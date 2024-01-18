The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing. It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

The keto egg fast diet (sometimes called a boiled egg diet) is a variation of the ketogenic diet[1] (keto), a diet that emphasizes consuming mostly fats, moderate protein, and minimal carbohydrates. On the keto egg fast diet, individuals eat only eggs (at least six a day in various preparation styles) along with healthy fats, while keeping carbohydrates low.

The keto egg fast diet is a highly restrictive, short-term diet, only meant to be followed for three to five days. The goal of the diet is to get the body into a state of ketosis, in which the body switches from burning carbohydrates for fuel to burning fat for fuel instead. This may be a suitable diet for those who want to try keto, but who are not ready to commit long-term.

This article will cover the health benefits of the keto egg fast diet, potential side effects to watch out for, and fun recipes to try.

Recommended Egg Fast Menu Plan Day one: Egg Fast Delight

Day two: Protein-Packed Delight

Two-Day Sample Keto Egg Fast Diet Plan

Day One: Egg Fast Delight (Approx. 800 Calories)

This is a day filled with savory egg-based dishes that keep you satisfied. From a cheesy scramble to a flavorful egg salad, enjoy the journey to your health and fitness goals with this nutritious and delicious plan.

Breakfast Scrambled Eggs Three eggs Cheese One slice Mixed Vegetables Half a cup Gluten-Free Toast One slice

Lunch Egg Salad One serving Sliced Tomatoes One tomato Olives Six olives Lettuce Wrap Two leaves

Dinner Cheese Omelet Three eggs Mushrooms Half a cup Avocado Half

Snack Hard-Boiled Egg One Carrot Sticks Half a cup

Day Two: Protein-Packed Delight (Approx. 850 Calories)

Indulge in a day of protein-rich goodness with our Protein-Packed Delight meal plan. Savor cream cheese pancakes, deviled eggs, and more, all carefully portioned for a satisfying and keto-friendly experience. Get ready to kickstart your ketogenic journey with this delicious meal plan!

Breakfast Cream Cheese Pancakes(*) Two pancakes Cubed Cheese One small serving

(*) Keto Cereals are another good choice.

Lunch Deviled Eggs Two eggs Scallions Two tablespoons Paprika A pinch Celery Sticks Two sticks

Dinner Fried Eggs Two eggs Turkey Bacon Two slices Parmesan Cheese Two tablespoons Sauteed Spinach One cup

Snack Scrambled Eggs Two eggs Shredded Cheddar Cheese Two tablespoons

Benefits Of Egg Fast Diet

Eat at least six eggs a day on the keto egg diet. Photo: nelea33/Shutterstock

Aid In Weight Loss

Restrictive diets, especially ones that limit carbohydrates, may help aid you to lose weight[2] efforts by limiting caloric intake. Additionally, diets following ketogenic guidelines such as the egg fast can help switch your body into ketosis, which allows the body to burn fat for fuel. Combined, these elements may help you lose weight. Do not forget to check out the best Keto Pills for weight loss.

Lower Cholesterol

Other biomarkers can be improved as a result of being on the keto egg fast diet, such as cholesterol levels (lowered cholesterol is a potential consequence of losing weight). This can lead to overall healthier outcomes.

Reduce Insulin Resistance

Some studies indicate that keto diets may have a positive impact on insulin,[3] namely, that it reduces insulin resistance. This effect makes your body more efficient at managing and stabilizing blood sugar levels.

Help Treat Epilepsy

The ketogenic diet nudges the body into a state of ketosis, burning fat for energy instead of carbohydrates. In the process, the liver produces chemicals called ketones. When the brain has ketones to use as an energy source, it can reduce seizure activity for you.

Doctors have used the keto diet as a treatment for epilepsy in children[4] for decades, however, this treatment may not work for everyone and only a medical doctor should determine if this treatment should be tried on a case-by-case basis.

The Reasons Why An Egg Fast Diet Works

Compared to many other foods, eggs are more filling, therefore you are less likely to experience hunger and cravings.

The choline and amino acids, which are abundant in eggs, help the body burn fat more effectively.

Eggs are a good source of fat and protein, but very low in carbohydrates, which aligns with the keto diet.

The diet is short-term and, therefore may be easier to stick to than other diets.

Eggs are good for you.

Keto Egg Fast Rules

The general guidelines for the egg fast are as follows:

Consume at least six whole eggs a day.

For every egg you eat, eat a tablespoon of pure fat, such as butter.

