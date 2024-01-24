The numbers in parenthesis (1,2,3) will take you to clickable links to related scientific papers.

Although the view is entirely that of the writer, it is based on academic experiences and scientific research they have conducted; it is fact-checked by a team of degreed medical experts, and validated by sources attached to the article.

The article is a subjective view on this topic written by writers specializing in medical writing. It may reflect on a personal journey surrounding struggles with an illness or medical condition, involve product comparisons, diet considerations, or other health-related opinions.

A low-carb Mediterranean diet meal plan blends Mediterranean and low-carb ketogenic diets. Mediterranean diets are mainly plant-based diets focusing on white instead of red meat. Low-carb diets eliminate higher-carb foods.

This combo meal plan fosters your nutritious journey with a focus on healthy carbs, natural foods, and a reduced high-carbohydrate intake. But is the Mediterranean diet low-carb?[1] And can you lose weight while on it?

Read on to find the answers and learn more about this blended meal plan. We will also offer practical tips, mouthwatering recipes, and valuable insights to help you achieve your health goals.

7-Day Sample Low-Carb Mediterranean Diet Plan

With an entire list of low-carb Mediterranean foods, the next challenge is typically creating a menu. Here is a sample meal plan of all the delicious foods you can enjoy on this diet.

Day 1: Mediterranean Delight (Approx. 1340 Calories)

Indulge in a day of Mediterranean flavors with this meal plan. Packed with colorful vegetables, lean protein, and healthy fats, you’ll enjoy the benefits of reduced carbs while savoring the heart-healthy essence of the Mediterranean diet. Expect a boost in energy and satisfaction as you start your journey toward a healthier lifestyle.

Breakfast: Veggie Omelet Eggs Two large eggs Fresh spinach One cup Diced bell peppers A quarter cup Crumbled feta cheese One ounce

Lunch: Grilled Chicken Salad Grilled chicken breast Four ounces Mixed greens (lettuce, spinach, arugula) Two cups Cucumber slices Half a cup Cherry tomatoes Half a cup Olive oil dressing One tablespoon

Snack: Low-Carb Cereal One serving

Dinner: Baked Salmon with Quinoa and Asparagus Baked salmon Four ounces Cooked quinoa Half a cup Roasted asparagus One cup Lemon-garlic sauce One tablespoon

Dessert: Mixed Berry Bowl Mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries) One cup Whipped cream Two tablespoons

Day 2: Greek Feast (Approx. 1270 Calories)

This day offers a taste of Greece with its vibrant salads, grilled chicken, and the richness of olive oil. The low-carb Mediterranean approach promotes weight management and provides essential nutrients for overall well-being. Get ready to experience the satisfaction of Mediterranean-inspired dishes.

Breakfast: Mediterranean Frittata Eggs Two large eggs Sliced olives A quarter cup Diced tomatoes A quarter cup Fresh herbs (e.g., basil, oregano) One tablespoon

Lunch: Greek Salad with Grilled Chicken Grilled chicken breast Four ounces Mixed greens Two cups Crumbled feta cheese A quarter cup Olives A quarter cup Olive oil dressing One tablespoon

Snack: Sliced Cucumbers with Hummus Sliced cucumbers One cup Hummus A quarter cup

Dinner: Grilled Shrimp Skewers with Quinoa and Zucchini Grilled shrimp Four ounces Cooked quinoa Half a cup Sautéed zucchini One cup

Dessert: Fresh Fruit Salad Fresh fruit salad (e.g., melon, berries, citrus) One cup

Day 3: Fresh And Wholesome (Approx. 1230 Calories)

Embrace a day filled with fresh ingredients and wholesome flavors. This meal plan combines the goodness of the Mediterranean diet with reduced carbs to support better blood sugar control and weight management. Enjoy nutrient-dense meals that leave you feeling nourished and revitalized.

