumption of eggs and cholesterol levels or even cardiovascular disease. What’s more, research shows that eating eggs increases your HDL or good cholesterol levels.

For Hair

Make an egg hair mask to reap its benefits for hair. Photo: kazmulka/Shutterstock

Eggs are good for your hair as well as your body. All of the nutrients you find in egg yolk are necessary for healthy hair.

Hair can often become damaged from many things such as chemical treatments, environmental toxins, and even from eating poorly. However, an egg’s high-quality protein and nutrients[2] can help hair be more resistant to these damages. It also can help hair to grow longer.[3]

Try incorporating eggs into your diet or making an egg hair mask to reap these benefits. To make your hair mask at home, mix olive oil and egg yolks and lather them onto the hair. Allow this concoction to sit for an hour, and then rinse with warm water.

For Heart Health

What your heart needs maybe just to eat eggs. A study published in 2018 looked at almost a half million adults over nine years and found that eating one egg every day led to a lower risk of heart disease and stroke.

One thing to keep in mind, though, is that the participants in that study were not eating a Western diet. People consume many foods with eggs that are not healthy, such as ham, sausage, and bacon, which increase your risk of heart disease.

Lastly, regarding the heart-healthy benefits of eggs, another study[4] from the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition looked at participants who ate 12 eggs weekly for three months. The participants ate a healthy diet to accompany their egg consumption. At the end of the study, their results showed no adverse changes in cardiometabolic markers compared with those who consumed a low-egg diet.

By now, you hopefully have a greater understanding of why eggs are a great choice as part of your healthy balanced diet. Eating eggs has many additional benefits, such as affordability, lower inflammation levels, a boosted immune system, improved eye health, and even brain protection.

How To Prepare Eggs

Another thing to consider is how you prepare your eggs. If you tend to fry them in oil or cook them in butter, that might contribute to a risk of heart disease and other diseases as well. To reduce cholesterol, try cooking them in olive or avocado oil and making them with vegetables instead of meat.

Some people may wonder, are hard-boiled eggs good for you as well? Boiled eggs are made by placing an entire egg with the shell in a pot of water and cooking them until fully solidified. Thus they are cooked without adding any harmful ingredients such as toxic oils or butter. Boiled eggs may be a great way to enjoy eggs if your diet is already high in cholesterol.

To summarize, eggs are good for your heart as long as a healthy diet accompanies them and healthy ingredients accompany the preparation of the eggs.

Are Eggs Bad For You?

By now, you have hopefully realized that eating eggs is excellent for your health. The American Heart Association states consuming one to two eggs daily is safe and consists of high-quality protein. However, be aware that if you currently have elevated cholesterol or other medical conditions such as diabetes or are at risk for developing heart disease, it’s best to stick with one whole egg daily or up to seven eggs a week.

If you don’t want the cholesterol content but love the taste of eggs, try cooking with only egg whites. The white part of an egg holds no cholesterol but tons of protein.

When questioning, are egg yolks bad for you? Please don’t dismiss the yolk altogether because they are high in cholesterol. The yolk is where a bulk of the nutrition stays is held. The yolk contains vitamins D, B12, B2, A, and folate.

One last thing you might wonder is if chicken eggs are great for you. Are duck eggs good for you as well? In general, they are very similar. The main distinction is that duck eggs are twice the size of a chicken egg. Since they are so much bigger, the cholesterol and fat content are also higher.

Final Thought

Eggs are an affordable and healthy addition to your meal plan if paired with an overall nutritious diet. Even though they are high in cholesterol, that doesn’t mean they will raise your blood cholesterol. Instead, they will help to increase your good cholesterol levels.

Suppose you are still concerned about your risk of developing heart disease or cholesterol levels. In that case, you can speak with a licensed or trained professional such as a registered dietitian or physician. Speaking with a professional is the easiest and best way to figure out a healthy lifestyle that is right for you.