Eat up to one ounce of full-fat cheese with every egg.

Eat an egg-based meal within 30 minutes of waking.

Eat eggs with a meal every three to five hours, regardless of hunger or fullness.

Drink plenty of water between meals. If you drink soda, stick with diet soda to keep carbs low.

Use all parts of the eggs (both the egg whites and the yolks are good for weight loss).

List Of Keto Egg Fast Foods

Have plenty of coconut oil. Photo: Africa Studio/Shutterstock

High-quality oils such as olive oil, medium chain triglyceride (MCT) oil, and coconut oil.

Full-fat cheeses such as cheddar, parmesan, swiss, feta, brie, cream cheese, and blue cheese.

Grass-fed butter.

Another source of low-carb healthy fat such as avocado.

Eggs in any preparation style (Scrambled, hard-boiled, fried, etc.).

Keto Egg Fast Recipes

Keto Scrambled Eggs

This is one of the most common Keto egg fast recipes. Scrabble two eggs with two tablespoons of butter. While the eggs are cooking, add two ounces of shredded cheddar cheese (one ounce per egg) and let the cheese melt into the eggs. Add a handful of chopped scallion then sprinkle with salt and pepper. Serve warm.

Egg Salad

Fill a pot with water and set it to boil, adding a pinch of salt to the water. When the water starts to boil, gently place the eggs in the water. Let the eggs boil in the water for about 10 minutes. Drain the water and let the eggs cool. Once cooled, peel the shell off the eggs, then use a fork to smash the hard-boiled eggs into small pieces.

Add a few spoonfuls of mayonnaise, olive oil, or MCT oil and mix into the smashed eggs. Add chopped carrots, onions, peppers, and celery, then season with salt, pepper, and paprika. Serve cold and with a side of full-fat cheese. Be sure to check out the best MCT oils for keto.

Fried Eggs Over Sauteed Low-Carb Veggies

Fry two eggs in a pan using butter or olive oil to grease the pan. In a separate pan, sauteed low-carb vegetables such as spinach, asparagus, peppers, broccoli, and mushrooms in olive or coconut oil and season to taste. Don’t worry, coconut oil can help with weight loss.

Serve the fried eggs over the sauteed vegetables and add cubed cheddar, Monterey Jack, or brie cheese on the side. You may also wish to sprinkle parmesan cheese on the vegetables. Serve warm.

Keto Egg Fast Diet’s Potential Side Effects

The most common side effects of the egg fast are hunger, irritability, keto flu,[5] and constipation.

When the body transitions into ketosis, it can sometimes cause low energy and other flu-like symptoms, known as keto flu. This typically only lasts a few days.

Because the diet is low in fiber, it can also cause constipation. Drinking plenty of water can help mitigate this symptom.

As with other restrictive diets, the egg fast can sometimes leave individuals feeling hungry and irritable. Remember that this diet is only intended to be followed for a few days.

Conclusion

The keto egg fast diet is a highly restrictive, short-term, low-carb diet in which an individual consumes at least six eggs a day for three to five days, in addition to other sources of fat, such as butter and cheese. The keto egg diet is a variation of the standard keto diet, which emphasizes mostly fats, moderate amounts of protein, and very few carbohydrates.

The benefits of this eating approach include urging the body to go into ketosis, which can help with weight loss, lowering cholesterol, and improving insulin sensitivity. However, the short-term nature of the diet may not be enough to trigger or sustain ketosis, some people may reach a weight loss plateau, and the extreme dietary restrictions may be difficult for many to stick to.

Frequently Asked Questions Can I use the keto egg fast diet to treat epilepsy? The keto diet, and various versions of it, have been used for many years to treat epilepsy. However, you should not attempt to treat this condition on your own. Only a medical doctor should determine if this is an appropriate treatment in individual cases. Does it matter how I like my eggs cooked? No. All egg preparation styles are acceptable on the keto egg fast diet, including scrambled, fried, poached, hard-boiled, soft-boiled, sunny side up, etc., as long as the eggs are paired with fat. What are the best sources of fat on the keto egg fast diet? Coconut oil, MCT oil, butter, and full-fat cheese are all encouraged as sources of fat on the keto-egg fast diet. What if I am allergic to eggs? The keto egg fast diet is heavily reliant on eggs. If you are sensitive or allergic to eggs, you should not try this diet. If the ketogenic approach appeals to you, you may wish to try other variations of the keto diet that do not rely so heavily on eggs.