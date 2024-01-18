Fact checkedExpert's opinion

Expert's opinion

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing.
It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Egg Fast Diet: Keto Benefits, Rules & Recipes 2024

Heather Freudenthal

Updated on - Written by
Medically reviewed by Dr. Maya Frankfurt, PhD

keto fast diet
The keto egg fast diet benefits you in many ways. Photo: Azra H/Shutterstock

The keto egg fast diet (sometimes called a boiled egg diet) is a variation of the ketogenic diet[1] (keto), a diet that emphasizes consuming mostly fats, moderate protein, and minimal carbohydrates. On the keto egg fast diet, individuals eat only eggs (at least six a day in various preparation styles) along with healthy fats, while keeping carbohydrates low.

The keto egg fast diet is a highly restrictive, short-term diet, only meant to be followed for three to five days. The goal of the diet is to get the body into a state of ketosis, in which the body switches from burning carbohydrates for fuel to burning fat for fuel instead. This may be a suitable diet for those who want to try keto, but who are not ready to commit long-term.

This article will cover the health benefits of the keto egg fast diet, potential side effects to watch out for, and fun recipes to try.

Recommended Egg Fast Menu Plan

  • Day one: Egg Fast Delight
  • Day two: Protein-Packed Delight

Two-Day Sample Keto Egg Fast Diet Plan

Day One: Egg Fast Delight (Approx. 800 Calories)

This is a day filled with savory egg-based dishes that keep you satisfied. From a cheesy scramble to a flavorful egg salad, enjoy the journey to your health and fitness goals with this nutritious and delicious plan.

Breakfast
Scrambled EggsThree eggs
CheeseOne slice
Mixed VegetablesHalf a cup
Gluten-Free ToastOne slice
Lunch
Egg SaladOne serving
Sliced TomatoesOne tomato
OlivesSix olives
Lettuce WrapTwo leaves
Dinner
Cheese OmeletThree eggs
MushroomsHalf a cup
AvocadoHalf
Snack
Hard-Boiled EggOne
Carrot SticksHalf a cup

Day Two: Protein-Packed Delight (Approx. 850 Calories)

Indulge in a day of protein-rich goodness with our Protein-Packed Delight meal plan. Savor cream cheese pancakes, deviled eggs, and more, all carefully portioned for a satisfying and keto-friendly experience. Get ready to kickstart your ketogenic journey with this delicious meal plan!

Breakfast
Cream Cheese Pancakes(*)Two pancakes  
Cubed CheeseOne small serving

(*) Keto Cereals are another good choice.

Lunch
Deviled EggsTwo eggs
ScallionsTwo tablespoons
PaprikaA pinch
Celery SticksTwo sticks
Dinner
Fried EggsTwo eggs
Turkey BaconTwo slices
Parmesan CheeseTwo tablespoons
Sauteed SpinachOne cup
Snack
Scrambled EggsTwo eggs
Shredded Cheddar CheeseTwo tablespoons

Benefits Of Egg Fast Diet 

egg fast diet
Eat at least six eggs a day on the keto egg diet. Photo: nelea33/Shutterstock

Aid In Weight Loss

Restrictive diets, especially ones that limit carbohydrates, may help aid you to lose weight[2] efforts by limiting caloric intake. Additionally, diets following ketogenic guidelines such as the egg fast can help switch your body into ketosis, which allows the body to burn fat for fuel. Combined, these elements may help you lose weight. Do not forget to check out the best Keto Pills for weight loss.

Lower Cholesterol 

Other biomarkers can be improved as a result of being on the keto egg fast diet, such as cholesterol levels (lowered cholesterol is a potential consequence of losing weight). This can lead to overall healthier outcomes.

Reduce Insulin Resistance

Some studies indicate that keto diets may have a positive impact on insulin,[3] namely, that it reduces insulin resistance. This effect makes your body more efficient at managing and stabilizing blood sugar levels. 

Help Treat Epilepsy 

The ketogenic diet nudges the body into a state of ketosis, burning fat for energy instead of carbohydrates. In the process, the liver produces chemicals called ketones. When the brain has ketones to use as an energy source, it can reduce seizure activity for you.