Breakfast: Smoked Salmon and Avocado Toast Whole-grain toast Two slices Smoked salmon Two ounces Avocado Half a fruit Crumbled feta cheese One ounce

Lunch: Caprese Salad Sliced mozzarella One cup Sliced tomatoes One cup Fresh basil leaves Drizzle of balsamic vinegar Olive oil dressing

Snack: Celery Sticks with Almond Butter Celery Four sticks Almond butter Two tablespoons

Dinner: Lemon-herb roasted chicken with broccoli and cauliflower rice Roasted chicken Four ounces Steamed broccoli One cup Cauliflower rice One cup

Dessert: Dark Chocolate Square Dark chocolate square (70% cocoa or higher) One small

Day 4: Savory Mediterranean (Approx. 1480 Calories)

Savor the savory delights of Mediterranean cuisine while maintaining a low-carb intake. With options like baked apples and grilled lamb chops, this plan balances taste with nutrition. Experience the benefits of reduced carbohydrates, from improved digestion to sustained energy.

Breakfast: Greek Yogurt with Berries and Granola Greek yogurt One cup Mixed berries Half a cup Granola Two tablespoons Crumbled feta cheese One ounce

Lunch: Mediterranean Stuffed Peppers Bell peppers stuffed with ground turkey, feta cheese, and Mediterranean herbs Two

Snack: Hard-Boiled Eggs Hard-boiled eggs Two

Dessert: Baked Apples with Cinnamon and Greek Yogurt Baked apple with cinnamon One Greek yogurt Half a cup

Day 5: Vibrant Mediterranean (Approx. 1300 Calories)

Elevate your energy levels with a day of vibrant Mediterranean eating. This meal plan provides a variety of nutrients, antioxidants, and lean proteins to support your active lifestyle. Enjoy the benefits of reduced carbs, such as enhanced metabolism and stabilized blood sugar levels.

Breakfast: Veggie Scramble Eggs scrambled with mushrooms, spinach, and cherry tomatoes Two large eggs

Lunch: Spinach Salad with Grilled Chicken Grilled chicken breast Four ounces Fresh spinach Two cups Strawberries Half a cup Sliced almonds Two tablespoons Balsamic vinaigrette dressing One tablespoon

Snack: Sliced Bell Peppers with Tzatziki Sauce Sliced bell peppers One cup Tzatziki sauce A quarter cup

Dinner: Baked Cod with Mediterranean Vegetables and Cauliflower Rice Baked cod Four ounces Roasted Mediterranean vegetables One cup Cauliflower rice One cup

Dessert: Chia Seed Pudding with Raspberries Chia seed pudding with coconut milk and raspberries One cup

Day 6: Greek Elegance (Approx. 1,410-1,540 Calories Depending On Nuts And Seeds)

Step into the world of Greek elegance with this low-carb Mediterranean meal plan. Rich in flavor and nutrition, it helps you maintain a healthy weight while savoring delicious dishes. Experience the Mediterranean benefits, from heart health to improved cognitive function.

Breakfast: Greek Omelet Eggs Two large eggs Sliced olives A quarter cup Diced tomatoes A quarter cup Crumbled feta cheese One ounce

Lunch: Tuna Salad Lettuce Wraps Tuna mixed with lemon-dill dressing Five ounces Lettuce leaves for wraps Two cups Avocado Half a fruit Cucumber A Half

Snack: Mixed Nuts and Seeds One ounce

Dinner: Grilled Chicken Skewers with Quinoa and Zucchini Grilled chicken skewers Four ounces Grilled zucchini One cup Cooked quinoa Half a cup

Dessert: Mixed Berries with Honey and Nuts Mixed berries One cup Drizzle of honey Sprinkle of chopped nuts

Day 7: Mediterranean Harmony (Approx. 1390 Calories)

Find harmony in your diet with a day of Mediterranean-inspired meals. This low-carb plan offers a balanced approach to nutrition, promoting weight management and overall well-being. Enjoy the taste of the Mediterranean while reaping the benefits of reduced carbohydrates.

