Weight loss, control of diabetes, and managing other diseases have long been touted as the primary benefits of a low-carb diet. A low carb approach is any diet that limits total carbohydrates[1] to 130 grams per day. Carbohydrates are usually our primary energy source, but excess carbohydrates can lead to blood sugar control issues, weight gain, and insulin resistance. This article includes a detailed 7-day low carb meal plan for better health. It also provides helpful information about who should follow this diet, its benefits, and a food list to assist you in making the right choices.

What Is The Low Carb Diet? The low carb diet is an eating plan that restricts carbohydrates, mainly added sugars and processed grains. Instead, protein-rich foods, healthy fats, and non-starchy vegetables take precedence. Low carb diets can involve a range of carbohydrate intake depending on your goals. Like a low-carb diet, a ketogenic diet is a very low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet that forces the body to burn fat for fuel – a metabolic state called ketosis. Conversely, a moderately low-carb diet will not put you in ketosis but can help improve your health. Low-carb diets help with weight loss, blood sugar management, and overall health.

Low Carb Meal Plan For One Week

Here is a sample low-carb meal plan for a week:

Monday

Breakfast: Two slices of rye bread and two boiled eggs.

Snack: Berries mixed with 1 tablespoon of almond butter.

Lunch: Soup with chili beans and avocado salsa.

Snack: Olives and raw vegetables.

Dinner: Leeks and broccoli served with mackerel and tomatoes.

Tuesday

Breakfast: 30 grams of porridge oats, 200 milliliters of unsweetened almond milk, 40 grams of blueberries, and 10 grams of pumpkin seeds.

Snack: Avocado, celery, peanut butter, and Brazil nuts.

Lunch: Bang bang chicken salad.

Snack: A protein bar from grass-fed meat with cucumber and red pepper strips.

Dinner: Vegetable filo pie and minced beef.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Three eggs scrambled in 1 teaspoon of olive oil with 1 ounce of mozzarella cheese and 1 cup of spinach, plus a medium-sized tomato.

Snack: Tuna salad made with 3 ounces of tuna, 2 teaspoons of mayonnaise, 2 chopped stalks of celery, and 2 tablespoons of chopped red onion in red leaf lettuce.

Lunch: Bunless hamburger of a 4-ounce, grilled, lean hamburger patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and a slice of cheddar cheese. Have a side salad of 2 cups of mixed greens, a quarter cup of sliced red and green peppers, a quarter cup of bean sprouts, and 2 tablespoons of vinaigrette dressing.

Snack: 1 small orange.

Dinner: Low-carb Creamy Southwest Chicken and a quarter cup of refried beans, with a side of grape tomato and an avocado salad consisting of five grape tomatoes, a quarter of an avocado, 1 tablespoon of olive oil, and 1 teaspoon of balsamic vinegar.

Thursday

Breakfast: Three baked egg cups made with three eggs, 1 1/2 ounces of shredded cheese, and half a cup of peppers and onions.

Snack: 50 pistachios without salt and 1 orange.

Lunch: 2 Portobello mushroom caps stuffed with 3 ounces of chopped chicken and 2 tablespoons of sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil. Grape tomato and avocado salad with 5 sliced grape tomatoes, a quarter of an avocado chopped, 1 tablespoon of olive oil, and 1 teaspoon of balsamic vinegar.

Snack: Half a cup of cottage cheese with cinnamon on top.

Dinner: Beef stir-fry with broccoli, bell peppers, and soy sauce.

Friday

Breakfast: Avocado and bacon egg cups.

Snack: Greek yogurt, one apple, two satsumas, and plain almonds.

Lunch: 2 slices of medium wholemeal bread topped with grated cheddar, a spread made with vegetable oil, tomato, and cucumber.

Snack: Melon, avocado, raspberries, and plain almonds.

Dinner: Salmon steak cooked on the grill with baked sweet potatoes, broccoli, and cabbage. Dessert: Sugar-free jelly.

Saturday

Breakfast: Welsh leek rarebit.

Snack: Pudding: Tinned peaches in juice.

Lunch: Cauliflower and leek soup with 25 grams of cheddar cheese.

Snack: 60 grams of shelled pistachios, one small pear, 30 grams of almonds, Greek yogurt, and one apple.

Dinner: Stew with borlotti beans and butternut squash.

Sunday

Breakfast: Omelet with two eggs and milk, 80 grams spinach, 80 grams mushrooms, 1 teaspoon vegetable oil, and 25 grams of grated cheddar. Serve with a slice of rye bread and 1 teaspoon of unsaturated margarine.

Snack: 80 grams of raspberries and 80 grams of creamy pudding with melon.

Lunch: Smoked mackerel on granary toast with 1 teaspoon vegetable spread, tomato, rocket, and cucumber.

Snack: Spicy roasted chickpeas, a small pear, low-fat Greek yogurt with almonds and pumpkin seeds.

Dinner: Greek chicken with broccoli and leeks.

Benefits Of The Low Carb Diet Plan

Why would you want to reduce your carb intake? Clinical evidence and scientific studies both point to promising benefits, including the following:

Promotes Weight Loss

Limiting carbs forces your body to burn fat for energy. Photo: Ruslan_127/Shutterstock

Have you been wondering about the best low-carb meals to lose weight? Numerous studies have shown that low-carb diets can boost the body’s natural fat-burning mechanism. Limiting carbs forces your body to burn fat for energy, which increases your metabolism and helps you lose weight.