Doctors have used the keto diet as a treatment for epilepsy in children[4] for decades, however, this treatment may not work for everyone and only a medical doctor should determine if this treatment should be tried on a case-by-case basis.

The Reasons Why An Egg Fast Diet Works

  • Compared to many other foods, eggs are more filling, therefore you are less likely to experience hunger and cravings.
  • The choline and amino acids, which are abundant in eggs, help the body burn fat more effectively. 
  • Eggs are a good source of fat and protein, but very low in carbohydrates, which aligns with the keto diet.
  • The diet is short-term and, therefore may be easier to stick to than other diets.
  • Eggs are good for you.

Keto Egg Fast Rules

The general guidelines for the egg fast are as follows:

  • Consume at least six whole eggs a day.
  • For every egg you eat, eat a tablespoon of pure fat, such as butter.
  • Eat up to one ounce of full-fat cheese with every egg.
  • Eat an egg-based meal within 30 minutes of waking.
  • Eat eggs with a meal every three to five hours, regardless of hunger or fullness.
  • Drink plenty of water between meals. If you drink soda, stick with diet soda to keep carbs low.
  • Use all parts of the eggs (both the egg whites and the yolks are good for weight loss).

List Of Keto Egg Fast Foods

egg fast diet
Have plenty of coconut oil. Photo: Africa Studio/Shutterstock
  • High-quality oils such as olive oil, medium chain triglyceride (MCT) oil, and coconut oil.
  • Full-fat cheeses such as cheddar, parmesan, swiss, feta, brie, cream cheese, and blue cheese.
  • Grass-fed butter.
  • Another source of low-carb healthy fat such as avocado.
  • Eggs in any preparation style (Scrambled, hard-boiled, fried, etc.).

Keto Egg Fast Recipes 

Keto Scrambled Eggs

This is one of the most common Keto egg fast recipes. Scrabble two eggs with two tablespoons of butter. While the eggs are cooking, add two ounces of shredded cheddar cheese (one ounce per egg) and let the cheese melt into the eggs. Add a handful of chopped scallion then sprinkle with salt and pepper. Serve warm.

Egg Salad 

Fill a pot with water and set it to boil, adding a pinch of salt to the water. When the water starts to boil, gently place the eggs in the water. Let the eggs boil in the water for about 10 minutes. Drain the water and let the eggs cool. Once cooled, peel the shell off the eggs, then use a fork to smash the hard-boiled eggs into small pieces.

Add a few spoonfuls of mayonnaise, olive oil, or MCT oil and mix into the smashed eggs. Add chopped carrots, onions, peppers, and celery, then season with salt, pepper, and paprika. Serve cold and with a side of full-fat cheese. Be sure to check out the best MCT oils for keto.

Fried Eggs Over Sauteed Low-Carb Veggies

Fry two eggs in a pan using butter or olive oil to grease the pan. In a separate pan, sauteed low-carb vegetables such as spinach, asparagus, peppers, broccoli, and mushrooms in olive or coconut oil and season to taste. Don’t worry, coconut oil can help with weight loss.

Serve the fried eggs over the sauteed vegetables and add cubed cheddar, Monterey Jack, or brie cheese on the side. You may also wish to sprinkle parmesan cheese on the vegetables. Serve warm.

Keto Egg Fast Diet’s Potential Side Effects

The most common side effects of the egg fast are hunger, irritability, keto flu,[5] and constipation.

When the body transitions into ketosis, it can sometimes cause low energy and other flu-like symptoms, known as keto flu. This typically only lasts a few days.

Because the diet is low in fiber, it can also cause constipation. Drinking plenty of water can help mitigate this symptom. 

As with other restrictive diets, the egg fast can sometimes leave individuals feeling hungry and irritable. Remember that this diet is only intended to be followed for a few days.

Conclusion

The keto egg fast diet is a highly restrictive, short-term, low-carb diet in which an individual consumes at least six eggs a day for three to five days, in addition to other sources of fat, such as butter and cheese. The keto egg diet is a variation of the standard keto diet, which emphasizes mostly fats, moderate amounts of protein, and very few carbohydrates.