Breakfast: Smashed Avocado Toast Cooked quinoa One cup Chickpeas Half a cup Cherry tomatoes Half a cup Cherry tomatoes Half a cup Fresh parsley leaves Lemon-olive oil dressing

Snack: Sugar Snap Peas with Hummus Sugar snap peas One cup Hummus A quarter cup

Dinner: Baked Turkey Meatballs with Zucchini Noodles Baked turkey meatballs Four ounces Zucchini noodles Half a cup Marinara sauce One cup

Dessert: Greek Yogurt with Honey and Mint Greek yogurt One cup Drizzle of honey Fresh mint leaves

Enjoy this flavorful and nourishing low-carb meal plan throughout the week. Mediterranean Diet Plan offers a unique culinary experience that combines the delicious flavors of the Mediterranean with the health benefits of reduced carbohydrates.

Whether you’re looking to manage your weight, support heart health, or enhance your overall vitality, these meal plans provide a balanced and satisfying approach to eating. Please note that you can move things around and customize your menu as you see fit.

What Is A Low Carb Mediterranean Diet?

A low-carb Mediterranean diet combines the principles of the traditional Mediterranean diet with a reduced carbohydrate intake. It emphasizes whole, unprocessed foods such as lean proteins, healthy fats, non-starchy vegetables, and low-carb fruits. This approach limits or avoids high-carb foods like refined grains, sugary treats, and starchy vegetables.

Reducing carbohydrates and incorporating the Mediterranean eating style aims to promote weight loss first. It may also improve blood sugar control, enhance heart health, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Who Should Consider A Low-Carb Diet?

A low-carb diet[2] is suitable to lose weight and improve blood sugar control. And the traditional Mediterranean diet[3] packs only wholesome, nutritious foods. So with a blend of the two, you can benefit from the best of both worlds.

This intervention works if you aim to reduce carbohydrate intake, limit carbs like refined grains, and promote healthy fats. It’s also beneficial if you have diabetes, as it may aid in managing blood sugar levels.[4]

Therefore, using low-carb Mediterranean diet recipes is a beneficial and sustainable choice, packed with nutritious foods.

Health Benefits Of A Low-Carb Mediterranean Diet

A low-carb Mediterranean diet can benefit health since it is nutrient-rich. But what other benefits do combining these two diets provide?

Weight Loss And Weight Management

The Low-Carb Mediterranean diet offers a practical approach to shedding pounds and maintaining a healthy weight. Reducing carbohydrate consumption and incorporating nutrient-rich foods promotes healthy weight loss[5] while providing essential nutrients.

You can even receive extra support in your meal planning efforts by utilizing a low-carb meal delivery service.

Improved Blood Sugar Control

A low-carb Mediterranean diet can also benefit you if you have diabetes. This is because there is a focus on low-carb options and healthy fats that can support balanced blood sugar levels. Even a well-curated Mediterranean keto diet for diabetics that is low carb can be beneficial for those with diabetes. This is because it may reduce the need for insulin and promote better glycemic control.[6]

Heart Health

By emphasizing healthy fats and reducing starchy veggies and refined grains, the low-carb Mediterranean diet contributes to a heart-healthy lifestyle. It also lowers the risk of heart disease by improving lipid profiles.[7]

Enhanced Brain Health

The combination of healthy fats and nutrients found in the low-carb Mediterranean diet supports cognitive function[8] and brain health.[9] Omega-3 fatty acids[10] from fish, antioxidants[11] from fruits and vegetables, and nutrients from nuts and seeds[12] all contribute to optimal brain function.