Research shows that those following a low-carb diet naturally eat fewer calories, too.

A low-carb protein powder is a convenient way to add extra protein to your low-carb menu. These powders also have numerous advantages for weight loss and overall health if you need that extra protein push to meet your macronutrient goals.

Supports A Healthy Gut

A low carb diet can help reduce IBS symptoms[2], like bloating, cramping, gas, diarrhea, and pain. This is because a low carb diet naturally reduces the intake of certain carbohydrates called FODMAPs.

Reduces Sugar Cravings

Do you struggle to avoid sugary foods despite trying to consume them in moderation? Do not be alarmed; this is common. Fortunately, sugar cravings are often reduced or even eliminated when following a low-carbohydrate diet.

Reverses Type 2 Diabetes

People with type 2 diabetes may be able to reverse their condition[3] by following low carb meal plans for diabetes. The American Diabetes Association recommends reducing simple carbohydrates — sugars that are easy to digest and rapidly raise blood sugar — to manage diabetes.

Low Carb Diet Meal Plan Food List

You can choose spinach for your low carb diet plan. Photo: ilona.shorokhova/Shutterstock

When we think of carbs, we mostly think of bread, rice, and pasta. Indeed, plant sources are convenient sources of low carb meal plans for vegetarians. Carbohydrates are found in various plant sources, but there are no carbohydrates in meats. Here is a list of low carb foods to eat and foods to avoid.

Foods To Eat

On a low-carb diet, focus on the following foods:

Eggs, including whites, yolks, and whole eggs.

Low-carbohydrate non-starchy vegetables, such as spinach, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, asparagus, and tomatoes.

Nuts and seeds, including pistachios, almonds, walnuts, sunflower, and chia seeds.

Oils and fats, including lard, avocados, olive, and coconut oil.

Meats like grilled chicken, turkey, pork, and beef.

Fish like salmon, trout, haddock, and tuna.

Low-carb fruits like plums, strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries; have net carb counts of about 7 grams per serving. Net carbs are total carbs minus the fiber grams.

Fatty dairy products like cheese, butter, and Greek yogurt, but not milk.

Foods To Limit

Depending on your carbohydrate intake, you may want to avoid or restrict the following foods:

Sweet snacks like candy, ice cream, baked goods, and other things with added sugar.

Highly processed foods, including fast food, convenience foods, cookies, chips, and pretzels.

Refined grain products, such as tortillas, white pasta, crackers, and white rice.

Beverages with added sugars, including soda, sweet tea, sports, and energy drinks.

Diet foods and low-fat foods like cereals, crackers, or dairy products that are low in fat but have added sugar.

Tips To Follow Meal Plan Low Carb

A few new skills are necessary to simplify and enjoy a low-carb diet truly. Here are some valuable pointers to get you going.

Make A Meal Plan

Having a plan for what to eat can make low-carb recipes easier to follow. You might want to plan your meals for the week before going to the grocery store. You may also consider ordering from a low-carb meal plan delivery service.

Meal Prep In Advance

Planning is one thing, but low-carb meal prepping can also be beneficial. Some people prefer to make enough breakfasts and lunches for an entire week in advance. You can store the food in containers so it is easy to grab and go.

Consider Carb Cycling

Carb cycling entails following a very low-carbohydrate diet for a certain number of days and then switching to a higher-carbohydrate diet for one day. The idea is to give your body the calories or glucose it requires at any given time.

For example, it provides carbs before, during, and after a workout and on days of intense training. High-carb days help your body replenish its supply of muscle glycogen, improving performance and reducing muscle breakdown.

Know The Carb Counts And Serving Sizes Of Foods

As mentioned earlier, low-carbohydrate diets permit less than 130 grams of carbohydrates daily, or 26% of your daily energy allowance. Most serving sizes are one-half cup of cooked grains or veggies. Keto diets permit only 30-50 grams of carbohydrates per day.

Emphasis should be placed on those carbs that are low glycemic and high in fiber. Low glycemic starches raise blood sugar more slowly with fewer chances of blood sugar spikes.

Who Should Follow A Low-Carb Diet?

Anyone looking to optimize their health can benefit from a low-carb diet.

It mainly benefits those attempting to lose weight because it promotes fat-burning and long-term results.

People with diabetes may find it easier to control their blood sugar levels when they adhere to a low-carb diet.

People with insulin resistance or metabolic syndrome may normalize metabolic parameters on this diet.

People with polycystic ovary syndrome or PCOS can also benefit from a low-carb diet because it aids insulin regulation and weight control.

Low-carbohydrate diets are beneficial to heart health because they reduce cardiovascular risk factors.

The Bottom Line

Adhering to a 7-day low-carb meal plan can drastically improve one’s health. Losing weight, keeping blood sugar levels stable, and decreasing the likelihood of developing heart disease are just some of its advantages.

You can achieve long-term results by creating a well-balanced meal plan or ordering a diet from a reputable chef-made meal service. Speaking with a healthcare provider or a registered dietitian is essential before making any significant dietary changes, especially if you have preexisting health conditions.