The benefits of this eating approach include urging the body to go into ketosis, which can help with weight loss, lowering cholesterol, and improving insulin sensitivity. However, the short-term nature of the diet may not be enough to trigger or sustain ketosis, some people may reach a weight loss plateau, and the extreme dietary restrictions may be difficult for many to stick to.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use the keto egg fast diet to treat epilepsy? 

The keto diet, and various versions of it, have been used for many years to treat epilepsy. However, you should not attempt to treat this condition on your own. Only a medical doctor should determine if this is an appropriate treatment in individual cases.

Does it matter how I like my eggs cooked?

No. All egg preparation styles are acceptable on the keto egg fast diet, including scrambled, fried, poached, hard-boiled, soft-boiled, sunny side up, etc., as long as the eggs are paired with fat.

What are the best sources of fat on the keto egg fast diet?

Coconut oil, MCT oil, butter, and full-fat cheese are all encouraged as sources of fat on the keto-egg fast diet.

What if I am allergic to eggs?

The keto egg fast diet is heavily reliant on eggs. If you are sensitive or allergic to eggs, you should not try this diet. If the ketogenic approach appeals to you, you may wish to try other variations of the keto diet that do not rely so heavily on eggs.

+ 5 sources

Health Canal avoids using tertiary references. We have strict sourcing guidelines and rely on peer-reviewed studies, academic researches from medical associations and institutions. To ensure the accuracy of articles in Health Canal, you can read more about the editorial process here

  1. O’Neill, B.J. and Raggi, P. (2020). The ketogenic diet: Pros and cons. [online] 292, pp.119–126. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.atherosclerosis.2019.11.021.
  2. Johnstone, A.M., Horgan, G.W., Murison, S.D., Bremner, D. and Lobley, G. (2008). Effects of a high-protein ketogenic diet on hunger, appetite, and weight loss in obese men feeding ad libitum. [online] 87(1), pp.44–55. doi:https://doi.org/10.1093/ajcn/87.1.44.
  3. Boden, G., Sargrad, K., Homko, C.J., Mozzoli, M. and Stein, T. (2005). Effect of a Low-Carbohydrate Diet on Appetite, Blood Glucose Levels, and Insulin Resistance in Obese Patients with Type 2 Diabetes. [online] 142(6), pp.403–403. doi:https://doi.org/10.7326/0003-4819-142-6-200503150-00006.
  4. Pereira, L. (2016). Ketogenic diet for epilepsy treatment. [online] 74(10), pp.842–848. doi:https://doi.org/10.1590/0004-282×20160116.
  5. Bostock, S., Kirkby, K.C., Taylor, B.V. and Hawrelak, J. (2020). Consumer Reports of ‘Keto Flu’ Associated With the Ketogenic Diet. [online] 7. doi:https://doi.org/10.3389/fnut.2020.00020.
Heather Freudenthal

Written by:

Heather Freudenthal, Health Coach

Medically reviewed by:

Maya Frankfurt

Integrative Nutrition Health Coach and Wellness Writer with a holistic and functional medicine/root cause mindset. My writing style is engaging, relatable, and educational, designed to help readers digest and relate to complex topics in nutrition, gut health, hormone health, mental health, and spiritual health, then inspire them to take action.

Medically reviewed by:

Maya Frankfurt

Related Posts:

    Table of Content
    PREV NEXT

    Journal of Physical Education and Sport

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    SciELO - Scientific Electronic Library Online

    Trusted Source

    Go to source

    African Journals Online

    Non-profit Platform for African Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of The American Board of Family Medicine

    American Board of Family Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Informit

    RMIT University Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Food Safety Authority

    Science, Safe food, Sustainability

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    OrthoInfo

    American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Academy of Family Physicians

    Strengthen family physicians and the communities they care for

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Agricultural Research Service

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The American Journal of Medicine

    Official Journal of The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Lippincott Journals

    Subsidiaries of Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc.