Reduced Risk Of Chronic Diseases

This dietary approach, rich in plant-based foods, fish, lean meats, and healthy fats, provides a wide range of nutrients and antioxidants. It can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as obesity, type 2 diabetes,[13] certain cancers,[14] and neurodegenerative disorders.[15]

Sustainable And Enjoyable Lifestyle

The low-carb Mediterranean diet offers a sustainable and enjoyable way of eating. It emphasizes delicious, whole foods like fresh seafood, plant foods, Mediterranean diet snacks, and flavorful herbs.

The mix of the two diets ensures a satisfying culinary experience while nourishing the body.

Incorporating the principles of low-carb and Mediterranean meals provides many health benefits. Still, you must practice healthy habits and reduce drinking alcohol or sugar-sweetened beverages or snacks with added sugars.

Low Carb Mediterranean Diet Food List

Here is a list of Mediterranean low-carb diet foods you can include in your meal plan.

Protein-rich Foods

Proteins are the staple of a low-carb Mediterranean. Photo: beats1/Shutterstock

Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines.

Skinless chicken breasts and turkey.

Eggs.

Greek yogurt.

Lean cuts of meat like beef and pork.

Healthy Fats

Extra virgin olive oil.

Coconut oil.

Avocado.

Nuts and seeds include almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds.

Macadamia nuts.

Non-Starchy Vegetables

Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and arugula.

Cruciferous veggies like broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts.

Bell peppers.

Tomatoes.

Cucumbers.

Zucchini.

Low-Carb Fruits

Berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries.

Avocado.

Lemon.

Whole Grains (In Moderation)

Selective whole grains fit the low-carb Mediterranean diet. Photo: JFunk/Shutterstock

Quinoa.

Barley.

Brown rice.

Flavor Enhancers

Fresh herbs like fresh ginger, basil, parsley, and cilantro.

Garlic and onion.

Lemon juice.

Spices like turmeric, cumin, and paprika.

Sauces like tomato sauce.

Are There Any Risks To The Low-Carb Mediterranean Diet?

While the Mediterranean low-carb meal plans offer numerous health benefits, it’s important to consider potential risks or drawbacks. Here are a few factors to remember:

Nutritional deficiencies : Very low-carb diets like this or paleo may result in inadequate intake [16] of certain nutrients. You might miss out on fiber, vitamins, and minerals in carbohydrate foods like whole grains and starchy vegetables.

: Very low-carb diets like this or paleo may result in inadequate intake of certain nutrients. You might miss out on fiber, vitamins, and minerals in carbohydrate foods like whole grains and starchy vegetables. Potential for excessive fat intake : While the low-carb Mediterranean diet encourages healthy fats, overeating can increase calorie intake. This may impact weight loss if you overdo it on healthy fats.

: While the low-carb Mediterranean diet encourages healthy fats, overeating can increase calorie intake. This may impact weight loss if you overdo it on healthy fats. Individual variability : People’s bodies react differently to specific dietary approaches. It’s important to consider individual health conditions and preferences. Also, consult with a healthcare professional before making significant dietary changes.

: People’s bodies react differently to specific dietary approaches. It’s important to consider individual health conditions and preferences. Also, consult with a healthcare professional before making significant dietary changes. Lack of research: Although Mediterranean and low-carb diets have been studied individually, there is limited research on the blend. This makes it challenging to draw conclusive evidence about its long-term effects.

As with any dietary plan, it’s crucial to maintain a balanced approach, prioritize nutrient-rich foods, and personalize the diet.

The Takeaway

Combining low-carb keto principles and the Mediterranean diet will allow you to eat plenty of nutritious foods. While there are risks, you can manage them with careful planning, personalized modifications, and professional guidance.

This diet may support weight management, improve blood sugar control, enhance heart health, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

So why not consider Mediterranean and low-carb meal delivery for a healthier lifestyle? It’s where the tasty flavors of the Mediterranean Sea and the benefits of a low-carb version approach intertwine for optimal health!

Since individual needs vary, listening to your body is still crucial. Always consult a healthcare professional when making significant changes to your eating habits.