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute on Aging

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Translational Research

    The Journal of Laboratory and Clinical Medicine

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cell

    An All-science Publisher

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of Translational Medicine

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Protecting America's Consumers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Human Genome Research Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Food Production, Processing and Nutrition

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    BMC Gastroenterology

    BioMed Central

    Part of Springer Nature
    Go to source

    ACS Publications

    A Division of The American Chemical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Annual Reviews

    Independent, Non-profit Academic Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    PubChem

    National Center for Biotechnology Information

    National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    PLOS Journals

    Nonprofit Publisher of Open-access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Thieme E-books & E-Journals

    Peer-reviewed & Open Access Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    European Journal of Agriculture and Food Sciences

    Peer-reviewed International Journal Publishes

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Royal Society of Chemistry Publishing Home

    Chemical Science Journals, Books and Database

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Frontiers

    Publisher of Peer-reviewed Articles in Open Acess Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    De Gruyter

    German Scholarly Publishing House

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Hindawi

    Open Access Research Journals & Papers

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Oilseeds and Fats, Crops and Lipids

    EDP Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge Core

    Cambridge University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    FoodData Central

    U.S. Department Of Agriculture

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the American Heart Association

    Peer-reviewed Open Access Scientific Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The Americans with Disabilities Act

    U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

    Organization of Food and Nutrition Professionals

    tr
    Go to source

    Sage Journals

    Database From Sage Publications

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Drug Abuse

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The ClinMed International Library

    A Repository and an Open Access Publisher for Medical Research

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Royal Society Publishing

    United Kingdom's National Academy of Sciences

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    APA PsycNet

    Database From American Psychological Association

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The Pharma Innovation Journal

    Peer-reviewed And Refereed Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

    Peer-reviewed Bimonthly Journal

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    British Pharmacological Society

    Journals - Wiley Online Library

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    American Psychological Association

    Scientific and Professional Organization of Psychologists

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    AAP Publications

    Database From American Academy of Pediatrics

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Karger Publishers

    Academic Publisher of Scientific and Medical Journals and Books

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Cambridge University Press & Assessment

    Database From Cambridge University

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    National Institute of Mental Health

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    MDPI

    Publisher of Open Access Journals

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Bulletin of the National Research Centre

    Part of Springer Nature

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    The New England Journal of Medicine

    Massachusetts Medical Society

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Economic Research Service

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    MedlinePlus

    Database From National Library of Medicine

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    National Institute of Health

    An agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    The BMJ

    Weekly Peer-reviewed Medical Trade Journal

    The British Medical Association
    Go to source

    The British Psychological Society

    The British Psychological Society is a charity registered in England

    Database From Wiley Online Library
    Go to source

    National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    DailyMed

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source

    Google Scholar

    Go to source

    Science.gov: USA.gov for Science

    Government Science Portal

    Go to source

    ResearchGate

    Social Network Service For Scientists

    Find and share research
    Go to source

    American Heart Association

    To be a rentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives

    Go to source

    BioMed Central

    Research in progress

    Go to source

    JAMA Network

    Home of JAMA and the Specialty Journals of the American Medical Association

    Go to source

    Springer Link

    Database From Springer Nature Switzerland AG

    Springer - International Publisher Science, Technology, Medicine
    Go to source

    ODS

    Database from Office of Dietary Supplements

    National Institutes of Health
    Go to source

    Federal Trade Commission

    Bureaus of Consumer Protection, Competition and Economics
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database From U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

    Governmental Authority
    Go to source

    Oxford Academic Journals

    Oxford University Press

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Taylor & Francis Online

    Peer-reviewed Journals

    Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC
    Go to source

    WHO

    Database from World Health Organization

    Go to source

    Journal of Neurology

    Peer-reviewed Medical Journal

    American Academy of Neurology Journal
    Go to source

    ScienceDirect

    Bibliographic Database of Scientific and Medical Publications

    Dutch publisher Elsevier
    Go to source

    Wiley Online Library

    American Multinational Publishing Company

    Trusted Source
    Go to source

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    U.S. National Public Health Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    Trusted Source

    Database from U.S. National Library of Medicine

    U.S. Federal Government
    Go to source

    U.S. Food & Drug Administration

    Federal Agency

    U.S Department of Health and Human Services
    Go to source

    PubMed Central

    Database From National Institute Of Health

    U.S National Library of Medicine
    Go to source
    Feedback

    Help us rate this article

    Thank you for your feedback

    Keep in touch to see our improvement